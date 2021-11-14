Kris Hoobaer/iStock via Getty Images

The last year has produced classic signs of an exhausted stock market bubble, quite similar to the original dotcom tech boom ending in the year 2000 (including record margin use and all-time high retail investor participation). With inflation spiking, the Federal Reserve has no choice but to begin tightening, first reducing QE purchases starting in weeks. The bad news for the overall U.S. equity market is any new catalyst for selling (like a geopolitical event that spikes crude oil or damages the global supply chain further, a large terrorist attack in America, a resurgence in COVID-19 spread, etc.) or the appearance of a slowdown in the economy (hurting corporate profitability) means the stock market could tank well beyond a regular 20% bear market drawdown. On top of this setup, Democrats in Washington DC may be on the verge of passing higher tax rates for 2022 on corporations and large shareholders to fund progressive redistributions of wealth and income.

The Overvaluation Problem

Sitting at or near the most overvalued point in U.S. stock market history on a variety of metrics like price to trailing corporate sales and CAPE calculations (long-term income trends for big business), investors seem to feel the glass of water parable is completely full, while in fact very little water may be in the glass. The pandemic economy is not strong or sustainable, if it requires $3-4 trillion in new government spending and record aggressive Federal Reserve easy monetary policy each year.

As opposed to the late-1990s tech bubble, with record corporate profits, low inflation and a balanced sovereign government budget, investor optimism was actually based in some sort of reality. Today, the economy is supported by central bank funny money, unsustainable government deficit spending, investor overconfidence that new technologies have repealed the economic cycle, and a denial by politicians and citizens all of our economic shenanigans will not lead to massive inflation (which it clearly has).

Using the comparison of stock market dollar value vs. actual GDP economic output pictured below, the U.S. equity market is now trading some 50% above its 10-year and 120% above its 50-year average ratios. To boot, these numbers are well above both the 1929 and 1987 experiences, just before the largest "crashes" in price of 50% and 40% respectively over several months. If we revisited the 2012 valuation vs. the real economy, the U.S. stock market could be headed for a 60% decline in 2022! If equities fell back to the 1982 low reading of market worth vs. GDP, we could be looking at a 75% or greater disaster into 2023, something on par with the horrific Great Depression drop during 1929-33. So, when looking at what you get for stocks in underlying long-term worth, record "risk" to your capital is now part of the Wall Street investment equation.

Falling Consumer Confidence

The University of Michigan Consumer Survey has an excellent track record predicting recession, and last week's number has many economists worried. The November survey numbers highlighted consumers pulling back on spending, going into the critical Christmas sales season, and is likely a byproduct of spiking inflation (the Federal Reserve and Wall Street seem happy to ignore). I know investors don't want to deal with reality in late 2021, but early November's consumer survey result is saying the economy may be on track for little to no inflation-adjusted growth in the fourth quarter. Below are 10-year and 50-year charts of this survey, plotted with recessions boxed in grey shading.

Image Source: University of Michigan Consumer Survey

Sell Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

My bearish thesis on the market is stocks are completely overpriced if inflation and interest rates continue to rise, consumer confidence and spending plunge, and corporate profitability tumbles. If this scenario plays out in the coming months, U.S. index funds could soon turn into huge losers, including the venerable and widely owned Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

I understand the ease and efficiency of buying the overall U.S. equity market, weighted by capitalization, in a low 0.03% annual management fee vehicle. However, if you own it during a multi-year downer on Wall Street, you will not be happy with the outcome, especially with a near record-low 1.2% in dividend yield to support its total return.

Image Source: VTI Holdings, October 31st, 2021 Seeking Alpha

If you want to understand the stock market bubble picture outlined over the past decade, I have drawn some comparison graphs below. Reviewing a variety of asset and industry classes (including gold bullion, Treasury bonds, real estate investments, energy/oil, big tech, small caps, and utilities), VTI stands out as a one-size-fits-all ETF to both buy and sell as market conditions change. Measured from the March 2020 pandemic panic bottom, its spot five years ago, and the low price of ten years ago, VTI has been a leader to the upside. The flip side of this idea is a major bear market (either deep in losses or prolonged in time) for U.S. stocks will mean this ETF could easily morph into a leading loser for the average investor going forward.

Past recessions and bear markets of 20% or greater the last 15 years can give investors a clue on possible losses to expect holding a plain-vanilla stock index ETF when things turn sour. What should you own? While general stock investments plummet, gold, bonds and utilities generally perform much better, sometimes even generating gains. The problem with this cycle is inflation has been racing ahead of interest rates, so bonds and utilities may witness abnormal losses in the first wave of equity market selling. For VTI, I have drawn the -34% market bust as the pandemic initially shut down the economy into March-April 2020, the -17% drop in late 2018 from rising interest rates, and the -53% Great Recession tumble between July 2007 and March 2009.

Final Thoughts

Investor sentiment surveys seem to feel no serious economic problems are in sight today. Don't believe it. I remember trading in 1987... some of the most bullish investor surveys of the year appeared just two weeks before prices crashed -40%. Remember the early 2020 bullish readings of investor enthusiasm did not prevent (or expect) the rapid -30% COVID-19 pandemic dump. Today's trading action and optimism is positioned as the most "enthusiastic" of all in 2021, mirroring early 2020. The CNN Fear & Greed Index below highlights this setup.

Image Source: CNN Fear & Greed Index

To say the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is skating on thin ice may turn out to be an understatement of the risk inherent to buyers/holders during November 2021. Nearly every old-time hedge fund manager I respect has come out during 2021, many during October-November, explaining U.S. equity market "risks" are tilting long-performance expectations into the LOSS column. Super-investor Warren Buffett is still reluctant to invest $150 billion in cash at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) during the bubble market of 2021, because he is anticipating far lower stock quotes in the months and years to come.

Holding high levels of cash, gold/silver investments, and slower moving sectors like bonds and utilities will help to limit your portfolio losses in a major bear market or crash reality. It's the turtle vs. hare comparison. You can stay fully invested in stocks, use leverage to pump up your short-term reward, or focus only on the hot Big Tech sector, then ultimately lose the race to properly hedged and diversified investors. Believe it or not, low single-digit gains around 5% annually may become the new speed limit for smart traders/investors if prices start to slide on a regular basis. I know it's not what you want to hear from me, but today's reality of record overvaluations kind of dictates a subpar future for Wall Street. Don't blame me, blame the Federal Reserve's insane money printing during the pandemic, and an overshoot of deficit spending in Washington DC.

In a nutshell, worse-than-expected earnings by corporate America and high to rising inflation issues during 2022-23 will mathematically require a markdown in stock quotes to more accurately reflect economic reality. Lower P/E ratios and higher dividend yields will soon be needed to rebalance the equity market level, just as the pandemic-era economy will have to rebalance supply/demand in a more rational manner. If you think the 2021 economy and markets are functioning anything like normalized free-market capitalism, you are incredibly mistaken. A return to normal could directly lead to a stock market crash.

We may have just experienced a typical 5-7 bull market run, compressed over the last 20 months. A new bear market phase could begin any day now. Selling index ETFs is contrary to what you will read in the mainstream and financial press, but it may prove a brilliant decision, especially if you can reenter at far lower prices in 2022-23 using a tax-free IRA or 401(k) brokerage account. Don't be greedy, don't be a pig. Think about it.

I personally run a diversified long/short portfolio, with reduced levels of return, during both bull and bear markets. If you want to stay invested in your favorite stock names, one way to keep future losses to a minimum is by short selling VTI (and other broad index ETFs) against your longs in a margin account. If your picks "outperform" the market, you might even generate a decent portfolio gain during a substantial bear phase on Wall Street. My point: investing is not an all-or-nothing game. Diversification will save your bacon, when the grim reaper appears (he is knocking at the door if you listen carefully), and it allows you to sleep at night.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.