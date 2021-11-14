matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

The perfect bureaucrat everywhere is the man who manages to make no decisions and escape all responsibility."― Brooks Atkinson

Today we take an in-depth look at a unique developmental concern that is in 'Busted IPO ' territory. A full analysis follows below.

Company overview:

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is a Vancouver, British Columbia based scientific concern focused on the discovery of antibodies that can be developed as therapies against a wide spectrum of indications. The company boasts 138 discovery programs either completed, in process, or on the drawing board with 33 partners as of June 30, 2021. AbCellera was founded in 2012 and went public with much ballyhoo in December 2020, raising net proceeds of $522.8 million at $20 per share. However, the company left a significant amount of money on the table, with its first trade post-IPO transacted at $61 per share. After reaching an all-time high of $71.91 later in its first trading session, shares of ABCL have plummeted back to busted-IPO territory, currently trading at just over $15.00 a share and sporting an approximate market capitalization of $4.2 billion.

Platform:

The company leverages its artificial intelligence-driven technology platform to discover Y-shaped proteins made by the immune system known as antibodies. Since each antibody is created from scratch by an individual immune cell through a random shuffling of DNA fragments, the number of antibodies that can be produced by the human body to fight disease is nearly limitless. At any moment, the human body is creating one billion different antibody molecules with the total number of possible antibodies reaching 100 trillion. When immune cells come into contact with a foreign agent they quickly divide, with the mutation that binds best to the target accruing an advantage to divide faster, while the other less-effective antibodies are eliminated. Since the immune system has evolved over 500 million years, its output has desirable properties for drug development. As such, ~92% of all approved antibody therapies are derived from natural immune systems.

Since only a very small number of antibodies are responsible for a particular immune response, it is necessary to possess a massive database to analyze and speed up this class of therapy's development. Enter AbCellera. It sources antibodies from humans and many other mammals, including mice, rats, cats, and dogs. Using mice that are genetically engineered to express human antibody genes - courtesy of its 2020 acquisition of Trianni and a licensing deal with Alloy Therapeutics - it then triggers an immune response and searches for antibodies that are affecting said response. After mapping, analyzing, and adding to is growing library of antibodies, it selects the best one[S] for engineering. Owing to its 2020 purchase of Dualogics, AbCellera can now combine antibodies to create bispecifics. Through these processes, it aims to greatly speed up antibody development with therapies that have a much higher chance of clinical success.

Partnership Model:

The company then partners with pharmaceutical concerns, which advance the antibodies into the clinic, with AbCellera receiving discovery fees, as well as potential milestone and royalty payments. The upside is nearly as limitless as the number of antibodies, with this class of therapeutic generating global revenue of $143 billion and comprising five of the top ten selling drugs in 2019. It should be noted that Adimab LLC, Distributed Bio, and WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) all operate under similar business models.

COVID-19 Success

With that said, AbCellera's partnership program - initiated in 2015 - had not received any clinical milestone payments entering 2020 - not surprising given the drawn-out clinical process. But then the company somewhat rocketed to stardom as it was able to highlight its role in accelerating drug development with a COVID-19 treatment (bamlanivimab) that it collaborated on with Eli Lilly (LLY). In March 2020, it was able to procure a blood sample from one of the first U.S. patients to recover from COVID-19. From that sample, it screened ~5.8 million antibodies and narrowed the field to 500+. AbCellera then partnered with Lilly to identify the best candidate, which the latter entered into clinical trials only 90 days after AbCellera received the blood sample. Lilly then received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab from the FDA - the first antibody to do so - in November 2020.

Bamlanivimab has since treated 500,000+ high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, with AbCellera crediting it with saving ~11,000 lives. It is now only approved in use with another Lilly antibody (etesevimab). Both therapies are delivered intravenously. A second COVID-19 antibody (bebtelovimab) has been developed to combat the variants, which Lilly has advanced into a Phase 2 study. From bamlanivimab, AbCellera received a milestone payment of $15 million and 2020 royalties of $198.3 million (plus $192.6 million in 1H21). In addition to realizing considerable revenue in a very compressed period, bamlanivimab showcased the company's potential, which attracted additional (or expanded existing) partnerships and generated considerable hype around its December 2020 IPO.

Since that time, the bamlanivimab and etesevimab combo was suspended due to its ineffectiveness against the gamma and beta variants of COVID-19 in June 2021. There was also considerable insider selling, with the CEO, CFO, COO, and a major insider unloading 13.8 million shares on the first day the lockup expired (June 9, 2021), most of it in a private transaction - likely a prearranged unwinding of a structured product arranged by the lead banker before the IPO. But with that said, shipments of the combo were resumed under the EUA on September 2nd, 2021 (and later expanded on September 16, 2021), owing to its effectiveness against the delta variant. Bebtelovimab has also demonstrated effectiveness against delta. Furthermore, Lilly entered into an agreement with the European Commission to supply 220,000 doses of the combo on September 21st, 2021. However, despite this encouraging news shares of ABCL are trading near all-time lows.

There are three dynamics at play. First, on October 1, 2021, Merck (MRK) announced that its oral antiviral molnupiravir (with very similar properties to its own cheaper ivermectin) achieved statistical significance in a clinical trial, reducing hospitalizations and deaths by 50% in people recently infected with COVID-19. Even though 50% is much lower than the 87% figure achieved by Lilly's combo therapy in a Phase 3 trial in March 2021, the cheaper price tag and easier oral administration have many investors perceiving it as a winning therapy at the expense of Lilly's intravenously delivered combo. Pfizer (PFE) recently announced even more encouraging results on this front. That development has largely been responsible for the weakness in AbCellera's stock in October.

The larger issue at hand is best seen in the details of the company's partnership with Eli Lilly. The collaboration calls for the development of up to nine targets. For the COVID-19 targets, AbCellera receives royalties in the low- to mid-teens for aggregate sales below $125 million and in the mid-teen to mid-twenties for aggregate sales above $125 million. For all other targets, the royalties are in the low single digits. In other words, COVID-19 antibodies are the outlier, not the rule. No other programs arising from its many partnerships will generate royalties at those nosebleed levels, with 3%-6% being the normal course of affairs.

Third, despite boasting 155 programs with 35 partners designed to speed up antibody development, only five of its molecules are currently approved or in the clinic; 69 programs have initiated. Two are its COVID-19 assets with Lilly and the other two came from its in-licensing deal with Trianni, and both of those are barely in the clinic. The speed at which bamlanivimab received EUA will likely not be repeated, making its COVID-19 antibodies the exception (again), not a template.

The realization that if the pandemic ended tomorrow AbCellera would be back to generating de minimis revenue for many years has soured investors.

Balance sheet and analyst commentary:

If nothing else, the pandemic has provided AbCellera with significant funding. As of June 30, 2021, it held cash of just over $750 million with more 20+% royalties from Lilly on the way. Despite not being financially burdened with clinical trials, the company still burns through ~$80 million to $100 million annually as it makes investments to improve and expand its R&D capacity so it can conduct all the discovery programs it has inked with its partners.

All five underwriters on AbCellera's IPO have initiated coverage - all positive - with three buy and two outperform ratings, with price targets ranging from $25 to $55 a share. On average, they expect the company to generate just over $100 million in revenue in 2022, predominantly from bamlanivimab.

Verdict:

Unfortunately for AbCellera, the next non-COVID-19 antibody to provide royalties is years away. And when it does start royalty generation, it will likely be at a rate approximately one-fifth of bamlanivimab. With that said, the company continues to sign up partners, with Moderna (MRNA) and Everest Medicines onboarded in 3Q21. At $15 a share, AbCellera's COVID-19 assets have been thoroughly discounted, which might be a mistake if another variant emerges, and it is discovered that either bamlanivimab or clinical asset bebtelovimab is effective at treating the new Greek letter. As such, with plenty of volatility and down 80% from its all-time highs, the stock is tempting even though it has been somewhat of falling knife.

There are options are available on this equity. Liquidity is just so-so. However, I was able to execute a covered call order to take a small 'watch item' position in this name as I believe that is all that is merited at this time.

You know you're in a bureaucracy when a hundred people who think 'A' get together and compromise on 'B."― Scott Adams

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum