Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) is, as its name suggests, a fund that looks for "special opportunities." It is run by Bulldog Investors - a known activist group. They traditionally pressure funds into tender offers, liquidations, or mergers. However, every now and then, these activists get even more aggressive and completely take over funds. SPE just happens to be one of those funds.

It was formerly the Insured Municipal Income Fund. In December of 2009, Bulldog had taken the fund over. Any performance previous to 2009 can basically be dropped. The fund was radically altered to invest in a broad spectrum of investments. However, they mostly keep investing in other closed-end funds and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

The fund has provided attractive returns with this approach. Despite this, the fund continues to trade at a fairly attractive discount. However, only fairly attractive at this time as the discount has narrowed a bit lately. Part of the discount reduction was the anticipation of convertible preferreds being converted. That wasn't all of it, though, as the discount continued to narrow even after that event.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.32 (based on 11/11 share price and 11/5 NAV)

Discount: 6.59% (based on 11/11 share price and 11/5 NAV)

Distribution Yield: 8.05%

Expense Ratio: 1.71%

Leverage: N/A

SPE "employs an opportunistic investment philosophy with a particular emphasis on investing in discounted closed-end funds, undervalued operating companies, and other attractive special situations including risk arbitrage and distressed securities."

The fund has over $218 million in total managed assets, though that's on the lower side. Helping to grow assets aside from the fund's performance is the fund's use of convertible preferred shares as leverage. Throughout June and July, many of the shares were converted over as they came up to the mandatory redemption date of August 19th, 2021.

With this date passing, the fund now has no leverage, and instead, that became a permanent part of their assets. However, their underlying positions can and definitely do employ leverage.

Some shares were redeemed at the $25 face value. That came to 60,923 shares. However, that wasn't the ideal choice. Essentially, whoever those investors were, gave up quite a bit of value as the shares converted over at a higher valuation.

They plan to issue more preferred shares in the future. So far, there hasn't been any further notice on when that will take place. It is going to be done via rights offering to current shareholders.

The fund's expense ratio came to 1.71%, a decline from the previous 2.13% it reported. However, since the fund also holds other closed-end funds, the expenses can really be higher. Some of the dollars invested could be costing 3 to 4% in expenses when all is said and done. Despite this, the fund has still delivered attractive results.

Performance - Solid 2021 Results

Despite the fund's conversion of preferred to common shares, therefore, diluting the NAV of the fund, shares have still provided quite solid results for the year. It certainly helped that it has been an overall strong year no matter the asset class one is invested in.

When the shares converted over, we can clearly see the NAV hit the fund took. Since then, the fund has recuperated some of those declines through performance. The share price certainly didn't slow down as it just kept heading higher.

Results over the longer term have also been quite fantastic as well. Providing over 14% annualized total NAV returns in the last 3 years and double-digit total NAV returns over the previous 5. During the last 10 years, results have been a bit more tempered, but at 8.70%, nothing that I would complain about.

Throughout most of the year, the fund was trading at a fairly wide discount. This was in anticipation of the dilution that was to come from those convertible preferreds.

Since that dilution hit, I expected the shares would have reverted back to allow for a wider discount to open back up. After all, the 5-year average discount still comes to a reasonably wide 11%. However, the opposite has happened and shares continued to close that discount even after the conversion.

The current discount based on the 11/11 price and 11/5 NAV is still quite attractive. I believe it is still at a level worth starting an initial position. Though perhaps waiting for a more broad-based pullback before loading up a larger position.

Distribution - 8% Managed Plan

One of the reasons why the fund's discount didn't widen back out after the dilution, I believe, can be attributed to the boosted managed distribution plan. They had previously paid a 7% managed plan; they upped this to 8% now. That translated into the fund's monthly distribution going from $0.094 to $0.1075 in July.

The Fund also announced that the Board has approved an increase in the monthly distributions to common stockholders provided under the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan"). Beginning in July 2021, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 8% (or 0.6667% per month), based on the net asset value (NAV) of the Fund's common shares as of the last business day of 2020, an increase of 1% from the previous rate of 7% per annum.

Before these monthly distributions based on managed plans, they appeared just to have an irregular annual distribution. Of course, it was also monthly before that, but that was when it was the former fund.

The fund's net investment income [NII] grew quite materially for the last six months when they reported. However, they will still rely significantly on capital appreciation to fund the payout to investors.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

This report was also posted before the fund converted or redeemed all of its outstanding preferred. Going forward, until they issue those new preferred, they won't be competing against the common equity holders for the earnings on the fund. On the other hand, there are just now more common shares outstanding that they have to work on paying too.

The current monthly distribution annualized and multiplied by the outstanding shares would mean they have to pay roughly $16.4 million out to shareholders over the next 12 months. However, based on the last reported NAV of $17.16, investors should be getting another raise heading into next year.

If the NAV didn't make another move through the rest of the year (improbable), the monthly distribution should be set to $0.1144 to meet their 8% managed plan.

For the tax character of distributions, we can see that it varies from year to year quite materially for the common.

For example, last year had the bulk of its distribution classified as ordinary income. The year before that, it was reversed, with long-term capital gains as the primary classification. Only a small portion of SPE's distribution was classified as qualified dividends as well. This means that it may not be the most ideal in a taxable account. However, I wouldn't write it off completely if you can't put it in a tax-friendly account.

SPE's Portfolio

SPE last reported a portfolio turnover of 44% for the period ending June 30th, 2021. That's fairly active, considering it is for six months.

When looking at the fund's breakdown, we are again seeing it when preferred shares were still involved. They don't do a great job with updating investors on holdings in their portfolios. So what we have to look at is the last Semi-Annual Report.

Since a large portion of the preferred was converted instead of redeemed, I don't suspect significant changes to the portfolio based on that event. This is because that means they didn't have to liquidate too much to redeem those preferred. It would have only worked out to around $1.523 million that they had to payout.

We can see from the above that the portfolio is quite flexible to invest wherever management sees fit. With a lack of regular updates, we are placing quite a bit of faith in the Bulldog investment management team. Given the results that show they can maneuver successfully and combine that with the discount for a margin of safety, and I'm pretty comfortable with this position.

The largest holdings in this fund continue to be Central Securities (CET), General American Investors (GAM) and Boulder Growth & Income (BIF). These were the largest positions the last time we covered the fund, as was the case going back to our October 2019 publication on SPE.

As a side note, I don't generally use data aggregator websites for looking at holdings. They are often wrong or outdated. In this case, SPE doesn't provide this information themselves in a nice visual list. In this case, I've confirmed several of the top holdings match up in the last report.

These are older CEFs that don't get a lot of attention. CET and GAM pay semi-annual distributions. With those frequencies, they don't make a great fit for most income-focused investors. When discussing CEFs, that's largely the audience that is investing in these funds.

BIF pays quarterly but has on several occasions paid monthly. Overall, BIF's distribution frequency is all over the place. For the good news, though, BIF did just recently increase its distribution by 17.6%. That new quarterly distribution will begin with their January payment.

As I've mentioned in the past, holding SPE is one way to get exposure to these other irregular paying CEFs - but still, get a more regular monthly distribution.

One of the changes they made to their portfolio is they have sold off Source Capital (SOR). That was another older CEF without much coverage.

As of June 30, 2021, shares of closed-end funds (CEFs) and business development companies (BDCs) comprised 51.6% of the Fund's total investible assets. The Fund exited from Source Capital, Inc. (SOR), a former core holding, after its discount to NAV narrowed significantly.

I believe that the discount narrowed quite materially for SOR because they had implemented a monthly distribution from their previous quarterly.

However, that wasn't the only move that SOR made. To help further contract the discount, SOR announced annual tender offers in 2021 and 2022 for 10% of the outstanding shares at 98% of NAV.

The Board also approved a Discount Management Program (the "Program"). Under the terms of the Program, the Fund's Board of Directors approved annual tender offers for calendar years 2021 and 2022 for 10% of the Fund's outstanding shares of common stock at a price equal to 98% of net asset value [NAV] per share. The Fund would conduct a tender offer if its shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 10% during the measurement periods from April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 for 2021, and January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 for 2022. Should a tender offer be required for the 2021 measurement period, it shall close prior to March 31, 2022. If a tender offer is required under the Program terms for the 2022 measurement period, the tender offer shall close no later than June 30, 2023. In the future, the Board may determine to extend the Program beyond 2022.

Along with that, the fund's investment guidelines changed. That allows them more flexibility to invest in where they see better opportunities. They also reinstated share repurchases for the fund. SOR was busy changing several things in their fund.

SPE took the opportunity to profit from the discount reduction instead of participating in the tender offers or further discount reductions. It remains to be seen in that was the best move or not. After a tender offer, discounts usually widen back up. However, these are relatively small tender offers, which brings up how much discount contraction is through these efforts or the other changes implemented.

Conclusion

SPE remains an attractive and oddball investment. The fund now doesn't have any leverage as they either redeemed or shareholders converted over all of the outstanding convertible preferred. In the future, they plan to issue more convertible preferred to shareholders as they have done in the past. As of now, I haven't run across any newly updated filings to get an idea of when that will take place. We do know that it will happen through a rights offering to allow current common shareholders to participate.

After the NAV dilution was said and done, the fund continued to reduce its discount. At this time, I believe that there is still some value here. For a more patient investor, one could wait for a more broad-based pullback or market correction to participate in this name. Investing in SPE is putting faith in the Bulldog management team. So far, they've been making the right moves.