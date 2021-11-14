Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Background

Let's talk about Unity Technologies (NYSE:U) and what's been happening since my initial coverage. On July 9th, I wrote Unity Technologies: When To Buy. In that article I concluded:

Therefore, it might not be a "Buy" for investors right now. However, it still gives us a view into a smart buy price, around $90 to $95, as per Cathie Wood and ARK Invest and my notes above. So, it could easily be added to a watchlist, with that price point. That's what I'm doing today. Again, this is only relevant if you wish to ride on their coattails.

The price at that point in time was about $105. So, I was a little bit conservative, or maybe a bit too greedy. I'm not sure, but at that point, I didn't buy because ultimately, I wanted a better deal.

Well, just 10 days later on July 19th, U landed in the upper end of my buy zone, as you can see here:

Some quick observations. First, it's important to put stocks you want into your watchlist. Second, you need to literally set alerts if you want to be a sniper. Third, if you're conservative, or your targets are low, then you might only barely touch the price you want - so you better be prepared to act fast.

U hasn't been below $100 since July 28th. I missed the train. So, now it's time to quickly review my initial thoughts, then we'll see where we are today, and where I stand on this company.

Why Did Unity Get My Attention?

Let's jump in the time machine and look back at the key points from my original article on U. Here's the overview:

First, I provide an overview of Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs. Second, I explain a simple 3-step filtering process that I used to discover a pile of high conviction stocks. Lastly, I reveal the top 15, top three, and finally the #1 highest conviction stock held by Cathie Wood, including thoughts for moving forward. [Emphasis: Author]

I looked at Cathie Wood's highest conviction stocks, then I narrowed it down several ways until U was the "last man standing" so to speak.

First, I only looked at stocks where ARK Invest had a total ownership position over all ETFs of 3% or greater.

Second, I only looked at the top 15 companies by way of total ARK Invest weighting.

Third, I only looked at companies where three or more ARK Invest ETFs held a stock.

And for quick reference, here's how all of that played out:

I think that's a good enough overview so that you can wrap your head around the approach that I used. Plus, now you have some quick references available for a deeper dive if you feel that's necessary.

Current Standings Plus Quick Observations

I'm highly confident that you're curious about how things look today using the exact same methodology. Once again, I won't hold you in suspense:

There's a bit to unpack here. But I'll keep it simple. The big "failure" for U is that Cathie Wood and ARK "only" own 2.29% at this specific point in time. That's down from 3.80% since July. Therefore, it would not make the cut this time. More on that shortly.

Second, U is still in four ARK Funds, including:

ARK Next Generation Internet (ARKW)

ARK Autonomous Tech & Robotics (ARKQ)

ARK Innovation (ARKK)

ARK Space Exploration (ARKX)

Third, back in July, U had a weight of 2.34% and a Market Cap of $29.8 billion. However, now, U has more than doubled in weighting to 5.79% and the Market Cap has ballooned to $55.6 billion.

Taken as a whole, the only real "decline" is that ARK now owns a smaller percentage of the company. Otherwise, it would appear that Cathie Wood and her team have a similar conviction now as then, per my rough analysis.

Now, I'll also note that in July, the position was worth $1.13 billion and now it's worth $1.18 billion, so there hasn't been much movement in that respect. But that's also a clue to what comes next.

Has Conviction Changed?

At first glance, I would tell you that conviction has gone down, and I have evidence. I think this chart tells the story very clearly:

Allow me to draw your attention to a few things here. First, you can see that ARK's cost average is below $105 so any selling above that price means they are banking profits. Second, you can see that they stopped buying on July 22nd. Third, since July 22nd, the price has relentlessly gone up. And ARK has been "winning" big over the last several trading days, although holding could have meant even higher profits.

Selling in ARKK has been robust, as you can see here:

One more interesting point that you can see in the charts. Despite the heavy selling, the weight of U in the portfolio has actually gone up. The simple explanation is that the price of U is going up at a faster rate than "loss of value" of U in the portfolio given the sales. It's pretty incredible, actually, and reminds me of how Warren Buffett explained generating artificial dividends, using an interesting sell-off approach.

Summarizing, an upon deeper analysis, it seems to me that conviction for U is about where it was, although perhaps a slight bit less.

For what it's worth, I am not entirely convinced that analysts properly understand ARK. For example:

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest kept selling Unity Software after the company announced a $1.6 billion deal to buy Peter Jackson's Weta Digital, according to the disclosure of daily trading activity of the firm's site, selling $27 million worth of shares. ARK had sold Unity shares on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the group's quarterly results.

The implication is that Cathie Wood sold because of the Weta Digital deal. I haven't seen any such language from ARK, although it's possible that I missed it. The real point is that we can't fully understand the reasons behind the buying and selling, unless it comes directly via Cathie or the team.

The literal selling gives us a good clue. There is still conviction or they would likely sell even more. It's still a huge holding for ARK, and the weight in the fund keeps going up over time despite the selling.

I think it's quite simple. They bought low and now they are trimming at higher and higher prices. And they are not selling out entirely.

What Happened In November 2021?

First, U beat by $0.01 on revenue. And to be clear, that's Non-GAAP EPS, whereas GAAP missed by $0.05. Most relevant is that revenue was up almost 43% year-over-year and beat by nearly $20 million. Despite this growth, we saw that U dipped 9%. Here's a clue:

Unity also reported it had a definitive deal to buy the technology business of director/producer Peter Jackson's well known house Weta Digital, including its tools, pipeline, technology and engineering talent, for $1.625 billion. Weta's visual effects and animation teams will still exist as a stand-alone entity.

If you're looking for more details on the U and Weta Digital deal, I suggest you watch this short two-minute video. It's loaded with big picture ideas but also some fun visuals, and such.

Interestingly, they mentioned the Weta Digital deal right at the very start of the Q3 2021 Earnings Call. And "Weta" was mentioned at least 70 times. It's important to U, and here's the big picture on why they made the deal:

Weta Digital will become part of Unity Create Solutions led by Marc Whitten and will focus on bringing dozens of artists tools inside of Weta to a much broader world of VFX artists across many companies onto the gaming industry and to users across many industries. The academy award-winning VFX teams of Weta Digital will continue as a standalone entity called Wedge Weta FX and is expected to become Unity's largest customer in the media and entertainment space.

Here's the key to their financial thinking:

Based on internal models, we estimate that this transaction expands our total addressable market by over $10 billion, while meaningfully increasing the percentage of the addressable market, the Unity can serve us. [Emphasis: Author]

So, that 9% decline looked bad, however, everything has turned around:

You can hardly see any problems at all. In fact, you have to look inside that red box to find the "bad news" because as the black arrows show, U just keeps powering higher and higher.

Wrap Up

First, I'm bullish on U. Second, my own conviction on the stock hasn't changed much because I think that U is a solid company, with great products and strong leadership. Third, however, I am concerned about some of the basic metrics. For example:

Obviously, Price to Sales is not everything but in this case, it captures many ideas, all at once. P/S hasn't been higher at any time all year. Obviously, sales are going up, as I've indicated. So, this tells us that price is outpacing growth in sales. And for a broader view:

Even back in 2020, U's P/S wasn't quite this high, although it was close. To return to a key idea, the time to buy U was definitely back in the middle of Q2 or early Q3, right in line with my previous article.

Here's my basic game plan. Despite being bullish I am not buying U right now. It's on my watchlist, but I am not putting it in any of my portfolios. Instead, my idea is simple: I'm going to piggyback on Cathie Wood and ARK. If they are selling, then I'm not buying. However, if they are buying, I'm going to dig deep, fast and furious. At that point, I might buy if the story is good, and the metrics are strong. This is a simple, fast and rational approach.