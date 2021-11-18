avid_creative/E+ via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

Today's income generating choices are much more diverse than when I first became an active investor some forty years ago. Stocks, Mutual Funds, and Closed-End Funds were the main choices; as Exchange-Traded Funds would not appear for another decade.

At the time, a new term entered the investment dictionary: Stagflation. With the term being mentioned again since inflation has reemerged as an important concern, let's define the term:

Stagflation is characterized by slow economic growth and relatively high unemployment-or economic stagnation-which is at the same time accompanied by rising prices (i.e., inflation). Stagflation can be alternatively defined as a period of inflation combined with a decline in the gross domestic product (GDP).

As shown above, inflation jumped twice in the 1970s, both times after OPEC drastically increased the price of oil when the US was heavily depended on them for energy. As the orange line shows, real economic growth went negative several times over these fifteen years. So as you hear talk about the "return of stagflation", compare today's YOY inflation rate of 6.2% against the two peaks above and that the economic stimulus since the start of Covid19 almost guarantees nominal GNP growth unless the supply chain issues get worse.

The 30-YR US Treasuries peaked in later September of 1981 at over 15%, all risk-free from default or price movement if you bought at Par. The chart clearly shows why investors drive by their local bank when looking for places to invest their Fixed Income funds: .5% on a 5-year CD. In this interest-rate environment, I give the Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) a Bullish rating for its diversity, 10%+CAGR since inception, and performing well against the other funds I compared it against.

Exploring The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as

It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global ex-US region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value and growth stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in funds which invest in high yield fixed income securities rated C by Moody's or CCC+ or lower by S&P and Fitch and with maturities ranging from short-term to long-term. This fund of funds launched and managed by Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Saba Capital Management.

CEFS has $87m in AUM and provides investors with a 7.7% yield. Seeking Alpha lists the expense cost at 3.8%, which without explanation would have any sane investor with no reason to keep reading, but that number is misleading. Actual management fees are 1.1%; the most of the rest is acquired fund fees resulting from CEFS using other funds to execute its strategy. Acquired fund fees and expenses reflect the fund's pro rata share of the indirect fees and expenses incurred by investing in other funds. Those fees are reflected in the performance of the acquired fund and are thus not fees CEFS actually incurs. The Board of Directors of CEFS reported in the last Semi-Annual report that they reviewed the fee structure with the help of an independent third party. The Board concluded that the advisory and sub-advisory fees were reasonable in light of the services rendered.

On the CEFS ETF Factsheet, Saba Capital lists reasons investors should own this ETF.

Yield : Closed-end funds trading at a discount to NAV typically offer higher yield and return potential.

: Closed-end funds trading at a discount to NAV typically offer higher yield and return potential. Appreciation Potential : Purchasing shares of closed-end funds at a discount to net asset value (NAV) may provide potential for appreciation. (on 10/31/21, the average discount was 7.7%)

: Purchasing shares of closed-end funds at a discount to net asset value (NAV) may provide potential for appreciation. (on 10/31/21, the average discount was 7.7%) Interest Rate Hedge : CEFS employs hedging instruments in an attempt to mitigate the Fund's exposure to rising interest rates.

: CEFS employs hedging instruments in an attempt to mitigate the Fund's exposure to rising interest rates. Diversification : CEFS holds 42 closed-end funds diversified across asset classes and investment managers.

: CEFS holds 42 closed-end funds diversified across asset classes and investment managers. Active Management: Daily investment decisions are made by portfolio managers with extensive backgrounds investing in closed-end funds who seek to capitalize on a wide range of opportunities, providing the potential to outperform.

Holdings review

According to the Factsheet, at the end of October, the holdings were 67% Fixed Income and 33% Equities. On the same date, the country allocations were:

All the following portfolio analysis data all comes from Morningstar.

Hedging interest rates was listed as a major objective of this ETF, most, if not all, is accomplished via the Fixed Income Short holdings. Currently this is being done via shorting 150 contracts of the US 5-TR DEC21 futures. The equity shorts reflect positions held within the underlying funds, not direct holdings by CEFS.

Weights represent only the Equity allocation, thus not 100%. As compared to the Category, the funds held slant to the to Mid- and Small-Cap stocks. The average market-cap is about 20% of that of the Category, and about 40% of the Index.

Note the extreme over-weight to the Energy sector versus the Category allocation. This is not surprising for an income-focused fund as that sector provides one of the highest equity yields. Technology and Health Care are the most under-weighted sectors.

This is how those sector shifts in weights effects some basic valuation statistics for equities.

My reading is these funds are Value-oriented, not Growth, and the Morningstar grid confirms that.

Value makes up 44% of the equity holdings versus only 13% classified as Growth stocks. Stocks with both characteristics make up the rest, 39%.

As of today, the largest holdings are:

The above represent 80% of the AUM. Click here for a complete list of holdings.

Hoya Capital Income Builder allows me to show important data for CEFS and up to nine holdings since it owns other funds. The nine funds are in order of percent held by CEFS.

This set gives readers an idea of where the income is sourced and where these funds have allocated their investments. I believe funds with negative cash either use futures or incorporate shorting as part of the strategy.

This data set provides Performance and Risk metrics.

Here data is color-coded based on ranking within the universe, with Green best and Red worse, though not necessarily negative. Only the MLP fund held shows negative performance for 3- and 5-yr periods.

Payout review

Since inception, the monthly payout have been at or near $.14. There has also been two year-end bonus payments, the last being at the end of 2018. This has resulted in Seeking Alpha grading their payment history as "A+".

Important to investors as it might influence what type of account to own CEFS in is how the payouts are classified. The next chart shows how 2021 payouts are currently classified thru the October payment.

As of now, 2021 payments are about 56% from either Long-Term gains or Return of Capital. In 2020, 64% was ROC, the rest from income.

Seeking Alpha also grades every US ETF on five factors.

The poor expense grades was explained above, all the others are "B-" or better.

Portfolio Strategy

Of course, one strategy would be picking out funds that CEFS owns and building your own portfolio. The advantage is you decide on the weights for each fund, not the managers of CEFS. The downside is the risk profile could be higher and of course this takes more time on the investor's part.

So assuming an investor is okay with the Fund-of-funds concept, here is a comparison of CEFS against four other popular FOFs regularly covered on Seeking Alpha: Amplify High Income ETF (YYY); Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF); Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF), and GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS). FOF is a Closed-End Fund. Some only use ETFs in their mix.

Of the ETFs, CEFS has provided the highest CAGR, Sharpe ratio, and Sortino ratio. Only PCEF bested it on StdDev. Turning to Hoya Capital data, we get some comparisons between these other funds and CEFS.

The Fund Style and Holdings will help investors pick the fund that best matches what their investment goals are.

