Earnings of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) will likely dip next year as the provision expense will normalize. On the other hand, strength in Hawaii's economy will likely boost the loan portfolio, which will, in turn, support the bottom line. Moreover, the margin will most probably expand next year, which will help the earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the Bank of Hawaii to report earnings of $5.29 per share in 2022, down around 12% year-over-year. The December 2022 target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Easing of Travel Restrictions Bodes Well for Credit Demand

Bank of Hawaii’s loan portfolio grew by 0.4% in the third quarter of 2021 despite Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan waivers. The management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that it expects strong core loan growth to continue. In my opinion, the management has reason to be optimistic because of Hawaii’s economic outlook.

The economy of the state of Hawaii depends heavily on the tourism industry. The following chart depicts the number of passengers entering Hawaii, as provided by The Economic Research Organization at the University of Hawai’i (UHERO).

Although the total number of passengers entering the state of Hawaii is still not at the pre-pandemic level, I'm positive about tourism because of the recent easing of travel restrictions. As mentioned on Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website, beginning November 8, international tourists need to only present vaccination records and negative COVID-19 test results to enter Hawaii. There are no quarantine requirements upon arrival.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of PPP loans will likely limit loan growth in the fourth quarter. PPP loans totaled $268.5 million at the end of September 2021, representing 2.2% of total loans, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. This portfolio has declined substantially from the level of $517.7 million at the end of December 2020. However, the portfolio size is still material. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects most of the remaining PPP loans to get waived off in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting loan growth to remain low in the fourth quarter, and then return to the 2018-2019 level in 2022. Meanwhile, deposits will likely grow more or less in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Rate Hike to Drive Slight Margin Expansion

The management appeared positive about net interest margin growth in the conference call. However, I'm not as optimistic as the management because the balance sheet does not appear highly sensitive to interest rate changes. The management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing shows that even a 100-basis point rate hike can increase the net interest income by only 3.3% (see table below).

The Federal Reserve projects around a 25-basis point interest rate hike next year. Given the management’s sensitivity analysis, a 25-basis point anticipated rate hike will most probably have only a small effect on the net interest income. Therefore, I'm expecting the margin to remain stable in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increase by only two basis points in 2022.

Provision Expense to Normalize Next Year

Bank of Hawaii pleasantly surprise me by reversing a large part of its previous provisioning in the first nine months of 2021. As discussed above, I'm expecting strong loan growth next year. Therefore, the provisioning for loan losses will likely normalize in the coming quarters.

I'm not expecting higher than average provisioning expenses next year because the current allowance level appears at a comfortable level. Allowances made up 1.39% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. In comparison, nonaccrual loans made up just 0.15% of total loans at the end of September 2021. Moreover, the systemic risk is quite low as the economy is doing well. The following chart, from UHERO, shows that bankruptcies are at the lowest level since 2007.

Overall, I'm expecting the Bank of Hawaii to report a provision expense of 0.13% of total loans in 2022. This estimate is the same as the company's average provisions-to-total loan ratio from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 12% Next Year

Normalization of the provision expense will likely be the biggest factor driving an earnings dip next year. On the other hand, strong loan growth and slight margin expansion will likely support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the Bank of Hawaii Corporation to report earnings of $1.31 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $6.01 per share. For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 12% to $5.29 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeline of an interest rate hike.

Dividend Yield Appears Decent at 3.2%

Bank of Hawaii is offering a dividend yield of 3.2%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.70 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 53% for 2022, which is higher than the average of 46% from 2016 to 2019. Nevertheless, I believe there is hardly any threat of a dividend cut because the payout ratio is sustainable. Additionally, the Bank of Hawaii has a comfortable capital position, which minimizes the threats to dividends from regulatory requirements. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, Bank of Hawaii Corporation had a tier I capital ratio of 13.47% at the end of September, which is far above the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.0%.

Current Market Price is Close to Next Year’s Target Price

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Bank of Hawaii Corporation. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.48x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $37.7 gives a target price of $93.5 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 6.9% upside from the November 12 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 15.9x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $5.29 gives a target price of $84.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 3.6% downside from the November 12 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $88.9, which implies a 1.6% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 4.8%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Bank of Hawaii Corporation. The stock doesn’t appear attractive at the current level. I would, however, like to accumulate it at market price dips of around 10%.