Thesis: Similar REITs, But One Offers More Growth For A Better Value

In "The Net Lease REIT Report For Q3 2021," I identify three core margins of safety that a net lease real estate investment trust ("REIT") can employ:

Low-cost properties (compared to replacement value) with low rent (compared to market rates) in good locations (measured on a case-by-case basis) Tenant credit and balance sheet strength Landlord-friendly lease provisions like cross-default protection, above-average rent escalations, and store-level financials

In that report, I pinpointed Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) as "my favorite REIT focused primarily on establishing a margin of safety based on superior tenant credit and balance sheet strength."

Critics of this type of investment will attest that low cap rates and low-to-no contractual rent escalations minimize profitability. But why is strong tenant credit also a margin of safety? Because having a tenant roster with superior credit "gives its retail tenants ample capacity to invest in their omnichannel platforms in an environment of increasing online competition."

Since the market generally rewards REITs focused on higher credit quality tenants with higher valuations and lower costs of capital, most of them are able to maintain a healthy spread between their cost of capital and acquisition cap rates (initial asset yields).

Some may wonder why I highlight ADC as the best net lease REIT focused on superlative tenant credit. Why not Dividend Aristocrat Realty Income Corporation (O) — i.e. "The Monthly Dividend Company"?

While I own both ADC and O, I am focusing my buying on ADC right now. Quite simply, it is a far better value given its historical and likely future growth rate.

Price/AFFO 2021 Price/AFFO 2022 Div Yield Q3 Payout Ratio Agree Realty 19.7x 18.1x 3.9% 73% Realty Income 20.3x 18.6x 3.9% 77%

Importantly, O's 2022 AFFO guidance represents impressive 9.2% growth, most of which comes from the one-time mega-acquisition of Vereit (VER). It also includes expected full-year acquisitions in 2021 of over $5 billion, well above its average volume.

Notably, ADC's management expects upper single-digit AFFO growth in 2022 as well, and that does not include any major M&A activity.

In the following, I'll discuss three reasons why ADC offers not just a lower valuation but also a better value for its growth rate.

Reason 1: Higher Quality Portfolio

I would argue that ADC boasts a higher quality overall real estate portfolio than O.

The first and most obvious reason for this is that ADC's portfolio enjoys a 67% investment grade tenancy by contractual rent, while O's portfolio is made up of "only" 50% IG tenants (which is still higher than the peer average).

To be clear, O has a very high-quality portfolio mix of service-oriented, non-discretionary, low price point, and/or industrial or agricultural tenants.

Source: O Q3 2021 Presentation

But I believe ADC can rightfully claim to have the premier single-tenant retail portfolio in the US. Its tenant roster, led by Walmart (WMT) at nearly 7% of rent, is a carefully curated list of the nation's largest, strongest, and most dynamic retailers.

Source: ADC Q3 2021 Presentation

ADC's occupancy is slightly higher at 99.6%, compared to O's 98.8%. And ADC's weighted average remaining lease term of 9.5 years is a bit higher than O's 8.8 years.

Another characteristic of ADC's portfolio that increases its quality is the ground lease segment. In Q3, 30.3% of ADC's acquisitions were of ground leases, bringing the total GL exposure to 13.8% of portfolio by the end of the quarter.

Source: ADC Q3 2021 Presentation

Other than the tenant credit quality, what makes this asset type so special?

Well, I wrote a whole article on this subject in "Agree Realty's Secret Weapon." In short, ADC owns the land while its tenants own the building, which makes the tenants' investment in these properties higher than for the average triple-net lease. Moreover, since ADC only owns the ground, the rent per square foot tenants pay is much lower than it would be for a triple-net lease, making it easier for the tenants to remain profitable in these locations.

On top of that, these properties have an anti-fragile quality in that they revert to ADC for free if the tenant defaults or vacates the location. As such, financially strong retailers tend to only sell the ground of their real estate when they are very confident in the utility of those locations for the long term.

All of these qualities come together to render extremely attractive risk-adjusted returns. These GL assets are somewhat like asset-backed corporate bonds, only with higher yields and internal rent growth of around 1% annually.

Source: ADC Q3 2021 Presentation

All else being equal, GL properties tend to trade at lower cap rates than triple-net leased properties for these reasons. But ADC is able to purchase GLs averaging in the low 6% cap rate range largely by strategic blend-and-extend deals, wherein ADC buys properties with short remaining lease terms while simultaneously negotiating lease extensions with the tenants in exchange for slightly lower rent rates.

While O's portfolio is almost exclusively in net leases, ADC's almost 14% exposure to ground leases raises the overall quality of its portfolio, in my estimation.

Another aspect of ADC's portfolio that I find of higher quality is the deemphasis on industries and property types that management believes are fundamentally weakened by e-commerce, COVID-19, and/or increasing private equity sponsorship.

Agree Realty Realty Income Gyms/Fitness 2.0% 5.9% Movie Theaters 1.1% 5.2% Entertainment 0.7% 0.3%

ADC and O have different outlooks for theater real estate. While ADC mostly avoids theaters (aside from a few well-located and highly trafficked locations that it will likely keep in the portfolio) due to changing movie consumption habits and the risk of owning single-use buildings, O believes theaters will make a strong rebound as studios have no better or more efficient way of generating income from big-budget films.

While O's point on the profitability of theaters versus pay-per-view streaming is well-taken, for now, I align more with ADC's philosophy of wishing to avoid these gigantic, single-use buildings as the entertainment world moves increasingly toward streaming.

Reason 2: Slightly Stronger Balance Sheet

Though ADC's credit rating of BBB is slightly lower than O's A- rating, ADC actually appears to have the stronger balance sheet overall. Notably, according to company documents, both REITs enjoy the same weighted average interest rate on debt of 3.2%.

Here are some balance sheet metrics for ADC, showing total debt to enterprise value of 24.6%, net debt to EBITDA of 4.4x, and fixed charge coverage of 5.1x.

Source: ADC Q3 2021 Presentation

And here are the same metrics for O, showing total debt to EV of 26%, net debt to EBITDA of 5.0x, and fixed charge coverage of 6.1x.

Source: O Q3 2021 Presentation

Moreover, ADC's secured debt (mortgage notes) represents 2.1% of total debt, which is a little lower than O's 3% of total debt.

The one area in which ADC's balance sheet might be seen as inferior to that of O is in the fixed charge coverage ratio. As you can see above, O enjoys a fixed charge coverage ratio a full point higher than ADC's: 6.1x versus 5.1x.

This is partially attributable to ADC's $175 million in recently issued 4.25%-yielding preferred equity. To be fair, ADC's debt plus preferred equity to EBITDA is around 4.9x, which would put it much closer to O's leverage ratio.

Reason 3: Smaller Size, Faster Growth

ADC also enjoys the advantage of a smaller size from which to grow than O. Consider that while ADC owned 1,338 properties at the end of Q3, O had 7,018 properties in its portfolio — and this was before the merger with Vereit was completed.

To gain a sense of the size difference, let's compare ADC's and O's respective gross (undepreciated) real estate asset values:

ADC: $4.3 billion

O: $38.3 billion (post-merger, pre-office-spinoff)

The spinoff of office assets into Orion Office REIT (ONL) should reduce O's gross real estate by about $3 billion. Even so, assuming ~$35 billion in real estate assets post-merger/post-spinoff still makes O over eight times larger in portfolio size than ADC.

As I argued in "Realty Income And The Law Of Diminishing Returns," O's sheer size will begin to weigh on its growth rate. The volume of acquisitions needed to sustain a flat growth rate will rise exponentially, not linearly, going forward. It's just math. The bigger you are, the bigger the investments need to be in order to move the needle.

Even if O is pushing heavily into Europe and the United Kingdom in search of new hunting grounds, the REIT will find it increasingly difficult to consistently generate the acquisition volume necessary to sustain its historical growth rate.

This is illustrated by one of O's own presentation slides, which shows in the top box annual AFFO per share growth slowing over the 2010s despite gross real estate asset value (bottom box) more than doubling from 2013 to 2020.

Source: O Q3 2021 Presentation

I think this could help explain why O's dividend growth rate has slowed in recent years. Over the last 10 years, dividend growth averaged 5%, but over the last five, the average slowed to 3.5%, and over the last three, 2.5%.

In 2021, O expects to register 5.5% AFFO per share growth and another 9.2% next year, but this is primarily due to a mega-merger and elevated acquisition volume that one should not assume will be indefinitely repeatable. It is implausible to expect acquisition volume to increase exponentially, and thus without further M&A the growth rate will likely continue to slow after 2022.

Now, to be fair, there are some benefits to having O's size and scale. It has access to certain deals which its smaller peers would not be able to take on without becoming overweight in that tenant. Moreover, O's general & administrative expenses as a share of revenue (i.e. the management fee) are lower at about 5%, compared to ADC's ~7.5%.

Overall, however, ADC's growth rate in the last five years has far outpaced that of O. See, for instance, the difference between the two REITs' revenue growth during that time:

Data by YCharts

We also see it in the growth of cash from operations (or operating cash flow) over the last five years:

Data by YCharts

We see it also in the growth of AFFO per share.

From 2016 through 2020, ADC's AFFO/share growth averaged 6.3% annually. During the same time period, O's AFFO/share growth averaged 4.2% annually.

Going forward, ADC will not need to acquire nearly as much real estate as O in order to generate faster growth. For the foreseeable future, ADC should be able to generate AFFO/share growth in the upper single-digits, while O's growth rate should fall back below 5% after 2022.

Why, then, is ADC cheaper than O?

Bottom Line

As ADC has rapidly grown in recent years, its share price and AFFO multiple have crept closer and closer to that of O. Now, ADC is a little cheaper than O despite having a higher quality portfolio, slightly stronger balance sheet, and faster long-term growth rate.

For those looking to allocate new capital today, ADC is the better buy.