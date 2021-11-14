pictafolio/E+ via Getty Images

Market commentaries are full of references to bubbles, corrections and crashes. Investors have become used to continually rising prices for equities while bond yields are so low that they no longer cover rises in inflation. The Fed intends to carry on with tapering after November, but it is fairly certain that if the markets waver, tapering will be postponed. So far, the supply chain disruptions have not brought about a crash. The opposite seems to be the case as markets continue to hit record highs.

Ebullient Markets

The S&P continues to climb and climb. The 5,000 mark seems to be in reach.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) Charts, Data & News - Yahoo Finance

NASDAQ reaches higher and higher.

NASDAQ Composite (^IXIC) Charts, Data & News - Yahoo Finance

At the same time bond yields are at historical lows. Thirteen Week Treasury bills were yielding close to zero in May 2021 and currently have gone up to 0.0430

13 WEEK TREASURY BILL (^IRX) Charts, Data & News - Yahoo Finance

The Ten-Year Yield has recently improved. It was down at 0.5360 but has now gone up to 1.5820. Even with this improvement the yield is still far below current inflation.

CBOE Interest Rate 10 Year T No (^TNX) Charts, Data & News - Yahoo Finance

This information is readily available and makes it clear that equities are preferable to bonds despite a higher risk of drawdowns. The graphs do not indicate that a crash is likely. Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Buybacks Galore

Companies have lots of cash on hand for buybacks. Just a brief look at scheduled buybacks (2021 Stock Buyback Announcements) makes it clear that CFOs (Chief Financial Officers) like putting company cash into buybacks. Warren Buffett has lots of cash on hand for buybacks (Buffett's Cash Pile Tops Record With $149.2 Billion On Hand ).

S&P Q4 current stock buybacks are already $204 billion and will probably surpass the record of $223 billion in Q4 2018.

S&P 500 Seeing Head-Turning Buybacks

With such a large amount of share buybacks influencing market prices, it is unlikely that there is going to be a serious crash any time soon.

Rampant Inflation

Inflation is one of the hottest topics in the news. It is probably not going to be temporary and not going to be tamed by the Fed. Raising interest rates would bring on a severe recession. The chart below gives an idea of how bad the situation is. Inflation in the Energy Sector is clearly out of control.

The point that is to be made here is that inflation is not only going to influence prices of consumer goods but that it will also influence the price of financial assets. Investors understand that inflation eats away at their wealth. Bonds with low yields result in a real loss when the yield is measured against inflation. More money will flow in the direction of equities. Logically the prices of equities will rise because of increased demand. Therefore, even if stocks are overvalued and companies pay very little in terms of dividends, stock buyback programs and inflation make equities much more interesting than fixed income financial assets.

Conclusion

It is likely that the S&P is going to top 5,000 in the near future. Of course, there is no guarantee that the markets are going to continue to make new record highs. It is the case, however, that companies have lots of cash for stock buybacks that will help to buoy up equity prices. Inflation will encourage investors to continue to invest in equities. Given such an environment a severe crash is unlikely. One can surely expect consolidation and possible corrections, but that is really only the normal course of events in the markets. The Fed may have started tapering, but it is too late as there is already so much money already circulating in the economy. As usual the Fed is too late with too little. If anything does happen, then the Fed will come to the rescue. What, me worry!? What could possibly go wrong?