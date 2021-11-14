OlgaMiltsova/iStock via Getty Images

Note: This article primarily focuses on the US Pharmaceutical segment within McKesson (NYSE:MCK). This segment accounted for 79% and 72% of revenue and operating profit in 2021, and it will most likely account for much higher percentages of both in the future as overall pharmaceutical sales rebound, the sales and profits in the Medical-Surgical segment normalize post-Covid, and asset dispositions in International Operations are completed.

Background

Over the past 10 years, two trends have gone against McKesson. First, operating margins have steadily declined due to opioid litigation, asset write-downs from acquisitions, and compressed margins in the US Pharmaceutical segment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Second, valuation multiples are near 10-year lows and have not recovered much even after the $7.9 billion opioid settlement announcement.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Consequently, McKesson's total return has lagged the overall market

Source: Seeking Alpha

In fact, the performance is far worse than the above chart indicates. McKesson's market value barely changed between 2013 and the beginning of 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The market value remained nearly constant despite stock price appreciation primarily because of share repurchases.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Although EBIT Margin has declined, EBIT has remained relatively stable.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is due to the fact that total revenue, particularly for US Pharmaceuticals, is growing and the growth has offset the margin declines.

If the decrease in operating margins were to continue without offsetting revenue increases, investing in McKesson would be a disaster. Investing in McKesson requires the belief that either 1) revenue increases will continue to offset declining margins and/or 2) margins will stabilize or grow.

Main Factors Determining Profitability

Profitability Factor #1: Pharmaceutical Pricing

The McKesson 2021 10-K "Other Information about the Business" section states the following:

Some of our distribution arrangements with the manufacturers provides us compensation based on a percentage of our purchases. In addition, we have certain distribution arrangements with pharmaceutical manufacturers that include an inflation-based compensation component whereby we benefit when the manufacturers increase their prices as we sell our existing inventory at the new higher prices. For these manufacturers, a reduction in the frequency and magnitude of price increases, as well as restrictions in the amount of inventory available to us, could have an adverse impact on our gross profit margin.

In summary, McKesson's incentives typically align with those of the branded pharmaceutical companies: the higher the price and amount sold for any given drug, the higher McKesson's revenue and margins. This can also be seen annually in the "U.S. Pharmaceutical Segment Revenue" analysis, which states that branded to generic conversion is a key factor reducing revenue. In addition, the sale of high-priced "specialty pharmaceuticals" is mentioned as a source of revenue growth. "Specialty pharmaceuticals" are defined by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) drugs whose cost exceeds $670 per month as of 2017 for Medicare Part D.

According to IQVIA Institute, specialty drugs' share of overall medicine spending for the top 10 developed markets has increased from 24% in 2010 to 47% in 2020 and is forecast to rise to 59% in 2025. Therefore, specialty drugs are growing even faster than the overall pharmaceutical market. Two key areas drive this growth: oncology and immunology. Oncology spending in the US has compounded at double-digit growth rates consistently over the past 5 years, and IQVIA forecasts that total spending will reach $100B in 2023.

Profitability Factor #2: Government Sponsored Programs

In addition, the McKesson 2021 10-K "Industry and Economic Risks" section states the following:

[S]ome changes in reimbursement methodologies (including government rates) for pharmaceuticals, medical treatments and related services reduce profit margins for us and our customers and impose new legal requirements on healthcare providers. Those changes have included cuts in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels, changes in the basis for payments, shifting away from fee-for-service and towards value-based payments and risk-sharing models, and increases in the use of managed care.

Increased government spending on drugs partially explains McKesson's revenue growth and compressed EBIT margins. Government sponsored plans such as Medicare and Medicaid can negotiate lower prices and thus reduce margins; however, they can also increase drug utilization and, consequently, distributor revenue. In terms of overall operating income, these two effects tend to cancel each other. The question becomes whether margins will decrease faster than revenue grows or vice-versa.

Based on both the trends in specialty medicine and historical government spending, it seems revenue growth from government sponsored programs is likely to outpace margin declines and lead to higher profits for drug distributors overall. Historically, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services spending on prescription drugs has consistently outpaced overall growth in the US. As a result, its share of total drug expenditures has grown from 30.8% in 2010 to 37.4% in 2019.

Source: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services National Health Expenditure Data

Profitability Factor #3: Acquisition Costs

From 2012 through 2019, McKesson spent on average more than $2 billion per year on acquisitions and intangible assets. Subsequently, the company wrote off more than $4 billion in assets in 2018 and 2019 and is currently divesting many of its European assets. The overall effect of these money-losing acquisitions has been historically depressed profitability. However, acquisitions have slowed dramatically since 2019. Once assets have been divested and the associated gains and losses recorded, then profitability and free cash flow should again reflect the quality of the core business.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Company Strategy

In the Q1 Fiscal 2022 presentation, management describes two areas of focus: oncology and biopharma services. McKesson owns multiple organizations involved in oncology including: US Oncology Network, US Oncology Research, and Ontada. McKesson acquired US Oncology, an oncology practice management organization, in 2010 for $2 billion and rebranded it US Oncology Network. US Oncology itself had acquired IKnowMed, an oncology-specific electronic health record system in 2004. In late 2020, McKesson created an oncology technology subsidiary, Ontada, primarily to support IKnowMed. According to their website, US Oncology Network consists of over 1,380 physicians who treat over 1.2 million patients annually and whose data are captured in IKnowMed. McKesson leverages both the physicians in its network and its trove of patient records to perform clinical trials via US Oncology Research and create new FDA-approved therapies. In addition, McKesson sells access to this ecosystem via Ontada. For example, the day after launching Ontada, McKesson announced a strategic partnership between Ontada and Amgen (AMGN). Interestingly, the relationship with Amgen has existed for a while: the Fiscal 2021 10-K Other Litigation and Claims section states that McKesson was served with a complaint in 2013 that US Oncology allegedly solicited and received illegal kickbacks from Amgen. In addition to these entities, McKesson also owns group purchasing organizations, distributors, and specialty pharmacies with a specific focus on oncology as well.

Management uses the phrase "biopharma services" to describe its other area of focus and lists its CoverMyMeds, RelayHealth, and RxCrossroads subsidiaries in this category. In May 2021 RelayHealth, RxCrossroads, and McKesson Prescription Automation were consolidated under CoverMyMeds. As the name suggests, the goal is to expand the volume of pharmaceuticals sold via improving patient access, adherence, and affordability.

Thesis

According to the McKesson website, the company is the top distributor of oncology products and is the second largest specialty distributor (after AmerisourceBergen). As previously discussed, they are vertically integrated within US oncology distribution. The thesis of this article is that this vertical integration has led to a competitive advantage in a rapidly expanding and lucrative market. On the one hand, the patient information contained within IKnowMed submitted via the US Oncology Network and US Oncology Research should become increasingly valuable as cancer care becomes more personalized. This should lead to further partnerships with and/or increased distribution volumes from drug companies who would benefit from accessing this data. On the other hand, payor and drug pricing information contained within CoverMyMeds should benefit both the physicians within their network and patients as well as possibly lead other oncology practices to join the network. In summary, both parts of the corporate strategy should feed each other and boost future margins. If margins increase, valuation multiples are likely to follow.

Key Inputs and Scenarios

Due to writedowns, litigation, and COVID, McKesson's earnings have been erratic over the past few years. This article introduces a metric to represent McKesson's normalized, long-term cash flows that will be called "Adjusted Core Free Cash Flow." It is calculated as follows:

The following table summarizes the underlying assumptions and calculations to determine the base case estimated 2022 Adjusted Core FCF (amounts are rounded):

Source: McKesson 2022 Q2 Investor Presentation

The estimate of $2.85 billion for Adjusted FCF is similar to McKesson's reported Adjusted Earnings in 2021.

The valuation model relies both on forecast cash flows and resulting multiple expansion. The forecast cash flows are based on the above calculations and two key inputs: 1) operating margin, 2) acquisition and purchase of intangibles costs. In addition, the valuation model is recalculated for five different scenarios: Minimum (0th percentile), Worst Case (10th percentile), Most Likely, Best Case (90th percentile), and Maximum (100th percentile). The figure below shows how the margin assumptions derive from historical values.

Source: Seeking Alpha and Poppertech

The next figure shows the remaining inputs and calculations required to calculate Adjusted Core FCF for the five scenarios:

Source: Poppertech

Similarly, the multiple expansion scenarios derive from historical data as shown in the figure below.

Source: Seeking Alpha and Poppertech

The combination of the Operating Margin and Multiple Expansion scenarios yields the Valuation Change for each scenario:

Source: Poppertech

Forecast

To create the forecast, the above scenarios are input into the Poppertech software that creates the graph below and associated statistics. The values underneath the graph indicate the total return values as shown in the previous table. The percentage values overlaid on the graph correspond to the portion of chart area falling within the colored region of the graph. For example, the light green region represents 39% of the total chart area. This is the forecast probability of the total return falling within the associated range. In this case, there is a 39% chance that total return is between 5% and 36% over the next year.

Based on the above forecast, the software performs a Monte Carlo analysis to calculate expected return and risk. The resulting statistics are shown below.

The expected return of McKesson is 4.9%. The forecast volatility of 24% is close to the implied volatility of 22% for January 2023 near-the-money options. The skewness is near zero, which means the distribution is nearly symmetrical. The slight excess kurtosis indicates that McKesson is likely to have a marginally greater chance of extreme events than the normal distribution (fat tails).

Suitability

The ~5% expected return for MCK is ~2% higher than my expectations for the overall market; however, it is somewhat low in absolute terms, particularly when risk is considered. Given the recent increases in McKesson's valuation and my belief that the stock market is overvalued, a buy rating seems imprudent. However, McKesson's three main drivers of profitability (drug pricing, volume expansion from government spending, and acquisitions) should be fairly independent of economic conditions. Therefore, much of McKesson's risk appears to be diversifiable, and it might be considered for portfolio inclusion if the position is small relative to portfolio size (e.g. <2%). Since distribution revenues typically increase with pharmaceutical prices, McKesson may outperform the overall market in an inflationary environment if drug price increases exceed those of other goods and services.

As a last aside, McKesson has profited in the short term from COVID in a variety of ways including test, PPE, and vaccine distribution. As more traditional medical channels, such as physician offices, begin to administer vaccines, McKesson is likely to benefit. This already seems to be occurring: the company increased guidance in the 2022 Q2 investor presentation regarding revenue, earnings, and COVID-related products. Therefore, COVID should provide a short-term tailwind even if overall economic growth stalls.