The announcement this week that General Electric (GE) would be breaking itself into three smaller companies was literally front-page news, with The Wall Street Journal putting it front center under the headline "GE Breakup Marks End of an Era." It will take quite some time for all of this to play out to its conclusion, but eventually the businesses that constitutes GE's aviation operations will be bundled as their own truly independent company, with healthcare and power also having their own individual status as well. Whether or not this is good for GE's owners, only time will tell. However, the change could certainly have trickle down effects through the aerospace supply chain, which impacts my interest in Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE).

An Introduction to Park Aerospace

I'll come to the possible implications of the GE reorganization further on, but for those not familiar with Park Aerospace, a quick introduction is in order. Park is a specialty composite material and parts manufacturer that supplies products for uses such as lightning strike protection and heat shields; for several of its products, Park is the sole source in the supply chain. Its customers range from feeding into commercial jet engines (such as suppliers to GE), American defense contractors, and business aircraft suppliers, and is even on the SpaceX (SPACE) Falcon program. It is based in Newton, Kansas where it has its production facility, a site that is in the final stages of essentially doubling its physical footprint and production capabilities.

I have written a handful of times about Park Aerospace before, and my most recent article from August really focuses on the company's participation in the LEAP jet engine program, which is its essential tie to GE aviation. I will not retread the same focus here exactly, but raise a reminder about the jet engine business. The key point to be aware of with selling jet engines is that the engines themselves are not really the money-makers, but rather the profit tends to come from the after-sale servicing of the engines. In a separate commentary making the point on the long-term risks for GE Aviation as a stand-alone company in The Wall Street Journal about the GE aviation changes, Jon Sindreu writes:

Jet-engine makers are more exposed than most businesses to downturns, because they tend to sell their products at a loss and then recoup the money through years of repairs . . . historically, GE Aviation was funded by other GE arms whenever airlines slashed shop visits. . . the market is expecting engine-aftermarket revenues to keep rebounding strongly, which should allow GE Aviation to go it alone, at least for the time being.

While the market may not yet be assigning risks related to Sindreu's point down the chain of suppliers, it is a valid consideration to keep in mind for a company like Park Aerospace. The company's current revenues and its forecast of future sales are strongly tied to the LEAP engine program and its successors.

Operational and Investment Performance

The stock has traded pretty sideways for the last two months and is down about 7% on a total return basis over the last three months. Nothing noteworthy about that other than it happened, while broader markets were setting some all time highs. There was no particular strong reaction to its Q2 2022 earnings for the June-August fiscal quarter that came out on October 7th; the valuation declined somewhat for a couple of weeks, only to return to the same level, all on no specific news other than the earnings release.

The results themselves were in line with management's expectations overall, with $13.6 million in revenue compared to a guidance range of $13.25 to $14.25 million, and $0.10 of EPS. Guidance for what management anticipates is coming in terms of the core business is mostly unchanged relative to what was shared in the previous quarter, with a full year forecast (March 2021 through February 2022) for top-line results in a pretty narrow range between $56.0 and $57.5 million, with EBITDA of $13.8 to $15.2 million; these pushed up the lower bounds and pushed down the upper end of the ranges of the estimates given in Q1, but not by extreme measures. These figures show nice growth relative to fiscal 2021's figures depressed by the pandemic and are overall quite similar to the fiscal 2020 figures (March 2019-February 2020) of $60 million in sales and $13 million in EBITDA. In other words, the company is rebounding fully from the worst effects of Covid-19 and now is contending with challenges of supply lines and logistics more so than with an impaired order book.

In fact, the long-term outlook for growth continues to be impressive, driven partially by Park's involvement in what they commonly refer to as the GE engine program. As this was a focus of my previous article, I won't cover the same ground here in depth, but just a quick review. In reality, to call it the "GE engine program" is a bit of a misnomer, as it is a joint effort between General Electric and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) known as CFM International. This joint effort resulted in the LEAP engines series that are in use in different configurations on both Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) jets, and may well be installed on Comac C-19 planes in China. While Boeing continues to go through well-publicized problems that have impacted production levels, its competitor Airbus has been pushing hard to increase its production pace. The Airbus trend matters more to Park Aerospace sales, which is reflected in the company's forecasts related to the GE engine program, and Park is hopeful for involvement in the Comac C-19 program. For fiscal 2022, the GE engine sales are expected to amount to $26 million (about 45% of Park's total sales), doubling the GE engine sales for fiscal 2021, and likely to remain at that level or higher over the next two or more years.

In terms of valuation, the market is keeping Park Aerospace mostly in-line with its industry peers overall. There is nothing in particular standing out that suggests it is in deep value territory nor that it is overbought, but seems to be fairly valued.

My chart is not a perfect list of peers, but a selection of smaller cap aerospace and defense companies. For example, some of these firms are in the electronics side of the business, a segment Park got out of in 2018. Since Park has no debt and over $100 million in cash on hand impacting its enterprise value, I was curious to see how well it maintained a fair ability to generate EBITDA relative to a trim EV of just $172.8 million. An EV/EBITDA of 12x is solid, but still middle of the pack. Nevertheless, the cash on hand continues to be one of the more tantalizing aspects of Park's future.

The Blessing and Curse of Cash

One of the biggest open questions swirling around Park for some time has been its pile of cash and how it will be deployed. The company had $113 million in cash on hand at end of the last quarter, and the factory expansion is nearly completed, so CapEx cost should start to decelerate. Cash from operations usually more than covers the quarterly dividend, which runs around $2.07 million per quarter ($0.40 per share annual). From an income standpoint, the dividend is reasonable enough, currently yielding 2.8%, and although the regular distribution has not grown in several years, there is a history of special dividends.

There is no debt at all on the balance sheet, so the potential uses of the cash are reasonably limited - return it to shareholders in some fashion, or try to put it work to grow the company, organically or otherwise. Based on the recent history of the company's earnings calls with analysts, the general assumption is that eventually the company will find a deal to its liking in the acquisition space, although CEO Brian Shore has been talking up joint venture possibilities more prominently of late. While there is nothing concrete yet announced, the Q2 slide presentation addressed capital allocation more extensively any other recent presentation (see slides 7-9), and Brian Shore's comments on the matter are worth noting for the sake of understanding where things stand. In October, while discussing the Q2 2022 results, Shore stated:

Park has reached out to certain large OEMs regarding strategic investments in major new aerospace programs. So this is really interesting. These are household names OEMs in the aerospace industry. We're aware of new programs that they're considering, maybe they haven't been announced yet. So we've reached out to them and asked that we can work with them on these programs, partly by making an investment. Obviously, we would also want the business as part of the discussion.

There are two related takeaways here: first, management is looking for opportunities to grow the company as its first priority in its capital allocation strategy. This directly leads to the second take away, which is that shareholders should not be expecting either a significant buyback or change in dividend policy anytime soon. In the meantime, that cash will be sitting on Park's balance sheet earning almost nothing.

Conclusions

From an investor's standpoint, the stockpile of cash combined with no debt generally sounds fantastic, and it has definitely been a part of my thesis in the past for finding Park an attractive investment. However, there is a fine line between being patient and disciplined in coming to decisions regarding the use of capital and being overly conservative. I think the outcome of these ongoing discussions on a possible joint venture type of deal could be Park's last good chance to try for growth before the pressure mounts to approve at least a token return of some of it to the owners. A special dividend of $0.50 would work out to about $10 million, or repurchasing 1 million shares (reducing the count by about 5%) would likely cost less than $20 million. Either one would probably be enough to temporarily satisfy shareholders, while still leaving Park $80 million or more for pursuing a deal, and for the right deal even taking on appropriate debt would be fine.

However, for the last year or more there has been no real hint of any consideration other than trying to grow the business (after surviving Covid), and I think shareholders can continue to give management a few more quarters to pull something together, perhaps another 12 months.

Until then I expect Park Aerospace to be fairly range-bound. For possible long-term investors, looking at positions to hold onto for more than a year, the horizon looks promising for growth as the expanded facility comes fully online and the GE jet-engine business continues to ramp up. However, I would be remiss if I didn't likewise offer a caution around that same GE jet-engine program. As a business line currently accounting for 45% of Park's revenues, the split-up of GE into a stand-alone GE aviation that could be a weaker counter-party in its own is a significant risk to bear in mind, potentially making Park's performance even more tied to economic cycles than it already is. At the current valuation, I do not see any specific clear indicator that the shares will outperform the market over the next six to twelve months. For these reasons, I remain neutral over the near-term and plan to just hold my position.