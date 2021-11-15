monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is, all things considered, a great company - a great company at the right price. In my last article, I went through some basics and established a thesis on the business. I called it "HOLD" or neutral, and cautioned against buying.

In the short term, this proved to be the right choice

(Source: Seeking Alpha article)

However, such short timeframes are only of limited interest. My overall neutral thesis is far more encompassing than this.

Let's take a look.

(Source: Quest Diagnostics)

Quest Diagnostics - How has the company been doing?

In my original article, I made the case for the company as a qualitative business, a laboratory business that's seen massive business volume increase from COVID-19, but that also offers services regarding cancer, cardiovascular disease, infections, neurological diseases, and others.

Over the course of its life, DGX has been a qualitative and well-managed business, a market leader with great fundamental credit and a high market cap, along with a decent DGR streak.

However, one thing I pointed out was that one of the transitory tailwinds the company is currently experiencing is COVID-19 - and this tailwind is absolutely massive. While I don't deny or believe that this will subside anytime soon, there are two major factors at work here that kept me from investing in DGX in the past.

1. How much further to its current valuation could the company grow?

2. What happens to that valuation and that overall business volume, not just COVID-19, when the pandemic actually does subside?

Indeed, the 3Q21 results do a little bit to confirm some of this. While COVID-19 volumes in terms of business were on the rise, the company's revenues were flat, down 0.4% YoY, as well as negative EPS development of nearly 8%. The company does raise the 2021 outlook, but again, all of this is due to COVID-19 testing and solid base business performance.

However, I fail to see how the base business has developed to a point where the company could be valued at the level it's being valued at today without COVID-19. There's no denying that the company is a qualitative business, and there's also no denying that COVID-19 revenues have enabled the company to pursue significant investments and avenues earlier not possible here.

(Source: Quest Diagnostics)

I also don't believe it's going away anytime soon. However, any time you're investing in a company like this, we need to be extremely careful at what valuation we're "buying in", so to speak.

All the quality partnerships in the world won't save DGX's valuation if significant business volumes fall away, impacting earnings to where the valuation shoots up. The company's own growth targets are somewhat modest.

(Source: Quest Diagnostics)

There are significant positive side effects from the COVID-19 volumes. It's allowed DGX to move away from their earlier relationship with health plan providers, expanding access to more consumers and taking chunks of a $1B revenue opportunity. By 2024E, the company expects this to represent a 25% share, and this excludes any COVID-19 testing.

(Source: Quest Diagnostics)

The company also remains positioned in an excellent place in the $50B hospital health systems market, with dynamics that are massively favorable for Quest, with incoming consolidations, margin pressures, shift to outpatient care, COVID-19, Price transparency, and other factors. Unlike some legacy providers, this is exactly where Quest is coming in and providing their services, and aiming exactly for these trends. There are plenty of case studies that prove that this is the case.

(Source: Quest Diagnostics)

Along with consumer testing, new delivery channels, M&A opportunities, and digital, I see the following things quite clearly due to these catalysts.

1. Quest Diagnostics will improve revenue and earnings from pre-pandemic numbers. Growth will continue, from these numbers.

2. Quest Diagnostics is a fundamentally safe investment with a BBB+ credit rating and a well-covered dividend.

3. Company management has future strategies for the company well in hand.

However, there's one fly in the ointment that is DGX as an investment here.

Quest Diagnostics - What is the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Nothing and I mean nothing in the company's current or future trends can change the fact that it's riding a transitory wave of revenue and EPS that's largely due to COVID-19. Without COVID-19, it's likely that EPS would be around half of what it currently is, and indeed, forecasts do consider normalization likely starting in 2022.

While it may be longer until normalization starts to occur, it eventually will arrive, at which point this company can't be said to be worth where it's currently being valued.

To any non-COVID-impacted results, DGX is currently trading at multiples of over 22-23X P/E, and that's in a segment where quality companies are currently trading below 10X. The company's yield is bad, by which I mean that it's less than inflation at 1.65%. I also don't see massive DGR on the horizon.

So, we have the factors of earnings normalization post-COVID-19 in a great company, albeit at a high valuation.

The results of these factors will be a few things as I see it, as unavoidable as a coming tide.

1. If you invest now, your long-term returns are not unlikely to be poor or flat.

2. If you have invested and are currently enjoying massive returns, then those returns may decline going forward.

COVID-19 doesn't turn a company magical. All too often in today's market, investors become complacent in overvalued companies, believing they will never fall. Don't be complacent.

The logical trajectory for DGX based on valuation and current forecasts including a 41% 2022E EPS drop is a negative 5.87% total 2023E RoR. That's based on the company's earnings premium of 15.5X.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

If we include estimates that the company may actually drop lower than that, as it historically has, and as current peers certainly show the sector capable of, that negative decline could grow to negative 40% on a 10X forward P/E basis.

The company either has to maintain COVID-19 earnings beyond COVID-19 normalization or find ways in its base business to generate similar levels of earnings. While I see growth on the horizon for DGX even without COVID-19, I don't see any catalyst that could justify an essential doubling of non-pandemic EPS.

I view analysts as irrational here, as they consider DGX to be undervalued at an average of 5%. It bears thinking about how far in the future these analysts are estimating, as many "BUY" recommendations here are based on continued COVID-19 testing. That's not the part I'm arguing with. I'm arguing with the trends beyond this, which I view as very unfavorable for this company when put in relation to their current valuation. The risk-reward ratio for investing here is completely skewed.

I say "no". This is a "HOLD", and my price target for DGX is a conservative, non-pandemic P/E of 15X to the 2023E, coming to $120-$133.

There is only one way I see handling DGX, if you own it, as a good idea.

How To Invest In Quest Diagnostics

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

A very poor idea, as I see it. The company, outside of COVID-19 is too expensive, and I'm not interested in investing in speculative COVID-19 trends.

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured Puts

The price of the company is too high to write or bid on appealing cash-secured PUT contracts. I say "No" to this as well.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

You either rotate DGX for profit and reinvest straight away, or you have the option of writing a covered call at an appealing price. That's really how I would handle DGX at this particular point.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

I don't own 100 shares of DGX, but if I did, this is likely the option I'd write. You could also write the -22 FEB $145 strike for an annualized RoR of almost 14%, but assignment risk is extremely high there, so only write that one if you're fully prepared to cover that call and you consider the price right. With the above option, you're getting a better return than the company is likely to bring, and you're offering up to sell your shares at a good price, ready for reinvestment should the company fall.

That's how I'd handle DGX here.

Thesis

The current Quest Diagnostics thesis is as follows:

This is a very high-quality business with great fundamentals and excellent management in an appealing segment.

However, valuation impacted by pandemic transitory trends makes it all but uninvestable. I consider it like that you'll have poor or even negative long-term RoR when things normalize.

Due to this, I call this company a "HOLD" at this valuation.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your time frame is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Quest Diagnostics is a "HOLD" here with a 10-20% overvaluation.

Thank you for reading.