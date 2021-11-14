magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

Madrigal (NASDAQ:MDGL) has a major catalyst coming up in the form of topline data from the double-blind portion of the pivotal Phase 3 non-invasive imaging and biomarker study, MAESTRO-NAFLD-1. At the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) meeting on November 12, they presented previously-released (June) open label data from this trial which has been pushing the stock up post-market Friday. The data is strongly positive and indicative of what we may see in the blinded study. However, MDGL has a pretty high short interest so we want to figure out why there's a group of people who think MDGL may not do so well.

At AASLD, what the mature data showed was the following:

Rapid and sustained reduction in liver fat and liver volume

Rapid and sustained reductions in liver fibrosis

Reduced atherogenic lipids, including LDLc and triglycerides, liver enzymes and inflammatory biomarkers

The drug was generally well-tolerated with a mere 1.2% discontinuation rate. There was no change in bone mineral density. There was a slight (~2mmHg) decrease in BP, which can be attributed to metabolic syndrome improvement.

Stephen Harrison, M.D., Medical Director for Pinnacle Clinical Research, San Antonio, Texas, Visiting Professor of Hepatology, Oxford University, and Principal Investigator of the MAESTRO studies commented, "Patients treated with 100 mg per day of resmetirom for up to 52 weeks achieved rapid and sustained improvements in multiple clinically relevant NASH endpoints and resmetirom continues to be well-tolerated. The MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 study has shown a potential for using non-invasive imaging and biomarkers to diagnose and monitor NASH patients treated with resmetirom without the use of liver biopsies."

Note that the aim of this study was to show the potential of non-biopsy methods in NASH treatment effect diagnosis. However, over and above that aim, the study also helped bolster the case for resmetirom before the announcement of the pivotal data.

These results are consistent with the 2018 phase 2 trial. In that biopsy-measured trial, there was a two-point reduction in NAS (NAFLD activity score), high NASH and fibrosis resolution in patients. That data catapulted the stock to all-time highs and made Madrigal the leader in the NASH space.

Up ahead, we have a major catalyst in the form of topline data from the MAESTRO-NASH study. This study will measure NASH resolution through liver biopsy. The two primary endpoints are:

To evaluate the effect of MGL-3196 80 mg or 100 mg compared to placebo to achieve NASH resolution on liver histology in non-cirrhotic NASH patients with stage 2 or 3 fibrosis and Composite long-term outcome events composed of all-cause mortality, cirrhosis, and other significant liver-related events.

This is a huge, 2000 patient pivotal study. Enrollment was completed in June. It will announce topline data sometime in Q1 2022, and this will be a major catalyst for Madrigal.

Financials

MDGL has a market cap of $1.55bn and a cash reserve of $300mn, with a $151mn stock offering they successfully concluded earlier this year. The company has a high R&D expense, with nearly $54.9 million and $152.3 million spent in the 3 and 9 months ending in September, given the huge phase 3 trials they are currently running. SG&E was around $8mn. So, at that rate, they have cash for 5-6 quarters. If the pivotal trial is successful, resmetirom could be in the market by mid-2023. Given that they will look for accelerated approval under subpart H, that estimate sounds likely. That is about 6 quarters away. However, once the trials conclude, the company should be able to save some money there; that will be offset by expenses for commercialisation preparations. They will come to that stage, though, only if the trial is successful and an NDA is accepted. Given the huge ~$40bn size of the NASH/NAFLD market, such a scenario will make any dilutive fundraising absolutely acceptable to current investors, because it will be done from a position of strength.

One cause of concern is the high short interest in the stock, nearly 16%. The reason for that could simply be the highly binary nature of the upcoming catalytic event. Smart money is betting big on the company, with a very high proportion of the company held by funds and institutions.

So while short sellers are betting against the company, funds are increasing their positions, and new funds are adding MDGL to their portfolio as the catalyst approaches.

Key holders are - Bay City Capital, BlackRock, Baker Bros, Avoro Capital and so on. Insiders, however, are not buying the stock.

Bottomline

Except for that high short interest, MDGL is a stock that seems to be largely overlooked by the market. There are no recent articles on Seeking Alpha, there's very little chatter on stock message boards like ADVFN, and major pharma-focused news outlets hardly cover the stock. That all may change by early next year if the data turns out to be good. I am invested in MDGL for a long time, and I will hold on to my shares at least until the data.