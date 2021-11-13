kneat.com, inc. (FBAYF) CEO Eddie Ryan on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

kneat.com, inc. (OTCPK:FBAYF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Eddie Ryan - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Hugh Kavanagh - Chief Financial Officer

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark Securities Inc.

Robert Goff - Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Christian Sgro - Eight Capital

Today's call will be hosted by Eddie Ryan, kneat's CEO; and Hugh Kavanagh, CFO at kneat.

I will now pass the call to Eddie Ryan, CEO of kneat.

Eddie Ryan

Thank you, Sinead. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending today's call. I will begin with some high level comments before passing the call to Hugh to provide a detailed financial update. At the end, we will open the call for questions.

We are pleased to report a strong third quarter where we delivered 276% growth in SaaS license revenue compared with the third quarter of 2020. In addition, at September 30, total annual recurring revenue grew to $12 million, up 217% from $3.8 million a year ago, and total revenue increased 91% over quarter three 2020. The acquisition of new customers and the expansion of existing customers to additional processes and sites continues to drive growth.

As customers expand their use of kneat, our technology is becoming an integral part of their operations. While our growth trajectory continues upward, these large scaling events are somewhat unpredictable in their timing and given the early growth stage of the company, they can result in period-to-period variability in annual recurring revenue growth rates.

During the quarter we added to our list of top-tier companies with another of the world’s leading healthcare brands selecting kneat as their enterprise e-validation platform. This win is further evidenced that the kneat Gx platform is the leading validation solution on the market replacing legacy solutions that are inefficient and error-prone with one that delivers speed, data integrity and compliance.

Our customer base is growing across all tiers and more than half of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies have selected kneat as their enterprise e-validation platform. We are also adding new customers in the supply chain and in the mid-market. We expect these segments to also be contributing drivers of future growth. Our strategy of partnering with professional services companies continues to show promise.

Within our fast growing list of partners, we are seeing increased technical proficiency and several are at the stage where they can implement deployments with limited assistance from kneat. Over time, our goal is for our partners to provide an increasing share of professional services, allowing kneat to focus on our key growth driver, the promotion of our SaaS platform.

Kneat Academy, which is used to train and certify customers and partners, is seeing increasing utilization. The academy team have conducted almost 1,000 training sessions to date this year. Several of our larger customers have requested that their supply chain vendors input their data directly into kneat, which drives further training to our Kneat Academy and creates new customers.

We believe our recent investments in both sales and marketing will drive future growth, create value for our shareholders, and help solidify the Kneat Gx platform as the leading validation solution on the market. In addition to growing revenues, we continued to strengthen our corporate structure and build out our management teams.

On the R&D front, we are building our platform in close collaboration with our customers to drive faster time to customer value and to increase our addressable market. Subsequent to quarter end, we received conditional approval to uplist to the Toronto Stock Exchange. We believe this listing will help broaden the company’s visibility and access to domestic and institutional investors.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we are experiencing no significant adverse effects on our business across customer acquisition, fulfillment and operations. Our customers tell us that our technology has aided their business continuity efforts during the pandemic because it allows them to manage a large proportion of their validation process remotely. In addition, kneat is supporting their ESG goals by enabling them to reduce travel and remove large volumes of paper records and the associated printing, storage and management costs.

I am very proud of our dedicated employees as they continue to execute across all functions, ensuring ongoing growth and value creation for our shareholders. Our plan for the remainder of 2021 is to continue to add and deploy new SaaS customers to expand to new work processes and new sites within our existing customer base to further develop the Kneat Gx platform, to build out our company structure and to leverage our partner relationships to expand our global reach.

I will now hand you over to Hugh for a review of the financial results.

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks, Eddie. For the financial review, please keep in mind that all the numbers I will be discussing are in Canadian dollars. I am happy to report that we have seen a strong revenue growth trajectory from previous quarters continuing into the current quarter. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $3.7 million. This was an increase of 91% from $2 million in the same period in 2020.

SaaS license fees are a key metric for kneat. Compared with the third quarter of 2020, SaaS license fees of $2.6 million increased by 276%. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by existing customers scaling their use of Kneat Gx due to purchase of additional licenses.

Cost of revenues of $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased from $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. This increase reflects additional salaries and benefits related to higher headcount in the customer support teams, the recognition of year-to-date staff bonus accrual and increased hosting costs and consulting fees.

Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $2 million. This is an increase in gross margin of $0.7 million for the same quarter of 2020. Gross margin percentage has also increased to 54% compared with 37% in the third quarter 2020. The increase in gross margin reflects an increase in revenue over the same quarter of 2020 coupled with a smaller increase in related costs of revenue over the same quarter in 2020. Although there has been some volatility in gross margin, the underlying trend since the third quarter of 2020 has been on an upward trajectory.

Annual recurring revenue, ARR is a key performance measure for kneat. ARR include SaaS license fees and maintenance fees. The promotion of our SaaS offering, which adds to our annual recurring revenue base is a key strategy for kneat. Progress on this front continues to be reflected in the growth in ARR at September 30, 2021 to $12 million, a 217% increase compared with September 30, 2020.

More specifically, ARR from SaaS license fees increased by 274% to $11.3 million and ARR from maintenance fees decreased by 10% from September 30, 2020. As a reminder, we have filed our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR and they are also available on our website.

And as you raise your hand, I will unmute your line which you might also just make sure that you've unmuted it from your side. I will introduce you, and if you wouldn't mind, you might mention the group or the company that you are with just for the benefit of other listeners. So the first question comes from the line of Gavin Fairweather. So Gavin, your line is unmuted now. Do you want to go ahead?

Gavin Fairweather

Hey, there. It's Gavin from Cormark. Eddie, Hugh congrats on another set of strong results.

Hugh Kavanagh

Gavin Fairweather

I wanted to start out just by digging in a little bit on the ARR kind of growth in the quarter. Obviously, $4 million a big number. Maybe just starting out on the Tier 1 set of clients that you have. Without kind of the driving force, obviously you noted some large scaling events that were included. So was there one or two kind of large bulk purchases or was there also kind of a broader set of maybe license purchases that were distributed across the Tier 1 base?

Eddie Ryan

Hi, Gavin. Thanks for your question. So yes, that's a good question. And over the last while, we have had some scaling events or scaling steps with our larger customers and these are the continuous expectation we have from them to scale at different rates as they go forward. So they would have created a strong growth in our ARR. And as we look forward to Tier 2, understand exactly when they land in the future, but obviously that all our customers are scaling to one extent to another. And some of the earlier customers are beginning to scale earlier, newer customers will scale a bit later and the older ones – I think the best way to look at our ARR growth is year-over-year. It's probably a more even way to look at this.

Gavin Fairweather

Yes. That's fair. And I think we've chatted about the buying patterns before, right, and it tends to be – some of these larger Tier 1s are buying bulk and then kind of use up the licenses and then come back perhaps in the next year. Are we thinking about that then correctly?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. So the good news is they're all scaling in line with what we expect. Some going faster than others. And a customer may have multiple scaling events depending on what processes they're scaling to, how many users are going to be needing licenses in that period. So there can be different size scaling steps, we can call them really as we go forward with those big customers. And it's safe to say that none of our big customers are fully scaled, but we can expect them to be in the longer term.

Gavin Fairweather

That's great. And then the press release also referenced increasing success both in Tier 2s and the supply chain. And my sense is that, while you often – press release kind of the Tier 1 wins. What's going on with the Tier 2s? And the supply chain is a little bit more kind of under the radar. Maybe you can just talk about how meaningful of a contribution that's becoming? How things are progressing both down market and within the supply chain? And perhaps, whether those two verticals are providing kind of a baseline of ARR growth for you that perhaps is maybe a bit less visible?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. That's a good question. So definitely we see the mid-market, we'll call it, a mid-market, we see the mid-market being contributing to our revenues and ARR growth into the future. So we have a lot of activity in that mid-market. We are signing a good number of customers in that mid-market and we have a robust pipeline. We are seeing that pipeline developing as a result of the recent investments we've made in sales and marketing as well.

And we're also seeing the supply chain being directed towards kneat by our bigger customers. Bigger customers asking the supply chain to put their data directly into the kneat system as part of any work or any equipment or any services they're providing to the big pharma to put the data directly and then coming to kneat to be trained, and we're also getting customers through that referral type situation as well. So we definitely see mid-market being instrumental going forward in growth as well as the larger companies.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. Just on the supply chain to dig in a little bit further on, on that dynamic. I think that you are working on some functionality, which would allow the supply chain to put their data into kneat, and then transfer that seamlessly over to the life sciences. Is that now alive? And is that being kind of a catalyst towards some of the life sciences companies asking or requiring that the supply chain use kneat for the validation data?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. So there's a number of ways where they can work together in the same system. So the bigger customer can ask them to put their data directly into kneat in a controlled manner where they can give them access. That's one way of doing it. Another way is if the supply chain has kneat itself, they can do their services and their work in kneat and then supply handover to the actual big customer as system afterwards. And yes, that handover capability is there. It probably isn't being used at this time in a great way, but we expect it to start getting used now as we go forward.

Gavin Fairweather

That's great. And then just before I kind of pass the line, it's kind of interesting to see the professional services revenue line flat despite the growth in your recurring revenue base and your clients scaling. So maybe you can just talk about the amount of services load that's now being taken up by the channel? And just provide a general update on your partner network, how that's growing and the profile of some of your partners? Are they still mostly kind of [boutiques independent]? Are you starting to get any attention from some of the larger players in your space?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. I'll take the first part of that and then hand it over to Hugh on the financial side of it. So the product channel is developing very well for us. As I said, big pharma is sending a lot of potential partners to kneat. And the success primarily is in the boutique space in the sense of – companies that could have up to 500, maybe a 1,000 engineers, they would be the larger ones. And then you have smaller ones that might have 50, 60, 100 engineers, that type of thing. So that's what the substance is right now. These companies tend to be very close to the pharmaceutical manufacturers in the validation space and they tend to have a lot of interaction with them. And so we're seeing that has been very strong.

Today, this year alone, probably, I think we said we had almost a 1,000 training sessions. And these are primarily with – more than 50% of these are with the supply chain with partners. So the partner market is doing well, the partners are becoming more proficient in using these, and we're seeing them they were now able to – we're moving them from – working with [indiscernible] kneat’s professional services to work on projects with us where now they're getting to presume they can lead projects with customers and with oversight from kneat to ensure the quality is maintained into the future as they go into the world more on their own. So I hope that answers your question, Gavin.

Gavin Fairweather

Hugh Kavanagh

And I suppose – just in terms of the financial piece of it. For sure, the professional services, I mean this quarter has increased a little bit over the previous two quarters and the timing of recognition of the professional services revenue, there is an element of variability there relating to when projects get completed and all the rest and obviously some of that is determined by the customer and the resources that they apply to a project, et cetera. So I know for example, in previous year that we've seen a strong Q4 with customers trying to close out project before the end of the year. So I mean, that's an example of the type of variability that is possible.

Gavin Fairweather

Hugh Kavanagh

Okay. Thanks, Gavin. The next question comes from the line of Rob Goff of Echelon. Go ahead there.

Robert Goff

Good morning and congrats on the strong set of results coming forward. My question would be on the distribution partners. To what extent are the professional services companies or the supplier side companies that are being referred to you by large pharma? Are they just users of the platform or can they be sales agents of the platform? And can you also talk to where you are independently signing up a distribution partners, talk to the traction and do you see distribution partners being 20% of your new sales 18 months out? Or can you just give us a bit more of a picture here?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. Thanks, Rob. So the partners just say us there would not be resellers right now, they are implementation partners right now. So there's a number of sort of situations there. One is the partner becomes proficient at kneat because kneat is a new way of doing validation activities in the big pharma companies, and they need engineers to come in to work on these projects and they can be there for quite some time. So the partners have been trained to provide that service and they themselves would generate revenues by the [indiscernible] engineers and doing projects on behalf of big pharma companies. So that's one aspect of partners.

And then there is partners who want to deliver their services, deploy an ERP system on behalf of a big pharma company. And they want to use kneat themselves to be able to deliver their services and hand over the information to the big pharma company at the end. Certainly, the big pharma company could be a mid-tier pharma company as well.

So today – and then the sales capability and relationship comes through referral and comes through close collaboration were partners invite us in to companies they know where they think kneat would be beneficial to them. And they're involved in the deployment of kneat once we sign a license agreement with the big pharma company or the mid-pharma company, whatever the case maybe.

So the license agreement today is still between kneat and the end use of the pharma company, but partners can be implementation partners to support that. Reseller which you ask about and what percentage of that would be applicable in the future? We don't have a number on that, Rob, and we don't have that model evolved to reseller status. I hope that gives you some color, Rob.

Robert Goff

That does help. And could you perhaps talk to your pipeline if you would in terms of activity on RFPs, any change that you have seen or foresee in terms of the competitive dynamics?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. We continue to engage with customers and RFPs and we're signing customers on an ongoing basis. And so I'm optimistic about our pipeline and the recent investments have made our pipeline more robust, and there's a lot more activity going on. Regarding competitors, we have not seen anything in the market place to suggest there's any competitor changing anything at this point in time.

Robert Goff

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks, Rob. The next question comes from the line of Christian Sgro. Christian, over to you.

Christian Sgro

Hi. Good morning, Hugh and Eddie. Congrats on another really good quarter. My first question, maybe just to dig a little deeper on what visibility you could give, $2 million of ARR added in Q2, and then for this past Q3, we recognized the potential for some lumpiness quarter-to-quarter, of course. But I'm just wondering, looking out from here, if there's any visibility that you guys have into the near-term? I'm wondering, how conversations are going with your direct sales force and with partners, and even if there's anything you offer qualitatively there?

Eddie Ryan

Hi, Christian. The key thing is this scaling – the scaling steps we call them are scaling events, whether they happen or don't happen in a quarter, it's difficult to know. So the customers are moving towards that. But I know for sure that there's scaling events in the future, but I can't say what quarter they land in, right. So even some of the customers that have scaled in these past couple of quarters, they'll still scale again. I mean, there's still scaling step left – lots of scaling steps left within that customer cohorts.

So unfortunately it’s very difficult to put a timestamp on them. Safe to say that they are out there and we have new customers that are scaling along as well. And they usually take a bit of time before they get to the stage where they're now saying that, okay, kneat is well embedded now and it's an integral part of our operations. We need to get a lot more licenses because we have a lot more users that want to use it. And that time comes along and we saw that in the last six months or so and that was a great response to what we're providing – the value we're providing to the customer.

And I suppose you could call these – some of these scaling events are approaching enterprise license agreements, right. So they're looking out into the next couple of years how many license are going to kneat, and they're looking to buy bulk licenses. So unfortunately, I can't put a time on this, Christian. Safe to say that we're confident that they're there and they're coming, right.

Christian Sgro

That's helpful Eddie. It is more granular there was a new disclosure this quarter, the ARR rebuild was provided. So maybe this is a question for Hugh. From a first glance, it looks like that could help us understand some of the new versus expansion split in the future. Is there anything else to read into the rebuild there, Hugh? Or is that more a just supplemental data to help us reconcile everything?

Hugh Kavanagh

Yes. Since you're referring to essentially sort of reconciliation between revenue and ARR. So I mean, that's really meant to provide some additional disclosure because essentially ARR is not an IFRS measure. So we felt it’s appropriate that given that we have included ARR and non-IFRS disclosure that would do the reconciliation and so on. So I think it's useful in terms of providing information to users as to how did you sort of marry up with each other?

Christian Sgro

Got it. That's helpful. And the on-premise revenue was zero this quarter. So I think the response there is, is a congratulations, hard work from partners. On the transition to SaaS, some are in the financials, but more broadly, I wanted to ask how that transition is going with the last couple of customers who are on-prem. Is that moving ahead or behind schedule for you guys?

Eddie Ryan

I’d say it’s unscheduled, Christian, still very optimistic that a lot of it will be done. This year, we probably have less than a half dozen customers that we see transitioning that are left and we see them transitioning over the next 12 to 18 months.

Christian Sgro

Okay, great. And there's still be the potential for a little bit of revenue to trickle in if some of those customers expand their on-prem licenses. Is that correct?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. That's possible, but it's quite unlikely because the conversations are on regarding transition over and it's unlikely there'll be expansion, but you could see some, yes.

Christian Sgro

Awesome. Okay. Just one more question for myself, and this is on opportunities in healthcare and CPG and other verticals. Does the core Kneat Gx platform need to be retooled or reconfigured at all to attack those markets? Is that something in the works? Or would you say the core product, the core code right now is already suitable to start going after those markets more aggressively, if you wanted to?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. That's a great question. So everything we do is about building the platform so that’s an intelligent data-driven workflow process, right. So we're confident as the way it is, it will be applicable to other industries without too much overhead. And really kneat is a configurable system. You don't code to set it up. You don't have to code anything.

Christian Sgro

Eddie Ryan

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks, Christian. And the next question comes from the line of [Martin Toner]. Martin, over to you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys. How are you?

Eddie Ryan

Hi, Martin.

Unidentified Analyst

Congrats on another great quarter. And most of my questions have been answered. But I'd love to hear from you just what you think you need to do over the medium term, say, two, three years to continue to support growth? What kind of additions and building you need to put into a sales and marketing part of the organization?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. It’s a good question, Martin. I think, since we raised our finance earlier this year, we have been building our three pillars of our business, I guess, R&D, sales and marketing. And so we see ourselves continuing there. And probably there will be some R&D spend for sure to accelerate the development of our platform to division where it is scalable to all these new adjacencies. And so I think it's more of the same and it's a question of how aggressively we push that.

Unidentified Analyst

Eddie Ryan

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks very much, Martin. Gavin, I see that you raised your hand again, okay, I will hand over to you now.

Gavin Fairweather

Yes. Just a quick follow-up just on gross margins. Obviously, you're gaining a lot of scale on your SaaS revenue line and we've talked about in the past, the gross margins on that line being perhaps lower than what we would expect for kind of a scaled platform. So can you just give us a sense of kind of where your SaaS gross margins are trending now and how you see those playing out over the next year to gain some more scale?

Hugh Kavanagh

Yes. Eddie, do you want me to take this?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. Go ahead, Hugh.

Hugh Kavanagh

Yes. So I mean, if you look at our gross margins in the current quarter, it’s 54%, which obviously is a mix of both the license, particularly the SaaS license margins and then the professional services margins. And as we've talked about previously, our objective for professional services is much more about driving the license revenue rather than being a high margin contributor. And so obviously the overall gross margin is a reflection of the mix of those two elements of revenue and the way you think of those within that overall revenue.

So I mean, if you had to take it from even the numbers we have there, if you take the professional services as being pretty low margin, by default, you can sort of conclude that – our SaaS margins are not unreasonable at the moment. But as we continue to scale then we would expect those to continue to move up and ultimately that we will, as we talked about before, our margins will move towards industry norms for SaaS companies.

Gavin Fairweather

Got it. And maybe just a quick clarification just on the pro-serve margin. So are you now – you are now modestly profitable on that line?

Hugh Kavanagh

Yes. So our objective in terms of professional services is to breakeven or a little better. So it can vary a little bit from quarter-to-quarter, but yes, that's where we are generally.

Gavin Fairweather

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks very much, Gavin. And Martin, I think you probably – your hand is still up. I'm not sure if you have another question. Okay. Thank you very much. Okay. I'm not seeing any other hands at this point in time. So in which case we will conclude today's question and – sorry, actually another hand going up here. So there's a question from the line of [John Kim]. John, I'll hand over to you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I'm just a private investor. I was just wondering you are just following up on, I believe it was Christian that was asking about other verticals because you won a CPG client a while back. Just wondering if you can update that and if you are making any more headway into the CPG space?

Eddie Ryan

Thanks, John, for the question. Yes. So that customer is moving nicely, and we do have others in our pipeline that are in that space as well. So we're not targeting and aggressively, they are there and we are working with them and some of our key big companies also have consumer product divisions, whom we're also talking to and actually working with.

Hugh Kavanagh

John, I know you've muted yourself. I'm not sure…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. No, that was it. Just wanted a quick update on that space. Thanks.

Eddie Ryan

Hugh Kavanagh

Okay. With the absence of further questions, we will conclude today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to now hand it back to Eddie for his closing remarks. Eddie, over to you.

Eddie Ryan

Thanks. In summary, we are very pleased with the progress we have made in the third quarter of 2021. And we are very proud of all our employees as they continue to develop quality compliance software, focus on growth initiatives to win and scale customers across all tiers and provide excellent end-to-end customer service. Today, amongst our many customers across all tiers, we can count seven of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, who have chosen kneat as their corporate solution, gives us great pleasure to be trusted by this industry to support in its mission to bring life enhancing and life saving therapies to its customers.

Before I finish, thanks to our shareholders, our partners and our team for their ongoing support and belief in what we do. We look forward to the journey ahead. Thank you all for your attention.

Back to you, Hugh. Okay. On behalf of Hugh, thanks everybody. And that ends our call today.