As my original Summit Midstream Partners, LP's (NYSE:SMLP) piece, written October 21, 2021, received a lot of reader interest, I elected to share this follow-up piece with SA's free site readers. This article discusses Summit's Q3 FY 2021 results, Q3 FY 2021 conference call, and a few important nuances that might have been overlooked by folks casually following this name.

The Investment Thesis On Summit:

My thesis is very straightforward here. Summit's FY 2021 Adj. EBITDA should be $240 million (or perhaps slightly higher), its FY 2021 CAPEX should be less than $30 million, the company recently refinanced its debt by successfully rolling over roughly $1 billion of debt, and its Double E pipeline (located in the Delaware Basin) will be online and flowing dry gas by December 2021. Summit successfully refinanced roughly $1 billion of debt, including a big revolver and second lien notes, both set to mature in 2022.

Post Double E (which is off-balance sheet), all of Summit's major growth CAPEX programs are behind it, the company has ample spare capacity available in its 8 midstream systems, and therefore is well-positioned to grow gas and NGLs volumes, and ultimately FY 2022 Adj. EBITDA. Moreover, considering the very strong pricing environment, on the commodity futures curves, for natural gas, NGLs, and oil, Summit is well-positioned to grow its Adj. EBITDA in FY 2022. These are best oil prices, since 2014, and gas prices since 2008/ 2009 and I would argue that market participants are asleep at the wheel, perhaps bogged down by recency bias and myopically looking backwards.

Enclosed below is a fantastic slide from Summit's August 2021 deck. As you can see there is ample spare capacity in Summit's 8 systems. Also, please note that the driver of drilling (behind its systems) is actually high oil prices (see the graph at the bottom section of the slide) as the associated dry natural gas flows through Summit's systems, but the producers are actually drilling for higher value NGLs and oil and natural gas is a by-product. Summit's systems were built to move that associated gas. I am not sure how many readers understand this nuance.

As there are only 7.2 million SMLP common units outstanding (a $225 million market capitalization at $31 per unit), I would argue that the common units are indirectly a good way to express a bullish oil and NGL outlook (higher for longer) as Summit is poised to generate meaningful free cash flow that will be earmarked and utilized to pay down debt.

Under a base-case scenario where FY 2022 Adj. EBITDA grows, and holding the total enterprise value constant, incremental debt pay downs, funded by FY 2022 free cash flow, should (eventually) accrue to common unitholders. And as the equity is only $225 million it doesn't take major FY 2022 Adj. EBITDA uplift to create a scenario where the equity levitates.

Enclosed below, I list Summit's capital structure and modeled a pro-forma interest expense of $89 million for FY 2022. This excludes the preferred interest as Summit's total leverage needs to be less than 3.75X in order to pay a cash distribution on the preferred. Also, in case you are wondering, Summit's total leverage has to be less than 3.5X in order for the common units to receive a cash distribution.

Under a scenario where Summit generates $250 million (I think this is conservative) of FY 2022 Adj. EBITDA, and assuming $30 million of FY 2022 CAPEX, net of cash interest (again, this excludes the accruing preferred), Summit would generate approximately $131 million of free cash flow. Moreover, the market seems to be ascribing little to no value in Summit's 70% equity ownership in the Double E pipeline, as SMLP's management noted on the Q&A portion of its Q3 FY 2021 conference call.

Summit's Pro-forma Capital Structure Post November 2, 2021 Refinancing

$260 million 5.75% 4/15/2025 Second Lien Notes

$700 million 8.5% 144A 1/14/2025 Second Lien Notes

$400 million New ABL 12/13/2024 ($300 million outstanding and $24 million utilized for letters of credit)

Series A 9.5% Preferred Stock $143.5 million (face value) ($26 million of accrued and unpaid distributions)

Pro-forma annual interest expense: $88.5 million (104 million if you include the Series A Preferred)

$15 million for the 5.75% 2025 Second Lien Notes

$59.5 million for the 8.5% 2025 144A Second Lien Notes

$14 million (assuming 4% interest x $350 million avg. balance)

Accrued but unpaid Series A 9.5% Cumulative Preferred: $15.7 million

The Call Schedule on the new 8.5% $700 million 144/A Notes

Summit can buy back up to 35% (or up to $245 million) at any time prior to October 15, 2023 at $108.5

After October 15, 2023, Summit can call the entire offering at $104.25

After October 15, 2024, Summit can call the entire offering at $102.125

(Please note that this is separate from the call schedules: As part of the new 8.5% Second Lien notes, there is a mechanism where excess cash flow (think free cash flow) is offered to these 8.5% holders at par. It is then up to the 2nd Lienholders to accept or reject that excess cash flow sweep, at par. For example, if at the end of FY 2022, Summit offers $75 million of its free cash flow it is possible that can pay down this higher interest debt at par, again if the holders agree to it.)

Let's Review Some of the Highlights From the Q3 FY 2021 Conference Call

1) 45 new wells set to come online in Q4 FY 2021, up from 20 wells in Q3 FY 2021

As we look forward to the fourth quarter, we expect to continue building momentum with approximately 45 new wells that are scheduled to turn in line by the end of the year.

2) The Utica: 10 DUCs in the Utica with another 4 well pads coming online in November 2021

We did have 2 new wells connected behind the TPL-7 interconnect during the quarter, and as of September 30, our Utica customers had 10 DUCs, including another 4-well pad that is expected to be turned in line later this month.

3) Ohio Gathering: 4 new wells connected during Q3 and 9 DUCs

4 new wells were connected behind OGC during the quarter and we currently have 9 DUCs awaiting completion behind that system.

4) Williston Basin - 6 wells in Q3 FY 2021 and 30 new wells by end of Q1 FY 2022. This should move the needle on Adj. EBITDA

6 wells were connected behind our liquids system in the third quarter of 2021, providing incremental volumes on that system. We do have notably approximately 30 Williston wells behind our liquids focused system that are all expected to be turned in line really by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Just to note, this compares to 8 wells connected year-to-date through September 30 of this year.

5) DJ Basin - Trying to find creative ways to utilize an underutilized system

However, we are currently in discussions with the third-party to increase volumes and system utilization through a long-term offload agreement.

6) Piceance Basin - 9 New Wells And Outside of the MVCs, so this will generate incremental Adj. EBITDA and there is possibility 100 news wells could come online.

In the Piceance, one of our larger customers is expected to turn in line nine new wells during the fourth quarter of this year, which would really be the first new well activity behind our Piceance system since 2018. These wells are located on acreage outside of the area where we collect MVCs, so these wells will generate incremental cash flow for the segment.Further, this same customer is contemplating a multiyear development program on the same acreage, which could result in up to 100 new wells over the next several years.

7) Signs of life in the Barnett

As Heath mentioned earlier in the Barnett, our anchor customer turned seven new wells in-line in September which, because they were located on an existing pad, required virtually no new Summit CapEx in order to gather these volumes. So look, I’d say these are some of the most productive wells we’ve ever seen, drilled across the Barnett, and in the aggregate, generated 55 – over 55 million cubic feet a day of production, representing nearly 25% of all the Barnett volumes gathered in the second quarter of this year.

8) Marcellus System - 4 new wells during Q4 FY 2021

And then finally, on the Marcellus system, based on customer conversations, we are expecting four new Marcellus wells to be turned in-line here in the fourth quarter.

Details on the Double E Pipeline

The Double E pipeline is a 70% (Summit's stake) / 30% JV with Exxon Mobil (XOM). This is a 1.35 Bcf/d line that connects a prolific and gassy Delaware Basin region to Waha. 75% of the system is committed to long-term take or pay contracts as the system ramps up. Importantly, in a few years' time, if commercial demand is there and the pipes fill up quickly, to nameplate volume capacity of 1.35 Bcf/d, this system can expand to 2.0 Bcf/d at attractive economics, which offers additional upside optionality.

For the first time, Summit's management talked about Adj. EBITDA potential of Double E. Per management, when the pipeline is fully subscribed, perhaps in a few years, Summit's 70% proportional stake should spit off $45 million in annual Adj. EBITDA. That said, this is off-balance sheet and there is a $160 million term loan and roughly a $100 million 7% preferred, so in the first few years, the cash flow will be earmarked to pay interest and pay down principal. As the principal gets paid down, the equity value should continue to accrue to Summit and its common unitholders.

So if you put an 11X multiple on the $45 million Adj. EBITDA, and remember there is upside optionality, as the pipeline can expand from 1.35 Bcf/d to 2 Bcf/d, that potentially values Summit's 70% stake at $495 million. $495 million less the $160 million term loan and $100 million preferred would imply the equity could be worth $235 million in a year or two. Hence management's commentary about market not ascribing any value to Summit's common units despite the achievement to get Exxon Mobil to have built this alongside them and have Exxon as an anchor shipper on the system.

Creating a situation where we will have a visible opportunity over the next several years as Double E is ramping up to bring it on balance sheet in a very credit accretive manner. I would also just add, as you think about that Double E asset, it is truly an asset. Every dollar of debt that we pay down, every dollar of subsidiary Series A preferred equity that we pay down is another dollar of equity value that accrues to SMLP and its stakeholders. I just find it a little interesting, and kind of scratch our heads just around the value of Double E, and how that’s either included or not included in our current market cap. It would appear that the value of that Double E asset is de minimis here, particularly if you think about values, multiples, that other long-haul regulated pipes have commands in the market here recently.

Outlook For FY 2022

CEO Heath Deneke was coy about talking about the outlook for FY 2022. Rightly so, he wants to err on the side of conservative and make sure all of his ducks are lined up in row before issuing formal FY 2022 Adj. EBITDA guidance.

See below:

Yes. This is Heath. So, it’s still early on, right. I should think of what we have observed, and we have talked about on some prior calls, is we are certainly starting to see some pickup in activity in the first quarter like in the Bakken, in particular, but it’s really early to call. I think we are obviously in a $80 crude price environment and $5 to $6 gas price environment. Literally all drilling locations across our system are economic at those processes, right. It’s not a matter of drilling economics. I think what we are waiting to see is how, what are the producer budgets look like. Obviously, particularly the public E&Ps have been focused on, generating free cash flow, and de-levering the balance sheet, and returning dollars to shareholders. But I think ultimately, economics are going to win out. And when you are looking at particularly in the Bakken, the Permian, DJ, and Marcellus, Utica, it’s got to be very difficult to make a decision not to invest, and put new wells in the ground with those kind of – that type of commodity outlook. So, I think it’s not unusually – we typically won’t get enough firm development plans from our producers until mid to late in the first quarter. So, I think what we are signaling is, if you kind of look at how we have trended, we had 20 – mid-20 well connects in the third quarter, we have got 45 wells scheduled to come along in the fourth quarter, and we have seen just like in the Bakken, for example, we have more wells showing up in the first quarter already for next year than we had all of this year. So, I think the trends, we are feeling pretty good about it. But we want to let all the producers get their capital budgets, their programs together, and look forward to being in a position to give some more color on the year, but it probably will be first – probably towards the end of the first quarter before we have that data that we feel comfortable releasing.

Putting It All Together

Although it is a bit puzzling to see the sell the news reaction to the refinancing, this is par for the course when we talk about smallest and most sensitive part of the capital structure, the equity. As the vast majority of Summit's current and total enterprise value resides higher in the capital structure, the two tiers of debt, the lowest piece of the structure, the equity, will naturally experience the most volatility to both short term supply and demand for the stock and perception of where FY 2022 Adj. EBITDA guidance lands. During this purgatory period, I expect Summit's equity to remain rangebound between $25 and $40, but I would argue there is clear and compelling evidence that FY 2022 Adj. EBITDA should grow nicely. We have the strongest oil, NGL, and natural gas price curves since at least 2014 and this means the drilling economics are fantastic. As FY 2021 was the year the producers found religion and proved they could generate free cash flow (as a big part of their compensation was tied to CAPEX discipline and free cash flow metrics) the FY 2022 drilling outlook and incentive structure could look differently given how favorable the cash flow economics are for financing new well production.

I would argue that Summit's equity is among the best second derivative (and under the radar) ways to play this favorable oil, NGL, and natural gas futures curves. Moreover, with the debt financed and the Double E pipeline coming online by December 2021, Summit's equity, as the equity is a long-dated call option, looks mispriced and doesn't seem to reflect much upside optionality.

I am patiently waiting for Mr. Market to work this all out, but again, my base case is Summit's equity is rangebound until there is more clarity and FY 2022 Adj. EBITDA guidance is provided by Heath Deneke and his team.

Appendix

More details on the Double E pipeline

Exhibit A - Details on the system and Adj. EBITDA potential

As a reminder, Double E has a Bcf a day under contract or approximately 75% of its initial 1.35 Bcf a day of total throughput capacity. These are committed commitments, long-term commitments, take-or-pay style commitments from some of the largest and most active producers in the Delaware Basin, including Exxon and Marathon Oil. Upon commissioning, Double E will begin service under the first annual contract period at roughly $600 million a day of FT commitments and those will step up throughout the first 3 years of service, such that by year 4, Double E, we are on take-or-pay revenue on the full 1 Bcf a day of contracts currently in hand. Furthermore, as activity levels and production in the Northern Delaware continue to build momentum with an improving commodity price outlook, we do expect to be able to fill the remaining $350 million a day of available firm capacity over the next several years. Upon initial service, we expect Double E to – well, Double E will be connected with 5 natural gas processing plants in the Northern Delaware Basin and it’s also interconnected with two of the largest and newest downstream pipelines originating in the Waha region, which will provide Double E’s customer with very desired access to growing LNG export markets in the Gulf Coast region. Beginning in year four following startup and assuming that Double E is fully subscribed at current market rates, we would expect Double E to generate approximately $45 million of EBITDA and that would be net to Summit’s 70% interest in the asset, which on a net basis, represents really a build multiple of around 6.25x. Look, relative to trading multiples of other long-haul pipes of this like, we expect Double E will contribute significant residual equity value to SMLP. Additionally, to the extent future demand exceeds the initial 1.35 Bcf a day of capacity, the Double E system has the ability to expand its capacity to approximately 2 Bcf a day on a very cost effective basis, simply just with the installation of midpoint compression. And of course, this would dramatically increase or improve the build multiple as well if we were able to achieve that 2 Bcf of subscription that – with the incremental cost associated with that expansion.

Exhibit B - How the cash flows work as this is off-balance sheet

Part 1

Yes. Hey Gregg. So, we do expect to utilize the full amount of that $160 million term loan that we have in place there to fully finance and bring Double E in service. We tried to provide a little more detail about how cash flows would work here in our earnings release, but let me just see if I can summarize it here. Cash is going to be distributed from Double E to its partners. Obviously, some will get 70% interest. We will use that – those cash distributions, to not only service the interest but also amortize the principal balance of that $160 million term loan. Residual cash, and there will be residual cash, will then be distributed up to an entity where the subsidiary Series A preferred equity sits, and that cash flow will then pay the stated 70% cash distribution on that pref, and residual cash beyond that will be used to amortize down that preferred equity. And so as you think about it, that credit chain, if you will, will be de-levering over the next several years as cash is distributed up from Double E.

Part 2