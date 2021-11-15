izusek/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a great year thus far for small-caps, with the Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) up more than 22% year-to-date, an acceleration from last year's 18% return. One of the best performers in the small-cap cohort is The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a franchisor of chiropractic units that is still in the early innings of its growth story. Year-to-date, the stock is up over 260%, with the solid performance driven by unit growth beating expectations and strong comp sales growth. However, at more than 17x FY2021 revenue, the stock is no longer cheap. So, while I see The Joint Corp. as a solid buy-the-dip candidate, I don't see enough margin of safety to invest at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The Joint Corp. ("TJC") released its Q3 results last week, reporting 37% growth in system-wide sales, 36% growth in revenue, and an 18% increase in quarterly earnings per share [EPS]. The solid results were driven by another quarter of high double-digit comp sales growth (26%) and unit growth tracking ahead of guidance, with 33 clinics opened in Q3 alone, including 28 franchised and 5 greenfield locations. Given the impressive performance, the company has increased its guidance midpoint to 110 franchised clinics opened in 2021, a 57% increase from last year's levels. This has placed the company in a position to meet or exceed its goal of 1,000 clinics by year-end 2023, which is incredible growth from just 82 total clinics in 2012. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the table above, it was another solid quarter for TJC, with franchise licenses sold up 47% to 44, total franchised clinics opened up more than 25%, and clinics in development have soared to 295, up from 218 in the year-ago period. This strong growth has pushed the company's total clinic count to 666 as of quarter-end, with 83 company-owned/managed clinics and 583 franchised clinics. Not surprisingly, this has extended TJC's lead vs. competitors. The company now has nearly quadrupled the clinics of its closest competitor, Airrosti, and more clinics than its top 4 competitors combined (Airrosti, HealthSource Chiropractic, ChiroOne, 100% Chiropractic).

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

When looking at the unit economics, the demand from franchisees isn't surprising, with an approximate investment of ~$275,000, with average gross sales of $391,000 ounce in the first 3 years, and an average Year-3 operating margin of $134,000. The company shared in its prepared remarks that from 2018 to now, over 50% of franchise license sales have been to existing franchisees reinvesting in the brand. This statistic is very encouraging, suggesting that many franchisees have been quite successful with the model, corroborating the strong unit economics.

(Source: Company Presentation)

With the clinic count soaring by more than 700% from 82 in 2012 to 666 at quarter-end, some investors might think the best days of growth are over. However, as shown above, chiropractic care spending in the United States comes in above $17 billion, and total chains make up just a fraction of the market. According to Internal Chiropractic Competitive Analysis research in 2019, independents made up ~95% of the market, which is significantly less than dentistry chains at 12%.

Assuming non-independent chiropractic chains were to increase to 10% (150% growth from current levels), and the fact that TJC is the market leader, the company has a relatively clear path to 1,500+ restaurants, and that assumes that the industry itself doesn't grow from here, which appears unlikely. This is because sitting has been called the new smoking, and postures issues are only worsening, with the average American spending 3 hours looking down at their smartphone. Obviously, there are other treatments available to treat the results of poor posture, like massage therapy, physical therapy, and acupuncture. However, Joint's affordability ($29/average per visit) and large footprint (presence in nearly every state) make it an attractive option for most looking to correct issues or relieve pain. In summary, TJC looks to be in the early to mid-innings of its growth story from a unit growth standpoint.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's worth noting that in addition to retail locations, the company also signed an agreement with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the possibility of bringing chiropractic care to military bases. The Exchange operates in more than 30 countries with 4,900 facilities, with a potential customer base of more than 30 million active-duty and retired service members and families. It's too early to know how this opportunity will evolve, and a clinic on every base is unlikely. Still, this is another major opportunity outside of the company's existing growth plans, which is for 1,000 units domestically in retail locations.

Financial Results & Valuation

Given the strong results, it's no surprise that TJC saw another quarter of record revenue, with the company's revenue jumping 36% year-over-year to $21.0 million. This represents an incredible 32% compound annual revenue growth rate since Q4 2017, and FY2021 revenue estimates are now sitting above $80 million. Given the solid results, TJC posted quarterly earnings per share of $0.13, representing 18% growth year-over-year. As shown below, annual earnings per share are expected to decline in FY2021 and FY2022 but rebound in FY2023 to $0.60. This is related to aggressive greenfield development but is an investment that should pay off as TJC continues to pick up more market share and increase its lead industry-wide.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, FY2023 annual EPS estimates point to a rebound in earnings per share, and if the company meets these estimates, it will boast a ~27% compound annual EPS growth rate during a period of high investment. These are incredible growth figures, and they certainly justify a premium multiple for TJC. Having said that, one could argue that some of this premium is already baked into the stock, given that it's trading at more than 17x price to sales and over 150x FY2023 earnings estimates at a share price of ~$96.00 and a market cap of ~$1.38 billion.

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

If we look at the chart above of Joint's sales and price-to-sales, we can see that the stock has historically traded in a range of 3x sales to 7x sales, but this price-to-sales ratio has gone parabolic with the stock's incredible rally this year. One could make the argument that The Joint Corp. could easily justify a revenue multiple of 10 given its growth and high margins, but at a market cap of ~$1.38 billion and projected FY2022 sales of ~$105 million, the valuation appears a little lofty short-term unless the company can trounce estimates. This doesn't mean that the stock has to decline sharply, but it does suggest that some consolidation in the share price over the next 6-9 months wouldn't be surprising, which would allow valuation to play catch-up following a high triple-digit return in the stock this year. Let's take a look at the technical picture:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As shown in the technical picture above, The Joint Corp. saw significant selling pressure on its past two visits to the $107.90 area, and we now have a strong area of resistance in place here. Meanwhile, the next short-term support level and uptrend line do not come in until $75.00 - $78.00, which points to an unfavorable reward/risk ratio from a trading standpoint. This is because there's less than $12.00 in upside to resistance and $18.00 in potential downside to support, translating to a reward/risk ratio (support vs. resistance) of ~0.65 to 1.0. An unfavorable reward/risk ratio doesn't prevent a rally in the stock into year-end, but with a limited margin of safety on valuation, and an unfavorable reward/risk ratio from a technical standpoint, risk is elevated for starting new positions above $97.00 per share.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a longer-term chart above, the best time to buy TJC has been when it's pulled back towards its 50-week moving average (green line), with rare opportunities (Q4 2018, Q1 2020, Q2 2020) to buy the stock below its 50-week moving average. While the recent consolidation in the stock has allowed this moving average to play catch-up with the share price, Joint is still more than 40% above this key moving average, which currently comes in at $65.00. Even if this moving average climbs to $70.00 in the next four months, this still leaves Joint well above this key buy-zone. This extension from the moving average and daily support zone ($78.00) does not mean that the stock can't go higher. Having said that, the reward/risk is not ideal for starting new positions, even if this is one of the best small-cap growth stories in the market.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Assuming TJC can keep up its impressive growth, the company should be able to generate revenue of more than $105 million in FY2022 and $130 million in FY2023, which should help to cool off the valuation. Assuming a beat on FY2023 estimates, TJC would trade at a high single-digit price-to-sales ratio, which is not unreasonable at all for a high-margin business with relatively strong visibility into future revenue. However, with the stock nearly 20% above its next short-term support level, it's hard to justify paying above $97.00 per share for the stock. So, while I think TJC is a name to keep a close eye on going forward, I believe there is better value elsewhere in the market currently.