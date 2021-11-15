mizoula/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

We are satisfied with Shake Shack’s (NYSE:SHAK) F3Q2021 financial performance. As was expected, due to easing pandemic conditions, the rebound in urban sales and expanding suburban sales, not to mention sustained off-premise sales, drove significant upside in retail sales, almost closing the gap on a 2-year basis, and witnessing considerable growth, on a year-over-year basis. Due to headwinds related to commodity and labor costs, margins contracted slightly on a sequential basis, but expanded considerably on an annualized basis. In addition, the firm launched its premium priced Black Truffle Burger and Parmesan Black Truffle Fries to strong customer demand. Moreover, despite inflationary pressures, and supply chain issues, SHAK opened five corporate restaurants as well as one licensed restaurant in home markets, and seven licensed stores in foreign markets.

Over the next few quarters, through F2Q2022, we expect the strong resurgence in SHAK’s retail sales during F3Q2021 to persist, as urban areas continue their return towards normalcy, with offices in city centers opening up, domestic and international tourism expanding, and airports getting busier with the conclusion of the international travel ban. In addition, although dine-in sales will likely off-set some fraction of off-premise sales and suburban sales, the categories will nevertheless remain strong, in our opinion. However, despite revenue leverage from sharply higher retail sales, margins are likely to be pressured due to inflation related to labor and commodities, increase in lower margin dine-in transactions, and higher selling, general, and administrative spending, as the company continues to invest in developing infrastructure, including manpower, technology, and operations, for a significantly larger business, and funding marketing initiatives.

Therefore, although on an annualized basis, margins are likely to expand, on a sequential basis they might remain range bound or possibly contract, over upcoming quarters. Given the scenario, profits and free cash flows might witness weakness, on a quarter-over-quarter basis. It is noteworthy that SHAK is a relatively small company, in the rapid growth stage of its evolution. The firm’s strategy is to expand the top-line to levels where significant revenue leverage kicks in, and as a flow-through, margins, profits, and free cash flows surge.

Longer-term, accelerated new unit development comprised of company operated stores and licensed stores, will drive most of the growth, with same-store sales playing an ancillary role, increasing sales through: a potential loyalty program, menu innovation, and improved customer convenience. Looking ahead a few years, SHAK will transform into a firm with a substantially larger footprint, both domestically and internationally, reflecting in an exponential increase in retail sales, and consequently higher: margins, earnings, and free cash flows.

The plan is to develop SHAK into the go-to high-end artisanal burger joint in the U.S. and in foreign countries. Undoubtedly, the firm has massive growth ahead of it. Therefore, since the price of a company’s stock is a reflection of its future earnings, we are comfortable with our 1-year Price Target of $136/share (that factors in a 10-year normalized revenue growth rate of 28% and 10-year straight-lined operating cash flows growth rate of 17%), even though it might appear lofty, when compared with current levels. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report "Shake Shack: Strong Long-Term Growth Outlook On Excellent Product" and related notes for our long-term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter

F3Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, SHAK reported revenues of ~$194 million (+48.7% compared to F3Q2020) below analyst expectations of ~$197 million, and loss per share of $0.06 (+40% on a year over year basis) was in-line with consensus estimates. In addition, compared to the same quarter last year, same store sales increased by 24.8% over the third quarter. Net loss for the period was ~$2.4 million, reflecting a decrease of 39.3% over the previous year’s same quarter. Restaurant margins of 15.8% increased by 100 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Driven By Solid Growth In Urban Areas, Retail Sales Surged. During F3Q2021, SHAK delivered the highest retail sales in its history, with same-store sales, rebounding sharply on a year-over-year basis and 2-year basis. The solid growth was ignited by a surge in urban and suburban sales, as the major cities where the firm has a significant presence saw offices reopen and events as well as tourism return, and restaurants in rural areas, including outdoor malls and free standing buildings, witnessed incremental customer traffic. In that regard, during F3Q2021, same-same-store sales on a on a 2-year basis were down by 7% versus 12% in F2Q2021.

Further, in October, on a 2-year basis, overall same-store sales were down by 1%, flattish outside of the New York City area, up by 7% in suburban areas, and down by 8% in urban areas. The suburban improvement was propelled by strength in Texas and the North East, where same-store sales surged to high single digits to low double digits on a 2-year basis. Urban areas that witnessed the strongest recovery in retail sales included New York City, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Moreover, over the fourth quarter, for the first time in its history, the firm expects to surpass $1 billion in retail sales for the year.

We are encouraged by the undergoing urban recovery as not only are a significantly large fraction of SHAK’s retail sales derived from the major city centers, these restaurants account for the highest sales volumes of the company’s restaurant footprint. In addition, as the resurgence in the major metropolitan areas has just begun, outsized gains in retail sales are likely to materialize. The burgeoning urban sales along with the undergoing growth: in suburban sales and off-premise sales, are likely to push SHAK’s revenues considerably higher over upcoming quarters and beyond, in our assessment.

Digital Sales Remained Solid Despite Resurgence In Dine-In Transactions. Even though SHAK’s dine-in sales expanded by 120% on a year-over-year basis over the third quarter, digital sales in September came in at 80% of the January 2021 digital sales, which represented the category’s peak volumes. In addition, considering that during the third quarter, the number of customers ordering through the app and/or website expanded by 14%, advancing the digital database to 3.2 million members, since March 2020, it appears that the investments in the segment are beginning to succeed.

Given the outcomes, we view the firm’s investment in developing the digital infrastructure, including rolling out a new customer friendly website, limiting the launch of few menu items to the proprietary app, collecting customer data to improve predictive selling algorithms, installing digital drive-through menu boards and pick-up screens, and enhancing the ordering kiosks available inside SHAK restaurants, as a savvy maneuver, which will support the company’s efforts to advance digital sales. Recall that digital sales are associated with the highest margins of all transaction types, and customers that order using digital media are proven to order more frequently and with higher check values.

Drive-Throughs Construction On Track. With a view to benefit from the pandemic induced drive-through culture, SHAK is building 10 drive-throughs, anticipated to be launched over the next couple of years. The initial phase of the firm’s drive-throughs are under construction in Kansas City, Minneapolis, Orlando, and Detroit, markets which given their drive-through heavy culture, represent low-hanging fruit for SHAK.

Considering the natural fit between burgers and drive-throughs, we believe the development is favorable for the company, despite the additional capital expenditure associated with the venture. In that regard, SHAK’s potential drive-throughs could expand digital sales as numerous customers typically are likely to utilize mobile order and pay for transactions conducted at drive-throughs. Given the significant benefits associated with digital sales, that drive-throughs could potentially fuel sales in the category, is a major positive.

Launched Premium Priced Menu Items. Over the third quarter, SHAK launched its premium priced, limited time offerings, the Black Truffle Burger and the Parmesan Black Truffle Fries. Available at most of SHAK’s urban restaurants, for $8.99, the Black Truffle Burger and Parmesan Black Truffle Fries represent top-tier SHAK offerings, which if successful, could be followed by additional premium priced menu items, as per management remarks. The launch of the premium menu items is favorable, as it likely encouraged digital sales, as its pre-launch was limited to the firm’s web application, and because premium items are typically associated with higher margins.

New Unit Development Ramping. Sticking to its accelerated development plan, year-to-date SHAK has launched 25 company owned and operated restaurants, and is targeting another 10 to 13 by YE2021. During FY2022, the objective is to introduce between 45 to 50 new corporate restaurants. In addition, strong new unit development through licensing deals is ongoing. By the end of October, 21 licensed locations were introduced, and the plan is to launch four more by YE2021. In regard to foreign SHAK restaurants that are primarily launched through licensing deals, during the third quarter, new restaurants debuted at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore; in Monterrey, Mexico; and in Hangzhou, China. In addition, the company is committed to furthering its domestic licensed restaurant footprint over the next few years, by continuing to launch licensed restaurants across airports and event venues, and in the form of road-side stalls.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong . At the end of F3Q2021, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$321 million and $243 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. In addition, SHAK has available for use the entire $50,000 it can borrow under a revolving credit facility. In March, SHAK raised $250 million through a 0% convertible senior notes offering due in 2028. The firm indicated plans to deploy the proceeds primarily for unit development, particularly to build SHAK drive-throughs, and to expand the business. Given the strong funding position, we believe SHAK is unlikely to renege on its debt related commitments over the final days of the pandemic.

Bottom Line

SHAK’s business model is to bring good quality burgers, to the masses, at reasonable prices, on a global scale. We believe the firm will succeed due to several reasons. Their food is tasty, made of quality ingredients, and relatively easy on the pocket. SHAK enjoys brand recognition and not much competition. They have the resources to rapidly open company operated stores domestically and licensed stores internationally. SHAK’s margins are not the best, but they are a small rapid growth company. It makes sense for them to chase sales rather than margins. Over time as sales grow, economies of scale will kick in, and margins will expand accordingly. The odds are in SHAK’s favor, in our opinion.