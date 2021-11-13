Greenlane Renewables Inc.'s (GRNWF) CEO Brad Douville on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCPK:GRNWF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2021 5:00 PM ET

Welcome to the Greenlane Renewables third quarter 2021 conference call. I am joined today by Brad Douville, Greenlane's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lynda Freeman, Greenlane's Chief Financial Officer.

Brad Douville

Good afternoon and thank you everyone for participating on today’s call. I’ll make a few high level remarks on the quarter before I turn it over to Lynda for a more detailed discussion on the financials.

With continued support of fundamentals, which I’ll come to shortly, Greenlane’s core business continues to grow as the company delivered a fifth consecutive record revenue quarter exceeding 100% year-over-year growth and a record sales order backlog.

We also delivered a fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, which was against the backdrop of tightening labor markets and supply chain disruptions globally. These conditions may persist over the coming quarters and we will continue to leverage the flexibility that our asset-light business model provides to assist us in navigating pricing pressure and delivery lead times.

Our sales pipeline continues to grow, which is a reflection of the ongoing expansion of the RNG industry and the increasing urgency to decarbonize global energy systems through this immediate and proven solution.

Momentum continues together behind RNG is an attractive low carbon and carbon negative solution to displace diesel fuel and heavy-duty trucks, and marine vessels, as well as fossil natural gas and gas distribution networks, fueling homes, businesses and factories.

Greenlane is solely focused on an RNG market that is rapidly expanding, and as such, we’ve taken the approach of bringing to the market three of the most compelling biogas upgrading technologies in the complete systems that we provide.

This gives us the unique ability to meet the different needs of biogas projects around the world, no matter the size, feedstock type or pipeline injection specifications. We’re confident with our competitive position and are excited about the path ahead.

We announced new contract wins in the quarter totaling $18.9 million for the supply of five biogas upgrading systems. The first, a repeat order for the supply of a new membrane separation biogas upgrading system for a project in the United States owned by an international energy company, followed by the supply of two PSA biogas upgrading systems, one each for separate RNG dairy farm projects in the State of Wisconsin and New York, developed and owned by a proven leader in the waste energy industry, and finally, a contract with Green Impact Partners through their EPC for the supply of two PSA upgrading systems in the State of Colorado. Order fulfillment on all five systems commenced immediately upon contract signing.

We continue to maintain a healthy balance sheet having exited the quarter and a strong financial position and with no debt and cash on hand to pursue and invest in strategic growth initiatives. While we will not lose focus on our rapidly growing core systems supply business, that built the foundation of Greenlane, we will additionally pursue opportunities to deploy development capital to help accelerate projects to the ready for construction phase that will use even more Greenlane systems and also explore acquisition opportunities that can broaden our market reach and expand our IP portfolio.

Now back to those continuing supportive fundamentals I mentioned earlier. News from the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow has brought the topic to the forefront once again, the climate change is the greatest existential threat of our time.

As world leaders, scientists and financers and negotiators meet to find solutions to this global issue, the need to dramatically reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and to hasten the energy transition to renewables is clear. The cry for measurable change has never been louder and the global community has taken note.

That being said, the team at Greenlane is ready to play our part, armed with over 30 years experience and selling more than 125 systems in 19 countries, we have learned many hard lessons along the way, allowing us to become a trusted and proven leader in the RNG industry.

One piece of relevant news coming from the conference last week was that more than 100 countries representing 70% of global GDP signed the Global Methane Pledge to collectively reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels.

Methane is a greenhouse gas that has heat trapping potential than carbon dioxide that breaks down in the atmosphere much more quickly. Reducing methane emissions is one of the fastest ways that we can affect positive change in the climate.

For example, capturing biogas from landfills and other sources of decomposing biomass that contains methane and upgrading it to clean low carbon or carbon negative RNG before it escapes into the environment can play a substantial role in the reduction of these emissions. There’s a growing recognition that there’s no net zero without biogas and as much RNG is can be produced as needed to decarbonize these energy systems.

Another important outcome of COP26 was the announcement that over $130 trillion of private financing is now committed to science-based net zero targets and near-term milestones through the Glasgow financial alliance for net zero led by former Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney. Analysis commissioned by the UN High Level Climate Change climate action champions signs that the private sector could deliver 70% of total investment needed to meet net zero goals.

We continue to see increasing activity in RNG from the global energy supermajors. For example, Chevron announced a tripling of its investment to $10 billion to reduce its carbon footprint through 2028.

Shell announced that it is now producing RNG from its first biomethane facility in the U.S., as the company grows its portfolio of low carbon-intensity fuels for use in heavy-duty transportation.

Repsol, the large Spanish integrated energy company, has for the first time produced renewable hydrogen using biomethane obtained from urban solid waste, replacing conventional natural gas as the raw material.

We’re also seeing RNG markets continue to develop in heavy-duty transportation and heavy-duty transportation industries such as marine vessels. Seaspan Ferries became the first Canadian marine company to pilot the use of RNG to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced by its LNG powered marine fleet. All combined, the underlying fundamentals fueling rapid growth of the RNG market remains strong.

I’ll now pass it over to Lynda.

Lynda Freeman

Thanks, Brad, and good afternoon, everyone. As a reminder, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and all comparisons are the third quarter of 2021 against the third quarter of 2020.

As Brad mentioned, Greenlane posted our fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue. Our revenue in the third quarter was $13.4 million, which represented 107% growth over the comparative period of 2020. As a reminder, system sales revenue, which accounted for 94% of total revenue, is recognized in accordance with the stage of completion of projects.

During the quarter, the company secured new upgraded contracts with an aggregate value of $18.9 million and began recognizing revenue from these contracts immediately. Revenue in the third quarter primarily came from 15 customer contracts, in comparison to seven contracts in the comparative quarter.

We delivered a gross margin in Q3 of 25% or $3.4 million, compared to $1.7 million or 26% in the third quarter of 2020. Going forward, we continue to expect gross margins in the range of 25% to 30% on an annual basis.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was a profit of $0.1 million versus a $.4 million loss in the third quarter of 2020, which represents our fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. This continues to demonstrate that the quarterly growth that we have seen in revenue has outpaced the quarterly growth in G&A.

We reported a net income in Q3 2021 of $0.1 million, compared to $0.7 million in the comparative quarter of 2020, with the higher net income in 2020, reflecting a $1.8 million one-time gain on the extinguishment of the promissory note with our former parents.

As at September 30th, the company’s sales order backlog was $47.1 million. As a reminder, the sales order backlog is a snapshot in time, which varies from quarter end to quarter end. The sales order backlog increases by the value of new system sales contracts and is drawn down over time as projects progress towards completion, with amounts recognized in revenue.

As announced, the sales pipeline of prospective projects grew to over $850 million as at September 30th. We continually update our pipeline of active system sales opportunities based on quotes activity, which represents visibility to a number -- to a significant number of opportunities that funnel down through our sales process and those opportunities successfully converted into contract wins then move into our sales order backlog.

Looking at the balance sheet, we remain in a very strong financial position as we exited the third quarter of 2021 with a cash balance of $35.6 million and no debt, which positions Greenlane well to continue to invest in and grow our core RNG business, as well as pursue other strategic initiatives. We look forward to keeping shareholders apprised of our progress.

And with that, I will open the call to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from David Quezada with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

David Quezada

Thanks. Hi, everyone, and congrats on another really strong quarter.

Brad Douville

Hi, David. Thank you.

David Quezada

My first question or just maybe we could start with the growth in the sales order pipeline? Brad, I’m wondering if there’s any kind of qualitative color you could give us on what drove that growth. I mean, I guess, not only this quarter, but you’ve seen over the past two quarters quite significant expansion, maybe just a high level thoughts on what’s driving that?

Brad Douville

Yeah. Well, I did make some comments around some of the underlying fundamentals that are happening. There is a continued strength in what we’ve seen starting last year in a more substantial way, which is the entrance of the oil and gas supermajors, that has provided more capital, more scale to the industry and Greenlane is certainly benefited from that.

That’s been through it, although, not in an explicit way on a name basis, but certainly in our press releases over the last year and that’s behind some of the recent activity that we’re also seeing in the sales pipeline.

We’ve also seen a bit of a resurgence -- not resurgence, it’s not as if it went away, but in the landfill space. Landfills, of course, tend to be large point sources and the project size can be that bigger. So we’re benefiting from that as well.

David Quezada

Great. Great. Thanks for that. And maybe just kind of a follow up there, it does also seem as though there’s quite a bit of momentum among the utilities throughout the U.S., lots of discussions of new RNG projects and goals. I’m curious if maybe that has something to do with speculation of more opportunities with the infrastructure plans in the U.S. and the Build Back Better Act?

Brad Douville

It could be, David. But I think there’s a more fundamental reason than that is what we’re seeing is that we do know and this was a trend that started some time ago with certain municipalities, particularly in the U.S. on the West Coast and in the East Coast, looking to ban new natural gas hookups in new buildings and opting for electrification.

So that’s something that, obviously, this is where RNG comes in and so you don’t actually have to do that. The gas utilities are competing against their electric utility counterparts, and therefore, are highly motivated just for that, that sole reason of competition. They -- the end users and residential, commercial or industrial applications, they all have a choice. They can either get their energy from electricity or green electricity in this case or from renewable natural gas.

So that really what we’re seeing is a continued awareness by the gas utilities but more than just awareness, putting plans in place at the most recent AGA Conference, the -- that’s the industry body that represents all the gas utilities throughout the U.S. Every single one of the gas utilities commented on their plans and their positions to put in place their plans to increase penetration for those that haven’t yet started to start the penetration of RNG to their network to displace fossil gas.

So, of course, some of the leaders in the space like SoCalGas have announced plans for 20% RNG in their network by 2030, which is a big number, because they’re the largest gas utility by volume in the U.S. I think those are some of the key drivers. And to your point, they may also be positioning for some of the federal government action.

David Quezada

That’s great color. Thanks for that, Brad. And maybe just one last one, I think, it’s been over the past couple quarters, you’ve been talking about maybe deploying some development capital. I’m just curious if you have any comment on potential timing for that going forward and maybe status of the kind of conversations you’ve been having on that front?

Brad Douville

Yeah. I’d be happy to comment on that. It’s an exciting new part of the business. We did start talking about this a couple quarters ago. And this was a consequence large -- in large part of the financing that we did earlier this year in January.

And what we said was that the fundamental premise here is that there is a bit of a scarcity of development capital with developers who are in the preconstruction phase to help accelerate those projects to the ready for construction phase or FID and we can be helpful by deploying this at risk capital.

And so they -- we’ve had a number of discussions since we launched that a couple quarters ago. We have several ongoing. It’s actually -- we initially thought that we would focus in North America, it’s turned out --we’re having conversations not only in North America, but around the world, which is great. That’s supportive of our business.

We are biased in this and that we are looking to have the Greenlane equipment secured into the project and that decision baked in prior to the project financing decisions being made. And that’s why we’re deploying Greenlane capital towards this. We also vet the projects. So we’re in that process right now with a number of leading candidates.

The other key feature of this is that, we’re trying to as much as possible focus on programs, not just single project. So what that means is, looking to those developers who have a pipeline of projects that whereby we get going on the first one and then we structure a series of tranches that we can help them with the next projects in their development pipeline.

So, so far, so good. To answer your question around timing, all things going well. I think, we’re not too far away from making our first announcement in this area. It does take a bit of time to structure these. But so far the strategy is working and we are able to take a look at our sales pipeline, the opportunities there and that’s a great conversation starter on this deployment of development capital model.

David Quezada

Excellent. Thanks for that, Brad. Appreciate that color. I’ll get back to you.

Brad Douville

Thanks, David.

The next question is from Aaron MacNeil with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Aaron MacNeil

Hey. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for taking my questions. Brad, you referenced supermajor spending in the disclosures and your comments today. I know you’ve announced work for those types of clients in the past. But I guess, I’m wondering, do you expect that this type of client profile will start to become more and more of your overall revenue mix? And do you think this will eventually lead to, as we mentioned, the development capital context, larger, multi-tranche type of orders?

Brad Douville

Okay. Well, there’s a few things in there. I mean, firstly, we are seeing right now that and hope this is apparent from our press releases that the supermajors have become more substantial component or portion of our sales mix and our revenue stream.

I just commented on David’s question around the utilities, that to a large degree is still an untapped market or early stages of the gas utilities getting into this and they all have, as you know, low cost of capital. So that’s going to create a whole another adjacent market demand side placement of RNG in addition to what we’re seeing in the transportation space with the oil and gas supermajors.

We are hearing that some of the oil and gas supermajors would position themselves to also go into the gas utility space. To be honest, I’m not quite sure I’m seeing how that’s going to work. But today, the oil and gas supermajors are really largely focused on satisfying their core markets of transportation. So in terms of, you also asked about the deployment of development capital. We are seeing with…

Aaron MacNeil

I just made like, will you see larger, like, multi-tranche type of orders from supermajor type clients?

Brad Douville

Well, we already have. So there -- the recent order in the quarter that we announced from a quote in international energy company, that was a repeat order. So that is in a sequence of projects that they have in their pipeline.

So these things are where we are able to deliver and do what we say, we’ll do, then that positions as well for the next order, of course. So that’s one example. We also had some prior examples of multi-location projects and that’s part of a larger project set, which is backed by another why we get supermajor.

Aaron MacNeil

Understood. Lynda, you referenced the 25% to 30%, gross margin range, again, in your prepared remarks. Don’t get me wrong, I think, this is great. But you just posted another quarter with really consistent margins in the 25% to 26% range. So I guess, first question is, have there been any negative impacts due to supply chain disruptions, labor availability or other factors, negatively impacting the current margins that may be hiding some margin expansion, higher revenues? And I’m also wondering if you can give us a sense of the margin profile embedded in the backlog and if it’s materially different than what we’ve seen over the last couple quarters?

Lynda Freeman

Yeah. So, well, as a -- a lot in there, I’ll try and respond to each of the points. And I think, yeah, so our gross margin for the quarter was 25%. Obviously, that is on the low end of the 25% to 30%. But we still -- that’s on an annual basis, we say 25% to 30%.

And the projects within our revenue and the contributes that gross margin, there are ups and downs within those projects. And that’s -- there’s a number of reasons for that, we talked about it in the MD&A that there was, some of our projects are in the latest stages of delivery.

And as a result of that, you have any changes in expected costs. You have to recognize it all in one go. So it’s a hit at that point and that’s just the accounting for how you deal with sort of the project accounting and the associated costs.

We had some of our more complex, larger projects in the latest stages had like higher labor costs than we were originally projecting. So that got -- that -- that’s part of the reason for maybe some other projects having lower gross margins and then we’ve got some with higher margins.

And that’s something we -- each project is different, but we always look for the projects to be in that range and that’s the same for those projects in the pipeline. We’re projecting the -- we’ll still be within that 25% to 30% on an annual basis.

And then the other thing just with regards to, obviously, supply chain, et cetera, because obviously, we benefit from the fact that we outsource delivery, we have an asset-light business model, which means that when we’re bidding for jobs, we put in a competitive proposal, but then, corresponding with that we lock in our material suppliers at that point, we -- that’s always our objective. As soon as we win a job, we will straightaway lock in the majority of the significant suppliers, which means that we remove that risk of those sudden increases in prices that you -- that we’ve particularly been seen more recently.

So, we minimize it as much as we can through our supply chain, and obviously, from the staffing side of things, we have been staffing up to be able to deal with the growth of the business. So I think, I just sort of conclude that we’re managing it. It’s something we obviously managed very, very closely and we are confident with that 25% to 30% margin that we talked about on an annual basis. There was a lot of in response as well. Does that answer all your questions?

Aaron MacNeil

Sure. Yeah. That’s great. And then maybe just a quick clarification for Brad, you mentioned that you’re pretty close on a development capital opportunity. Can you give us, even high level, any sense of what the materiality of that might look like?

Brad Douville

I think you need to think about the deployment of development capital in aggregate. So materiality on a deal by deal basis isn’t, it’s not going to be huge and I have to make sure it’s contextualized in the right way, because if we think about the project finance for a given project, let’s call it, on the order of $30 million, for that kind of project the development capital might be less than $1 million. So that’s the kind of magnitude that we’re looking at and so on $1 value each individual deals, not particularly the material. But on aggregate, once we get the project going, once we get it accelerated, we get the equipment, these things start to become material. So, hopefully, that’s helpful, just to put it into perspective.

Aaron MacNeil

Perfect. Yeah. That’s great. Thanks. I’ll turn it over.

Our next question is from Ahmad Shaath with Beacon Securities. Please go ahead.

Ahmad Shaath

Good afternoon, Brad, and, Lynda. Thanks for taking the question. I guess, follow up on the development capital funds. You mentioned, but obviously, you’re biased, you want it to be tied to orders for Greenlane equipment? And how should we think about those announcements as they come through on the development capital? Are you going to be able to announce kind of high level numbers of equipment sales that are going to be tied to this these projects or would it be a little bit too early to make those announcements?

Brad Douville

Firstly, hi, Ahmad. So, I think, it’s going to be project dependent and the reason I say that is because, we may engage within developer different points in the development cycle. We’re also need to be just mindful that some of the projects have to go through various stages and it may be premature to start getting into too much detail, either on the which technology has been selected, because to be honest, that can change throughout the development process, depending on things coming to light through the pre-engineering phase, which I might add is one of the benefits of developers working with Greenlane, because in the event that the technology does change, we are unique and that we can go to one of the other technologies that that we offer.

So on a case-by-case basis, if it’s closer to their ready for construction FID point, we may be in a position to concurrently announce the equipment selection, as well as the development financing arrangement or we may not. So, I think, kind of watch the space and this is an evolving new part of our business that we’re quite excited about. And we’ll try and give as much detail as we can when the deals emerge. But that’s hopefully just gives a bit of sense of to where we’re heading with this.

Ahmad Shaath

That’s great. And from an economics kind of return to Greenlane, maybe you can help us understand what are you guys targeting with that in terms of equity participation on these projects and kind of high level IRR’s or returns that you expect from this initiative like?

Brad Douville

Yeah. Yeah. I mean the general premise here and I think we’ll -- it’ll be a little different for every project. But in general, what we’re trying to do is join hands with the developer and participate in the compensation that a developer would normally enjoy at the point of FID and then on an ongoing basis.

So it’s fairly common in the industry, although, it is depends on the geography, but it’s fairly common that FID at the ready for construction phase, a developer would get a one-time development fee. But then they would also get some sort of participation in the project on a profit interest basis or an equity share basis, usually sub-10% at that point. So we would share in that.

The development capital that we deployed early, we would expect a return on that at FID. So when the project equity comes in and then retain that participation in the project going forward. So if it’s sub-10%, we share a portion of that with the developer.

The portion that we share with the developer will be a function of how much capital we put in versus what value the developer had brought or brings throughout the rest of the development phase. So there’s not one single answer for that, but hopefully that gives you the parameters upon which we’re operating.

Ahmad Shaath

No. no. That’s great color. Very helpful. Appreciate that, Brad. And maybe a little bit of housekeeping item on the backlog front, maybe help us understand the movement given the revision to one of the contracts and I see from the MD&A, you guys were able to sell those two systems to other customers. So maybe a little bit more clarity on what went on there with the RNGC contract?

Brad Douville

Yeah. So the -- this is one that we had announced quite some time ago. And in fact, this is a good example of -- had we had this deployment of development capital initiatives in our portfolio earlier, we probably would have advanced this earlier. But this was an example of, I don’t exactly, was it February of last year, the year before.

So this one’s been sitting in the backlog for quite some time. We had pre-purchased some inventory for this. And this equipment we hadn’t stopped advertising it, I guess, working with other participants.

So in this case, we were able to find another party that was interested in the equipment and so what we did was, we took that original RNGC contract, it was three units, we reduced it to one unit and two of the units went to different clients.

So it’s helpful for us. So the reason we put that into the MD&A was, of course, because that wasn’t the new order, per se, but it did flow in the quarter and people needed to understand, what the consequence to the order backlog would be with that, with two-thirds of that order now flowing.

Ahmad Shaath

That’s great. And last one from me, I’ll jump off the line. Any material impact from inflation on the sales pipeline and your bidding kind of quotes right now as we go through. I know you guys kind of preserve margin. So any of this flow from inflation that you guys are passing through and can explain some of the jump into the sales pipeline?

Brad Douville

I assume by inflation, you don’t mean inflation of the pipeline, but inflationary prices? That would…

Ahmad Shaath

Yeah. Yeah. I just like to go with that….

Brad Douville

Yeah. Yeah. So I think it’s fair to say, we’re not seeing any pullback, if you will, on the pipeline, because people are concerned about increasing prices. I don’t think that’s really in the psyche right now, because it’s hard to tell if people think this is a short-term phenomenon or if it’ll be around a bit longer.

Everyone, of course, including us, we’re keeping a tight watch on the project execution side. In other words, by time it goes from the pipeline to the backlog and we’re executing the project, that’s when inflation becomes something that we need to close -- pay close attention to and which, of course, we are.

So far, so good, I mean, we’ve been able to manage our way through that and keep quite consistent on our gross margins. But, yeah, I mean, that’s our -- when it comes to inflation, that’s clearly our focus, but we aren’t right now seeing any pullback in the pipeline.

Ahmad Shaath

Okay. That’s great. And on -- a follow on that, how do you guys change the validity period on your quotes for your clients, like, does that go down just in light of recent changes in the cost environment or no changes there?

Brad Douville

You hired? That’s great. Yes. Yeah. We’ve heard that validity period, because things are a bit volatile out there. And so, yes, that is a tool at our disposal that we have taken advantage of and we haven’t had any real objection to that, because people understand what’s happening.

So in many respects, it’s actually helpful to turn that into contracts to the degree as to whether that has accelerated some of our recent orders, it’s hard to say, but that is a helpful tool to shorten up those woody periods of the quotes.

Ahmad Shaath

That’s very appreciate it and congrats, again, on the solid quarter.

Brad Douville

Thanks, Ahmad.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Sameer Joshi with H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Sameer Joshi

Yeah. Good afternoon, Brad, Lynda. Thanks for taking my question. One of the objectives that you stated was also pursuing M&A. Do you have a set of companies that you’re looking at? And if it is an IP acquisition or what exactly are we looking at? Is it additive technologies that enhance the -- your product offering or is it an additional offering all by itself?

Brad Douville

Hi, Sameer. Thanks for that question. Yes. So maybe just to set the stage a little bit on this, I’ve been trying to put our M&A activities into perspective and I think that’s important to do here. So we just back up a little bit.

We took the company public in 2019. So that was a real focus of that year and 2020 it was all about building the core of the business and getting our sales pipeline jammed full. And then in this year of 2021, particularly with the financing that we did at the start of the year, we said, we would initiate within the business M&A activity.

So we’ve been at that. We kind of started in Q1, takes some time to germinate attractive opportunities. I can’t say that we’re into it now. I mean, we’re well into it. We’ve -- I can’t say much more than that, to be honest.

But the two buckets that we’re pursuing. So one is competitors that would provide incremental market share and in geographies where that would provide us incremental market share. So that’s one category. The other category is the technology addition that would enhance the IP within the business.

So some of the way that we do our systems today is we have the core technologies, there’s some ancillary technologies. Again, I can’t say too much on this, but to the degree, it makes sense to bring some of those ancillaries into the business to enhance our margin profile, enhance our IP position. That’s a place where we’ve had some focus. And when we get a bit further along to be able to say more, well, we’ll explain that. But those are the two categories of pursuits in our M&A initiatives.

Sameer Joshi

And just to follow up, have you identified any particular company and weathered them and discarded them or, like, what is the stage that we are in?

Brad Douville

Yeah. Well, we ran -- it’s been a pretty thorough process this year and we’ve gone through a number of targeted notifications and we’ve been in a number of discussions and we’re well on our track. So that’s -- that about as far as I can go right now and I can really say is kind of watch the space. But when we set out on the M&A, we were determined to come up with some attractive opportunities, and hopefully, that will materialize. But just keep watching.

Sameer Joshi

Yeah. No. That’s a fair response. At which work you won five contracts, four of them for PSA and one for membrane. Is that normal for you? And then part B of that question is, out of this $850 million pipeline, do you have distribution of PSA versus membranes versus water wash and application?

Brad Douville

Well, firstly, I would say that, of the five orders or four the five to be PSA, probably, not typical. And also what may not be obvious is the relative size of these projects, which we sometimes disclose, sometimes we don’t, depending on what the counterparty wants to say or not to say.

So, I think, you can take a look back at our various orders and you’ll see a pretty healthy mix of all three of the core technologies that we provide. I think of late we have seen some good activity around PSA, obviously, seen some good recent activity around membrane, as well as water wash.

So they’re all in there. They’re all in varying degrees within our sales pipeline. And as I mentioned earlier, sometimes the project switches from one technology to another as the development cycle advances within whatever parameters would drive a switch.

And that’s, again, I have to reinforce that, because that’s so fundamental to this technology portfolio that we put together was, we’re not biased on any of them, it’s -- you don’t really benefit differently on a margin basis for any of the three technologies and that’s a consequence of how we put our technology portfolio together and…

Sameer Joshi

Yeah.

Brad Douville

I think our customers appreciate that. So they recognize that as they grow and become more knowledgeable in their particular project, they have someone in Greenlane that can adapt and respond and shift if it’s needed. So that’s what we’re seeing.

I think, one thing about PSA, that’s an interesting dynamic that we’re seeing is, for projects that don’t have full confidence on what their biogas composition is. PSA is a bit unique, where it will provide more security on the outcome.

So in other words, it’s able to better deal with varying compositions and make sure that you’re injecting into the pipeline. However, there’s always a however, it has lower performance from the methane recovery than some of the other technologies.

So really, I think, in the case, where we’ve seen a couple recent projects accelerate quickly, that was enhanced exciting feature for the customer, where they said, yeah, I’d -- I’m okay, we are taking some modest hit on methane recovery in exchange for having that derisking feature of PSA.

But other customers, they say, no, I know exactly my biogas composition. I’m comfortable with that. I want maximum performance or maximum methane recovery. I’ll pick a different technology. So those are some of the just maybe a bit of color on the kinds of conversations and discussions we have with our customers.

Sameer Joshi

No. Thanks. That was great. Thanks for the color and congratulations on the progress. Thank you.

Our next question is from Sean Keaney with VIII Capital. Please go ahead.

Sean Keaney

Yeah. Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just circling back on the sales pipeline, I was curious given some of the global initiatives that you’ve mentioned, if you could comment on its geographic breakdown and if that’s changed over time as it’s grown over the past year or two?

Brad Douville

Hi, Sean. I think it’s, I mean, we don’t disclose too much other than the total value of our pipeline. But it’s fair to say that the pipeline is fairly representative of the -- of where we’ve been selling over the last recent times. So we’ve been pretty heavy in sales in the U.S., I mean, in this past quarter, all the sales were in the U.S. Canada remains a key market. Latin America, particularly, Brazil has been strong for us. But that said, we’re still doing strong business in Europe. So we now have the Spanish order, not too long ago and we’ve got other initiatives going on in that part of the world.

So, yeah, it’s pretty broad based globally. But clearly, we’ve had some outside success in North American market and I don’t think it’s a -- it shouldn’t be a big surprise, just the North American market, particularly, the U.S. market is very dynamic right now and we’ve been able to benefit from that.

Sean Keaney

Appreciate the color. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you, everyone, for participating on today’s call. We appreciate your questions, as well as your ongoing interest and support and look forward to seeing you on the next conference call.

