Investment Thesis

GoGold (OTCQX:GLGDF) has had a great year. The stock has outperformed most peers and closed at an all-time high of C$3.67.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

The good performance is due to the PEA, which was released for Los Ricos South early this year and the great drill results out of Los Ricos North, where the initial resource update is expected any week now.

GoGold has also been added to the GDX and GDXJ throughout the year, which has likely been very beneficial to the stock price. It has now been confirmed that GoGold will be added to the MSCI Small Cap Index later this month.

Figure 2 - Source: MSCI

Going forward, Los Ricos North is likely to be the main driver of the stock price, which I wanted to focus on given the continued strong drill results in multiple areas.

GoGold - Parral

Even though GoGold derives most of the value from the development projects at Los Ricos, the cash flows from Parral are important to fund most of the exploration drilling and general and administrative expenses at the company.

We have recently seen production decline marginally and costs increase some, which is not ideal, but not a major concern either given the silver margin today.

Figure 3 - Source: Quarterly Reports

GoGold - Los Ricos North

GoGold is just completing the first 100,000 meters drill program at Los Ricos North and will shortly start with another 100,000 meters of drilling for 2022. What differentiates GoGold with many other precious metals mining companies is the hit-ratio at Los Ricos. The high hit-ratio together with 9 drill rigs have allowed GoGold to stack up ounces very quickly, which the Los Ricos North initial resource will confirm.

The company started drilling at Los Ricos North in the summer of 2020 and has now in less than a year and a half delivered results with good open pit grades, with good-to-great widths from 6 different areas.

Most recently, the company has released 36 and 16 mineralized drill holes from Mololoa and El Nayar relatively near the surface. The grades have been at par with the rest of Los Ricos North. However, the average length of the mineralization is so far more modest. That means the contribution to total ounces will be more limited at the initial resource update for Los Ricos North. However, there will likely be a lot more drilling in the areas during next year and it is too early to draw any conclusions.

Figure 4 & 5 - Source: Data from Press Releases

We will soon get an independent assessment of the Los Ricos North drilling. The two charts below will in the meantime provide a good overview of the various areas.

There is a consistent grade among all the areas together with a very high silver content apart from El Orito. The average length of the mineralization is also very substantial, which likely makes it amenable to bulk open pit mining. These characteristics which would indicate less complexity, a lower initial capital cost, together with good profitability is not that common.

Figure 6 & 7 - Source: Data from Press Releases

It is important to remember that once the initial resource update at Los Ricos North is released, which I expect to be at least 100M silver equivalent ounces, the company will continue to drill out the prospective areas. I would be very surprised if the company cannot continue to add ounces at the same pace, at least for the following year as most of the existing Los Ricos North areas are far from fully mapped out.

GoGold Stock Valuation & Conclusion

Using the latest share price of C$3.67, number of shares and cash from the Q3-21 financial report. We get a market cap of $855M. So, even if the stock has been on a nice run lately, it is still not aggressively valued when we consider the value of ounces drilled out so far at current spot prices.

Figure 8 - Source: My Estimates

The main catalyst going forward will be the initial resource update at Los Ricos North, which has the potential to be released very close to the new addition to the MSCI Small Cap Index. That combination together with a positive metal price trend has the potential to make things interesting.

In the next calendar year, we are looking at another resource update at Los Ricos North and the PFS for Los Ricos South. So, it is a stock with a reasonable valuation and plenty of near-term catalysts.