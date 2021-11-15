Daniel Hull/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) has seen quite a volatile ride in their shares this year with several 10%+ movements to the upside and downside. However, the stock has been down almost 5% so far this year in a time where the broader market is up over 25%. Given the quite significant underperformance and recent strong Q3 earnings, I believe long-term investors should remain confident in this holding.

Despite providing an October announcement that was slightly weaker than expected given Delta variant impacts, the company reported a strong Q3 with gross revenue less network fees coming in ahead of expectations when excluding the reimbursement paid to customers. This payment relates to outages seen by Shift4's payment processor, Total System Services (GPN) with Shift4 not being at fault.

In addition, management provided medium-term guidance framework through 2024 which gives investors a lot to be optimistic about.

The 30%+ pullback in recent months has been driven by continued worries about the Delta variant as well as constant pressure from short sellers. However, I believe this significant pullback provides a great entry point for long-term investors. Especially given management's strong medium-term guidance framework, investors are currently paying ~5.4x a 2024 gross revenue less network fees multiple.

Yes, this is still above other payment companies, but not many companies are guiding to 50% volume growth over the next several years. In addition, the company's recent announcement of their 5-year global strategic partnership with SpaceX Starlink opens up yet another vertical of growth potential.

While the market remains very competitive with the likings of Toast (TOST), EVO Payments (EVOP), Square (SQ), Paysafe (PSFE), and others, I believe Shift4 can remain a long-term winner and long-term investors could be handsomely rewarded.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 76% to $378 million, but missed consensus estimates by ~$20 million. At face value, this definitely seems like a negative print, but let's remember that in August, the company's systems were temporarily offline as their payment processor (Total System Services) went down for a handful of hours. While this was not Shift4's fault, they did reimburse customers for their lost payment volume.

In fact, Shift4 noted that gross revenue would have been $400 million excluding their reimbursements to customers, which would have beat consensus estimates by a few million.

Source: Company Presentation

End-to-end payment volume was very strong at $13.5 billion, representing growth of 90%. In addition, October volumes continue to remain very strong at 86% growth. Clearly, the company is benefitting from the US consumer strength in spending as well as the company winning new merchants. Some recent wins include the T-Mobile Arena, Beaver Run, and Goodwill Stores.

Yes, volumes remain strong, but the Delta variant has continued to impact the company. On the earnings call, management noted the following:

While I believe our performance rivals out of our strongest peers, there's no question our volumes in parts of August and throughout September moderated more than we would have expected, which we can only surmise was attributable to the COVID Delta variant. There were several well publicized comments by our airline and hotel executives that would also suggest fall travel fell below expectations from earlier in the summer.

One figure to point out is the company's gross revenue less network fees, which is their "true" revenue amount. Since Shift4 has to pay out certain network fees, such as the processing fee to Total System Services and the network fee to Mastercard/Visa/American Express, these expenses simply flow through their revenue line.

Gross revenue less network fees came in at $148.3 million, or growth of 69%. While the growth was slower than payment volume, this was partially impacted by the reimbursements Shift4 paid out. In essence, the company did not record the payment volume, but had a contra-revenue expense. If we were to exclude the customer payments, then volume and net revenue would have grown very similar, meaning pricing power remains strong.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $55.8 million during the quarter, which represented margin around 38% and expansion of around 450 basis points compared to the year-ago period.

Source: Company Presentation

Guidance for the remainder of the year was reiterated. Some investors may have been a little disappointed in the reiterated guidance, but I view this as a positive given the continued headwinds from the Delta variant. Management may also be giving a conservative outlook as it's difficult to predict how the Delta variant may play out in coming months as the weather gets colder and flu season kicks in.

Source: Company Presentation

Interestingly, despite the somewhat uncertain market conditions in the near term, management provided medium-term guidance which includes ~$160 billion of end-to-end volume, gross revenue of ~$3.5 billion, and gross revenue less network fees of ~$1.15 billion. If we assume the 2021 guidance comes in around the midpoint, then this medium-term guidance implies end-to-end volume growth of ~50% CAGR through 2024, which is very impressive.

Recent Updates

First, I think it's important we look back at the company's October business update. When the company provided this update in late October, the stock proceeded to pull back around 25% until the company reported earnings. So yes, the stock's 15%+ pop since reporting earnings was a nice boost, shares continue to remain below their October-update levels.

I believe sentiment around this name is still a little negative, but part of that hinges on the potential impact from the Delta variant, or other variants we might see heading into the winter season. Clearly, the Delta variant has caused volumes to slow more than expected, but I believe these trends will play out over the long term and confidence is backed by the company's medium-term guidance. Source: Company Presentation

More importantly, the company announced their 5-year strategic partnership with SpaceX Starlink. Near-term, the company is expecting to convert Space X Starlink's domestic payment volume to Shift4 acquiring, but the longer-term potential is around the Starlink's growth in Broadband + Internet services.

Management noted that the estimated long-term SpaceX Starlink subscription payments could reach $100 billion and while this is a diamond-case scenario (I don't believe this will come to fruition), it does demonstrate the long-term potential with this relationship. For now, I believe the domestic payment volume will provide a nice boost to growth in coming quarters and if Starlink is able to significantly expand their services, then Shift4 will be a clear beneficiary.

Valuation

Just by looking at the stock's price chart since going public, investors can quickly realize it's been a volatile ride. After initially going public at $23 in June 2020, the stock traded at a high of just over $100, but there has been a lot of 10% movements throughout the company's history.

More recently, the stock has been down ~5% in 2021, with a range of around $60-100. After announcing a business update in October and following with a solid earnings in November, the stock has been down just a little bit over the past month.

Investors continue to see the long-term potential for growth in their end-markets and while the volatility of the pandemic and delta variant (on top of short selling) continue to weigh on the stock, I believe there continues to remain a lot of long-term value.

Even though the company continues to grow fast and scale, adjusted EBITDA margins inching close to 40% gives some validity to using an EBITDA multiple to justify future growth.

However, my approach continues to use the long-term gross revenue less network fees (i.e. the company's actual take-home revenue). Given management laid out a framework of gross revenue less network fees of ~$1.15 billion in 2024, we can use that as a base case.

Shift4 currently has a market cap of ~$5.7 billion and with ~$500 million of net debt, enterprise value currently stands around $6.2 billion. By simply using management's gross revenue less network fee guidance of ~$1.15 billion, this implies the stock is currently trading ~5.4x 2024 gross revenue less network fees.

When looking at the broader technology and payment market, a ~5.4x multiple is nothing too aggressive, especially for a company poised to grow their volumes by a 50% CAGR over the coming years.

Given the recent volatility in the name and medium-term guidance framework provided, I have become more bullish about the long-term growth opportunities. I believe long-term investors should feel confident about the long-term potential, though should continue to be aware of the volatile trading patterns seen in the name.