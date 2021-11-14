Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY) CEO Mikhail Oseevskiy on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY) Q3 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Mikhail Oseevskiy

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. As usual, we published earlier today our performance for the third quarter and the 9 months of 2021. I'm confident that you had the chance to take a look through them. The third quarter continued the trends that we have seen pretty much for all of the past quarters.

We continue to ramp up our revenue and we see even higher growth rates in our profitability. In OIBDA, we are seeing good profit margins, a strong cash flow. So I guess, we can once again reiterate that we are going to have another strong year, and we will reflect it in our guidance as well as we hope to see it translated into our full year's results.

And again, this relates very well to what we mentioned previously, and that is that dividends for the period could be as high as RUB 6 per share. And in general, we believe that this trend is a long-term one, and will help us further increase our dividend yield.

With that, I will hand it over to Vladimir Kirienko, and he will discuss the performance in more detail.

Vladimir Kirienko

Thank you, Mikhail. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Okay, so our operational performance, side number five. The company posted solid revenue growth in its core services, 5%. That was driven by the development of our mobile business, broadband, access to the Internet and TV. In the revenue structure, in terms of services, we can see a trend for growth of the mobile segment and our core connectivity services.

In the third quarter, revenue of mobile business increased by more than 8% and Internet access - broadband Internet access posted double-digit growth of more than 10%.

Pay TV services generated 5%. Cloud services and data services drove the performance. However, as you can see that there is unusual performance in the digital service segment. The effects at play were seasonality and postponements of some project signs up for - in previous year.

We - also, there was a high base effect from the fourth quarter last year where we implemented a number of major projects. We expect that we'll get back to the positive trend already, and in the fourth quarter, it will be even stronger, we believe.

Let us look at the main factor that drove our success. As usual, let's discuss the performance of our mobile segment. Over to Andreyy Patoka, CEO of Tele2.

Andreyy Patoka

Thank you, Vladimir. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. As mentioned by Vladimir, the mobile is one of the core drivers of our business. And in the quarter under review, we continued implementing the strategy to high grade our customer base.

As a result, the number of customers who use our data services increased by 19% year-on-year. And we also saw a traffic increase - data traffic increase by more than 30%. And the services that we provide to our customers were expanded by some new services, such as, for example, the ability to make payments through Yandex Pay, Tele2 Disk, which is a cloud storage for our customers.

And another important service is remote registration of a SIM card, which is particularly relevant during the pandemic because some of the stores are closed and some of them are not working.

So together with our partners who developed this e-government key service, now we use that technology to help our customers register remotely without the need to visit our stores.

Tele2 also launched a Kids Online platform, which not only helps monitor children's access to the Internet, but also provides access to thousands of movies, cartoons and other specialized content for our smaller users.

Importantly, as part of our ESG drive, our company in more than 200 neighborhoods of Russia, we now provide connectivity services, and other people there have the ability to use the high-quality of services at a very affordable price. And by the way, our churn continues to be at historical lows. That's 8% in the quarter, and the mobile revenue saw a major increase year-on-year.

Vladimir Kirienko

Thank you, Andreyy. Now let's discuss B2C in general. In B2C, we see steady development of our core services, coupled with a well paced ramp up of new services. Broadband. So fiber optic grew by 6%, mostly driven by the number of customers on fiber optic technology. Promotion of convergence of FMC products is also making a contribution, with the subscriber base there increasing by 9%.

As for new products, here, we are also seeing significant growth. Service revenue from video surveillance and Smart Home grew than -- grew by more than three times. This impressive result was driven by developing products improving its customer value.

The multimedia platform, Wink, is also posting solid growth. In the third quarter, more than 2.5 million customers have been watching Wink on two or more devices. That is up by 13% year-on-year. We are seeing a market shift towards online services, both by the number of customers and by consumption mode. More and more people watch video content on smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.

Let us now discuss our B2B and B2G segments. Revenue continued to grow steadily by 9%. This performance was driven by the implementation of projects such as video surveillance, up by 19%; deployments of corporate Wi-Fi networks, up by 28%; and access to high-speed Internet and setting up virtual private networks, up by 17%.

These services are becoming more and more popular not just among larger corporates, but also among small- and medium-sized enterprises. An important contribution into the growth of B2B customers comes from digital innovative services.

Revenue from data centers, cloud services and cybersecurity posted a double-digit growth by almost 20%. We see accelerated growth on a number of areas.

Revenue from co-location increased by 30%. Cloud infrastructure services under IaaS model and hosted PBX grew by more than 20%. It is especially pleasant to report on the increased revenue in cybersecurity, with the revenue growth there was almost 60%.

According to experts in the third quarter, Rostelecom increased its share in the data center's market by 0.8% on to 28%. As you can see, we continue to ramp up our digital competencies in the corporate segment.

Under the new strategy, we intent to maintain an undisputed leadership, having secured ourselves the status of the provider of first choice for the business under government.

And a few words about the O2O segment. The revenue and the profitability in that segment were up by 8%. In the reporting period, we signed a number of contracts with leading Russian operators to lease out our bandwidth. Our O2O segment, in general, continued to increase its performance, with profitability up almost 2.5 percentage points.

In conclusion, I would like to emphasize that we are making progress ahead of the milestones set in our updated strategy. We also expect strong performance in the fourth quarter.

That's it from my side. Over to Sergey Anokhin.

Sergey Anokhin

Thank you, Vladimir. In the third quarter and 9 months, Rostelecom continued to demonstrate solid growth in its key business areas and its financial performance.

OIBDA was up 87% in the third quarter, and I would like to highlight the high level of OIBDA margin, that's 41%. That is driven by the company's efficiency, both in its pricing policy and in terms of its cost control related to the scaling up of our business.

We successfully implement our transformation. We continue to pursue on our -- on real estate sales program and bring you our PPE. As a result, our costs, including personnel cost growth, is much lower than our revenue growth, and the growth was just 2%.

In the third quarter, we can see a 1% decrease year-on-year. All in, direct costs were up by 3.9%, which is almost twice as low as the revenue growth. Net profit in the 9 months also increased substantially, and it exceeded the same parameter for the same period last year. The seasonality of our costs, this has translated into the performance that you can see.

The impairment of our fixed assets and our lease liabilities also contributed. And the key factors were the commissioning of fixed assets and also the new use periods of our key assets.

In the third quarter, against the backdrop of the aggressive growth of the key rates of the Bank of Russia, we can see an increase in our interest expense, but that didn't have a dramatic influence on us.

The average interest rate was 7.19%, lower than the market level, and we maintain a good mix between fixed and floating rates. We're also seeing positive effect of some RUB 2 billion versus the same period last year.

Our investment program is in line with our expectations. In the third quarter, our investments are at the level of last year and the more active investment in the first half of the year translated into what you can see for 9 months.

CapEx, on average, is at the level of the last year. We are fast tracking some of the investments. In state programs, there's always -- also some fast tracking versus last year in projects such as Bridging the Digital Divide and connecting the socially important facilities.

Moving on to discuss our free cash flow. In the period under discussion, we were able to maintain a smoother profile with less shift to the fourth quarter, which translated into the metric for the third quarter this year, much higher than for the third quarter last year. And that was driven by both our work on the revenue side as well as our efforts to collect our receivables and the deferral of payables.

Again, there was a smooth receipt profile in the previous quarter. Last year, in the first 2 quarters of the year, we had seen free cash flow being in the negative, in the red. And also, the performance of the third quarter this year is driven by the higher level of payables than last year.

Our leverage. Moving on to discuss our debts. It's going down versus the same period last year in relative terms, and there is a moderate increase in absolute terms.

Net debt to OIBDA is 2.3 versus 2.6 for the same period last year. Adjusted for lease and liabilities, our leverage would be lower than 1.8%. That, and the prevalence of ruble denominated as well as the prevalence of fixed rate instruments, which reached 62%, is -- may -- puts us in the comfortable zone and makes us think of potential option of growing our business in the fast-growing markets as well as to grow the capitalization of Rostelecom and its various businesses.

And we want to update you in more detail about that at our event on the 16th of November, which I invite you to attend where we will discuss the drivers of the Rostelecom's value growth.

Summarizing our discussion of the 9 months. We are confident with our performance. We are confident about the end of the year. The strong financial performance helps us increase our OIBDA growth guidance to 10% to 12%. We are quite confident that we'll be able to reach the upper limit of that.

Other guidance remains unchanged, given the high base effect of the last year with some states and programs, especially at the end of last year, in particular, the infrastructure for the National Census, which is now ongoing. And I guess this is it from my side. I'll let us now proceed to the Q&A session.

And once again, I would like to invite you to our Capital Markets Day to be held on the 16th of November.

Ekaterina Ustinova

We are now ready to switch to the Q&A session. The operator will now provide all the instructions, and I would like to remind you to please ask the questions in the language of the lines which you are connected. And also please ask all of your questions at once, so that we were able to better understand them and for interpretation.

Ivan Kim

I'm actually in the Russian line, and I'll ask my question in Russian.

Ivan Kim

Yes. Can you hear me? Am I being heard?

Ekaterina Ustinova

Yes, Ivan.

Ivan Kim

Yes, good afternoon. I wanted to ask about the free cash flow. I appreciate that it depends a lot on the working capital performance in the fourth quarter. But could you please give some preliminary guidance perhaps in terms of the range? And so what should we expect for the full year in terms of the free cash flow?

Sergey Anokhin

Traditionally, we do not target or guide free cash flow. However, we expect some good performance versus last year, which gives us the confidence to offer a higher dividend. I wouldn't want to give you an exact number because traditionally, that is a highly volatile metric. So we don't want to target it or, in fact, to promise anything. However, our vision and our strategy envision that our cash flow would grow.

Anna Kupriyanova

Another question from Anna Kurbatova from Alfa-Bank. Please go ahead. Anna, your line is open.

Anna Kurbatova

Good afternoon, everyone. My question is kind of like a strategic one. In September, if I'm not mistaken, the Russian government approved the second package of support measures to the Russian IT industry, and which envisage a gradual shift of government entities of strategically important companies to Russian hardware and software.

And in this respect, question is, what opportunity do you see to your business in connection with this regulation or this general regulatory line? And it would be great to understand what capacity, what assets you have today to gain some new business, maybe, in connection with this? Or what new capacity you need to be able to participate in this big shift?

Mikhail Oseevskiy

The policy of the Russian government has been made clear, and it's about the development of our own software and hardware. And Rostelecom, as a multi-profile, multi-industry company, of course, relies on this policy, and we are actively involved in the programs to develop new data processing and data transmission technology based on Russian electronics solutions.

We are, in fact, one of the leaders and one of the drivers of this process. But I guess your question was mostly about the developments of new software.

And indeed, here, we see new opportunities for us, not just to substitute similar international solutions, foreign-made solutions, but also tapping the open market, the broader markets. And first and foremost, that includes our cloud technology, that's IT security software. So as part of our strategy, we intend to be more active in the open markets. And we believe that the current government policy creates the environment for us to do so.

Anna Kurbatova

Thank you.

Ondrej Cabejšek

Hi, good morning. Thank you for the presentation. I've got two questions, please. One on the dividend. If I got the wording correctly, you expect to be able to pay up to RUB 6 per share dividend. Can you just share with us what factors will determine how big the increase will be from the 5% that we've seen until now?

And what this means for the kind of outlook via 2023, because you - I mean your policy is at least 5% growth in the dividend. But obviously, this would be pretty materially above that.

So what can we expect based on the metrics that you would outline for this year? Is it primarily free c ash flow? Is it OIBDA growth? Is it the leverage ratio, et cetera? What should we be looking for when it comes to determining whether this will be a 20% rate over the 2 or 3 years compared to the at least 5%?

And then in terms of the mobile service revenue growth rate. If you could maybe talk to us a bit in terms of what is driving that and what your -- I mean you mentioned, I think, recently that the majority of the growth over the medium term in mobile, you expect to come from the migration of 3G to 4G, and there has been repeated issues, I think, with the authorities when it comes to your price increases at Tele2.

So can you maybe talk to us how you view those pushbacks that you're getting when it comes to repricing? And any kind of comment on the outlook of the mobile service revenue growth rate would be appreciated.

Sergey Anokhin

Okay. I will take your first question. As management, we will make a recommendation to the Board of Directors to pay RUB 6 per share. Indeed, our dividend policy envisions a progressive increase, and we'll stick to that.

However, it sets the minimum increase but not a maximum one. So we'll look at the environment and we'll see how will our stock performs, and also how we are performing in terms of net income and free cash flow.

And Andrey Patoka is handling your other question.

Andrey Patoka

The sources are twofold. First is the growth of the number of customers and the growth of ARPU or revenue per customer. And you're right in saying that we can see an important growth driver in the switch from 3G to 4G.

We have been doing that for a few years, and that drove the increase the number of users, the customers, and the data traffic increase. And again, price growth is constrained by high competition and the regulator. So we believe that, as customers pick up more expensive tariff plans, that would drive our revenue increase. And this is what we're seeing happening. Thank you. And we are now ready to take our next question.

Anna Kupriyanova

Yes. Good afternoon. Can you hear me now?

Mikhail Oseevskiy

We can.

Anna Kupriyanova

Excellent. So I would like to ask a follow-up on the mobile. We can see some deceleration year-on-year. I wonder what is the driver of that, especially against the backdrop of the 30% data traffic increase. And what's - also, what's your outlook for 2021 for that segment?

Andrey Patoka

Thank you, Anna. We don't want to give guidance at this point. But in terms of growth rates, they continue to be high. For a number of past years, which have been challenging for the Russian mobile markets, we have been able to post a double-digit growth. So the -- our last year represents a high base effect. And even against that, we are showing very high growth rates. So our intention is to maintain that.

Anna Kupriyanova

Can you please share your view about your main competitors?

Andrey Patoka

We don't provide comments like that, especially as we - yes, expecting them to publish the results disclosures. So let's wait and see.

Anna Kupriyanova

And my next question is about the digital segment. We are seeing a decline there. Can you please explain? And again, provide a breakdown why that's declined? And how do you see it being offset by, as you said, fourth quarter's performance?

Vladimir Kirienko

First, the high base effect of the third quarter 2020. There, we had a number of projects in Smart Cities, including video surveillance.

In 2021, they are more evenly spread. In the first quarter, second quarter, and some of those projects will be finished even in the fourth quarter. And in particular, because of that, we expect good performance because the contracts have already been signed, but they will only be recognized when closed in the fourth quarter. That's factor number one.

The factor number two is seasonality, which relates to recognition of major projects in data centers and cybersecurity. Again, because these contracts also happen in phases, the final phase is a force for the fourth quarter. And that is why we are showing the breakdown that you can see in our presentation. So we're confident that we will be able to deliver on our goals set in our strategy.

Anna Kupriyanova

Do I understand that most of the volatility comes because of the contracts for Smart Cities? All the other segments are making progress as planned, and that is the main source of volatility?

Vladimir Kirienko

That's because in - yes, that's correct. And the reason, again, is that in 2020, a lot of contracts were reflected in the third quarter. And in 2021, they are reflected in a smoother fashion. Okay, thanks you.

Anna Kupriyanova

[Foreign Language] but I have no questions at the moment. Thank you.

Ekaterina Ustinova

Thank you, colleagues, for participating in this conference call. Thank you for your question. We would like to once again to invite us to participate in our online event on the 16th of November where we'll update you about our planned developments about our strategy, about how we're going to create value. And we'll update you about our strategy, and we'll introduce you to some of the leaders of our clusters. We'll be happy to see all of you on the 16th of November at 4 p.m. Moscow time. Thank you once again. Wish you a very good day, and goodbye.

