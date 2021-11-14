thanasus/iStock via Getty Images

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) has been growing with a CAGR of around 100% over the last few years. By comparing the company’s possible future to how Netflix (NFLX) looks today, it becomes apparent that down the road CURI has good chances to end up with healthy profit margins. Below I will give an overview of the company, shortly lay out the reasons why I like the Q3 earnings, draw up a picture of how the company could look in five years, and examine the three biggest risk factors. With the current market cap of around $450M, I believe the company is moderately undervalued.

Company Overview

CURI is an online provider of videos-on-demand that are covering topics in fields such as nature, science, technology, or history. The company is very similar to Netflix, but it has found this very specific niche of factual entertainment content. What gives the company a lot of credibility is that it was founded and by John Hendricks, the founder, and ex-chairman of media giant Discovery (DISCA).

With its documentaries, the company targets four different groups of customers. The huge global market sizes for these four groups can be seen below:

Source: CURI Investor Deck

The DTC (direct-to-customer) business works basically in the same way as NFLX’s core business, the only difference being the focus on a different category of content. Subscribers to CURI are able to watch its content library for only $20 a year, far below the cost of most other video-on-demand platforms. Subscribers can watch CURI’s documentaries on either its website or its app. CURI’s revenues from subscribers currently represent 49% of the company's total revenues.

The second way for the company to make money is by being part of a bigger bundle of video-on-demand providers or live tv providers. Subscribers of CURI’s partners can access CURI’s content, and CURI receives a part of the subscription fee that the subscribers pay the partner. With this category, the company generates 35% of its revenues.

Moreover, the company licenses out some of its self-produced content to companies like Sky, Emirates (the airline), or Youku (a Chinese video platform). The company earns 15% of its revenues by doing this.

And finally, it is also possible for universities, schools, or companies to purchase a bulk of subscriptions for their students or employees. Currently, the company only earns 1% in this category.

CURI expects to grow in all four categories over the next years. Due to the subscription model, a big part of the revenues is very predictable and due to the four different revenue sources, the revenues are also very diversified for such a small company. Moreover, the four sources of revenue are complementary to each other. Revenues in either category raise awareness of the other categories and might lead to additional revenues in these categories. For example, if a university buys subscriptions for its students, after graduation they might sign up by themselves – no additional marketing costs are necessary. Or when customers buy a bundle from CURI’s partners, these customers become aware of CuriosityStream, basically providing CURI with "free" marketing. The content library also has global appeal and therefore makes it even easier for the company to scale globally.

The content on the platform are documentaries that aim to be both, entertaining as well as educational. Currently, the company only owns one-third of its content, while two-thirds of the content is licensed. Going forward, the company will go down a similar path as Netflix and produce more content by itself. Based on a very low churn rate (=how many users unsubscribe per month/year), it can be said that the content is more than satisfactory for its users. In May, churn rates looked roughly like this for the most important streaming providers:

Source: Author of this article based on numbers of ANTENNA

Once mature, this will help the company to spend muss less money on marketing compared to its competitors, and therefore be more profitable than them. It also makes the revenues even more predictable, as the majority of the revenues will still be there in the following year. However, it must also be noted that due to lower subscription costs, users are less likely to consider unsubscribing. Once the subscription costs go up, the churn rate possibly follows suit. But the increase of the churn rate might also be avoided with more and better content. In either case, having a churn rate that is on par with Netflix is certainly impressive.

While the churn rate will help saving costs down the line, right now the company’s focus is growth. And it invests heavily in marketing, which we can also see further below (~50% of revenues are spent on marketing). CURI is very active on various social media platforms. It has almost 900,000 followers on Facebook, 500,000 on Instagram, and 250,000 on YouTube. It also has collaborations with very famous YouTubers such as Mr. Beast. Due to the high investments in marketing, the company is growing rapidly with a CAGR of almost 100% over the last three years.

Stock dropped after Q3 earnings, but…

After the recent quarterly update, the stock dropped 8%. However, I actually believe that the numbers looked very promising.

The company grew 113% year-on-year (from $8.7M to $18.7M) and is now 100% certain that in the fourth quarter it can grow at least 138% (from $11.4M to $27M). Also, without having mentioned the exact number, during the earnings call the management stated that in Q3 it experienced the lowest churn rate in the company’s history.

Furthermore, my main concern in investing in the company is the valuation - so the 8% dip might be the right opportunity to buy.

CuriosityStream in five years

Growing & high-quality revenues

Currently, CuriosityStream is still relatively small with annual revenues of $71M in 2021. However, the past growth rates of 93%, 120%, and 79% for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively show that there is a good chance that the company will soon reach a much large size.

Source: Author of this article

As shown earlier, the company will have various options to grow its revenues and down the line, it can easily also do so by just increasing subscription prices.

Further below I will do a valuation. In the valuation, I will not use these super high growth rates. My base case scenario will assume that the company will grow with a CAGR of “only” 25% over the next five years. For reference, Netflix was growing 25-35% per year over the last decade. So, considering Netflix’s growth rate and CuriosityStream’s past growth rate, 25% is certainly not unreasonable. The revenue forecast for my base case, therefore, looks like this:

Source: Author of this article

Healthy profitability

Currently, the company is still far away from being profitable, ending up with an operating margin of -23.5% (-$1.75M) in the third quarter of 2022. However, at the current stage, this should be expected, as the company still has to spend a lot of money on building up a content library and attracting new users. Also for the sake of winning users quickly, the price of its subscription is still very low, further putting pressure on the margin.

Going forward, I am very confident that the company is in a position to achieve similar margins as Netflix if it is able to grow revenues accordingly, and I see various reasons for that.

The two major reasons we can see by comparing CURI’s and NFLX’s income statements for the third quarter:

Source: CURI’s Q3 earnings report

Source: NFLX’ Q3 earnings report

First, the gross margins of CuriosityStream in 2021 are already significantly higher than the ones from Netflix (CURI 56% vs NFLX 45% for the first three quarters of 2021). The question is, how can it be that such a small company can already have higher gross margins than its much larger peer? The answer is simple: documentaries are far cheaper to produce than Hollywood-level shows that you can find on Netflix. Growing revenues might give CURI the chance to increase the gross margin even further.

Second, in the third quarter, CURI spent $9.3M on marketing, and as a result, was able to increase its quarterly revenues by $3.4M (quarter on quarter). Annualizing these additional revenues, would mean that the company was able to increase its annual revenues by $13.6M (considering 0% churn rate) by spending only $9.3M. So for every dollar, the company spends on marketing, it is able to generate additional annual revenue of $1.46. With the high fourth-quarter revenue guidance, I expect this number to be even higher. I have looked up Netflix’ financial reports for its early years (2010-2015) to see what ratio Netflix had back then. Netflix was able to generate roughly $1.5-$2.5 for each dollar it spent on marketing. While Netflix was able to grow cheaper than CURI, CURI still is not that far behind.

Even with the slightly less efficient marketing expense, to me, this seems still like an extremely cheap way to grow the business and is also proof that the marketing works very well. And once the growth phase is over, the marketing costs can be significantly reduced, leading to much higher operating margins.

And third, obviously, as the company grows, the SG&A costs will also be much lower relative to the revenues. Right now the SG&A cost is almost 50% of the revenues, compared to Netflix’s ~5%. CURI's 50% will slowly approach NFLX’s 5%, as the company grows.

We must also consider that Netflix did not reach its final stage yet - profitability is still increasing. The company currently has 23% operating margins, but even higher margins are certainly possible. In my conservative base case below I will assume that CURI will be able to generate operating margins of 15%, 8% below NFLX’s current margin.

Valuation of 2024 Curiosity Stream

Below I have valued CURI, using four different scenarios.

The Bear scenario: CURI fails to grow

The Base scenario: CURI grows with a CAGR of 25% for the next 5 years and has a 15% EBIT margin

The NFLX scenario: The company grows as fast as NFLX did (35% CAGR) and will be as profitable as NFLX (23% EBIT margin)

The Bull scenario: The company will grow with a CAGR of 45% and will be even more profitable than NFLX (30% EBIT margin)

Below you can see how the market cap would change in these four different scenarios:

Source: Author of this article

If the bear case can be avoided, then returns of 190%-1442% are possible until 2026. I will discuss the risks below, but I think the likelihood of the bear case is actually the lowest one out of the four scenarios. The assumptions that I have used in the base case are quite conservative, and I think there is a good chance that the company will do even better than my base scenario and possibly even better than the bullish scenario. For investors that are interested in the company, I advise estimating for yourself, which scenario you find most likely. If you very much believe in the NFLX or Bull scenario, go ahead and invest – with a current market cap of $450M, it certainly is not too late yet.

Risks on the road to 2026

While I do believe that CuriosityStream’s risks are smaller than the ones of many other growth companies, there certainly are a number of risks that have to be acknowledged. The three most important ones I have summarized below.

Running out of cash

I personally think the biggest risk of the company is running out of cash and as a result diluting the stock. As of the third quarter the company is sitting on around $130M in cash and debt securities. In the first nine months of 2021, the company burned through around $40M - $50M of cash (depending on which items you count). This implies that at this rate, the company will need to raise money 18-24 months from now. Should this happen during a time when the stock is down, this could lead to significant dilution for existing shareholders.

However, I believe that it is more likely that the company will be valued much higher in 18 months and therefore dilution will be minimal. It is also very possible that the company gradually becomes more profitable and starts to generate cash instead of burning cash and as a result can avoid diluting shareholders.

Netflix Documentaries

The second big risk is that bigger competitors, such as Netflix, set up their own documentary-focused streaming platform (e.g. “Netflix Documentaries”). This would put pressure on CURI’s growth and margins.

Nevertheless, I believe that right now the bigger players are still focused on their core business and that it will take a few more years until they will start looking for other ways to continue their growth. This will give CURI enough time to continue its explosive growth. Also if bigger players really want to enter this space, CURI could even become the perfect take-over target or content partner for them.

Execution

Growth companies are all about execution. If the company makes bad strategic decisions or does a bad job in its day-to-day business, it could seriously hurt the success of the company by slowing down growth or burning through too much cash.

But, I believe the company has a really strong management team, and the company has shown over the last four years, that it can grow rapidly. I, therefore, don’t believe that bad execution will lead to the downfall of the company.

Bottom Line

CuriosityStream has proven that it can grow rapidly, and the comparison with NFLX makes me believe that the company will also end up with healthy profit margins. While obviously, the company will never reach the scale of Netflix, I still think there is a good chance that CURI can emulate Netflix’s growth and also its path towards higher profitability.

The current valuation of $450M undoubtedly has room for growth and I believe this market capitalization moderately undervalues the company. However, for me personally, the undervaluation is not enough yet to invest in the company, which is quite a pity as I really believe in the future of the company. I will certainly keep the stock on my watch list and might decide to buy if the price drops further or if the company keeps delivering on its promises.