yalax/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is the world leader of life science products, analytical instruments, and diagnostic products. I believe TMO provides a great investment opportunity because:

They have been growing at a solid pace, with a 5 year average of 15.1%, and the acquisition of global contract research organization PPD will further improve this growth trajectory. Their profitability is outstanding, and it demonstrates the economic moat they have established by proving high quality products that lead the industry. Strong balance sheet and high liquidity ensure the success of acquisition and subsequent transition.

Acquisition of PPD and continuing growth story

As the health care industry and scientific research fields grow, companies that supply their research and development groups have grown as well. TMO is the leader amongst these companies. They provide key instruments, reagents, and consumables used in biological and medical research, as well as analytical and diagnostic tools and equipment that are used by laboratories throughout the world. TMO's revenue was $11 B in 2011 and the number has more than tripled in 10 years ($39 B in 2021). I believe this trend will continue into the future, and more than likely it will accelerate. The segments and revenue breakdown of TMO are given below.

Source: Slide from company website

The acquisition of PPD will positively impact TMO in several different regards. The acquisition will establish TMO as a leader in the rapidly growing clinical research service industry, and further strengthen an already impressive product line. PPD has an impressive team of experts across the company, and incorporating these talent pools into TMO's team will bring synergies to their business. TTM revenue of PPD was $5.8 B, and it has been growing at nearly 20% per year (5 year average). Therefore, the acquisition will accelerate the revenue growth of TMO.

Outstanding profitability and economic moat

TMO's products are considered standard in the biological and science laboratories, and their products command a high premium. They have a strong reputation and brand recognition, and this provides an economic moat for their business which shows in their profitability metrics. EBIT margin (27.58%), EBITDA margin (34.01%), and Net Income margin (21.93%) are well above their peers. Thanks to this strong profitability, TMO has outstanding cash generation. Their cash flow from operations was $1.7 B in 2011, and it has grown to over $10 B in the past 10 years. Given their continuing efforts to develop new and improved products (TTM R&D expense over $1.3 B) and key acquisitions, I believe they will maintain their economic moat and position of industry leadership in the foreseeable future. Their profitability metrics are shown below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Strong balance sheet and high liquidity

Thanks to the aforementioned high profitability and strong cash generation, TMO boasts a very healthy balance sheet. They currently have over $12 B in their cash and equivalents account, and their net debt position has been decreasing since 2017 (net debt of $19 B in 2017 to $9.6B in 2021). Not surprisingly, they have high liquidity as well. Their current ratio stands at 3.19x, quick ratio at 2.37x, and covered ratio at 21.55x. This strong balance sheet and high liquidity should put TMO in position to carry out the key acquisition of PPD, and ensure that the transition is completed successfully. Their cash & equivalents and net debt position trends are given below.

Data by YCharts

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used the DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of TMO. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($13,284 M) as a cash flow proxy and the current WACC of 6.8% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 15% (5 year average revenue growth) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 17% and 20%, respectively for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward. Given the acquisition of PPD and synergy expected, I believe EBITDA growth of 17% and 20% are achievable.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 15-20% upside. Given the strong organic growth that TMO has been achieving over decades and the inorganic growth expected from the PPD acquisition, I believe a 15-20% upside is warranted.

Price Target Upside Base Case $678.09 7% Bullish Case $731.95 15% Very Bullish Case $819.59 29%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 6.8%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 15% (Base Case), 17% (Bullish Case), 20% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBITDA: $13,284 M

Current Stock Price: $635.25 (11/12/2021)

Tax rate: 30%

Risk

Part of the revenue growth in the past year or so is from Covid-19 testing kits and supplies, and lower sales of these products will slow growth trajectory and may negatively impact stock price in the short-term. However, I believe the market is already pricing in the loss of growth attributed to COVID-related products, and may even be over-discounting it. Based on the DCF calculation, the base case using the 5 year average growth estimate gives an intrinsic value that is 7% higher than its current level. Also, TTM P/E ratio of TMO is about 12% lower than the sector median. Therefore, I expect the reduction or discontinuation of Covid-19 related products to have little material impact on TMO's stock in the long run.

Conclusion

I believe TMO presents an excellent investment opportunity for a long-term investor. They are a clear leader in the industry, and their high quality products and industry leading position provide a great economic moat. This economic moat translates into high profitability and strong cash flow. The acquisition of PPD will further strengthen TMO's leadership position and fuel future growth. The discontinuation of Covid-19 related product sales may impact the stock price of TMO in the near future, but I believe the market has already priced in the discontinuation. I expect 15-20% stock appreciation from the current level.