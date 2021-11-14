EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:BATS:ITA) is an exchange-traded fund that offers direct exposure to companies that manufacture commercial and military aircraft and other defense equipment. As of November 11, 2021, the fund had 33 holdings across the aerospace and defense sectors. The fund's benchmark index is the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index, whose recent factsheet (as of October 29, 2021) also reflects 33 constituents.

ITA's benchmark index reports a mean market cap of $20.2 billion, and a median market cap of $4.8 billion, reflecting significant upside skewness. The largest stock in the portfolio is Raytheon Technologies (RTX); this stock alone represented 20.84% of ITA's portfolio as of November 11, 2021. The fund's benchmark recently reported concentration (per the top 10 holdings) of 75.1%, making ITA a very focused bet, although it is perhaps not surprising given the high barriers to entry in this space. The table below is a more recent measure of concentration for ITA itself.

(Data from iShares)

If there are high barriers to entry in aerospace and defense, resulting in these companies (in this sector) to be relatively "large", it might suggest that such companies might create monopolies for themselves. And perhaps that is true, although I think a true monopoly would have a strong underlying return on equity (as one piece of evidence), and I would also suspect that monopolies would out-perform the broader market over a reasonable time frame.

For ITA, the underlying return on equity can be approximated using the fund's benchmark data (provided in the factsheet referenced above recently); as of October 2021, the portfolio's forward underlying price/earnings ratio is 29.41x, and its price/book ratio is 4.71x. Dividing the latter into the former enables us to find a (forward) return on equity figure of 16.01%. That is strong; not as strong as some of the leading tech companies, but pretty good. However, the underlying portfolio price/earnings ratio on a trailing basis is 110.66x, which is not so good, and shows that COVID-19 did not do wonders for aerospace and defense profits in aggregate.

Moving on, below is the ratio between ITA and SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) (the latter being a popular ETF that tracks a common U.S. equity index, the S&P 500).

(TradingView)

This chart is quite provocative; a notable level of out-performance between the fund's inception, until about April 2018 (to September 2019), when the fund began to flatline against SPY. And then finally, ITA crashed versus SPY into COVID-19, and has not recovered since (or yet). My intuition tells me there may be opportunity here if world travels begin to normalize post-pandemic, and if the threat of an increasingly militarized China (and strengthening military capabilities) also spurs defense spending in the United States in the long run.

But valuation is also important. Morningstar estimate a forward price/earnings ratio of 21.34x as of November 11, 2021, while ITA's benchmark index reported a forward price/earnings ratio of 29.41x (for late October). We should use the latter since it is available; it is less forgiving, as Morningstar's estimates are often based on adjusted operating earnings. But we can use Morningstar's consensus analyst estimates for three- to five-year earnings growth rates of 14.35%, which is a good rate of growth and conceivable.

Professor Damodaran has recently estimated the U.S. equity risk premium as being 4.53% as of November 1, 2021, so we will use this as a base for our discount rate, adding in the U.S. 10-year yield (the risk-free rate) of 1.57% as at the time of writing. Since this is a U.S.-focused fund, we should also consider the idiosyncratic risk that can be somewhat accounted for via "beta". On a five-year historical basis, this is approximately 1.37x, meaning that ITA will often find elevated volatility relative to the broader market (and our chart above intuitively shows this). So, we can scale up our ERP of 4.53% by 1.37x.

Plugging this data into a basic short-term valuation model, we arrive at the below. Note that because of the high price/earnings ratio on a trailing basis, I am focusing on using forward earnings growth rates for between years 2 and 5 instead of from the beginning, so as to extricate us from the "surge" in year one on a forward basis. The high trailing price/earnings ratio is going to be due to a combination of much lower profits in some places (due to the economic crisis that ensued in the short run because of COVID-19) as well as losses in other areas of the portfolio. I am also possibly erring on the conservative side.

Unfortunately, the net outcome is downside potential of -32.5%. Sometimes I review funds that indicate significant upside, and what I will usually do to bring these results "back to Earth", is to find the implied cost of equity, and compare this to our figure. Our "fair cost of equity" figure in this case is 7.78%. Our implied cost of equity is lower, because our valuation is reflecting downside potential; it is 5.38%. Stripping out the 10-year, this results in an ERP of 3.81%, which is low but still within the realm of reason.

Note also that if we do not scale up our ERP based on beta, downside of "only" -12.5% is found. Since volatility has historically actually helped the fund, it may be the case that investors are pricing ITA somewhat optimistically, as if future volatility is going to have "upside skewness" and support a reversal. ITA's portfolio, as we have seen, has the potential to generate strong returns on equity.

But the portfolio struggles during an economic storm, as we have also seen from its high trailing price/earnings ratio. And when investors are pricing funds optimistically, and since my experience tells me that markets will often support the "most ironic" outcomes (i.e., in which the most investors are caught off guard), I would be neutral on ITA at present. I think there's potential here for continued under-performance, not just because of valuation risks, but also I think the fund is being priced implicitly optimistically. However, at lower prices, ITA would be worth investigating.

It is also worth noting that, according to Morningstar data, ITA seems to continue to suffer from net investor outflows (the chart below stretches back to 2011; see the bottom panel for net outflows more recently).

(Morningstar)

There is a good chance these outflows continue (I think more steam maybe let out), but as we can also see from the chart below, a sharp reversal in these flows could spark significant out-performance when the time is right.