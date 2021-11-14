The Stock Market: Federal Reserve To Fight Inflation

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

After three weeks of hitting new historic highs, the stock market took a modest tumble.

All three major indices are above where they were three weeks ago, but after almost continuous increases, the market made a move downward for the last four days of the week.

On October 21, 2021, the Standard & Poor's 500 Stock Index closed at 4,550.

Friday, November 12, the S&P closed at 4,683, up by 2.9 percent.

The NASDAQ index closed at 15,216 on the earlier date, and on Friday November 12, closed at 15,861, up 4.3 percent.

And, the Dow Jones Industrial index closed yesterday at 36,200, up 1.2 percent from the 35,603 closed at on October 21.

During this period the S&P 400 hit eleven new historic highs.

On Monday, November 8, the three markets hit their latest highs: the S&P 500 closed at 4,701: the NASDAQ closed at 15,982: and the Dow Jones closed at 36,432.

What happened?

A report on inflation happened.

The October figure for the consumer price index indicated that year-over-year, consumer prices rose by 6.2 percent.

This was the largest increase in the consumer price index in three decades. And, the rise was spread throughout a relatively large array of goods and services.

The stock market dropped.

Here is the picture of the week.

Investor concern centered on the Federal Reserve.

The fear: the Federal Reserve will have to tighten up on its monetary policy.

Throughout the fall, two schools of thought dominated the thinking about what the Federal Reserve was going to do in the future.

The Fed's policy line was that, yes, inflation was relatively high this fall, but this was just a temporary phenomenon caused by the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the supply chain problems that accompanied it. However, these influences were going to go away and inflation would return to levels that were closer to Federal Reserve targets.

The other school of thought was that the recent increases in the inflation rate were not temporary and would continue on for some time into the future.

The recent releases on actual inflation supported the latter viewpoint.

Put Into Context

If we look back a little bit, we can get a broader picture of how the stance of the Federal Reserve has been impacting stock prices. Here is the longer-term view.

This is a picture from April 1, 2020.

Note, that the Federal Reserve began to purchase $120.0 billion in securities beginning early in the second quarter of 2020.

The stock market has gone up almost steadily since then. The dip taking place around September 1, 2021 was a time when the discussion about inflation and the Fed's reaction to it became fairly heated.

When there was some appearance that the Fed might end its period of market accommodation, the stock market seemed to "take a breather." Investors became more tentative.

As can be seen, however, once investors regained confidence in the Fed's actions, the stock market began to move up again and it moved into the sustained period of new historical highs mentioned above.

Now, with the inflation numbers increasing and with more investors taking the view that the rise in inflation will not be temporary, the stock market has taken a respite this week and is reviewing the situation.

Concern Grew

Concern grew as labor market dislocations were uncovered.

For example, the U.S. economy "has had more than 10 million open jobs since June." The so-called quits rate was 3 percent in September, a record."

On Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Survey results were released and the comment that accompanied this release was that "the economic dislocation in the economy was unlike any prior recession."

In other words, the U.S. economy was in disorder and was capable of producing responses that might be totally unexpected.

Furthermore, the yields on the one-year and two-year U.S. Treasury notes jumped fairly dramatically during the week as all these statistical releases came to the attention of investors.

These interest rate movements suggested to investors that the Fed might have to increase its policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate sooner than it has wanted to.

The Fed has kept the effective Federal Funds rate at 0.08 percent since the beginning of September this year.

According to CME Group, traders in federal funds futures have been assigning a more-than 70% probability to a rate rise by June.

This is up from just over 50% a week ago.

Bottom Line

The take-away from all this is that eyes must be focused upon the Federal Reserve and what the Fed is going to do in the near future.

The pressure is going to be building on the Federal Reserve to not only begin to "taper" its securities purchases, but also even to consider "tightening up" its monetary policy in order to deal with higher rates of inflation, but also to deal with the dislocations that now exist in the economy and in financial markets.

If the Fed is pushed further in this direction, then concern must be expressed about the future of the stock market. The stock market cannot keep going up and up and up.

As I have written elsewhere, it is my opinion that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve have created a substantial problem in the economy and the financial markets by all the accommodation they have provided over the last 15 months or so.

And, Fed plans for "tapering" security purchases will still put an additional $420.0 billion of newly purchased securities on its balance sheet by the first of June.

This is still a massive amount of funds. It is hard for me to see Mr. Powell and the Fed actually achieving this goal. Market conditions won't allow it.

And, so you see the stock market faced without its Federal Reserve underwriting.

So, where will the market go?