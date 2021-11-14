Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment

When we last covered The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), we were one of the few bears on this name. Sure, our argument stemmed primarily from valuation and that has its risks in this market.

We covered our short position, and from that perspective, we are done with the actual trade. There are other better opportunities that look suitable for that function, as there is more realism setting in on Disney. That said, we don't expect positive five-year returns from Disney in the very best of circumstances and are maintaining our Sell rating.

Source: Princess In A Valuation Castle

But there was more to it. We felt that even the growth that was being priced in was in danger. We look at Q3-2021 results to see if we had this story correct.

Q4-2021

Disney missed across the board. Revenues came in below estimates by a tiny 1%, but that is a miss that such an expensive stock can hardly afford. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 missed by $0.13 and GAAP EPS missed by $0.21. We have been noticing a lot of this in this quarter of results. While the last quarter was a weaker margin story for many, this quarter showed the deadly combination of misses on both top and bottom lines. Remember that the analysts are the most misguided bunch. Beating their estimates is a cakewalk... most of the time. When that misses, investors should take note.

Disney Minus

The streaming story braked to a screeching halt with just 2.1 million subscribers added. Analysts were so out to lunch on this number (9 million expected additions) that one has to wonder why they failed to take cues from the last quarter. What was even more distressing to the bull case was that the average monthly price per subscriber fell drastically to $4.12 from $4.52. While some may chalk this up to a bad quarter, we have a completely different take.

Disney+ is a late entrant to an exceptionally saturated field. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) dominates the space but streaming services from Apple Inc. (AAPL) and now Amazon (AMZN) are competing voraciously for eyeballs. Volume of content has exploded just as we are hitting peak demand in developed countries. We are hitting peak work-from-home days and more and more companies are requiring more presence at the office. This requires commute times and perhaps less slacking as well. Disney is trying to power through this phase by spending more on content but the field is extremely competitive and all the spending won't create more time for the viewers. In addition, Disney's lineup is primarily a one-trick pony of superhero/sci-fi content. Which of these are you actually watching on Disney+?

Source: Disney Plus

Hence Disney+ rolled out "Prime" day with the most heavily discounted offering.

Source: Disney Plus

That should tell you all these is to know here. Analyst dreams of 250 million plus subscribers and profitability are exceptionally distant dreams and estimates are going to butchered across the board.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What do we call this drop in earnings estimates? A good start. It will take time for the analysts to come around to our point of view but they will realize that the streaming is one giant sinkhole. But some of them are getting the message. We can tell as the revenue estimates are dropping far slower than the earnings estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation & Verdict

A normalized valuation for Disney is still near the 2.0X sales number.

Data by YCharts

We have been telling you that since Disney hit $200/share. But we readily acknowledge that in this market, the greatest bubble known to investing since the Tulip Mania, Disney could stop at about 3.0X sales. Based on the current trends, we think Disney could bottom, at least temporarily, at $140.00. That works close to a 3.0X forward sales estimates. The stock would be still at close to 35X earnings, an incredibly expensive number if you believe, like we do, that streaming is unlikely to be profitable any time soon.

But there is some relative good news here. Disney stock crashed outside its lower Bollinger band when compared to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Source: Stock Charts

These crashes have often marked a turning point for Disney, in a relative sense. Disney stock tends to bottom sooner versus the broader market. This of course does not mean that it has to rise. It just means that it can fall less than the market. For those bearish on stocks in general, it means that there are probably far better targets for you outside of Disney. We maintain our $140 target for now, while realizing that Disney is not one short that we would press our bets on.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.