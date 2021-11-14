gchapel/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report its result was Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV). Unlike the producers, which have posted mixed results to date due to inflationary pressures, Franco-Nevada Gold posted incredible results, reporting 9% growth in gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] sold, 13% revenue growth, and 9% growth in quarterly earnings per share [EPS]. Given that Franco-Nevada's tentacles are most of the great projects globally, and the company has royalties on several major growth opportunities, the long-term outlook could not be better. Having said that, at ~40x FY2022 earnings estimates, it's hard to justify paying up for the stock above $149.50.

Franco-Nevada Gold released its Q3 results earlier this month, reporting sales of ~146,500 GEOs, a more than 8% increase from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, revenue increased by more than 13% year-over-year, with energy revenue soaring to $55.1 million, a more than 140% increase from the year-ago period. This solid performance allowed Franco-Nevada to report high single-digit growth in quarterly earnings per share [EPS] despite tough year-over-year comps due to a record gold price in Q3 2020. This has set Franco-Nevada up to report $3.50 in annual EPS in FY2021 based on estimates, translating to an industry-leading ~22% compound annual EPS growth rate since FY2009. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown in the chart above, Franco-Nevada has seen steady growth in quarterly GEO sales over the past few years, sporting a 5.5% compound annual GEO sales growth rate since Q3 2015 and a more than 6% compound growth rate since Q3 2018. This trounces most of Franco's larger peers, which have struggled to grow GEO sales materially over the past few years. In Sandstorm's case (SAND), this was due to too many eggs in one basket from a growth standpoint, and the stock's massive underperformance vs. Franco-Nevada Gold is more than justified due to this riskier approach.

During Q3, Franco-Nevada's strength was broad-based, and the company continues to diversify, with less than 55% of total revenue from gold in the period and less than 70% from precious metals. While this lower figure on a year-over-year basis may annoy some gold bugs, the diversification is smart, and the lower proportion of revenue from precious metals is mainly due to softness in precious metals vs. other commodities that have strengthened (natural gas, oil). This is quite clear from the below chart, which shows that energy revenue hit a new multi-year high in Q3, with revenue coming in at $55.3 million. The increased energy revenue was driven by much higher commodity prices and the newly acquired Haynesville natural gas asset in Texas, which was not in the portfolio in Q3 2020 (acquired Q4 2020).

Given the strength in energy prices in Q3, Franco-Nevada has raised its energy revenue guidance for the second time this year to $200 million at the mid-point, a massive increase from the previous guidance midpoint of $163 million. However, with this figure being based on a $70.00/barrel WTI price and $4.00/mcf Henry Hub price, the company looks like it should easily beat this updated guidance. This is because oil is sitting above $80.00/barrel and has averaged more than $82.00/barrel thus far in Q4, and Henry Hub prices are sitting above $4.50. Some softness is certainly possible after incredible rallies for both commodities, but barring a collapse in prices in the final six weeks of the year, Franco should have a very strong finish to FY2021 from its energy segment.

Moving back to metals, Franco-Nevada saw lower revenue from Antapaccay due to lower grades, lower production at Candelaria due to a change in mine sequencing, and lower revenue from Goldstrike due to a mechanical mill failure. The good news is that this was easily offset by higher GEOs from its recent iron ore royalty deal with Vale ($21.7 million in revenue), a sharp increase in production at Detour Lake ($6.3 million vs. $5.4 million), and much higher revenue from Antamina and Cobre Panama. It's worth noting that there have been several positive developments at Franco-Nevada's major assets already this year, including a new resource that suggests the possibility of a 30+ year mine life at Detour Lake at a much higher production rate, new discoveries at Canadian Malartic that could boost production later this decade, and the recent discovery by Pretium (PVG).

The recent discovery by Pretium was made on the Golden Marmot Zone, which applies to Franco-Nevada's 1.2% net smelter return [NSR] royalty. With results that include 0.5 meters of 3,990 grams per tonne gold, 0.57 meters of 787 grams per tonne gold, and 5.8 meters of 46.1 grams per tonne gold, this is quite significant for Pretium. So significant, in fact, that Newcrest, a massive Australian gold producer, has swooped in to acquire the company for a nearly 30% premium. While Franco-Nevada's NSR royalty on this asset is rather small, the recent discovery and the fact that a much more experienced operator with deeper pockets will likely own the asset certainly improves the outlook for the Brucejack Mine going forward. Therefore, while the recent news is great for Pretium, Franco-Nevada is also a winner based on these developments.

Meanwhile, in Ontario/Quebec, the Canadian Malartic [CM] Partnership continues to make discoveries at the CM Mine, and East Gouldie is looking like it could be a 10+ million-ounce asset on a 100% basis if exploration success continues. Assuming the resource gets large enough, the CM Partnership could look into sinking a second shaft which would allow them to utilize some of the ~40,000 tonnes per day of excess capacity that will be at the mill once mining transitions to an underground focus in the next few years. Under the current outlook, it is assumed that CM's annual production will drop by more than 15% per annum once the open-pit ore body is depleted. However, with this ore body continuing to grow at depth and the CM Partnership actively searching for new ore sources, I believe the outlook is much brighter than what's been released in the Odyssey Project Study (~550,000 ounces of production per annum on a 100% basis).

Elsewhere, Detour Lake continues to grow. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) recently added ~12.2 million ounces of resources (excluding low-grade) to boost property-wide resources and reserves to ~28.0 million ounces of gold. Recent drilling continues to show high-grade results near the Saddle Zone and the West Pit, suggesting that Detour Lake could ultimately prove up closer to 32 million ounces of total resources. This should support a 30-year mine life with an average annual production profile of more than 720,000 ounces per annum, even at a conservative resource conversion rate. This significantly improves the outlook for this asset, which was producing below 600,000 ounces per annum before it was acquired by Kirkland Lake Gold.

Finally, in addition to these assets having a much more attractive long-term outlook, Franco-Nevada has its tentacles in several growth stories sector-wide. This should help to diversify production further this decade and add meaningful revenue once they come online. These include Valentine (2% NSR), Island Gold Phase III (0.62% NSR), Tasiast 24k (2% NSR), Greenstone (3% NSR), Red Mountain (1% NSR), Macassa #4 Shaft (1.5% NSR), Salares Norte (2% NSR), Seguela (1.2% NSR), and Goldstrike (2-4% NSR). A few of these projects have already begun construction (Seguela, Macassa, Greenstone, Salares Norte), and several are only a couple of years away from significant production growth (Tasiast 24k, Macassa #4 Shaft, Island Gold Phase III, Goldstrike). The majority of these are world-class projects, making Franco-Nevada easily the most attractive way to play the sector, with upside to these impressive ore bodies, without the downside of growth capital, sustaining capital, and inflationary pressures.

Financial Results & Valuation

As noted above, Franco-Nevada Gold reported 13% revenue growth in Q3, and it looks like it will be another solid quarter in Q4 with Goldstrike issues in the rear-view mirror, record production at Detour Lake, Tasiast back online, albeit at a lower throughput rate as it ramps up, and energy prices continuing to remain elevated. This has set Franco-Nevada up to report $3.53 in annual EPS, with further growth to $3.74 expected in FY2022. This would translate to a 30% annual EPS growth rate in FY2021, after lapping an impressive 49% growth rate last year ($2.71 vs. $1.82). With a 20%+ long-term compound annual EPS growth rate and exceptional margins (70% plus), Franco-Nevada is a staple for investors in the precious metals space. However, at a share price of $149.50, it's tougher to justify investing here.

Even if we assume that Franco-Nevada trounces its FY2022 annual EPS estimates of $3.74 and comes in at $4.00, the stock would still trade at more than 37x next year's earnings estimates. This is not an unreasonable valuation for a high-margin company with a diversified revenue base, but it doesn't offer much of a margin of safety either. Based on what I believe to be a fair earnings multiple of 42 for Franco-Nevada, the stock's fair value comes in at $157.08 based on current FY2022 earnings estimates and $168.00 based on the higher end of estimates. This does not offer much upside, especially if the higher-end of estimates are not met.

Meanwhile, as shown above, Franco-Nevada trades in the upper portion of its current trading range, with resistance overhead at $166.00 and strong support sitting at $113.45. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher from here, but the current reward/risk ratio sits at 0.45 to 1, which is not ideal from a trading standpoint or to justify an investment. Generally, I prefer a reward/risk ratio of a minimum of 4.0 to 1, which would require a dip below $124.00 on Franco-Nevada. This is because it would have ~$10.50 in downside to support and more than $42.00 in upside to resistance at this level. In summary, I think there are better ways to play the sector currently from both a valuation and technical standpoint.

Franco-Nevada had another solid quarter in Q3 and continues to be one of the only precious metals names that has not only managed to post record annual EPS relative to FY2011 levels (prior peak in gold) but a more than 220% increase in annual EPS over the 10-year period ($3.53 vs. $1.08). Having said that, at ~40x FY2022 earnings estimates, it's hard to justify paying up for the stock here, given that there's no clear margin of safety. So, if we were to see a rally above $169.00 before February, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.