sezer66/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first miners to report its results was First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG). Given the acquisition completed in Q2 2021, the company enjoyed much stronger production results. With a full year of production from Jerritt Canyon in 2022 and mining underway at Ermitano, First Majestic has a strong year ahead, set up for meaningful growth in annual earnings per share. However, at more than 30x FY2022 earnings estimates, I continue to see much better value elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Website)

First Majestic released its Q3 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~7.3 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], a more than 40% vs. the year-ago period. The higher production was related to a full quarter of contribution from its new Jerritt Canyon [JC] Mine in Nevada and higher throughput at its flagship San Dimas Mine. However, revenue fell year-over-year due to withholding some silver from sale, with the ~1.4 million ounces of silver representing ~$33.2 million in revenue at the Q3 average realized silver price of $23.10. If we add this back, First Majestic's revenue would have been up 25% year-over-year, but this revenue will likely be realized in Q4, boosting the Q4 results. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, First Majestic posted a multi-year high in SEO production in Q3 2021, producing ~7.32 million ounces of silver, a 13% increase sequentially and a more than 40% increase year-over-year. On a two-year basis, production was also up sharply, beating Q3 2019 production of ~6.64 million SEOs. As noted, this performance can be mostly attributed to First Majestic's significant acquisition announced earlier this year, picking up the Jerritt Canyon Mine, and becoming the proud owner of a roaster in Nevada, with only four companies having this title currently. However, while the production results were solid with a decent quarter from Jerritt Canyon, especially considering the 14-day planned shutdown, costs did come in a little higher on a year-over-year basis and soared on a two-year basis.

As shown above, all-in sustaining costs [AISC] hit $19.93 per SEO in Q3, with this representing a more than 80% increase from Q3 2019 levels and more than 50% higher than the ~$13.00/oz costs reported in FY2019. However, this was a lumpy quarter, with much higher mining costs at Santa Elena sequentially and a major capital project at Jerritt Canyon. This led to a sharp increase in all-in sustaining costs [AISC] at Santa Elena ($21.10/oz), while Jerritt Canyon's AISC soared to an industry-lagging figure of $2,286/oz. It's easy to be pessimistic about both operations when it comes to these operating cost figures, but due to higher spending, these costs do not represent the future of these operations. This does not mean that Jerritt Canyon will be a low-cost operation, and I'm doubtful that we'll see AISC below $1,000/oz any time soon, but it is not a ~$2,200/oz operation either.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Jerritt Canyon

Digging into Jerritt Canyon's costs a little closer, the company noted that the TSF #2 lift is projected to cost $12.3 million and that the project was completed in early October. This will provide an extra two years of tailings deposition for material at the site. If we assume that ~$10.5 million was spent in Q3 on this project of a total ~$14 million in sustaining capital expenditures in the period, AISC would have come in at a figure of $1,884/oz. If we then adjust for the two-week mill shutdown, which impacted production and assume another ~4,000 ounces of gold were produced, costs would have dipped to $1,634/oz. These are still very high costs relative to the industry average and nothing to applaud, but it's important to look at the potential of this asset and not judge it over a single quarter of results.

During Q3, Jeritt Canyon was running its plant at ~3,000 tonnes per day, and the company has a capacity of 4,500 tonnes per day, and the average feed grade was well below the reserve grade of ~6.80 grams per tonne gold. The feed grade was lower due to processing lower-grade stockpiles, and the total tonnes processed was impacted by the planned semi-annual two-week shutdown for the dual roasters. If we look ahead to the future, it is certainly possible that this could be a ~160,000-ounce per year operation, assuming a processing rate of ~3,500 tonnes per day and an average feed grade near 5.0 grams per tonne gold. This would help to pull down costs, and there is additional upside if Jerritt Canyon can find an operator in Nevada that needs its roaster to process refractory ore. With several operators in Nevada, and lots of the easy low-hanging fruit having been mined (high-grade oxide ore), this roaster should give First Majestic lots of options for toll-milling agreements down the road.

In summary, while I don't love the price paid for the Jerritt Canyon acquisition simply because it was a very soft market for precious metals (a lower bid may have prevailed), it is certainly an important asset to First Majestic, especially with SEMARNAT, CONAGUA, and the SAT playing hardball with some miners in Mexico. Previously, First Majestic had all of its eggs in the Mexico basket from a jurisdiction standpoint, so this pivot into Nevada does help de-risk the company.

(Source: Company Website)

Santa Elena

Moving over to Santa Elena, costs were much higher in Q3, but the asset has a transformational year ahead, with mining underway at the much higher-grade Ermitano deposit. First Majestic noted that the company expects to begin batch testing low-grade stockpiles from Ermitano by year-end. Once higher grades are fed to the plant, this will provide a significant lift to production and drive costs much lower at this asset. For those unfamiliar, Santa Elena's average feed grade is below 225 grams per tonne silver-equivalent for underground material and below 85 grams per tonne silver-equivalent for heap-leach tonnes. Meanwhile, Ermitano is home to ~2.45 million tonnes of indicated material at an average grade of more than 400 grams per tonne silver-equivalent using an 80 to 1 gold/silver ratio.

This will translate to a significant increase in metals production once it comes online in 2022. The other major benefit is that Ermitano is not subject to the Sandstorm Gold (SAND) stream, which weighs on profitability at Santa Elena. Finally, with First Majestic in a much better position financially, there is certainly some upside to this asset, with the ability to convert ~6.0 million tonnes of inferred material to higher confidence categories and drill out the mineralized system to the east. In summary, while Santa Elena has been a great mine for First Majestic, its best days were behind it, and it has been hindered by the 20% gold stream. With mining moving to Ermitano and a ~95 million SEO resource base, this asset is expected to look a lot better going forward, assuming the asset can deliver as planned. Let's take a look at the financial results below:

Financial Results & Valuation

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart above, revenue dipped sharply in Q3, related to withholding inventory due to depressed silver prices. With this inventory likely to be sold in Q4, we should see record revenue in Q4 2021, assuming the silver price can stay above $22.00/oz until year-end. However, as discussed, costs rose sharply in Q3, and this certainly impacted First Majestic's AISC margins. This is evidenced by the below chart, showing that AISC margins fell from $12.64/oz to $3.17/oz. These are some of the weakest margins sector-wide, but it's important to note that this was a lumpy quarter for First Majestic's costs due to capital spending, so it should be a much better year ahead.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to First Majestic's earnings trend, the company is expected to see a decline in annual earnings per share [EPS] year-over-year based on FY2021 earnings estimates of $0.12 (FY2020: $0.18). This is related to higher costs and a much higher share count following the Jerritt Canyon Mine acquisition. Besides, the company is investing in its future. So while costs have been higher, the spending makes sense, with higher exploration spending, investments in its assets, intending to grow production at much more respectable costs, and build up its resource base. If we look ahead to FY2022 and FY2023, annual EPS is expected to bounce back sharply, with estimates of $0.42 and $0.51, respectively. This represents significant growth, with the potential to increase annual more than 160% EPS from FY2020 levels if these estimates are met ($0.55 vs. $0.42).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

However, while this growth is impressive, I continue to believe that a lot of this growth is already priced into the stock. This is because First Majestic trades at more than 30x FY20223 earnings estimates at a share price of $14.00. Meanwhile, based on its market cap of ~$3.53 billion, the stock also trades at a massive premium to its net asset value. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I prefer only to buy miners when there's a significant margin of safety present, and this is especially true when dealing with miners in less favorable jurisdictions like Mexico. Therefore, while First Majestic could certainly trade much higher if the silver price moves back above the $27.00/oz level, I don't see the stock as investable at this valuation.

(Source: Company Presentation)First Majestic has seen its investment case de-risked over the past year by adding a Nevada operation, and the most recent quarterly results do not truly reflect the potential of this asset. However, the key for First Majestic will be optimizing this asset, given that it is a very high-cost operation that is pulling down consolidated margins for the company. The good news is that costs can't get much worse from here for Jerritt Canyon and will begin trending down, and Ermitano should translate to a major improvement in margins at Santa Elena. When combined with investments to allow for less energy from diesel or grid power (converted from diesel to natural gas), First Majestic should have a great year ahead. The problem, as noted, is that paying ~30x forward earnings and more than ~2.0x P/NAV is a risky proposition, hence why I continue to see better value elsewhere in the sector.