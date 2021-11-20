AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) has done well for me before, as I outlined in a previous article. But I am now stuck with a second investment where, after some 3 months of waiting, I am up 2%. Time for a fresh look at GTHX.

There's not a lot of fresh news since my previous article on GTHX in August. The only piece of news on Seeking Alpha is that GTHX is planning to start 3 trials, two for Cosela in TNBC in this quarter, and one in first line NSCLC in Q1 2022. For those absolutely new to GTHX, Cosela or trilaciclib is a myelosuppression agent approved in February as an adjunct to chemotherapy in later stage small cell lung cancer patients (ES-SCLC, extensive-stage small cell lung cancer). Trilaciclib has a multilineage myeloprotection mechanism and protects chemo patients not just from neutropenia, but from other deficiencies - which differentiates it from lineage-specific competing agents like plinabulin from BeyondSpring. The asset has high expectations from the street, so what is important for us are the company's post-approval earnings. They declared this a few days ago, so we should focus on that in order to assess GTHX.

Before we proceed there, let me wrap up the TNBC news. Trilaciclib has a fast track designation in TNBC, and here more about the trials:

One trial will examine trilaciclib and chemotherapy in patients with early-stage TNBC. The other will look at trilaciclib in combination with an antibody-drug conjugate.

Cosela's USP has been discussed before, but let me quickly recap all that so we can understand where the asset stands and how it has no competition in its market.

Cosela is very useful to HCPs because it offers treatment in a multilineage mechanism. Despite all its limitations, chemotherapy is still the mainstay of cancer treatment, with 1 million American patients receiving chemo every year. Some of these limitations are centered around myelosuppression; chemotherapy damages the bone marrow, leading to lower production of essential cells. These lead to hematologic events like neutropenia, anemia and thrombocytopenia. Neutropenia is a reduction in neutrophils, a type of white blood cells that protect against infections. Anemia is a reduction in red blood cells, which can cause fatigue and physical depression among other things because the blood is not able to carry adequate amounts of oxygen to the cells. Thrombocytopenia is reduction in platelet count, which can lead to uncontrolled bleeding.

Each of these hematologic issues are traditionally managed by lineage-specific treatments. Neutropenia is managed with G-CSF or Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; anemia by RBC transfusions and ESA rescue (Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents); and thrombocytopenia by platelet transfusions. There are various problems associated with each of these mechanisms, see below:

In various studies, trilaciclib has shown that it can handle many of these events single-handedly, and can do that better than current standards.

Now, it should be obvious that this is beneficial not just for patients but also for HCPs who can pay for a single therapy instead of multiple therapies. This is the reason Cosela has been quickly given exceptional reimbursement with a permanent J-code. This happened in July:

J-codes are permanent, product specific reimbursement codes assigned to outpatient and physician administered "buy and bill" products under Medicare Part B and are used by commercial insurers and government payers to facilitate and standardize claims submissions and reimbursements for medications like COSELA. With the permanent J-code now in effect, all hospital outpatient departments, ambulatory surgery centers and physician offices in the United States will have one consistent Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code to standardize the submission and payment of COSELA insurance claims across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial plans.

In the following diagram, GTHX shared a list of tailwinds and headwinds with investors in its earnings call. I am impressed with the sharing of headwinds as well as efforts they are making to address those.

There are three headwinds listed, and most of it can be attributed to a networking deficit. Some of these networking deficits are pandemic induced, some are due to the nature of a small biotech. A small biotech that just got a drug approved cannot get access to the big accounts, the shot callers, because they are too small to merit attention. This is the key reason a lot of "recently-emerged" biopharma sell out.

What GTHX is trying to do here is to hire a 15-person sales team to supplement its existing team. This effort, the company thinks, will enable them to target top accounts. However, targeting is one thing, but closing is another - as anyone in marketing will tell you. Unless there's a parity of level, targeting is just noise - and modern technology provides a lot of venues to subdue noise. What GTHX needs to do here is to hire someone at senior management level with networking capabilities; basically, someone who knows those top guys where they want to sell. One such key hire will be more valuable than all those 15 salespeople, especially at the higher end of the business where things usually work if you know somebody. The other method may work, too, but it is slow, and it ends up using more funds than such a key hire.

GTHX brought this gentleman on board a few months ago to lead the marketing efforts:

I think this is the right direction. A key statement from the earnings call:

So we're seeing evidence of not only increased breadth, but also that however, as we mentioned last quarter, (0:06:58) uptake in many of the top 100 largest organizations, which collectively treat over half of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer. Our G1 supplementary sales team will focus on driving adoption and these top 100 organizations…. And as of the end of the quarter, we'd received the orders from over 100 unique organizations up from 68 at the end of June. 35 of those are from our top 100 priority organizations up from 28 of the top 100 that had ordered as of the end of June.

In my earlier coverage, I said that trilaciclib has a total target market of over $3bn, which includes various types of cancer. For ES-SCLC alone, I said the following:

As for the total addressable market or TAM, over 25,000 people in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are diagnosed with SCLC every year. Approximately 90% of SCLC patients receive first-line chemotherapy treatment, and approximately 60% of those patients receive subsequent second-line chemotherapy treatment. That means, there are 22,500 patients in the 1st line setting who will benefit from trilaciclib, and another 13,500 patients in the 2nd line setting. That is a total of 36,000 patients. From research available last year, cost of chemotherapy treatment for SCLC patients was around $60,000. If we assume a 10% cost for trilaciclib, then we have $6000 per patient. So, every year, they are looking at a TAM of $216mn in this one indication in the US. With Boehringer's involvement, we can safely assume a 10% penetration within the first two years of approval, especially given the breakthrough designation. So, that is $22mn from the US; similar figure for Europe, and another such figure from the RoW will give us $60mn in about 3 years, with increasing penetration of the market.

The company made $2.5mn and $3.6mn from Cosela in the second and third quarter respectively. We will ignore the first quarter because they had four weeks of Cosela sales and made $0.6mn. However, these figures are not too far off from my initial assumption. My pricing assumptions are off base because of various factors, but the per-cycle cost of Cosela at $8500 is more proximate to my calculations.

So, what I want to point out is that Cosela has not gone off to a bad start. It is exactly where it was supposed to be - making some money and looking to extend labels and make some more. Given that, it is tough for me to explain the following financials.

Financials

GHTX has a market cap of $626mn, a cash reserve of $212mn, debt of $37mn, which gives them an apparent NPV of $452mn. I say apparent because, in their presentation, they say the following:

If you take that number - $475mn - against their NPV of $452mn, you see that the market is very hard on GTHX right now.

Even then, I haven't even taken into account their Cosela revenue. They made $3.6mn in net product sales from Cosela in the 3rd quarter, and this is only the beginning. Off the top of my head, they will probably be able to make $40-$50mn in 2022 off of Cosela. That value, over the next 5 years, is completely discounted - disregarded - in the above calculation by the market. So, like I said, the market is looking very grimly at GTHX right now. Coupled with the unbelievable 25% short interest, GTHX is in an unenviable position. It makes the list. This list includes such usual suspects like Cortexyme and Heron and Intercept. The fact that GHTX makes this list is not consoling.

Bottom line

The inexplicable market attitude to GTHX post the launch of Cosela makes its future highly uncertain. There are no discernible reasons behind this attitude. Therefore, this makes the prospects of GTHX stock highly binary over the next two years. I plan to continue holding, because my losses, if any, will be offset by my past profits in the ticker. However, investors make money not by betting with the market; so if the market is wrong, this investment could see a much-clichéd windfall.