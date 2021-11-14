AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is an exciting company with a disruptive business model. Like many tech stocks, LegalZoom is high margin with impressive growth rates. On the flip side, that growth is accompanied with large amounts of marketing expenses and shareholder dilution. What separates LegalZoom from other tech stocks is the revenue mix and unpredictability of volume. This breeds heightened volatility around earnings. We saw this recently with a 16% plunge in one day post earnings. Overall, LegalZoom is down almost 50% since its IPO pop in June. Unfortunate for those who got in early, but intriguing for those that have been patiently waiting on the sidelines.

Source

Business Overview And Management

Democratize Law. That is how their mission statement begins. Being able to simplify complex processes within law is where their value lies. The case for LegalZoom's growth is easy to make. Law is complex and expensive. Frankly, it is daunting for a large portion of the population. Just the thought of having to contact a lawyer that will be attached with billable minutes is nauseating. LegalZoom exists to break this barrier of entry. This barrier especially exists with younger citizens who have never contacted or interacted with a lawyer before. It reminds me of the same position Intuit (INTU) was in with TurboTax. Funny enough, four of the executives for LegalZoom had previous experience at Intuit. The tax and law market have many similarities. Although the total addressable market is slow growing, these markets are ripe for tech disruption. Also in both cases, the market is extremely fragmented, with the majority of the players being individual offices that have no online capabilities. Only 8% of legal services are conducted online. Lastly, LegalZoom attacks the legal market the same way Intuit has attacked the tax market. This is through a combination of leveraging technology for DIY services and assisted services with experienced professionals.

To get a sense of their scale, LegalZoom was responsible for 10% and 5% of all new LLCs and Corporations in the United States. This puts LegalZoom as a trusted name from each business's inception. Having the data for a large amount of businesses that have just been created leaves a giant door open for bilateral partnerships. The opportunities discussed by management include connecting new business owners with accounting, payment processing, lending, and hiring services.

During the earnings call, management also announced that they were acquiring Earth Class Mail for $63m using cash on hand. Earth Class Mail offers virtual mailboxes to small businesses. This allows small businesses to manage physical mail virtually and add a business address at the time of formation. Earth Class Mail is another subscription product that will be implemented into the business formation process.

Lastly, on the business and management overview, I am impressed by their dual mandate of being customer and long-term focused, while keeping their eyes on being a FCF positive company.

Financials

Revenue came in at $148m for 3Q21. Slightly above guidance given by management. Their full year revenue guidance was also raised after the quarter. So what information could have caused a drastic sell-off?

The market seems to have taken a huge problem with the transaction volume. This includes business formations. Prior to 3Q21, LegalZoom's business formations and transaction revenue were establishing a clear uptrend q/q. That trend was broken in the 3rd quarter as formation volume was down 14% q/q and 9% y/y. Total transaction revenue was down slightly less as AOV (average order volume) continues to work its way up.

Source

Source

Below is the subscription revenue. This is much more consistent with a traditional technology company. The total amount of subscription units and revenue saw a >20% increase. What also matters for both business formations and subscription units is that they are holding firm on pricing. A longer term view shows that they have been able to grow volume without compromising their impressive margins. Management noted in the call that they are making a push to grow subscription revenue as percentage of their mix. In many cases, they are finding ways to defer revenue into the future to create more consistency.

Source

The guidance for the rest of the year provided by management implies a 16% increase y/y for Q4 revenue. It also implies a 22.5% revenue increase for FY21 over FY20. The top line growth is there without a doubt, but the GAAP earnings have been taking a huge hit since 2019. This is due to management's large investments to get LZ Tax off the ground, and to re-brand the business. These expenses predominantly make up LegalZoom's 'Fast Break for Small Business' partnership with the NBA and the on-boarding of CPAs/tax experts for LZ Tax. Keep in mind that many of these expenses that are being recognized today will not help grow the top line until FY22 and FY23.

LZ Tax is seen as a huge growth driver by management. Their internal studies revealed that small business owners had more tax questions than legal questions upon business inception.

Source

Source

Valuation

At the current price of writing this article ($20.16), LegalZoom is trading at 7x price to revenue. By my estimates though, this ratio drops to 5.7x and 4.7x FY22/FY23's respective revenues. I regard this as cheap when looking at the current market. LegalZoom is not only the leader in this space, but has a 74% aided brand awareness.

As you can see, LegalZoom trades in line with other business enabling SaaS companies that are similar in size such as Box (BOX) and ZipRecruiter (ZIP). This is still ways off from DocuSign (DOCU) which has superior margins and growth.

Data by YCharts

I thought it would be important to take a look at what management expects moving forward. I have extrapolated the actual results and used management's long-term growth goals to create a hypothetical, but realistic scenario. By my estimate, investors are currently paying 1x LegalZoom's FY30 price to sales. Far from cheap, but I believe this is a fair price to pay assuming growth is as expected. What makes this outlook hard to estimate is the CAM (customer acquisition marketing) spending. It could come in lower as expected as management noted they might test lower prices and offset that with lower CAM spend.

Source: Author's estimates using management's targets

Three Risks I See

Growth rate does not match management's long term goal. For example, the two year revenue CAGR for Q1-Q3 was only 15%, 21%, and 19%. Their long-term goal provided was 24%. Management is expecting growth rate to accelerate above where it is today. I can only imagine that management sees LZ Tax as a part of their long-term targets. This is not only tricky to predict, but leaves little room for error. Once LZ Tax is at the scale management would like it to be, their growth in that segment will be under the microscope. As time goes on, management will be highly scrutinized if the target is not reached. Shares will correct swiftly like they just did after earnings. The aforementioned volatility creates tough entry and exit points for investors. An investment such as LegalZoom requires a 'buy and forget' it approach. Buying in phases might be the best way to get into this name. Investors should also have a price target they would be willing to double down if LegalZoom experiences a serious downturn. Dilution outpacing growth is a serious issue. This is not unique to LegalZoom, but the risk for shareholders is not minor. If revenue grows by 20%, but the share count grows by 25%, as investors, we are not better off. Much of the pressure on the stock price was the growth in shares outstanding. In connection with the IPO, common shares outstanding grew 58% during 3Q. Keep in mind I mentioned that revenue only grew 22% y/y. Shares outstanding from here on out should be closely monitored.

Conclusion

If you look at my article history, you can find a clear trend. I am long-term bullish on business & proprietorship in America. This is why I have been bullish on business enablers such as Clover (FISV), QuickBooks, Caterpillar (CAT), Visa (V).

LegalZoom's unique market positioning places them in a great spot to not only grow with the legal market, but disrupt and take market share. If they can pull it off, moving customers from offline complexity to online DIY and assisted legal services is worth much more than the current market cap. In the short-term, volatility is to be expected, especially as management has explained they will make what they think is the best long-term decision for the business. This includes pursuing expensive brand/marketing endeavors and bringing in talent attached with lucrative share compensation.

I will be initiating a position at $20.16.