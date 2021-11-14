Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Economic reports in the week ahead

The retailer sector jumps into the spotlight in the week ahead with Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) all scheduled to reports earnings and post guidance for the holiday quarter. Walmart generates enough sales in the U.S. by itself that its read on consumer spending trends is considered a barometer for the economy. Retail also takes over the economic calendar with the October Retail Sales report hitting on November 16. On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit next week. Any cooling down of tensions could provide a lift to the Macau casino sector and stocks like Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) with operating licenses in Macau up for renewal next year. Finally, it will be week two for trading on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) after the electric vehicle ended its first week with a market cap of a cool $105B.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, November 15: Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG), Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, November 16: Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Dolby Labs (NYSE:DLB).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, November 17: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Target (TGT), Lowe's (LOW), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, November 18: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, November 19: Foot Locker (NYSE:FL).

IPO watch: IPOs set to start trading next week include Braze (BRZE), UserTesting (USER), Iris Energy (IREN), Sono Group (SEV) on November 17, as well as KC Holdco (KLC) and Sweetgreen (SG) on November 18. Of the bunch, Sono Group is capturing the most attention. The parent company for Sono Motors describes itself as being on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every vehicle solar. The company's Sion solar electric vehicle is expected to be the first of its kind and more than 16K reservations with advance payments have been made. The vehicle will be produced through contract manufacturing with customer deliveries expected to begin in the first half of 2023. Sono Motors (SEV) believes that SEVs will be the next big wave in e-mobility and calls combustion engines a thing of the past. The company wants to take the solar concept to trucks, trailers and buses.



IPO quiet period expirations: The analyst quiet period expires on Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ:COCO), Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN), Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO), P10 (NYSE:PX), Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY), Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Ventyx (VYTX) on November 15. Analysts can start posting reports on Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS), Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) on November 16.



IPO lockup period expirations: IPO lockup periods expire this week on Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN), Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY), Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) and Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX).

Projected dividend increases: Companies expected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include Cato (NYSE:CATO) to $0.23 from $0.17, Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to $0.34 from $0.30, Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to $0.09 from $0.08, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to $0.79 from $0.71, Nike (NYSE:NKE) to $0.3050 from $0.275, Agilent (NYSE:A) to $0.211 from $0.194, Merck (NYSE:MRK) to $0.70 from $0.65, La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to $0.16 from $0.15, American Equity (NYSE:AEL) to $0.34 from $0.32, Spire (NYSE:SR) to $0.68 from $0.65 and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to $1.15 from $1.10.

Key corporate events to watch: It is a busy week of investor day events as a large number of companies pushed their presentations dates to ahead of the holidays. ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) hold investor days on November 16, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) will follow with its high-profile presentation on November 17, while Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), COty (NYSE:COTY), Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are on the schedule for November 18. Also on the calendar, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) holds a business review of its Pharmaceuticals business, including details on its differentiated strategy and pipeline and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) holds its Ignite 21 event. In the SPAC world, the business combination between Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) and auto data firm Wejo could close. Notably, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is one of the early backers of Wejo. See a detailed rundown of all the big events that could impact shares prices.

Earnings tidbits: Expectations are running high for the retail sector with a large number of earnings reports due in next week. Jefferies notes that its Consumer Health Index has swung even higher, powered by wage growth and labor market strength. The firm highlights that rapid improvement in the the index has tended to precede share price appreciation and multiple expansion for consumer discretionary stocks. AS for the biggest retailer of all, Evercore ISI warns that Walmart (WMT) is likely to top Q3 estimates when it reports next week, but could disappoint with its guidance due to increased margin headwinds and macro risks. That would mean that Q4 expectations would fall below the consensus marks, which could give WMT shares a downward jolt. Per Seeking Alpha's tracking, the last 25 EPS revisions on Walmart have been for higher profits. Meanwhile, JPMorgan recommends buying Lowe's (LOW) and Home Depot (HD) if they dip after earnings with the retail dynamics favoring both into 2022.

Los Angeles Auto Show: The Los Angeles Auto Show starts at the end of the week with startups like EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), Electrameccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO), EdisonFuture and Mullen Automotive just some of the companies looking to make a splash. The all-electric Ford (NYSE:F) F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E will make appearances there and Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAF) VW Roadshow will invite attendees to discover the company's ID.4, Taos, Atlas, and Tiguan via a closed-track experience. Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF) is planning to show off latest all-electric concept, the Kia EV9 SUV, while Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) will showcase its Solterra model that is being aimed at the mass-market market. The auto show is also being circled as a possible catalyst for Fisker (NYSE:FSR) due to the potential of attracting positive reviews for the debut of its Ocean SUV. The SUV is noted for utilizing sustainable materials to highlight its green credentials and have a solar roof that can also help with charging. An 80-kilowatt-hour battery will be supplied to Fisker by China's CATL. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is set to handle final production of the Ocean in Austria.



Spotlight on small caps: Bank of America thinks small caps continue to look like a bargain relative to large caps as it notes the group trades at a historical discount to large caps in regard to price/book, price/sales, EV/free cash flow and P/E to growth ratios. The firm suggests that the historical relationship between valuation and subsequent returns means small caps should lead large caps. Breaking it down further, the financials sector gets special attention from BofA, which means the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) could be an intriguing play.



Stock splits: The Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) four-for-one stock split is effective on November 18.

Annual meetings: Some notable annual meeting on the calendar include Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on November 16, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on November 17, Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) on November 18, as well as Sysco (NYSE:SYY) on November 19.

Barron's mentions: The mall sector makes the cover this week in front of what is expected to be a potentially record-setting holiday season. While supply chain issues and inflationary pressures still loom, many retailers have workarounds to protect their margins. Mall traffic has been strong in general following the vaccination push and Macy's (M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Famous Footwear parent Caleres (NYSE:CAL) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) are all up more than 100% over the past 12 months after suffering pandemic plunges. Meanwhile, General Electric (NYSE:GE) is sized up after its announcement of a plan to break into three companies. After computing the expected valuations of the new spinoff companies, GE is said to trade 20% below the combined market cap of the three new companies.



