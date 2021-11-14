RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Chicago-based Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) released its third-quarter 2021 results on October 27, 2021.

Q3 results snapshot

Coeur Mining's revenue was $208.0 million, representing a decrease of 3.2% quarter-over-quarter and 9.5% year-over-year. Net loss was $54.77 or $0.21 per diluted share compared to an income of $26.86 million or $0.11 per share last year.

The company has agreed to divest its La Preciosa project.

CEO Mitch Krebs said in the conference call:

As you can see, it was a quarter with several significant developments and decisions. Results were in line with our internal forecast and were set up to deliver a strong finish to the year and achieve our original production guidance.

Investment thesis

The investment thesis is to invest carefully in this volatile sector, notably since silver has dropped significantly.

Coeur Mining is still primarily a gold miner, with about 71% of its revenues coming from gold production. Still, its silver production is significant and could be predominant when the Silvertip mine resumes output in 2023.

My recommendation is to trade short-term LIFO the gold/silver price volatility and keep a medium/long-term core position. The gold price is trading above $1,800 per ounce again, but we are now in a precarious status quo between threatening high inflation and an uncertain FED position.

So far, the Fed is not acting against inflation, believing it is only temporary. However, a few analysts think inflation is here to stay and is a concerning threat that will require actions sooner than later. If the Fed decides to act against inflation, gold will be severely affected.

Coeur Mining's balance sheet is excellent. Even so, the lack of free cash flow worries me. The company has shown negative free cash flow for the last three quarters.

Stock Performance

CDE had an impressive increase in December and January, outperforming the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). However, the stock took a turn south in June 2021 and is now down 7% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

Below is the historical data for two of the company's primary gold mines:

1 - Palmarejo mine

2 - Kensington mine

On October 27, 2021, Coeur Mining Announced Its third Quarter 2021 Results

Note: Gold and silver sales accounted for 71% and 29% of quarterly revenue, respectively. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 64% of third-quarter revenue.

Third-quarter production in silver/gold equivalent ounce

Production for the third quarter was higher compared to the same quarter last year.

Coeur Mining produced87,083 Au ounces of gold (sold 89,804 Au Oz) and 2.463 million Ag ounces (sold 2.5 Ag Moz) during the third quarter. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter are$1,645 per Au Oz and $24.18 per Ag Oz, respectively.

Below is the historical price for both metals.

Silvertip is expected to restart production in 2023, while Rochester expansion will be completed in early 2023. However,

Source: Presentation

CEO Mitch Krebs said in the conference call:

Despite the uncertain macro environment, which contributed to higher than expected capital estimates for an accelerated expansion and restart, one thing we are certain of is the quality and prospectivity of the Silvertip deposit. The exploration results, along with the knowledge and new discoveries the team is generating, have led us in the direction of evaluating a larger Silvertip expansion and restart on a potentially slower timetable. To take advantage of such a high grade and significant resource, a 1,750 ton per day processing facility isn't likely large enough to maximize Silvertip's value. We're going to take some additional time to evaluate what a larger design and footprints could represent in terms of economics and overall flexibility.

Note: 2020 proven and probable reserves 14.6M oz Ag and 296.1M lbs Zn and 193.2M lbs Pb

Coeur Mining: Financials And Production In 3Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Coeur Mining 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 229.73 228.32 202.12 214.86 207.97 Net Income in $ Million 26.86 11.88 2.06 32.15 -54.77 EBITDA $ Million 76.91 76.38 49.29 84.07 -14.58 EPS diluted in $/share 0.11 0.05 0.01 0.13 -0.21 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 79.46 67.29 -4.36 58.06 21.85 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 23.00 37.39 59.42 78.22 71.27 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 56.47 29.90 -63.78 -20.16 -49.42 Total Cash $ Million 77.15 92.79 154.07 124.08 85.02 Total Debt (including lease obligation) In $ Million 301.1 275.5 412.1 414.25 419.42 Shares outstanding in Million 243.83 244.18 244.5 252.1 254.7

Data Source: Company 10Q

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues and trends - Revenues were $207.97 million in 3Q21

Coeur Mining posted $207.97 million in revenues with an EBITDA loss of $14.58 million and cash flow from operating activities of $21.85 million. The adjusted net income was a loss of $2.6 million or 0.01 per share.

The company reported a net loss of $54.77 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to an income of $0.11 per share the same quarter a year ago.

2 - Negative Free cash flow was a loss of $49.42 million in 3Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx

Coeur Mining's free cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 was a loss of $49.42 million, and the trailing twelve-year free cash flow was a loss of $103.46 million.

With such a loss in free cash flow during the three first quarters of 2021, the company cannot afford to pay a dividend.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity

Total debt increased to $442.4 million, and net debt is $357.4 million - net debt to Adj. EBITDA rose to 1.4X, which is still excellent. However, the recent financing indicated below shows a sharp net debt increase this quarter.

For financial ratios and Metal sales hedges, please see below:

Source: Presentation

4 - 2021 Outlook is unchanged

Coeur Mining kept full-year 2021 production guidance of 322.5-367.5K oz. of gold, 9.7-12.15M oz. of silver.

Source: Presentation

Note: The total proved and probable gold and silver reserves, as of December 31, 2020, increased 22% and 42% from the reserves in 2019. Below are the details:

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis and Commentary

CDE forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $7.25 and support at $6.1.

The trading strategy I recommend is to take profits (about 25%-30%) between $7.25 and $7.50 and wait patiently for a retracement below $6.15 to accumulate again.

As I said early in this article, CDE is highly correlated to the gold and silver prices and could drop rapidly if the Fed changes its dovish stance on inflation.

So far, the gold price is going up, helped by the recent news about more critical inflation data, which risks linger much longer. At the same time, the FED is not prepared to jeopardize a more hawkish move against it and derail a nascent recovery.

Thus, gold has enjoyed a nice uptrend this week and is now above $1,850 per ounce. However, it is temporary and could reverse quickly.

Be cautious and watch the gold and silver prices like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!