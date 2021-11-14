Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is a rare gem in this market. The company has bright growth prospects. And it's cheaply valued. The market doesn't appreciate the company rightly.

There is a lot to discover beyond the surface which may look dim. It may look dim due to factors like the Chinese manufacturing subsidiary, apparent insufficient profitability looking backward, and longer-than-expected supply chain issues. These circumstances aren't major issues. The crackdown on Chinese tech hasn't hit solar companies, the profitability improves gradually, and supply chain issues will fade over time.

There are a lot of positives about Canadian Solar if you put these cosmetic issues aside. It has a strong strategy that increases profitability. This will lead to strong free cash flows over the next five years. It's also working on an IPO for the Chinese subsidiary. Solar is an important upcoming renewable energy source with better financials than conventional electricity generation.

I've written about Canadian Solar before, so consider this an update of my previous work.

Several Potential Share Price Catalysts

The company guides for 61% to 72% revenue growth in 2021.

Canadian Solar beats its earnings estimates most of the time, especially on margins.

The company increases recurring cash flows by partially retaining solar projects.

It plans an IPO for its Chinese subsidiary to unlock capital.

The solar sector will experience substantial growth for decades.

These catalysts will play out over time. The revenue growth is obvious but won't be sustained at that pace. I believe revenue will continue to grow strongly for the next decade along with the solar market. Projections of the IEA point towards a ~7% CAGR for solar additions until 2030.

The plans to retain solar projects will attribute to cash flow gradually. One example is the Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund in Japan of which it holds 14.6%. This fund attracts low-cost funding for solar projects.

The Chinese IPO should get feedback from the stock exchange and authorities in 2021. Once it completes, it provides financing for production expansion. The IPO doesn't guarantee a revaluation of the U.S.-listed shares. Daqo Energy (DQ) did a successful IPO earlier this year. Its Chinese subsidiary is now worth 4 times the U.S. listing and the share price hasn't reacted.

That's why the Chinese IPO makes sense. It can be done at a high valuation and reduces the importance of manufacturing. It's a good strategic move but doesn't open up the possibility of arbitrage.

Growth Path

CSIQ works in two divisions: CSI Solar and Global Energy. CSI Solar is the entity to be listed in China. It produces solar modules, inverters, and batteries. It has production facilities in China, Vietnam, and Thailand. Growth comes from increasing production capacity and vertical integration.

Solar panel prices have been going down in the past and are likely to cheapen further over the next couple of years. This is what made solar competitive with conventional electricity generation. In the current market with high oil and gas prices, solar becomes relatively more attractive as well.

Energy storage is the next step that mitigates the variable production from solar panels and helps stabilize the grid. CSIQ is an early-mover in energy storage.

Global Energy is focused on the project development of solar and battery storage plants. It also provides operation & maintenance services. Global Energy services revenues and income tend to be lumpy due to the dependence on project sales.

Strategical Work On Cash Flows

The combination of a large solar manufacturer and a market-leading solar project developer proved to be winning in the past. Canadian almost plays the full value chain of solar.

First, it creates investment vehicles that own and operate solar assets. These vehicles get a lot of outside funding both in equity and debt. The projects by these vehicles are developed by CSIQ with its solar panels. After the development, CSIQ can sell the project to this investment vehicle. The investment vehicle closes PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) which creates a steady cash flow over a long time. The O&M services and asset management is done by Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar plans to retain more projects. It will create steady revenues and cash flows with better forward visibility.

Beating Guidance Over And Over

Source: author based on earnings releases - difference calculated from the midpoint of guidance

Canadian Solar offers a clear outlook every quarter on the next quarter and rarely misses it. The company trumps the top of its range most of the time. For me, this is a sign of strong management with a good feeling of its business. The conservative outlook often surprises Wallstreet analysts as well with 6 beats and only 2 misses over the past 8 quarters.

Valuation Looks Good

Valuation isn't everything but can give a sense of how the current share price looks. Canadian Solar and other solar peers have been cheaply valued for a long time due to the volatile cycles of the business. Fierce competition caused the sector to consolidate and only the strongest companies survived. This changes the investment case in any solar company from 5 to 10 years ago.

Ratio Value PS 0.52 PS (FWD) 0.42 PE 47.52 PE (FWD) 19.91

To me, the valuation of CSIQ looks ridiculous. The company grows at a fast rate. It has above-average margins and often beats its outlook. PE ratio looks elevated at the moment. This makes sense as the current cost inflation reduced gross margins. As ASPs catch up, the PE ratio looks to improve dramatically over the next two years.

Chinese peers are valued at PS ratios between 3.5 and 6.9 and forward PE ratios of over 30. Only JinkoSolar (JKS) is valued similarly as it also trades on the U.S. market. That's why I'm also positive about Jinko.

Risks

Most risks for Canadian Solar are short-term. There is a lot of cost inflation that negates higher ASPs. Especially the price of polysilicon and shipping costs impacted CSIQ over the past quarters. This will fade away but it's unclear when.

There are also regulatory risks. Governments often still subsidy certain kinds of solar. This will probably remain. A U.S. trade probe against Asian (excluding China) manufacturers has just been rejected. There are still tariffs on Chinese solar panels and some panels were being blocked in the U.S. due to forced labor concerns.

Sum Of The Parts

I've made a sum of the parts model of Canadian Solar both for today and in 2025. There are a couple of reasons: the Chinese IPO and the retained projects.

The Chinese IPO should add cash to the balance sheet. At a PS ratio of 2, I estimate CSIQ can raise $800M-$1,300M cash if it sells 10% to 15% shares. Canadian would then still own about 60% of CSI Solar as ~25% is already sold or assigned to employee programs. The remaining at a 0.6 PS ratio is then worth $1,560M. This is based on the 2021 outlook.

Global Energy can be valued as followed. CSIQ aims to retain 200MW by the end of 2021. The fair value is $160M to $200M in my opinion. The other parts are project sales and O&M services. Based on the current outlook and a PS ratio of 0.6, it's worth ~$660M.

Low End High End CSI Solar IPO Cash $800M $1,300M CSI Solar Ownership $1,404M $1,716M Global Energy Retained MW $160M $200M Global Energy Projects - O&M $594M $726M Total Market Cap $2,958M $3,642M Share Price $49 $61

These are my estimates after a Chinese IPO. Before the IPO, the valuation is slightly lower. I believe this is a conservative valuation as it doesn't take into account the growth over the next years.

2025 Sum Of The Parts

I made a similar approach to the company's 2025 targets. It wants to grow strongly in Global Energy. I assumed the cash from the IPO is reinvested in the company.

It has a target of 1 GW of net solar assets, this would become an important part by 2025. In 2025, I estimate a fair value of $800M-$1000M based on YieldCo transactions.

Low End High End CSI Solar Ownership $2,317M $2,831M Global Energy Retained MW $800M $1,000M Global Energy Projects - O&M $1,296M $1,584M Total Market Cap $4,413M $5,415M Per Share $74 $90

These estimates can be very different from the actual situation in 2025. I still assumed a low average PS ratio of 0.6. If the market appreciates the company and values it at a different ratio, this could add a lot of value. I see an increasing multiple as a likely possibility once the company produces continuous positive free cash flows.

Conclusion

Canadian Solar can be considered a value play today. It's cheap based on the PS ratio. Forward PE looks good. The forward PE should improve further when costs normalize and margins recover. More important to me is the growth story. The company invests in further vertical integration and capacity expansion. It also expands the global development business.

The work on the project side is significant for future cash flows. The importance of O&M, asset management services, and retained projects will develop. It decreases the current dependence on solar panels which are subject to volatile margins and lumpy project sales. Investors should appreciate improved predictability.