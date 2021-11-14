Pushpay Holdings Limited (PHPYF) CEO Molly Matthews on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCPK:PHPYF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2021 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gabrielle Wilson - Head of Investor Relations

Molly Matthews - Chief Executive Officer

Richard Keys - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Kuck - Chief Operations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wassim Kisirwani - Jarden Limited

Garry Sherriff - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen Ridgewell - Craigs Investment

Phil Campbell - UBS

Jamie Foulkes - Forsyth Barr

Tom Deacon - Macquarie Research

All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Gabrielle Wilson

Thank you, Travis. Welcome the Pushpay Holdings Limited interim results investor briefing for the six months ended September 30, 2021. Our interim results and interim reports have been released to the NZX and ASX along with our briefing presentations. Please visit our site pushpay.com/investors/announcements, if you do not have a copy.

Before we begin, the information in this investor briefing is for general information purposes only and is not an offer or invitation for subscription, purchase, or recommendation of securities in Pushpay. It should be taken in conjunction with and is subject to, Pushpay's Interim and Annual Report, market releases and information published on Pushpay's website, www.pushpay.com. It includes forward-looking statements about Pushpay and the environment in which Pushpay operates which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside of Pushpay's control. Pushpay's actual results and performance may differ materially from these statements. It includes statements relating to past performance which should not be regarded as an indicator of future performance and may contain information from third parties believed to be reliable; however, no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. All information in this investor briefing is current at the date of this investor briefing, unless stated otherwise. All currency amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

Today, we'll be hearing from our CEO, Molly Matthews; and our interim CFO, Richard Keys. Following Molly's presentation, Richard Keys and our Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Kuck, will be also available for questions. During the presentation, you will be in listen-only mode. Once the presentation has concluded, we will open the call to questions. We ask that questions come from analysts and investors only. Members of the press are able to organize interviews with Molly following this briefing. Please stay in touch with me by e-mailing investors@pushpay.com and I will arrange it.

Thank you for your attention. I will now hand it over to Pushpay's CEO, Molly Matthews.

Molly Matthews

Thank you so much, Gabie. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us for Pushpay's investor briefing for the six months ended September 30, 2021. I'd like to welcome any new shareholders who have joined the call and take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their continued support.

I'll now turn your attention to the presentation slides that accompanied our interim report which was released to the market this morning. Before we begin, I would like to note that all dollar figures referred to in this presentation today are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. We are pleased to deliver our results for the first six months of the 2022 financial year. Pushpay continued to deliver revenue growth, total processing volume growth, net profit growth and EBITDAFI growth over the period, whilst maintaining the sustainable margins and underlying operating metrics. Over the period, Pushpay further set the foundation for future growth. We increased the number of products purchased and welcome to new customers, while continuing to successfully realize strategic product bundling opportunities within the customer base. We completed the strategic acquisition of Resi Media, a market-leading streaming platform and made significant enhancements to our existing product suite.

Our performance represents the value that our customers attribute to Pushpay's differentiated solutions and the meaningful progress achieved as we continue to execute against our strategic goal of being the preferred provider for mission-critical software to the U.S.-based sector. Throughout the evolving COVID-19 environment, our customers and our dedicated team have continued to admirably adapt to the conditions that are faced by communities and organizations worldwide. Pushpay's solutions enable communities to stay connected and engaged through innovative digital needs which we know is now more important than ever.

Turning to our agenda on Slide 3. Today we will be covering the CEO update for myself, a people update, a product update, a financial update from our interim CFO, Richard Keys, our outlook and then we will open the call up for questions at the end.

Now on to Slide 5. Looking at our key metrics over the six months ended September 30, 2021, we will go into more detail on the metrics but to begin, I would like to highlight a few of our key operational metrics at a glance. Over the six months Pushpay increased total products purchased by customers from 12,725 products to 18,229 products, an increase of 43%. We also increased our total customers from 10,896 to 14,095, an increase of 9% over the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

Our total processing volume increased from $3.2 billion to $3.5 billion, an increase of 9% over the six months ended September 30, 2021, when compared to the prior comparable period. Despite the impact being felt globally from COVID-19, Pushpay has maintained an average annual revenue retention rate of over 110% over the last five comparable periods ended September 30, with the period ended September 30, 2021, maintaining this average. I'm also pleased to report that Pushpay's total lifetime value of the customer base increased from $4.5 billion to $5.4 billion, an increase of 20% over the 6-month period when compared to the prior comparable period.

Before we continue, I would like to take a moment to share an update on how we are thinking about our business and our reporting as we move into our next phase of growth. The acquisition of Resi Media which we completed at the end of August 2021 significantly changed the way we think about our business. And as a result, we have reviewed the metrics that we consider to best demonstrate our performance. From an operational perspective, the metrics on this slide are where we will focus our attention when measuring our business as we continue to grow and evolve as a SAC company. We will cover our other financial performance highlights later in this presentation.

Moving now to Slide 6. To look more closely at our total processing volume which increased by 9% to $3.5 billion over the six months ended September 30 when compared to the prior comparable period. While Pushpay saw a softer period to begin the first half of the current financial year, total processing volume growth in the second quarter was higher than the first quarter and the level of digital penetration within our customer base remains consistent. We expect continued growth in total processing volume, driven by continued growth in the number of donor management system products utilized by customers, further development of our product set resulting in higher adoption and usage and increased adoption of digital giving in our customer base.

Now on to Slide 7 for an update on our product. Following our acquisition of Church Community Builder which was completed in December of 2019 and now with the addition of Resi Media into the Company, our strategic focus on integrating the two solutions led to growth in our total products purchase by customers over the six months ended September 30, 2021. Through execution of our strategy, we increased our total products which includes our Donor Management System, Church Management System and streaming solutions, from 12,725 to 18,229 products, an increase of 43% over the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

Moving to Slide 8. The acquisition of Resi Media was part of our strategy to attract an increased number of new customers across multiple segments, while providing the ability to realize material synergy opportunities through product bundling and integration with Pushpay's sales and marketing engines. During the COVID-19 environment, it became obvious that Churches we serve are looking for technology-enabled platforms to deliver content and engagement when and how their members are looking for it. The inclusion of Resi Media into our portfolio will allow customers to engage with their communities and manage live streams and on-demand media content, app digital giving and more, all in one place. With Resi Media's solutions integrated within our portfolio of brands, Pushpay has a significant opportunity to increase the number of products purchased by customers, as shown here on this chart. We have a significant opportunity to deliver increased value and grow the number of customers that utilize one or more of Pushpay's products through integration and bundling of our solutions.

I would also like to highlight that as of September 30, with the addition of customers, we were delighted to welcome to the Resi acquisition, over 75% of the top 100 largest churches in the Outreach 100 list use one or more of Pushpay's products. Resi Media has a higher number of customers in the list than Pushpay had prior to the acquisition which presents us with another great opportunity to sell Donor Management and Church Management to additional large churches.

Turning to Slide 9. The expansion of our footprint has significantly expanded our total customer count, from 10,896 to 14,095 customers, an increase of 29% over the 12 months ended September 30, 2021. As we continue to execute on our sales strategy, our primary focus is on increasing revenue by growing the number of products purchased by customers and offering bundled solutions to existing customers while continuing to attract net new customers to the business and stepping into the Catholic segment. Resi Media's customers consists of thousands of organizations around the world seeking to engage their online audiences better through a constantly reliable high-quality platform. Churches make up the largest percent of the customer base and due to the unique ability to offer resilient streaming in extreme circumstances, Resi Media has also been utilized by many other clients in education, sports and a variety of corporations. This gives us an exciting future with significant growth potential over time.

I'll now turn to Slide 10 to look more closely at some of our key financial performance highlights and metrics. As we enter our next phase of growth, these are the financial metrics that we will be focusing on. I know Richard will dive into this in further detail but I'm quite proud of the next few metrics, so I'll just touch on them briefly. Pushpay increased operating revenue by $7.9 million to $93.5 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 9%. Excluding Resi Media, Pushpay increased operating revenue by $6.1 million, an increase of 7%. Pushpay enters it's next phase of growth with durable and sustainable gross margin. Gross margin increased from 68% to 69% for the 6-month period. Pushpay increased EBITDAFI to $26.9 million for the 6-month period.

The Group reviews it's performance using underlying EBITDAFI which excludes the costs, such as acquisition-related costs and believe this measure provides a more appropriate representation of Group performance. Underlying EBITDAFI increased by $3.10 million to $29.6 million, an increase of 12%. Net profit after tax increased by $5.7 million to $19.1 million over the 6-month period, an increase of 43% when compared to the prior comparable period. Operating cash flow increased from $27 million to $30 million, an increase of 14% over the 6-month period when compared to the prior comparable period.

I'll now turn to Slide 12. As I mentioned earlier, Pushpay strengthened it's value proposition by completing the strategic acquisition of 100% of Resi Media for $150 million in cash and Pushpay shares effective 25th August 2021. Resi Media is a U.S.-based high-growth SaaS company serving customers predominantly in the state sector and we are thrilled to have welcome the many new colleagues facing Colorado and Texas, as well as new customers. Resi Media's offerings comprise live streaming services to web, social media, mobile apps and other locations and multi-site streaming which delivers video to remote locations. The addition of Resi Media further broadens our core product offering and strengthen our digital technology strategy as we continue to execute against our shared strategic goal.

Moving now to Slide 13 for an update on our Catholic initiatives, something I'm personally excited about. Over the first half, we continued to work toward our strategic initiatives of entering the Catholic segment of the market. Pushpay has successfully established it's value proposition within the product segment of the market and we remain focused on maintaining solid market share growth in this segment. We intend to replicate our success in the produce segment as we expand our services into the Catholic segment where significant long-term opportunity exists. With over $30 billion given to Catholic Services in the U.S. in 2016, the Catholic segment represents an estimated $330 million annual revenue opportunity. Catholic dioceses and parishes are increasingly seeking technology solutions, drives by a need to provide digital giving solutions, as well as a recognition that an online and mobile presence is required as a part of an effective engagement strategy.

Turning to Slide 14. Pushpay is currently focused on engagement and ramping go-to-market resources for the Catholic initiative. We expect the benefit from the Catholic segment to be realized incrementally over the course of the following financial years. In September 2021, our Catholic Products brand for the Pushpay suite of products, ParishStaq was introduced to a targeted group of pre-parishes and pre-dioceses at the International Catholic Stewardship Conference. As we increase our presence within the Catholic segment, we are seeing the majority of Catholic customers adopt the ParishStaq platform, further validating the market hypothesis around the efficacy of a full product solution for those products and Catholic churches.

Moving now to Slide 15 for an update on our people at Pushpay. We are extremely proud of our people who continue to adapt to the challenging and changing circumstances of the evolving COVID-19 environment. We prioritize the well-being and health of our employees to ensure that they thrive as we know the dedication and commitment of our team is the reason for our success. As we continue to execute on our strategy, attracting and retaining exceptional talent is critical to our success.

Turning to Slide 16. The composition of our Board further evolved over the first six months of the financial year. Bruce Gordon resigned as Non-executive Director effective 16th June 2021. The Board and management thank Bruce for his invaluable contribution to the Board and immense support to Pushpay over the past 10 years. In September 2021, we were pleased to welcome two new U.S.-based directors to the Board. Sumita Pandit as an Independent Director and John Connolly, as a non-executive director. Sumita Pandit is the Chief Operating Officer of dLocal, a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets. Prior to joining dLocal, Sumita was Managing Director and Global Head of Fintech Investment Banking for JPMorgan. Sumita brings nearly two decades of experience in investment banking, advising companies across verticals, in fintech, including payments, financial software, neo-bank and insurtech.

John is a Senior Advisor to Sixth Street, providing guidance to portfolio company CEOs and management teams on strategic and operational issues associated with growth. He brings a 30-year track record of innovation, vision and execution in creating successful growth companies. John has served as Chairman, Non-executive Chairman and Director on over 35 boards and he was also previously a Managing Director at Bain Capital Ventures. On our management team, Kevin Kuck was appointed as Chief Operations Officer in August of 2021, after previously serving as Senior Vice President of Operations. Kevin has spent over seven years at Pushpay and his expertise on organizational design and process improvement has helped to enable the company to quickly scale amidst years of rapid growth. He played an integral part in the success of the Church Community Builder acquisition, guiding the IT and operations team through the business integration process. Kevin's leadership has helped ensure the longevity of Pushpay's systems and tools which enable the company and it's employees to service customers well.

Shane Sampson resigned as CFO, effective the 1st of October 2021. The Board and management thank Shane for his dedication and commitment to the company over the past six years. Richard Keys was appointed as Interim CFO effective 6th September 2021. Richard is an experienced listed company executive with 30 years of healthcare and management experience in large and complex organization. He has held a number of executive and non-executive roles, including Chief Executive Officer at Abano Healthcare Group limited from 2015 to 2021. Richard has a strong strategic, governance and leadership skills and is providing strength to the Pushpay leadership team while recruitment for a U.S. based CFO is underway.

I'll now move to Slide 19 to highlight our recent product updates. Pushpay's software is built to grow communities and we are driven by our purpose to bring people together by strengthening community connection and belonging. To highlight a few of the newest releases, in July, Pushpay made self-access giving statements available on the app. This feature enables individuals to retrieve their giving statements directly from Pushpay's custom church app and simplifies the giving statement distribution process for churches and donor development activities during tax seasons. In August of 2021, Pushpay launched a Check-in Announcement feature which allows churches to create an informational message to share with families as they are checking in a service or events. These messages enable the church to share important updates such as new instructions for their reopening efforts or safety protocol related to COVID-19.

In August of 2021, we also released a Public Needs capability in the custom church app which allows congregants to view and sign up for specific opportunities in their church without having to log in or even have a profile in their software. Our powerful mobile-first end-to-end software solution are reforming how the faith sector encourages in a simple and effective way and enables customers to offer greater ease of interaction, increased participation and the ability to build stronger relationships within their communities.

And with that, I'll now hand it over to Richard Keys, our Interim CFO for a finance update.

Richard Keys

Thank you, Molly. Good morning and good afternoon, everybody.

Turning to Slide 21, headed income statement. You can see our operating income increased by $7.9 million to $93.5 million, an increase of 9%. During the period, we processed $3.5 billion worth of transaction, again up 9%. Other revenue reflected the change from the Callaghan Innovation Grant which we received last year, to being now received as a tax credit this year. So while it will not be included in other revenue, it will be included in tax and so it's neutral to net profit after tax into cash flow. Good cost control mean margins were maintained. This year, we've also reported using underlying EBITDAFI or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, foreign exchange impacts and impairments. This non-IFRS measure excludes costs such as the Resi acquisition costs and the non-cash adjustments required by IFRS relating to acquisitions. We will report on this on a constant basis and believe it is a more appropriate measure of the Group's performance.

Using this measure, underlying EBITDAFI increased $3.1 million to $29.6 million, a 12% increase over the prior period. Net profit after tax increased $5.7 million to $19.1 million, a 43% increase. One of the reasons for the high percentage lift compared to the increase in underlying EBITDAFI percentage was due to the positive change in the foreign exchange rate during the period and reflecting our New Zealand entities reporting on the New Zealand functional currency. Full details and further management commentary on our results can be found on Pages 29 to 35 on the interim report.

Moving to Slide 22; this provides a breakdown of our revenue results. As you can see, with the growth in revenue, we've continued our long-term revenue growth. The other operating revenue reported in this table is largely hardware sales from the new acquisition at Resi Media. The gross margin percentage at 69% increased slightly over the last comparative period of 1%. And if we move to the next slide on Page 23, as we can see from the trend, Pushpay continues to have a sustained and durable gross margin of around 69%.

Moving to Slide 24; this provides the reconciliation between EBITDAFI through to underlying EBITDAFI. There are two main adjustments made to EBITDAFI, the first being the transaction costs associated with Resi Media which includes the legal and due diligence costs for the acquisition. And the second one is the impact on vendor restricted shares on employee benefits. This is the impact of the $9 million equity that was provided to the vendors of Resi and is subject to a call back. Under IFRS, this is required to be expensed as an employee expense over the next two years, even though it's not a cash expense.

Moving to Slide 25; there are two things I'd like to point out on this slide in the statement of financial position. The first is that the purchase of Resi increased our intangibles by $141 million, hence the big increase in the intangible assets. This was funded by a facility which was syndicated between BNZ and JPMorgan Chase, while originally at $90 million, clearly this has reduced to $83 million.

Thank you, Molly.

Molly Matthews

Thank you, Richard, for that update.

Looking at Slide 27, for the outlook on our Catholic initiative, as previously disclosed, the current financial year is serving as a key period of initial investment as Pushpay team focuses on establishing relationships and increasing engagement with key stakeholders within the Catholic segment. While Pushpay has made an initial investment in talent over the first half of this financial year, our overall investment into the Catholic initiative is currently lower than originally anticipated, primarily due to the recruitment processed in a tight labor market being slightly slower than expected. Pushpay expects to further increase product design and development headcount up to plan over the remainder of the current financial year as we continue to develop the functionality of our suite of products to serve the Catholic segment. Where appropriate, Pushpay will be capitalizing any product design and development costs associated with the capital initiatives. As we shared at the start of the financial year, the Catholic initiative is our first step in investing to grow our customer base outside of our core existing markets. And we have set the goal of acquiring more than 25% of the Catholic Church Management System and Donor Management System market over the next five years.

Turning to Slide 28 for an update on guidance; Pushpay has reported a positive start for the first half of the current financial year. And we expect continued revenue growth as we continue to execute on our strategy to gain further market share and growth through continued innovation of our products, bundling products for existing and new customers, integration of Resi Media and expanding into the Catholic market. Pushpay believes this is the best way to maximize shareholder value in both the short and long term. As I mentioned earlier, during the first quarter we experienced lower total processing volume growth than expected, with the second quarter improving with double-digit growth compared to the same period last year. We have also seen ongoing impact from the COVID-19 environment with consolidation of some churches, particularly in the small segment and slower decision-making on new subscriptions, particularly over the U.S. summer holiday period. We have plans in place to address this and expect to see this improve.

Like other organizations, Pushpay has felt the impact of rising wage pressures of the competitive hiring and retention environment in both the U.S. and New Zealand market, particularly in the IT sector. As we remain committed to attracting and retaining high-quality talent, staff costs have increased more than originally anticipated and as we respond to the competitive environment. Pushpay is now expecting to achieve underlying EBITDAFI for the year ending 31st March 2022 of between $60 million and $65 million, although uncertainties and impacts surrounding COVID-19 and the broader U.S. economic environment remains. Excluding the costs associated with impact of the investment into the Catholic initiatives, Pushpay expects to achieve underlying EBITDAFI for the year ending 31st March 2022 of between $62 million and $67 million. In the long-term, Pushpay continues to increase the appeal of our products to new customers in existing and new segments of the market. Increasing the number of products subscribed to by both existing and new customers, increasing the revenue per customer through combined innovation and continuing to look at merger and acquisition as an opportunity to expand. We still believe there is opportunity in all areas of our core market to game customers. We have been and will continue to strengthen our talent and leadership in sales and marketing to influence new growth initiatives.

Leaning into our thought leadership, expanding our penetration into partnerships and networks and ensuring that we are successful in carrying out our go-to-market strategy for the Catholic initiatives. Although we have maintained an average of over 110% in our annual revenue retention rate, we will continue to look to increase this number by ensuring that we have a holistic end-to-end customer journey that inspires our customers to use more of our products and add additional products. We continue to invest in on-demand learning and product training and high-quality staff members in order to get to this goal. Looking ahead, an exciting future awaits us as we continue to innovate and improve our software solutions to provide customers with effective tools that strengthen connect within their community. Our success would not be possible without the expert direction from our Board of Directors, successful execution from management and the hard work of my dedicated colleagues. Thank you for your attention.

And with that, I'll now hand it over to the operator to open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Wassim Kisirwani from Jarden. Please go ahead.

Wassim Kisirwani

Yes. Good morning, everyone. Molly, can I just ask -- can I confirm the number of net new customers over the last six months since March if we -- you've obviously provided the growth in product across the firm but in terms of net new customers, if we adjust for the Resi customers to just come in?

Molly Matthews

We actually didn't report out on that number at this point in time.

Wassim Kisirwani

Okay. I mean, it looks like it's gone slightly backwards. Is that the case?

Molly Matthews

No, that's not the case and that's something that we can look to potentially a draft at the annual report time or in our follow-up call. So we have really focused our attention, as you can see in the report and in the brief today around product holdings and the growth that we are experiencing, both how we cross-sell to existing customers but the number of products that net new customers are adding at the same time.

Wassim Kisirwani

Okay. And just one more for me. Just on the -- any update on the Catholic pilot underway in terms of how many churches are now part of that program and what's the process here in terms of an end data review period for the pilot?

Molly Matthews

Sure. Absolutely. The pilot is going very well. We continue to onboard new churches in that archdioceses area through a cohort model. So we're adding new churches to the platform regularly. We're also seeing growth in new parishes that are joining us outside of dioceses or archdioceses level agreements which is also an exciting kind of growth opportunity for us. So again, if you remember back to our call earlier this year, we have kind of a two-pronged approach. We're selling into both local parishes and into dioceses and archdioceses, so we're seeing both of those models working well for us.

Wassim Kisirwani

Okay. Can you say how many sort of new catholic clients you've acquired either on whole clients or pilot clients over the last six months?

Molly Matthews

We're not reporting on that number at this time.

Wassim Kisirwani

Great. Thanks, Molly.

Molly Matthews

Thank you.

Garry Sherriff

Hi, Molly. Thank you for the questions. Firstly, just on that processing revenue; when you talked about the Q1 being lower than expected, what happened there specifically? And you also mentioned plans in place to turn that around. I'm just trying to get a better sense as to what actually happened in Q1? What the drivers of that were?

Molly Matthews

Yes absolutely. So in the first quarter of this year for us which is April, May, June and then heading into the summer months, the one thing that we can say is, we now are very blessed to have over 14,000 customers and can look into our own database to gather some learnings and we've placed in data about total processing volume. And what we could see was, it was just an overall softening of dollars given to local churches as opposed to any specific area, segment, region of the United States that was impacted. The other kind of good news story there is, we definitely saw that improve across the second quarter and we're seeing that continue to improve here as we are about a month and a half into our third quarter as well. So I would just say, we kind of point toward continued disruption in the U.S. base, lots of start-stops of returning to kind of full services for our customers. As well as in the United States, we had a lack of, call it, vacationing or holiday time for about 18 months. And we saw a lot of people really lean into bring in summer as an opportunity to get away and we think that, that had an impact on overall giving to U.S. churches.

Garry Sherriff

Okay, understood. So more to do with an anomaly in terms of seasonality more. So again, this time next year, one would not be expecting that, I suspect.

Molly Matthews

That's our hope as well.

Garry Sherriff

Yes, okay. And then secondly, the plans that you mentioned you had in place to sort of turn around those volumes?

Molly Matthews

Yes. So there are a few things that we really lean into. Thought leadership is one which I know that's a bit of a general term but it really means driving additional Giving Behavior and kind of leading from the front when it comes to how we coach our customers on engaging with their communities around year-end giving and kind of returning to church. So leveraging wonderful speakers, content. We have an internal tool that we call Pushpay University that delivers content out to our customers where they're able to get best practices and learn from each other on how to really deeply engage with givers and those givers who have stopped giving. So that's one of those areas. And then the other piece that we have in place is just, really refreshing our digital marketing landscape to ensure that we are maintaining a constant first position in that space.

Garry Sherriff

Last two questions. One is on wage cost pressure that you've alluded to and secondly on the Catholic segment. So the wage cost pressure, what are you guys doing to try and alleviate that? I mean, I think in many sectors, not just tech, there's a huge amount of demand and it feels as though that wage inflation is coming, particularly in tech. Could you give us a sense as to what you guys are doing to try and combat that?

Molly Matthews

Yes. Happy to, Garry. I'm actually going to pass over to Kevin Kuck, who leads our human resources functions, as well as his many other hats at Pushpay to speak to that.

Kevin Kuck

So we're aware of the macro trends in both New Zealand and U.S. market and it's part of our ongoing HR program of work, we review global specific remuneration on an ongoing basis. So, I'd share that we remain competitive in all of our hiring markets. We have part of that process that's underway through the first half of this year. And we are estimating that there will be some increase to wage costs in the area of 10% to 15%. But it's something that we're addressing head-on. We've been able to use that to address our retention efforts as well and still remain competitive as we look to grow head count.

Garry Sherriff

And the last question is just in relation to the Catholic segment. I just want to clarify, so you've got a goal of capturing 25% of the catholic market over the next five years. You've stated in the past that the Catholic Services segment generated about -- was it, $20 billion, I think, on the pack in 2016 for the faith market. So I mean, should we be assuming, that 25%, should we just assume that that implies what, $7.5 billion processing volume from the Catholic segment over the next five years? Is that how we should think about the Catholic market? I just wanted to clarify that 25% goal that you've alluded to?

Molly Matthews

So I think you can think about it both from a processing volume standpoint but as well as a stack standpoint. So we kind of clearly called out that our goal is to sell both the Giving, our Donor Management Solution and our ChMS Solution, as well as Resi Media. So we kind of think of it as a balance. And I believe that the number we said was $30 billion, the $30 billion GAAP. Yes, $30 billion. And that, for us, is about 27% of the overall Giving happening in the United States. And I'll just say, Garry, that you've followed us for a long time. We love big audacious goals and we really challenge ourselves to push and drive hard in order to really disrupt that space. So I would just say if you want to think about that as a blend of both, the Giving revenue that would come through from processing volume but then also adding new customers and backs to ChMS and Resi Media.

Garry Sherriff

Okay, got you. And so regardless, it's a big number. How should we think about the revenue contribution save for the remainder of 2021 and maybe 2022 is probably more appropriate. From the Catholic segment, I know you flagged, you expect that segment to be realized incrementally. But could we just get a broad guide, I guess, on if not 2021 because it's so early, maybe 2022 on how we should think about total revenue contribution from that segment from your perspective?

Molly Matthews

Sure. So when we first put together the business case, we really thought about, into that years three of a five-year plan as the time where we would see that pendulum swing across. And so we really believe that in order to grow from a revenue standpoint, we have to invest at this point in time. So I would say, it would be safe to look at it as the first year and a half, the next year and a half will be about investments. And then when we get to calendar year 2023, that's really when we plan to see that kind of swing us out and begin to pay back.

Garry Sherriff

Okay. So no high level numbers, I guess, in relation to what we should think about for 2023 in terms of just a broad revenue potential contribution for the Catholic market?

Molly Matthews

None that I'm comfortable sharing today.

Garry Sherriff

No trouble. Thanks very much.

Molly Matthews

Thank you.

Stephen Ridgewell

Good morning. Thank you for the time. Molly, just a note, in response to an earlier question, you're not giving out specifics on Catholic numbers but just wondering if you could give us a flavor of whether Pushpay was winning or losing market share in the core parts of the business payments and church management systems. And then perhaps a basic idea in the large, mid and small segments of the market, that would be helpful just to get flavor of creation there.

Molly Matthews

Sure. I apologize, Stephen, you're breaking up just a little bit for me but I believe you're asking growth or backwards movement in our core market. And I would just say continuing to grow customers in our core market. As I shared at the top of the year, the other thing that we've seen with the addition of Church Community Builder and the launch of both ChurchStaq and ParishStaq is we do have additional small customers, although that's not our core focus, that are willing to purchase our products at the list prices. And so, we have seen an increase of small customers that are coming to us because they desire to have the best-in-class holistic kind of one stop shop solution which we're happy to serve them and we're continuing to push into middle media and large churches as well.

Stephen Ridgewell

Okay. And then, just in terms of the full year guide and I think if you say an increase in staff costs and wages was pretty clearly signaled at the Investor Day in September. But just to kind of help the analysts, I guess, should we be baking in, what, 10% to 15% growth in overall overheads in the second half versus the first half? And then maybe a little bit extra for a full year period contribution from Resi Media. So if you take the $33 million in direct costs in the first half should grow that by between 10% to 15% and then allow for an extra four months or so trading for Resi Media to get to where you might land? Would that be a fair way to start in terms of thinking about costs in the second half?

Molly Matthews

I think a fair way to start is just to think about the fact that we have -- through this COVID-19 environment, we've really tried to be effective in balancing growth when we think about adding heads for the Catholic initiative, to beg lean and agile where we can be and just be one and we saw a little bit of a softening of the first quarter here. But I think that it's -- we don't have plans, especially on the Resi Media side to grow by a specific amount across the second half here. We do believe and Kevin was speaking to this, there is like to -- there are synergies and opportunities between Resi and Pushpay. They actually ran quite lean when it came to kind of back-office staffing. So I think HR, legal, finance, in -- for joining us which was fantastic. So we feel like we already have a great start there and have begun to lean in and we really believe that any added technique should be producing additional growth in revenue for us. So that's how we look at it.

Stephen Ridgewell

Sure. I appreciate that directional guidance, understood. But I guess is there -- if you put Resi Media to one side and the core business in a -- you've obviously got better insight than we're doing, we Pushpay seat counters and kind of lot of staff, wage growth bills going to look like in the second half. So I just wondering if there is any more specific guidance you can give on overall overheads in the second half, is 10% to 15% for all overheads that we should be thinking about or ex-Resi Media or is it lower?

Molly Matthews

I think that's aiming at a high. We don't have plans to increase our headcount in the core market at this point in time. We do have plans to increase in order to fill those heads needed for our Catholic initiatives.

Stephen Ridgewell

Okay, let me continue that offline. And just one last one for me. A straight topic of today that's cryptocurrency. Are you seeing demand from churches to start accepting cryptocurrency at this time? And is there something that Pushpay would consider offering?

Molly Matthews

That's a fun question, Stephen, thank you. We do not have current plans on our road map. We do have a very small number of customers who inquire about it. I would just say like all things in the payment ecosystem, we'd stay abreast of changes. We research and make sure that we are both investing in things that are appropriate for our core market in the long term but also one of the things that we heavily leverage when you kind of knew whether the payment methods like Apple Pay or different items like that come out, we really do attempt to lean into partnership and integration. So, I would just say that's something we're researching at the moment but we don't have hard and fast plans around.

Stephen Ridgewell

Okay. Thank you very much.

Phil Campbell

Yes. Good morning, everyone or afternoon. Just a question on the guidance because I think it is underlying EBITDAFI guidance. So I'm assuming that excludes the Resi Media transaction costs of nearly $2 million?

Molly Matthews

That's correct.

Phil Campbell

That was kind of my first question. And then the second question, just in terms of the guidance, excluding the Catholic initiative, obviously it looks as though there's only a couple of million dollars being spent this year. So I'm assuming that the original Catholic guidance that will be deferred into FY 2023. Is that correct?

Molly Matthews

Yes. So actually we have Richard hop in and answer that one.

Richard Keys

Yes, so we -- it is maintaining what we said we were going to do from the previous guidance but just the spend will be largely in the second half as opposed to the first half as Molly indicated with regard to the hiring.

Phil Campbell

Right, so I'm just checking because it's got underlying EBITDAFI of $60 million or $65 million and then if you back out the Catholic, it's $62 million to $67 million, so it's implying $2 million, whereas previously you were kind of talking more like $4 million to $6 million of Catholic spend this year in expense?

Richard Keys

I think that was before the capitalized expenses. So once you take the capitalization out of that, the impact to the profit and loss would only be about 40%, 50%, I think, from midway.

Phil Campbell

Right, okay. Is it possible to give us in terms of customer numbers, do we know how many Resi Media customers Pushpay customers?

Molly Matthews

If you take a look, I have to just flip back, there is a chart in the presentation that was shared, that shared product holdings. I think that's the best place to look so, just to see which page is that? I think it's Page 6 and Page 7 kind of shows those -- off of my page number -- sorry, Page 8. So if you take a look at Page 8, you can see that, that red piece is those customers that have all three products. So I think that's the best way to kind of think of that.

Phil Campbell

Right, okay. I think at the time when you announced Resi Media, there was nearly 3,000 Resi customers that weren't Pushpay customers. Is that the number?

Molly Matthews

I don't think that that's the hard number. We can maybe take that one offline, so but we -- again, things that we want to make sure that we're doing is, we're really talking about our opportunity to grow our product holdings. And you're true in saying there were many customers, the majority actually of the Resi Media customers were not existing Pushpay Donor Management customers. So that leaves a wonderful opportunity for us.

Phil Campbell

The other one was just, I suppose, talking about the cross-sell opportunity. Just if you're able to give us any color for when you're doing a ChurchStaq type product offering or even a ParishStaq for example, like what is the kind of level of discounting? And has that been changing over the last six months?

Molly Matthews

And it hasn't been changing. We've always used some level -- it varies based on the promotions that we're running at any given to time to attract net new customers to our business. We have a fantastic way of cross-selling to our existing customer bases with people who already understand their accounts and the kind of problems statements or the problems that those customers are trying to solve for. And we plan to extend that into the Resi business as well. I would just say that from a discounting perspective, for our -- when we're cross-selling, it doesn't necessarily -- it isn't heavily discounted. We do discounts and then we're selling net new customers just to have, again, those promotable events to kind of attract that buying behavior out of a customer.

Phil Campbell

Great, awesome. And then, just maybe the final one for me was just -- I think when you started Molly, you were kind of had quite a good focus on culture within the business, just wondering how you were going in terms of that journey? And if you can share with us any -- I'm assuming you do like internal savings and stuff like that, so?

Molly Matthews

We do and we do. So thank you, Phil, for that question. Culture is something that's very important to me, I think, in order for us to be a hyper-growth company, we have to have a winning culture. We have been diving in on several different levels internally, one of them being really ensuring that people have the opportunity to grow their career here at Pushpay, another being just increased transparency around internal communications. And I think that those initiatives are going really well. We actually have our -- our next survey is set to head out in the month of -- the end of November. So I don't have any details to give you today but I would just say, I definitely have gotten tons of feedback from our associates that we are taking ground, as I like to say and improving the culture at Pushpay.

Phil Campbell

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jamie Foulkes

Morning, all. Two quick questions from me, please. Firstly, maybe for you, Molly. To help explain the soft Q1. On speaking to churches recently, are they expecting donation per capita to increase with physical reopening? Is this a function of online fatigue, per se? And how should we think about general congregation sizes post reopening and how churches kind of seen successful retention of members with the return to physical judge?

Molly Matthews

I would just say that you're spot on in saying that the measurement of church attendance has changed a bit. It's ebb and flowed across the last two years from some -- and this has been the case, honestly, for the last five or six years, where some churches only count a physical attendee as a member or an attender, where other churches really celebrate and count those that engage with them through digital means, whether it's App participation, watching a live sermon on a Sunday or downloading and watching that later in the week. What I would say is, here in the U.S. which is actually the case, I know in Australia and New Zealand as well, we've had many different situations where we have kind of gone back to the return to in-person and then had to take a few steps backwards, limited attendance for large gathering. I would just say from that softening, I really do believe that, that was just some fatigue in the United States in general around participating, whether it be digitally or just kind of the routine of being at home so much. And when the opportunity arose for communities across the U.S. to take holiday and spend some time outside as the weather was nicer here, they really took that opportunity.

The exciting thing and again, I can point to our own data set, is that we have seen that kind of softening only take place in that first quarter. We've seen an improvement in the second quarter and we've seen even further improvement in the third quarter. So I do think that, that was a seasonal kind of situational situation. And we're really looking forward to that returning back to a little bit more of a normal. But again, when I say normalizing hybrid, sort of meaning churches are going to have in-person services, build community in-person but they're also going to continue to heavily lean on digital participation and that's why the acquisition of Resi is so important to us to be able to really lean into and leverage the data that's collected and the quality that's given in those digital engagement.

Jamie Foulkes

That all makes sense. And secondly, how aligned have you been on price growth versus volume growth in the half? And have you put price increases through? Or are you continuing to offer bundled discounts?

Molly Matthews

Yes. So we -- it depends on the situation, I would just say, when we talk about pricing discounts, again, we really reserve that primarily for attracting net new customers to our business for a promotional period. When we're talking about price increases, I think it's pretty safe to say especially in this season, that wasn't the right decision for our customer bases who are experiencing a change in behavior of their communities and in certain circumstances, especially on the smaller end of town, those smaller churches, they're seeing a decrease in attendance but didn't feel like the right thing to do to really focus in on retaining our customers or processing volumes. What we do, do is we sell more products to our existing customers. So when we -- sometimes when we hear about price increase, we need to make sure that we're really breaking that down to understand is that a price increase for the same services they've received in the past? Or are they asking us for more? Are we selling them more of our products and that price then would increase because they're adding additional product.

Jamie Foulkes

So just to be clear, on a like-for-like basis, you're saying there's been virtually no price increase in the half?

Molly Matthews

Correct.

Jamie Foulkes

Great, thank you.

Tom Deacon

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just one on guidance. At the time of the Resi acquisition, you said that there was going to be deferred revenue adjustment. Is that still the expectation for the full year?

Molly Matthews

I'll actually pass that across to Richard to answer that question.

Richard Keys

Yes, there will be an adjustment as part of the underlying EBITDAFI on that slide, I'm just trying to it -- we actually called out some of it. So you can see there's the fair value discount on unearned revenue there of $277 million. The total deferred, I'm just quickly grabbing -- quickly what I've got in front of me, will be $1.4 million over the next 18 months. So hence, why are we calling it out, it's non-cash and it's an IFRS adjustment.

Tom Deacon

Next one, probably for Molly, just around customers. I guess in the FY 2021 result you guys saw a reduction in churn, particularly in the smaller end of town. You guys haven't provided any color as to how customer churn numbers have profiled post FY 2021?

Molly Matthews

Yes, happy to, thank you, Tom. We had really been continuing to work on retention, it will forever be a focus for us. We -- as I was talking about earlier, we desired to be a best-in-class software company and growing that retention rate is always a focus but I'm very happy to report that our retention rate has remained very high and strong. The only area that I would say and it's actually kind of a good new story is, we've done such a nice job in retention that even though some churches are, as I mentioned before, unfortunately have had close in that small end of town or emerging with other churches, we've still been able to really continue to hold those retention rates across this last year.

Tom Deacon

And just one last one on customers. Obviously, there was some impacts during COVID, you guys weren't able to get a direct sales team into the medium and large churches, with those doors closed. Obviously the environment has been pretty volatile. How has your access been trending with the direct sales force off late and what should we expect in the second half?

Molly Matthews

Yes. You are right in saying, we've had certainly been quite mindful between those medium and large churches desire to have relationship with people who they're making buying decisions from and ensuring that our staff members are feeling safe and protected. And so we -- and I have to give a ton of credit to our people's teams and how they helped us to manage that. But we have seen a return to some events in the -- towards the end of the summer and into the fall. We've also been encouraging where it's safe for our -- both customers access and sales team to get back out there and shake hands and greet people and ensure that we're building important relationships. So I would just say, as it seeks to do and we follow local guidance always, that we will continue to ensure that our sales, marketing and customer's access teams are able to get out and in front of our prospective and current medium and large customers.

Tom Deacon

Thanks, Molly. That's really helpful. That's it from me. Appreciate the time.

Molly Matthews

Wonderful. I'll pass that back to the operator here, really quickly.

Molly Matthews

Wonderful, thank you. Thank you again for your time and questions. I'd particularly like to thank our shareholders for your continued support and confidence, our teams in the U.S. and New Zealand for their hard work. And I especially want to thank all of our customers around the world for their loyalty and excitement as these results are ultimately and thanks to their important support to us.

And I'll now, hand it back over to Gabie.

Gabrielle Wilson

Thank you, Molly. If there are any additional questions or for press, please contact me by e-mail at investors@pushpay.com. And playback of today's investor briefing will be available within the next 24 hours for 30 days. The playback can be accessed by dialing 0800-886-078 in New Zealand and for all other international locations, please dial +64-9-929-3905. The playback pin number is 10017100.

We'd like to thank you again for your time. Have a great day.

