Thesis

Costamare, Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is a major player in the global marine vessel/containership market. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s share price steeply dropped from $10.34 in January 2020 to $3.69 in March, 2020. Whereafter, it started showing positive signs of growth from July 2020 and has since been projecting an upward trajectory, demonstrating a higher bullish trend than the industry average. CMRE shares have gained well over 50% during the year in comparison to a gain of 21.8% by the S&P 500. And as we head out of the pandemic and global marine shipping continues to rebound, CMRE should benefit from their increased fleet of vessels and higher average charter rates.

Company Overview

Costamare, Inc. is a holding company operating in the marine vessel industry owning a fleet of 77 containerships which it charters to shipping/liner companies. Their charter contracts range from 12 months to well over 5 years with a variety of daily rates so as to not be affected by seasonal demand fluctuations. Costamare also provides a range of shipping related services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. The market capitalization of CMRE as of 12/11/2021 is $1.62 billion at a share price of $13.11.

Maritime Charter Market

The freight market in the international bulk shipping industry consists of the spot market for single voyages and the auxiliary market for period time charters where the charterer obtains operational control of a vessel for an agreed time period. Period time charters are bilateral contracts where the terms are negotiated at initiation, albeit with the use of fairly standard forms and language. The rate in the spot market is determined by current supply and demand for the transportation service while period time charter rates are determined by the market’s expectations about future short-term freight rates, interest rates, and, potentially, a risk premium. (ScienceDirect)

Currently, the markets have had an extraordinary year with repeated record highs in container spot rates and containership charter rates, surging asset values as well as major port congestion and disruption to supply chains. Against a backdrop of exceptional market conditions, containership newbuild ordering has reached record levels so far in 2021. As a result, the order book has expanded sharply, and by the start of October totaled 5.6m TEU, equivalent to 23% of the existing fleet.

Changes in the Charter Market

The pandemic, and the months following, lead to several major changes in the charter market, nearly all of which benefit CMRE. Both the demand for their services and the cost per charter have increased substantially, leading to a drastic increase in revenue YoY.

Increase in Demand

According to UNCTAD, global trade in the first quarter of 2021 was higher than pre-pandemic levels. They stated, “The overall forecast for 2021 indicates an increase of about 16% from the lowest point of 2020.” This led CMRE to have a fully commercially deployed fleet with an idle capacity of a mere 0.6% and no vessels available on short notice.

Increase in Price

One of the major factors in the increasing revenue of CMRE is that the average charter rates have increased by 418% during the past year which may have been a result of extremely high demand during the market rebound period as evidenced by the company’s full deployment rate.

Graph Source: CMRE third quarter earnings presentation

According to the global maritime hub, “Charter rates are expected to carry on their journey at historically high levels, as demand continues to far outstrip supply. Congestion issues around the world with over 300 ships “withdrawn” from the market as also play their part in supporting high charter rates.”

Financial Performance of CMRE

Quarter-to-quarter comparison of Costamare’s recent financial reports reveals a significant improvement in their financial position as compared to Q3 2020. Their net income has substantially increased to $107.4 million (Q3, 2021) from $17.4 million (Q3, 2020) and the EPS has increased to $0.87 (Q3, 2021) from $0.14 (Q3, 2020), which is a staggering increase of over 6 times in each metric.

Particulars Q3 2020 Q3 2021 % Change Net Income Available to Common Stockholders ($ 000’s) 17,395 107,356 517% Earnings per Share ($) 0.14 0.87 521% Adjusted Earnings per Share ($) 0.22 0.66 200% Share Price 6.16 15.49 151%

Source: Author Calculations

The bounce-back may very well be due to the fact that the pandemic is slowly subsiding and lockdown restrictions are easing, which has resulted in a more relaxed global trade environment in comparison to last year. Although, Costamare’s long-term charter agreements also play a strong role to hedge against such unforeseen instances. In either case, the overall growth & profitability of Costamare in 2021 has far superseded any of its previous operating years and has been consistently on the rise which has resulted in CMRE being one of our stocks for “buy” position.

Financial Position

As of September 30th, the company is highly liquid with the availability of surplus cash & cash equivalents of $557.8 million including $254.7 million of undrawn funds from hunting license facilities which it intends to utilize for financing its capital acquisitions. In terms of short-term financial strength, the current ratio of CMRE translates to 1.07 (Current assets of $381 million and current liabilities of $355 million) which is lower than the industry median of 1.31 but considering that the industry constitutes of slow-moving liquid assets, it should give CMRE moderate coverage of the foreseeable future.

Source: Author calculations from the balance sheet

Further, CMRE has a leverage of 32% which has been seeing a consistent downward trend since the previous 5 years. The 1% increase during the quarter pertains to new financing for a hunting license facility of $150 million with a European financial institution. According to Costamare, no material liabilities have a maturity date until 2025.

Costamare's Operating Income for the three months ended in September 2021 was $106.3 million while the Interest Expense for the same quarter was $24.2 million giving CMRE an interest coverage of 4.39 which isn’t unreasonably low but is still lower than the industry median of 6.38.

It should also be taken into account that the company has never called off a dividend pay-out since its IPO in 2010 and has made uninterrupted dividend payments for 44 quarters straight. CMRE had a dividend per share of $0.12 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, with a dividend yield of 3.28%. This has built up the confidence of long-term CMRE investors who are willing to bet on the company in the long run.

Source: (TipRanks)

CMRE’s strong financial position has been duly reflected in the stock market by steadily growing share price of CMRE which is expected to retain this upward trend towards an anticipated closing price of $19 per share and an EPS of $1 by the end of this fiscal year.

Gearing Up for Fleet Expansion

Costamare has added 34 dry bulk vessels to its fleet during the year which have all been promptly deployed in the spot market and have started generating returns for the company. The company expects to receive additional 3 vessels during the year and expand its fleet to nearly 100 vessels by the end of the year. In the future, the global dry bulk shipping market size is projected to reach $5,066.3 million by 2026, from $4,213.8 million in 2019, as revealed by the Dry Bulk Shipping Market Research Report 2021 published on Valuates Report.

Costamare, during the Q&A session of their earnings call for the third quarter of 2021, declared that they are now anticipating longer charter durations for all their vessels as the current high rates in the market are very attractive to CMRE and the lack of available containerships in the market encourages their clients to do the same to hedge against the risk of higher future rates and/or unavailability of these vessels.

What’s Next for Costamare?

Over 10 charter vessels will reach their charter agreement expiration dates in the second half of 2022 which adds some uncertainty to the exact situation that the company might come across during that period. However, following the trend of rising charter rates, which S&P Global in their podcast state that, "It is not until 2023, when the fleet is expected to expand by 8.5%, that charter earnings are expected to noticeably stabilize.", it is reasonable to expect that Costamare plans to this leverage for future charter agreements as stipulated by their increasing fleet. CMRE also has a high free cash flow available for use during the year 2022 which, as per Costamare’s CFO, may either be used to source more bulk vessels, pay off liabilities, share buybacks, reduce the leverage even further or increase the dividend pay-out.

Conclusion

I anticipate that the Costamare share will follow this ascending bullish trend for the better part of 2022 and should be a sound buy bet for the year until the end of second quarter of 2022. Any trends after that will have to be reassessed because of multiple factors including the fact that this market rebound phase will have toned down and overall global trade will relax back to its stable pre-pandemic state. It is uncertain whether these inflated rates will continue to soar or will they also come down; this will completely depend on the supply and demand of the market. Since Costamare will have to renew charter agreements for its containerships and make optimum use of the dry bulk vessels which are currently part of the spot market, this fluctuation in the hire rates will sensitively affect Costamare’s revenue and thus, all associated measures. In the meantime, CMRE should be able to leverage their free cash flow to increase the size of their fleet or raise their already solid dividend. Because of these factors, I expect CMRE to continue increasing in share price for the foreseeable future.