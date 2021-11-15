agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than halfway through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF). During Q3, the company generated revenue of $79.2 million and improved its balance sheet to ~$73 million in cash, despite aggressive spending on growth capital/exploration in the period. Subsequent to quarter-end, we got the news that Calibre would be acquiring Fiore Gold (OTCQB:FIOGF), with the combined entity having the potential to be one of the highest-growth mid-tier producers. Based on improved diversification and a similar growth profile to Calibre before the announcement, I see Calibre 2.0 as a name to keep a close eye on going forward.

Calibre Mining released its Q3 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly gold production of ~44,600 ounces, quarterly sales of ~44,500 ounces, and revenue of $79.2 million. This translated to a 2% decline in gold production year-over-year and a 1% decline in sales in the period. Combined with a much weaker average realized gold price ($1,781/oz vs. $1,913/oz), Calibre saw an ~8% decline in revenue and a more than 20% decline in all-in sustaining cost margins. However, margins still remained strong at ~38.4%, and the year-over-year declines were mostly related to being up against tough year-over-year comps, with the gold price hitting a record price of more than $2,000/oz in Q3 2020. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

While production was down at Limon in Q3 due to lower grades and fewer tonnes processed, Libertad picked up most of the slack, producing ~28,900 ounces, in one of its best quarters since Calibre acquired the project from B2Gold (BTG). This strong production (25% growth year-over-year) was driven by a sharp increase in grades at the Libertad Mill, helped by an increase in ore being trucked from the newest mine, Pavon Norte, Jabali Underground, and higher-grade ore from artisanal miners. The strong performance has set the operation up for a 110,000 plus ounce year, a major improvement from FY2020 when Libertad produced just over 71,000 ounces.

The major story at Libertad, though, is that the Hub & Spoke model employed by the company continues to perform exceptionally well, with contribution from Pavon Norte hitting 1,077 tonnes per day, well ahead of the 1,000-tonne per day target by year-end. As the chart above shows, while production is up sharply, the asset is still not realizing anywhere near its full potential, given that the mill has an extra ~700,000 tonnes per annum of capacity sitting idle currently. This is based on the fact that Libertad is processing ~1.50 million tonnes per annum annually based on Q3 2021 processing rates, and the mill can operate at ~2.2 million tonnes per annum.

Organic Growth

Assuming Calibre was relying on medium-grade ore sources to fill the mill like Pavon Norte, we could assume that Libertad might have upside to ~190,000 plus ounces of gold production per annum. This is based on completely filling the mill, with an additional 700,000 tonnes being processed per year at a grade of ~4.00 grams per tonne gold. However, with Calibre exploring even higher-grade ore sources to fill the mill, including Eastern Borosi, the production upside is significant. Assuming grades are similar to expectations at Eastern Borosi (Vancouver, Guapinol, Riscos), we could see Libertad become a ~190,000-ounce per year operation, but with ample capacity still at the mill. This is much better than the medium-grade scenario, where Calibre would have meaningful production upside, but excess capacity would be entirely utilized.

Assuming a feed grade of 7.0 grams per tonne gold and 600 tonnes per day trucked to the Libertad Mill, Eastern Borosi could add ~46,000 ounces of gold production per annum, with this grade being slightly below the average grade of material at Riscos, Guapinol, and Vancouver. In a scenario where 700 tonnes per day is trucked to the Libertad Mill at a grade of 7.0 grams per tonne gold, this would provide a ~53,000-ounce boost per annum, pushing production towards 170,000 ounces by FY2024 at Libertad.

To put this in perspective, this is in line with the low-end of FY2021 guidance, but at a single operation. So, even if we assume production of just ~60,000 ounces per annum from Limon, there is the potential for Calibre to become a ~230,000-ounce producer in FY2024. This would translate to nearly 30% growth from the FY2021 guidance mid-point. As noted previously, the 600-800 tonne per day scenario would still leave between an additional 400,000 tonnes per annum of capacity at the Libertad Mill, suggesting that there is additional growth if production can ramp up from current deposits, or a new Hub can be added to the Hub & Spoke model. Let's look at the financial results:

As shown in the chart above, Calibre saw a dip in revenue on a year-over-year basis, with revenue coming in at $79.2 million, down from ~$85 million in the year-ago period. While this might appear disappointing, it's important to note that this was almost entirely related to the lower average realized gold price, which was out of Calibre's control. Production and sales, which are in the company's control, were roughly flat year-over-year, and this was despite being up against a near-record quarter in Q3 2020 and working with lower grades at Limon in the period.

Given the slight decline in ounces sold combined with lower grades mined at Limon Central, Calibre's all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins plunged to $684/oz, a sharp decline from $950/oz in the year-ago period. Similar to revenue, though, this was partially related to the lower gold price, which was a $132/oz heading. The remainder of the decline in margins was from a higher AISC of $1,087/oz, which is within the company's guided range of $1,040/oz to $1,140/oz in FY2021. Given the higher production year-over-year and a slightly higher average realized gold price ($1,791/oz vs. $1,753/oz), net income per share is slightly up on a year-over-year, sitting at $0.13 vs. $0.12 in the year-ago period.

As discussed in a previous article, the major news subsequent to quarter-end was Calibre's announcement to acquire a Nevada-focused producer, Fiore Gold. This continues a trend we've seen recently of Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producers shopping in Nevada, with previous deals being Endeavour Silver's (EXK) decision to acquire an exploration project in Nevada and First Majestic Silver (AG) acquiring the Jerritt Canyon Mine. For Calibre, this deal makes a lot of sense, and it was done at a great price (sub-0.70x P/NAV), given that while the company has an enviable growth profile, all of its eggs are in Nicaragua, a Tier-3 rated jurisdiction. In addition, Calibre did not sacrifice on growth with the acquisition, given that Fiore Gold actually has a more attractive organic growth profile, assuming it can bring Gold Rock online.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While the potential combination (pending vote) of Fiore Gold and Calibre presents investors with one of the best organic growth stories sector-wide, I have moved to Neutral following the acquisition. This is because we often see irrational selling post-M&A deals, with the market punishing the combined company and leaving the combined entity trading at a massive discount to fair value. We saw this with Kirkland Lake's (KL) acquisition of Detour Gold, and more recently, with Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) business combination with Saracen. This time could be different, but this deal has fewer operational synergies, and better deals have seen a much weaker post-M&A performance. In summary, while I continue to see Calibre as a name to keep a very close eye on going forward, I have no plans to buy the stock currently, despite its very reasonable valuation.