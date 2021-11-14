Week In Review: Zai Lab Announces Two In-Licensings With Total Value Of $800 Million

yalax/iStock via Getty Images

Deals and Financings

Shanghai Zai Lab (NSDQ:ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) announced two major in-licensings: a $615 million deal for two cancer drugs from Blueprint Medicines and a $187 million agreement for a psychiatric drug from Karuna Therapeutics (NSDQ:KRTX) (see story). Zai will have greater China rights to two Blueprint next-gen EGFR candidates aimed at non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which Blueprint says have first-in-class potential. Karuna's KarXT is a M1/M4-preferring muscarinic agonist that has shown preliminary benefits for patients with psychosis from schizophrenia and Alzheimer's. KarXT is Zai's first neurologic drug candidate.

I-Mab (NSDQ:IMAB) of Shanghai formed a $315 million collaboration with Hubei Jumpcan Pharma (SHA: 600566) to commercialize its human growth hormone in China (see story). Jumpcan, which will pay $35 million upfront, specializes in pediatric drugs. Earlier this year, I-Mab started a pivotal China Phase III trial of eftansomatropin alfa as a weekly treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The two companies will split commercialization revenues 50/50, with I-Mab also receiving royalties on sales. Most China recombinant human growth hormone therapies require daily injections, which lowers patient compliance.

Arbor Biotech, a Cambridge MA gene editing company, raised $215 million in an oversubscribed B round led by Temasek (the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore), Ally Bridge (headquartered in Hong Kong) and TCG Crossover of the US. Arbor was founded in 2016 by star CRISPR-Cas9 researcher Feng Zhang, among others. Dr. Zhang has positions at MIT and the Broad Institute. Arbor has worked to develop additional gene editing technologies to CRISPER-Cas9, but now is pivoting towards developing therapies, with an initial aim at liver and CNS targets.

Ignis Therapeutics of Shanghai announced an initial funding of $180 million in a Series A round led by China's 6 Dimensions Capital. The company, which was spun out from South Korea's SK Biopharma, plans to bring SK Biopharma's CNS drug assets to China. Initially, Ignis in-licensed China rights to six of SK's CNS drugs in exchange for $20 million upfront and a $15 million milestone payment. Ignis will also pay royalties on sales. SK plans to acquire 150 million Ignis shares before the end of the year.

Hopstem Biotech, a China-US stem-cell therapy company, completed a near $40 million B financing, led by an unnamed VC/PE with participation by Lilly Asia Ventures and YuanBio Venture Capital. The company's lead product is an off-the-shelf induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSC)-derived human forebrain neural progenitor cell product. Hopstem has built a neural differentiation platform and established a patented method to reprogram iPSC cells. Founded in 2017 by neuroscientists and stem-cell biologists from Johns Hopkins, Hopstem has operations in Hangzhou and Baltimore.

Hangzhou's Ascletis Pharma (HK; 1672) extended its partnership with Suzhou Alphamab to include global rights for its PD-L1 as a viral disease therapy. Previously, Ascletis held only Greater China rights to the candidate. Ascletis is especially interested in developing the PD-L1 to treat Hepatitis B. Alphamab says ASC22 is a first-in-class subcutaneously injected PD-L1 antibody that it is developing for oncology indications. Ascletis will make upfront and milestone payments to Alphamab, plus royalties of up to 20%, but further specific details were not disclosed.

Trials and Approvals

Everest Medicines (HK 1952) reported its novel TROP-2 antibody-drug conjugate met its primary endpoint in a China Phase II trial in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients (see story). In 2019, Everest in-licensed the candidate in an $835 million agreement. Sacituzumab govitecan, which is marketed as Trodelvy® in the US by Gilead (NSDQ:GILD), met its primary endpoint of overall response rate as a third line treatment for TNBC. Earlier this year, Everest began a China Phase III trial of the ADC in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Ascletis Pharma (HK: 1672) of Hangzhou was approved to start a China Phase II clinical trial of its PD-L1 candidate in HIV-1 patients. ASC22 will be tested as an immune restoration/functional cure of HIV-1. Earlier this week, Ascletis announced it had added global rights to its agreement with Suzhou Alphamab for the PD-L1 in China viral disease indications. Previously, Ascletis was testing ASC22 (envafolimab) to treat/cure chronic hepatitis B. ASC22 is a single domain PD-L1 antibody with the potential to restore immune responses in patients with chronic viral infections.

Gmax Biopharm, a novel Hangzhou antibody company focused on GPCRs, has begun a China Phase I trial of its obesity therapy. GMA106 is Gmax's second-gen mAb therapy aimed at obesity/T2DM/NASH. It combines Gmax's GPCR mAb with its M-Body technology, which aims at two different targets for better efficacy. In this case the M-Body pairs an anti-GIPR antibody fused with a GLP-1 peptide. Patients in the Phase I trial will be given a single dose of GMA106. The trial will be structured as a placebo controlled, double blind, randomized, dose escalating study.

Nanjing IASO Bio dosed the first patient in a China Phase I/II trial of its fully human CD19/CD22 CAR-T cell therapy. The trial will enroll patients with CD19/CD22-positive relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. IASO said the candidate is the first fully human dual-targeted CAR-T cell therapy approved to start clinical trials. IASO plans to start a second trial of the CD19/CD22 CAR-T cell therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Disclosure: none.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.