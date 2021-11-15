Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's difficult not to think of the United State Postal Service as a joke these days, starting with the motto:

"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

Admittedly, according to the "Postal Service Mission and 'Motto'" document on USPS.com, the institution has no official slogan. Instead, those words:

"… are chiseled in gray granite over the entrance to the New York City Post Office on 8th Avenue and come from Book 8, Paragraph 98, of the Persian Wars by Herodotus. During the wars between the Greeks and Persians (500-449 B.C.), the Persians operated a system of mounted postal couriers who served with great fidelity."

Still, that history lesson makes the associated lines seem even less accurate. No offense to those who work at the USPS. But there is a major difference between delivering front-line memos and checks due.

I would say that about my own job as well, for the record - despite also being in the information delivery business.

There's also the issue that mail delivery is really quite bad in many a place around the country today.

I'd blame it on worker shortages, but these problems existed before 2021.

I'd blame it on the shutdowns, but again, many a town was having issues before 2020.

So if I had to cast blame somewhere, I'd probably put it on the fact that the USPS has been something less than brilliantly profitable since at least 2007.

More about that shortly…

With This Much Money Lost, Lost Mail Makes More Sense

Of course, the decision to put those memorable words on that building wasn't made in the last 20 years. The facility opened for business in 1914, and perhaps mail service was much more reliable back then.

I just don't know.

The same could be said for the inscription on the Washington D.C. Post Office building, which reads:

"Messenger of sympathy and love Servant of parted friends Consoler of the lonely Bond of the scattered family Enlarger of the common life Carrier of news and knowledge Instrument of trade and industry Promoter of mutual acquaintance Of peace and goodwill among men and nations."

Really, I do find that one more appropriate. Once upon a time, I'm sure it was even true, back before email.

You know: the good old days when pen pals were still a thing, and we could still look forward to birthday cards and "I'm thinking of you" notes from time to time.

Today, it's mostly circulars and other unsolicited pieces of paper that go right in the trash.

That's no doubt part of the reason why the United States Post Office hasn't been able to turn a profit in so long. I don't know if you remember all the controversy last year, but it came out that the institution had actually lost $78 billion since 2007.

And I sincerely doubt that's changed much since.

Though having fewer employees thanks to the worker shortage would, I imagine, cut back on its payroll expenses…

The USPS's Take On The Word "Technical"

What many people don't realize is that the USPS isn't technically funded by the federal government.

Note the word technical there, which we'll circle back to.

According to the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General's official website:

"The budget status of the U.S. Postal Service has been a matter of both contention and confusion since the 1970 Postal Reorganization Act ("PRA") put the Postal Service on a self-sustaining basis, exempting it from general budget and funding laws and denying the executive branch control over its finances. In the 1970s and 1980s, the Postal Service was sometimes included and sometimes excluded from the president's budget by administrative decision after often hinging on whether it was running a surplus or a deficit.

Apparently, being on budget could easily create even more issues than when it wasn't. That's why:

"In the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1989, the Postal Service won a hard-fought legislative battle, at some cost, to put its funding permanently off budget. Congress agreed that mail delivery was a self-financing business whose operations should not be scaled up or down depending on national budget considerations."

If you're saying something along the lines of, "Clearly, it picked the wrong fight"… it seems like it's not quite that simple. Is it ever when government is involved?

I won't go into the nitty-gritty details, but here's what it all breaks down to: Congress still has a vested interest in making sure that the USPS doesn't go under. That's why I'm confident in making this next REIT pitch…

No joke.

Introducing The One And Only Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty (NYSE:PSTL) was founded by Andrew Spodek who now serves as the REIT's CEO. The company listed shares on May 2019 ($77 mm IPO with a portfolio of 270 properties).

Since that time (the IPO) PSTL has acquired 656 additional properties comprising for approximately $281 million.

As illustrate below, PSTL has strong growth metrics including 310% rent growth and 61% dividend growth (since the IPO). PSTL has raised the dividend for nine consecutive quarters (the Q3-21 dividend rose approximately 4.7% over Q3-20).

Source: PSTL Investor Deck

As seen below, PSTL now has 926 properties in 49 states and the weighted average lease term is 4 years:

Source: PSTL Investor Deck

As seen below the majority of PSTL's properties are located on the east coast (just 10% on the west coast):

Source: PSTL Investor Deck

PSTL's lease are mostly double net and historically the USPS leases have not provided for tenant improvements or free rent upon lease renewal. Importantly, USPS leases are not subject to annual budgetary appropriations and most are commonly 5-year terms.

Source: PSTL Investor Deck

One of the attractions for us is based on the fact that the market opportunity if highly fragmented. Around 25,517 of the 31,000+ total postal properties (representing ~84.1 million interior sq. ft.) are privately owned and leased to the USPS. These properties are broken down as follows:

18,192 last mile

7,228 flex

97 industrial properties

PSTL is well-positioned to be the go-to consolidator because the company has decades of experience acquiring and managing postal assets.

PSTL's operational scale allows the company to make compelling purchase offers to private owners while still delivering attractive returns to shareholders. Importantly, PSTL can also issue OP Units to sellers looking for tax-efficient liquidity.

USPS's Irreplaceable Logistics Network

I find the chart below compelling; USPS is the only organization capable of delivering to every address in the U.S.

Source: PSTL Investor Deck

Arguably, PSTL is a landlord to mission-critical properties, while e-commerce has grown, the USPS's shipping and package services have proven vital to "last mile" deliveries. The USPS empowers e-commerce retailers to meet growing consumer delivery demands in the digital era.

As a result, USPS has experienced compound annual packing and shipping revenue growth of 11.9% since FY 2012.

Source: PSTL Investor Deck

USPS's ~31,000 facilities represent the largest retail distribution network in the US and this unmatched logistics network is both time and cost prohibitive to replicate, giving it a virtual monopoly on last mile delivery.

Who doesn't like owning monopolies right?

Source: PSTL Investor Deck

As I alluded to earlier, USPS is an independent government agency and remains an essential service with no closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic (100% of rent payments on time). And the historic retention rate has been around 98.5%.

Also, USPS's reported financials provide additional transparency, as lease payments in fiscal year 2020 totaled approximately $1.4 billion, representing only 1.7% of the total operating expenses.

The Balance Sheet

PSTL maintains a diversified balance sheet with a mix of fixed and floating rate debt, in Q3-21 the company had ~$4 million of cash and approximately $128 million of gross debt with a weighted average interest rate of 2.2%.

The debt is comprised of $44.5 million of floating rate debt (revolving credit facility) and approximately $83 million of fixed rate debt.

PSTL has consistently remained below its targeted 40% net debt to enterprise value (27.2% in Q3) and 7x net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA. (4.8x in Q3).

Source: PSTL Investor Deck

In Q3-21 the company entered into a new senior unsecured facility with a revolving line of credit and term loan. The new facility includes a lower pricing grid and an accordion feature of up to an additional $200 million.

Source: PSTL Investor Deck

In Q3-21 and through November 2 PSTL added 74 properties to the portfolio for approximately $37 million, bringing total acquisitions for the year to 199 postal properties for approximately $93 million (on pace to exceed the $100 million target for 2021).

Typically, PSTL has been acquiring properties at cap rates of 7% to 9% however the company recently acquired an industrial property "in the low 6's" according to the CEO (on the Q3 earnings call).

Also, the CEO said that lease renewal rates are "2% to 3% increased year-over-year, so on a five-year vintage, it's anywhere between 10% and 15% and NOI increase."

One analyst asked,

"With your cost of debt declining and your [WACC] overall getting more attractive. Are you more inclined to do larger industrial acquisitions like you've announced for the fourth quarter?"

And the CEO replied,

"…we kind of go as the deal flow takes us. There will be quarters that may have a higher concentration in industrial or some quarters may have a higher concentration in flex or last mile. It's really how the deal flow flows. I mean, and so, as long as the properties are important to the Postal Service, we don't target or specify any particular asset type for use."

And to remind readers, Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) - the FedEx (FDX) landlord - is being acquired by Industrial Logistics (ILPT), and a cap rate of around 4.0%. Just food for thought at this point…

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-21 PSTL's FFO was $0.25 per diluted share and AFFO was $0.27 per diluted share. As illustrated below, analysts are forecasting PSTL to grow AFFO by 7% in 2021 and 9% in 2022:

FAST Graphs

As seen below, PSTL has increased its dividend by 61% since Q3-19:

Source: PSTL Investor Deck

As of Q3-21 the payout ratio was 83% based on AFFO. Given the fact that the historical weighted average lease retention rate is 98.5% and there's a well-staggered lease expiration schedule, we consider the dividend safe (PSTL has executed letters of intent for renewals of the remaining 47 leases that expire in 2021).

Our back of the napkin WACC (weighted average cost of capital) for PSTL is around 5.4% and using an average cap rate of 8.0%, the typical deal generates around 260 basis points of profit margin. However, as noted above, Industrial acquisitions will be less impactful as cap rates are closer to 6%.

Nonetheless, it's now easier to see how PSTL is able to generate investment spreads that are wider than many of the net lease REIT peers. Here's how the dividend yield compares with the peers:

And in terms of the P/FFO valuation, PSTL trades in-line with the blue chip REITs, Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC).

Of course, we like the fact that PSTL is improving its cost of capital such that it can continue to generate wider investment spreads and also begin to diversify into industrial facilities.

Although it's way too early to make such a comparison, here's what PSTL could strive for in terms of becoming an industrial player:

And again, while not an "apples to apples" comparison, you can see what Iron Mountain (IRM) has done with its continued evolution from traditional box storage to cloud storage:

FAST Graphs

Of course, this takes me back to the intro of my article, and the real question is whether or not the US Postal Service is a sustainable business model. I'll ask you,

"Do You Consider Post Offices Mission Critical?"

My long position (as disclosed) suggests that USPS will exist and that being a landlord to USPS will allow me to participate in a business that generates stable yield (of 4.5%) with attractive rent bumps (3% levered) and predictable dividend growth.

One more thing, I just mailed off around 50 Christmas cards. Call my old school, but the electronic greeting cards are just not the same. I like standard mail because I know that I can depend on the US Postal Service, rain, sleet, or snow.

FAST Graphs

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.