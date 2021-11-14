naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Rapid advances in technology have left many facets of 20th century western society badly behind their cohorts in the first two decades of this 21st century. Education is one of the most seriously involved, having a head-start of lagging in the prior mid-century or earlier.

Among the best potentials at present is Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Technologies in communications, information, data handling and others compound the education problem in lags of contemporary understanding in basic science, astronomy, biology and medical analysis and practice.

Increased global international competitive presence now puts increasing pressure for change on those previously inert to improve the educational community. A first-sign of progress is in new competitors recognizing commercial opportunity in educating - and better organizing - present educational systems, supported by newly-recognized means of intellect introduction and advancement.

Company Description

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management systems, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprise program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Education Industry Commercial Competitors

Figure 1

The trade-offs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Our principal interest is in LOPE at location [6]. A "market index" norm of Reward-Risk trade-offs is offered by SPY at [9].

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

The price-range forecast limits of Figure 1 columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions taken to protect firm capital put at risk of price changes, capital required to fill volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. The buy-side price loss risks actually encountered from prior forecasts like the present are in [F]. They are the most severe loss moments encountered during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where fearful buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target, or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] shows the net gains minus losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be when compared to [ I ].

Further Reward-Risk trade-offs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the (100 - H) loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], shown in [O] and [P] for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing.

The constant market reappraisal by investors of coming market price prospects tends to present capital gain opportunities at quite different levels of likely potential in different time periods. The likely holding periods needed may be estimated by the prior experiences shown in [J]. A basis point is 1/100th of a percent, and the bp/day unit provides flexibility of attractiveness measurement over irregular relevant time periods.

Figure 1 stocks are row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with LOPE in top rank at 38.5 bp/day, ahead of CHGG's 10.5 and the "market average" ETF of SPY at only 7.3. Rough conversions of bp/day to Compound Annual Growth Rates can be seen in [K] as an aid to comparisons.

The 20 best-ranked of 3,545 Market-Maker price-range forecasts average high Realized Payoffs of +13.4% [ I ] and shorter holding periods (37 days) [J] boost its CAGR to 165%. LOPE is competitive at 177%.

Recent MM Price-Range Forecast Trends

Current pull-backs from earlier high prices illustrate the frequent fluctuating nature of stocks. Figure 3 shows the range of forecast price extremes for LOPE implied by MM hedging as vertical lines, not like the simple past history of "technical analysis charts". The subject's closing price on the date of each forecast splits that range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

The right-hand-most vertical line of Figure 3 continues the trend of advancing price expectations with some upward acceleration despite market quotes recent pauses.

Figure 3

The "thumbnail" lower picture in Figure 3 shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts in terms of the market's then current Range Index measures of upside to downside price change prospects' quote for LOPE relative to its upper and lower limits. The current -5 Range Index indicates that its current forecast range is entirely above the market price, a rare event. While rare, Figure 2, and data repeated here shows that there have been 22 similar forecasts, and that 20 of the 22 positions urged were followed by profitable outcomes, with all 22 earning an average profit of+16.6% in typical holding periods of only 38 market days, less than two months.

Duplicating those outcomes with other stocks repeatedly over a full year would produce an annual return of +177%.

Reward-Risk Comparisons With Other Competitor Issues

Figure 4 shows the historic rewards earned for the securities of Figure 2, in return for their exposure to price drawdowns actually encountered.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

The trade-offs here are between the size of near-term upside price gains (vertical scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the odds of prior actual price profits experienced during holdings of those stocks (horizontal scale). The comparisons are between "how big" and "how likely" in each case.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. As a market norm the location of SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) is at [6]. Our focus is on LOPE at [2], down and to the right, which is the desirable direction, just as in Figure 1.

Conclusion

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. appears (as seen by the market-making community) to be the currently most attractively-priced education service for near-term capital gain among many leading competitors.