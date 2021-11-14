Jeff Swensen/Getty Images News

The momentum investor's sole purpose is to identify stocks that are positioning for a price breakout for either fundamental (a new product, a merger), economic (strong sector growth), or market-based (an industry that is gaining in strength with traders), reasons (or a combination of the three). The column will focus on industry fundamentals, basic financials, and charts to make its determination.

This is a high-risk strategy and should only be used by traders who can lose a substantial amount of money. This column is not specific investment advice for any individual.

Investment thesis: there are strong fundamentals also with sector-specific reasons that support Alcoa (NYSE:AA) rising in the next few months.

Alcoa is one of the world's largest aluminum companies:

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets; and flat-rolled aluminum sheets to customers that produce beverage and food cans.

It is the second-largest publicly traded aluminum company.

Aluminum prices are very high right now:

The above graph from the FRED database contains the producer price index for aluminum and aluminum strip. It is just shy of a near 20-year high, which means Alcoa has pricing power.

The reason for high prices is very strong demand. The latest report from the Institute for Supply Management® was very bullish (the author has written permission to use the latest month's report):

"The October Manufacturing PMI® registered 60.8 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the September reading of 61.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 17th month in a row after a contraction in April 2020. The New Orders Index registered 59.8 percent, down 6.9 percentage points compared to the September reading of 66.7 percent. The Production Index registered 59.3 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point compared to the September reading of 59.4 percent.

The data is structured so that a reading of 50 separates recessionary and expansionary readings. Levels near 60 are very strong.

Other data support the ISM® report.

Industrial production - which bottomed at the end of the last recession - has retaken pre-pandemic levels (Chart from the FRED system).

Above are three measures of durable goods orders. Total orders (in blue), durable goods orders excluding transportation (in red), and durable goods orders excluding military goods (in green). The data is calibrated to a base 100 format and uses the start of the last recession as 100. All three levels have been rising since the end of the last recession (chart from the FRED system).

Alcoa is a member of the basic materials sector, which is poised to outpace the S&P 500 during the next 3-6 months.

The above RRG graph from StockCharts.com - which tracks the relative strength of the 11 major sectors relative to the S&P 500 - shows that basic materials have transitioned into the improving quadrant.

As a result, analysts have been raising the stock's overall prospects:

Analysts have also been raising the company's earnings estimates:

The above table from the Seeking Alpha Alcoa page shows that 10 analysts have increased their earnings estimates in the last 90 days.

The above graph (also from the Seeking Alpha Alcoa page) shows that the company has beaten estimates in the last four quarters.

Finally, the chart is bullish:

1-Year chart of AA with AA/SPY ratio (top panel); MACD (1st panel below price); Price Percentage Oscillator (2nd panel below price): Chaikin Money Flow (3rd panel below price). From StockCharts.

Let's start with the price section. The stock is in a 1-year really (see the 200-day EMA in magenta). This is a well-disciplined rally, with clear periods of rising and falling price activity. In late October, the stock broke that trend and fell to the shorter EMAs, where is consolidated losses. During the last two trading days, prices printed two solid rising candles on higher volume. Both the MACD and PPO have given buy signals.

All the key elements have lined up for Alcoa: the economic backdrop could be more bullish. Its sector is poised to outperform the SPY and the stock is positioned to move higher.