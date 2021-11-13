JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One thing that is almost universal in the modern era is people's reliance on mattresses and other bedding products. Nothing beats a good night's sleep because of the comfort and relaxation it provides, and the opportunity it grants us to recharge your batteries and seize the day. One of the top players in this space is a firm called Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX). In recent years, the company has exhibited attractive growth and shares today are trading at levels that appear quite reasonable. Though there is some risk that recent growth might be short lived, even a return to levels seen in 2020 would indicate a company that probably is more or less fairly valued. In the best case, however, investors could capture a company that offers attractive upside. This creates a favorable risk relative to reward scenario for long term investors to consider.

Getting the lay of Tempur Sealy

Tempur Sealy’s business model gravitates around the design, manufacture, and distribution of bedding products on a global scale. The company owns a variety of top brands in the industry such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster. In addition to this, the company has been active in expanding its operations such as with its acquisition of an 80% stake of Sherwood Bedding in 2020 in a deal that served as the company's first move into providing private label bending products. This is not the only acquisition the company has made in recent years. In 2019, for instance, it acquired Innovative Mattress Solutions, a regional bedding retailer that cost $24 million.

At present, the company boasts four facilities that it operates in the US. It also has one in Canada and one in Mexico. Combined, these properties represent 7.45 million square feet of manufacturing space. In addition, the company also has a 523,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Denmark that services its international operations. On top of selling products through wholesale channels, the company also offers its products through direct channels like brick-and-mortar retailers and through its own e-commerce websites.

It is worth mentioning that while the company is a global provider, an impressive 85.9% of its sales are to customers in North America, while the remaining 14.1% of sales are attributable to international customers. 86.6% of sales are wholesale, with only the remaining 13.4% being through direct channels. It is important to know, however, that the company does receive an outsized portion of its profits, about 18.7% in all, from the international market, while 26.8% of its gross profits come from its direct channels.

*Created by Author

Over the past few years, the financial performance of the company has been robust. After seeing sales drop from $3.08 billion in 2016 to $2.70 billion in 2017, it has been on an upward climb. By 2020, sales had hit $3.68 billion. Substantially all of this growth can be chalked up to its North American operations. For the current fiscal year, sales have been doing particularly well. Strong demand for its products has pushed revenue in the first nine months of 2021 to $3.57 billion. That represents an increase of 36.3% over the $2.62 billion generated the same time a year earlier.

On the bottom line, things have been a bit more volatile, as the chart above illustrates. Net income has been all over the map but it has been consistently positive. Operating cash flow has been more consistent, climbing almost every year between 2016 and 2020. During that timeframe, operating cash flow grew from $168.1 million to $654.7 million. A similar trajectory can be seen by looking at EBITDA. This ultimately grew, however, from $521.6 million in 2016 to $779.9 million last year. For the current fiscal year, net income hit $448.7 million. That is more than double the $204.1 million generated in the first nine months of 2020. And operating cash flow grew from $497.9 million to $597.5 million. EBITDA on a trailing 12-month basis stands at an impeccable $1.107 billion.

In addition to the company benefiting from strong demand, it is also starting to benefit from another acquisition. In August of this year, the company acquired Dreams Topco Limited in a deal valued at $476.7 million. It operates over 200 retail locations in the UK. One thing that investors should be excited about is that financial performance this year would have actually been stronger had it not been for supply constraints. Management estimated that these supply problems hit revenue in the latest quarter alone to the tune of around $200 million.

*Created by Author

When it comes to valuing the company, the process can be a bit tricky. After all, we're having to speculate some on whether the recent sales increase is indicative of a new normal for the business. To play it safe, however, I will value the company using both 2021 estimates and actual figures from 2020. On an earnings per share basis, management expects the company to generate between $3.20 and $3.30. That works out, at the midpoint, to net profits of $625.66 million. And that increase is due in part to the expectation that sales will climb by 35% for the full year relative to what they were in 2020. If I apply similar growth expectations to operating cash flow, then we're looking at a reading of about $785.7 million. EBITDA would be about $1.24 billion.

Shares look cheap... if trends persist

Taking all of this data, shares of the company look pretty cheap if we assume that 2021 represents a new normal. The company is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 13.9 and at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 11. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company stands at 8.5. If I use the 2020 figures instead, these multiples are 24.9, 13.3, and 13.5, respectively. While the price to earnings multiple definitely looks lofty, the others look reasonable. As part of this analysis, I also decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform.

*Created by Author

On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 8.3 to a high of 75. The 2021 figures resulted in three of the companies being cheaper than Tempur Sealy. And the 2020 figures resulted in four of them being cheaper. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range is from 6 to 45.6, with three of the companies being cheaper than our target irrespective of whether we use the 2020 or 2021 data. And finally, I did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending with a range of 4.7 to 26.2. In this case, three of the companies were cheaper than our target if we use the 2021 estimates, while four were cheaper if we use the 2020 results.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) 8.3 6.0 4.8 The Lovesac Company (LOVE) 75.0 45.6 26.2 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) 11.3 8.0 4.7 Leggett & Platt (LEG) 16.1 20.2 9.8 Mohawk Industries (MHK) 12.0 8.3 6.6

Takeaway

At this moment, it appears to me as though Tempur Sealy is doing quite well for itself and for its shareholders. Ultimately, I suspect the company will fare well in the long run. It is unclear whether the recent surge in demand is temporary or indicative of a new normal for the company. If the former, then shares are probably more or less fairly valued or slightly on the cheap end. And if the latter, then shares are quite affordable. This creates a favorable risk to reward scenario for long term investors in my view.