Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 14

Justin Law
Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

(ADP)

12/9

1/1

0.93

1.04

11.83%

1.80%

46

Assurant, Inc.

(AIZ)

11/26

12/20

0.66

0.68

3.03%

1.70%

18

Atmos Energy Corporation

(ATO)

11/26

12/13

0.625

0.68

8.80%

2.85%

38

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc

(AY)

11/29

12/15

0.43

0.435

1.16%

4.26%

5

D.R. Horton, Inc.

(DHI)

12/3

12/15

0.2

0.225

12.50%

0.92%

8

Lancaster Colony Corporation

(LANC)

12/3

12/31

0.75

0.8

6.67%

1.96%

59

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated

(LEG)

12/14

1/14

0.4

0.42

5.00%

3.77%

51

MDU Resources Group, Inc.

(MDU)

12/8

1/1

0.2125

0.2175

2.35%

3.01%

30

New Jersey Resources Corporation

(NJR)

12/14

1/3

0.3325

0.3625

9.02%

3.73%

27

Roper Technologies, Inc.

(ROP)

1/7

1/24

0.5625

0.62

10.22%

0.51%

29

Service Corporation International

(SCI)

12/14

12/31

0.21

0.23

9.52%

1.38%

11

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Nov 15 (Ex-Div 11/16)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

(ADM)

12/8

0.37

65.93

2.24%

46

Aflac Incorporated

(AFL)

12/1

0.33

57.01

2.32%

39

Assured Guaranty Ltd.

(AGO)

12/1

0.22

53.72

1.64%

10

Bar Harbor Bankshares

(BHB)

12/17

0.24

32.2

2.98%

18

Black Hills Corporation

(BKH)

12/1

0.595

65.04

3.66%

51

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

(CSL)

12/1

0.54

239.63

0.90%

45

Consolidated Edison, Inc.

(ED)

12/15

0.775

77.15

4.02%

47

Equinix, Inc.

(EQIX)

12/15

2.87

775.39

1.48%

7

First Mid Bancshares, Inc.

(FMBH)

12/1

0.22

44.85

1.96%

11

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(HOMB)

12/8

0.14

25.98

2.16%

10

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

(MPC)

12/10

0.58

65.8

3.53%

10

Phillips 66

(PSX)

12/1

0.92

77.47

4.75%

10

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

(RMAX)

12/1

0.23

31.37

2.93%

8

Target Corporation

(TGT)

12/10

0.9

260.02

1.38%

54

Tuesday Nov 16 (Ex-Div 11/17)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Chevron Corporation

(CVX)

12/10

1.34

114.23

4.69%

34

Littelfuse, Inc.

(LFUS)

12/2

0.53

329.87

0.64%

12

Microsoft Corporation

(MSFT)

12/9

0.62

336.72

0.74%

20

Thomson Reuters Corporation

(TRI)

12/15

0.405

119.89

1.35%

28

Valero Energy Corporation

(VLO)

12/9

0.98

76.58

5.12%

10

Wednesday Nov 17 (Ex-Div 11/18)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Avista Corporation

(AVA)

12/15

0.4225

40.23

4.20%

19

BWX Technologies, Inc.

(BWXT)

12/10

0.21

53.24

1.58%

6

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

(CCOI)

12/3

0.83

77.73

4.27%

10

Cognex Corporation

(CGNX)

12/3

0.065

83.02

0.31%

7

Cummins Inc.

(CMI)

12/2

1.45

236.34

2.45%

16

Evergy, Inc.

(EVRG)

12/20

0.5725

64.5

3.55%

17

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.

(FDBC)

12/10

0.33

53.8

2.45%

7

Gladstone Investment

(GAIN)

11/30

0.075

16.53

5.44%

10

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

(HCSG)

12/23

0.21

19.63

4.28%

19

The Hershey Company

(HSY)

12/15

0.901

177.69

2.03%

12

Gladstone Land Corporation

(LAND)

11/30

0.0452

26.93

2.01%

7

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

(LHX)

12/3

1.02

220.3

1.85%

20

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

(LMAT)

12/2

0.11

54.45

0.81%

11

Microchip Technology Incorporated

(MCHP)

12/3

0.232

83.35

1.11%

20

Magna International Inc.

(MGA)

12/3

0.43

86.43

1.99%

12

3M Company

(MMM)

12/12

1.48

183.66

3.22%

63

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

(RS)

12/3

0.6875

166.83

1.65%

11

The Sherwin-Williams Company

(SHW)

12/3

0.55

331.4

0.66%

43

Snap-on Incorporated

(SNA)

12/10

1.42

221.25

2.57%

12

Switch, Inc.

(SWCH)

12/1

0.0525

24.13

0.87%

5

TE Connectivity Ltd.

(TEL)

12/3

0.5

164.31

1.22%

9

Whirlpool Corporation

(WHR)

12/15

1.4

232.17

2.41%

11

Wingstop Inc.

(WING)

12/10

0.17

169.81

0.40%

5

Thursday Nov 18 (Ex-Div 11/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

HNI Corporation

(HNI)

12/1

0.31

41

3.02%

11

Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

(MSBI)

11/29

0.28

25.39

4.41%

6

Primerica, Inc.

(PRI)

12/14

0.47

161.95

1.16%

12

Ryder System, Inc.

(R)

12/17

0.58

88

2.64%

17

The Timken Company

(TKR)

12/3

0.3

76.95

1.56%

8

Tractor Supply Company

(TSCO)

12/8

0.52

221.16

0.94%

12

United Parcel Service, Inc.

(UPS)

12/8

1.02

213.19

1.91%

12

Friday Nov 19 (Ex-Div 11/22)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Brunswick Corporation

(BC)

12/15

0.335

101.63

1.32%

9

Johnson & Johnson

(JNJ)

12/7

1.06

165.01

2.57%

59

Moody's Corporation

(MCO)

12/14

0.62

388.02

0.64%

12

Prudential Financial, Inc.

(PRU)

12/16

1.15

110.75

4.15%

13

STERIS plc

(STE)

12/17

0.43

231.55

0.74%

17

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

(SWKS)

12/14

0.56

164.56

1.36%

8

Xylem Inc.

(XYL)

12/21

0.28

130.53

0.86%

11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

(AMP)

11/19

1.13

1.5%

Artesian Resources Corporation

(ARTNA)

11/19

0.2675

2.5%

AptarGroup, Inc.

(ATR)

11/17

0.38

1.2%

Brown & Brown, Inc.

(BRO)

11/17

0.1025

0.6%

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.

(BWFG)

11/22

0.18

2.3%

Caterpillar Inc.

(CAT)

11/19

1.11

2.1%

Cambridge Bancorp

(CATC)

11/18

0.61

2.6%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc.

(CBAN)

11/17

0.1025

2.2%

California Water Service Group

(CWT)

11/19

0.23

1.5%

First Business Financial Services, Inc.

(FBIZ)

11/18

0.18

2.3%

First Community Bankshares, Inc.

(FCBC)

11/19

0.27

3.1%

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

(FCF)

11/19

0.115

2.9%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

(FELE)

11/18

0.175

0.7%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

(FIBK)

11/18

0.41

3.8%

Global Industrial Company

(GIC)

11/22

0.16

1.4%

Home Bancorp, Inc.

(HBCP)

11/19

0.23

2.1%

Heritage Financial Corporation

(HFWA)

11/17

0.21

3.2%

Hawkins, Inc.

(HWKN)

11/19

0.13

1.4%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

(JBHT)

11/19

0.3

0.6%

Lithia Motors, Inc.

(LAD)

11/19

0.35

0.4%

Lazard Ltd

(LAZ)

11/19

0.47

3.9%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.

(LSBK)

11/19

0.14

3.7%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(MKTX)

11/17

0.66

0.7%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

(MPB)

11/22

0.2

2.7%

MPLX LP

(MPLX)

11/19

0.705

9.1%

Mueller Water Products, Inc.

(MWA)

11/22

0.058

1.6%

NiSource Inc.

(NI)

11/19

0.22

3.5%

Norfolk Southern Corporation

(NSC)

11/19

1.09

1.6%

Peoples Bancorp Inc.

(PEBO)

11/22

0.36

4.3%

PetMed Express, Inc.

(PETS)

11/19

0.3

4.0%

Premier Financial Corp.

(PFC)

11/19

0.28

3.5%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

(SASR)

11/17

0.32

2.5%

SouthState Corporation

(SSB)

11/19

0.49

2.3%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

(STBA)

11/18

0.29

3.6%

Constellation Brands, Inc.

(STZ)

11/19

0.76

1.3%

Unum Group

(UNM)

11/19

0.3

4.5%

Westamerica Bancorporation

(WABC)

11/19

0.42

2.9%

Washington Federal, Inc.

(WAFD)

11/19

0.23

2.6%

WSFS Financial Corporation

(WSFS)

11/18

0.13

0.9%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

(WST)

11/17

0.18

0.2%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(ZION)

11/18

0.38

2.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Maximize your income with the world's highest-quality dividend investments

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JNJ, MPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

