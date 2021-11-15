maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There has been an abundance of discussion surrounding Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) and Facebook (FB) - both of which are profitable, mega-cap growth names that saw their share price slashed as investors considered the policy uncertainties and pale business outlook.

It's pretty clear to us that both are the classical special situation opportunities, magnified by the priced-in short-sighted negativities and the dismissal of the highly promising strategic visions. This is a very favourable situation for not only diligent investors in search for high-conviction opportunities, but also the more passive investors who have limited time for research and hence can invest in BABA and FB to capitalize on high-level emerging themes.

In this article, we briefly look at BABA’s business overview, its current situation, and its future.

BABA Business Overview

BABA's individual lines of business are highly complex for a non-Chinese speaker to understand. At the highest level, BABA's business is split into e-commerce and cloud computing. Its core retail business has two major divisions - China and International.

Within China, BABA has five major brands:

Taobao is a more unrestrained marketplace much like EBAY.

TMALL is a more selective and qualified marketplace like AMZN.

YOUKU was a copycat of YouTube that later turned into more of a NFLX.

Freshippo is a high-end fresh food physical retail store much like Wholefoods/M&S.

Ele.me is the food delivery division similar to DASH and Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF). As you will likely note, BABA's strategic vision is much like AMZN's in that it wants to be consumers' only digital e-commerce platform.

BABA also has various joint ventures, minority stakes and wholly-owned subsidiaries targeted at international markets. Lazada and AliExpress are two major brands created by BABA to connect Chinese factories manufacturing cheap products with foreign buyers.

Figure 1 - The Active Consumer Breakdown by Brands Owned by BABA

Source: 2Q21 Investor Presentation

BABA generates 87% of revenue from the e-commerce business presented in the above diagram, which is mostly associated with ad service fees charged to sellers.

The lower contribution but high growth segment is cloud computing that generates 8% of total revenue, mostly associated with its IaaS business and SaaS business DingTalk - an online collaboration tool similar to Slack.

E-commerce

Taobao - Free Marketplace

BABA started with Taobao, a free-to-use marketplace consisting of hundreds of millions of retailers and customers. It won the battle over EBAY and AMZN, who set up subsidiaries in China in the early 2000s. Its secret sauce is that it is free to use with minimal entry restrictions. Contrary to the two American competitors, Taobao does not charge fees to both buyers and sellers. Instead, it focuses on maximizing the number of buyers and sellers on the platform and monetizes with ads and other service fees. The virtuous cycle compounds as sellers are free to list everything on the platform and buyers can get the lowest price possible without hefty fees.

The downside is the lack of oversight allows sellers to sell fake and inferior products easily. After BABA went public in 2014, an open investigation by Chinese authorities over this issue plummeted the share price, triggering several class actions and negative press coverage.

TMALL - Qualified Marketplace

BABA quickly made compliance changes to satisfy both regulatory and public demands. Part of which involved pushing out the commercialization of its TMALL brand - the selective version of Taobao that requires a high level of deposit guarantees for consumer protection and scrutiny over seller credentials.

With 800m+ users on the two retail platforms, BABA doesn't need to charge a hefty 10% and a further 10% for PayPal services - ads and various customer management services are more profitable as sellers need to deal with immense amounts of competition.

Logistics and Local e-commerce

As the e-commerce business grew, BABA also noticed that the online presence was not enough. There are local services that need physical points of presence [PoP] as well. BABA, unlike AMZN or JD [the more direct Chinese equivalent of AMZN], doesn't own warehouses, distribution centres, or local deliveries. Instead, BABA is a super asset-light business that operates upon the partnership with various logistics carriers. This has been highly beneficial for BABA because the competition in Chinese market is extremely aggressive and the delivery business, with low entry barriers, is a very low margin business.

Cainiao logistic services were created to better coordinate multiple delivery carriers and the last-mile delivery points. It centralizes the regional distribution centres for various carriers to deliver goods faster. It also centralizes the shipping information from various carriers and provides local PoPs for carriers. This is a great move because with Cainiao, BABA is able to control and take the most valuable part of the value chain and leave the low margin business to the carriers. The drawback, however, is that without your own delivery staff, the end user experience isn't the most timely and consistent, which has given the likes of JD and SFexpress the opportunity to take advantage and differentiate at the delivery service end.

For comparison, as previously touched on, JD.com is a close copycat of AMZN that handles all logistics operations by itself. In fact, the business began by selling goods itself to ensure high-quality user experience. JD.com customers have the standard 14-day period of unrestricted return of goods and 1-5 years of dedicated customer care.

In contrast Taobao, doesn't sell nor handle the logistics internally. Sellers handle the customer service and the third-party carriers manage the logistics. Just like AMZN, JD.com later opened the platform to third-party sellers but retained full control of the logistics.

Ele.me was acquired in a defensive step against Meituan, the e-commerce rising star that focuses on local services, especially the hotel booking and food delivery businesses.

International

Lazada and AliExpress are BABA's side efforts to further monetize its Chinese market knowledge. Since the 1987 capitalist reform, many factories were built to serve demand across the globe. Cheap labor, cheap capital, and cheap resources have created excess supplies within China. A prime objective of BABA's international business was to monetize this mismatch between Chinese factory raw production costs and the listed prices in developed world. For example, one Type C cable in China could cost $1.5 to produce while in U.S. the listed price could be over $10.

Figure 2 - Breakdown of BABA's Businesses

Source:2Q21 Investor Presentation

Cloud Computing

Alibaba Cloud - IaaS

Alibaba Cloud was created in a similar vein to AWS. As a close follower and modifier of EBAY's and AMZN's business model, BABA first created Ant Financial to address online payment processing issues, mimicking PYPL's business. Then, BABA created Alibaba Cloud as it also faced server capacity utilization issues that AMZN experienced in its early days.

In many ways, Alibaba Cloud is the China + emerging market focused version of AWS. It closely tracks AWS' product line but attempts to deliver better localization and cost leadership. However, the market structure in China is vastly different from the U.S. China's economy is heavily centred around a few big companies. This concentration of big companies is bad for IaaS and SaaS businesses as there is less demand for outsourcing the back-end operations to third-parties. In contrast, the U.S. has a way more vibrant economy of middle market enterprises who are willing to improve their productivity via multitenancy - for example, sharing the same HR or billing management software.

Take the e-commerce market share for example. In 2020 the top 3 players in China - BABA, JD.com, and PDD - collectively occupied 84% of the market while the number 4 to number 10 players occupied only a combined 4%. In comparison, the top 3 players in the U.S. had a collective 49% market share and the number 4 to number 10 had a combined 12%.

This is also typical among eastern Asian countries. However, China's situation is amplified in that there are tons of state-owned enterprises [SOE] led by the Communist party appointed executives. And as you may infer such practices are entangled with cronyism often resulting in inexperienced or simply the wrong person for the job. Moreover, Chinese business culture tends to promote size over well-run operations, meaning many CEOs are preoccupied with acquisitions to expand the size of the business [for bigger pay] and less concerned with cost optimizations. Resultingly, SOEs naturally prefer to grow very big and manage everything internally, and as a consequence there are many Chinese markets whereby the top 3 companies [that are usually SOEs] dominate the high majority of market share but are opposed to using IaaS services.

With Alibaba Cloud, BABA worked out a way to utilize its excess server capacity amid a market generally opposed to IaaS. It layered on top contract consultant-like services to offer more of a high-touch element to its IaaS offering. This appealed to central and local government that acknowledged the need for digital transformation but were hesitant toward IaaS due to convention and lack of expertise. In essence, BABA found its niche by combining IaaS with IT services – something like AWS + Accenture. The downside is the consultancy component lowers margins compared to U.S. counterparts.

DingTalk - SaaS

Predecessors of DingTalk was created as BABA’s attempt to break into the social media business and counter the threat from Tencent, that was experiencing great success with its all-encompassing WeChat app that goes beyond social media to also deliver payment and e-commerce services. However, given BABA’s core competencies rooted in e-commerce rather than social media, many initiatives turned out as failures.

BABA then revamped its social media and launched DingTalk - an employee messaging app for employers. In China and other East Asian cultures, micromanagement is a norm [including tight parental control], hence, DingTalk has evolved into a monitoring tool as well with killer features such as granular monitoring of the readership status [who has finished reading it and who hasn’t] and check-in functionality [employers can specify times of day that employees must check-in]. Thus, DingTalk gives the employer full control and visibility of an employee's work time.

It may come as no surprise that this is something hated by employees, and given the success of SaaS is built upon the end user experience, in the long-term, the product seems fated to fail. However, it directly targets the pain points of employers and gains droves of endorsement from the top, instead of the typical bottom-up, organic adoption. We surmise that there are also cases like ZS in the U.S. where the adoption is driven from the top with immense amount of high-touch marketing and evangelistic recommendation.

A major headwind to the SaaS success is the Chinese market doesn't have a solid ground, neither culturally nor economically, for it to thrive. The bottom-up, product-led growth for many SaaS companies is non-existent as there is little empowerment and freedom in the Chinese working environment. Hence, BABA adapts to this tougher market structure and focuses on top-down sales approach.

This is a really smart strategy and that can cultivate an extremely deep moat. It gives BABA the opportunity to develop the first successful enterprise SaaS in China. As the GTM barrier is very high in the Chinese market, we believe this success is highly valuable. With success in gaining adoption from various enterprises, DingTalk is becoming the standard for professional collaboration software [along with WeChat for enterprise and QQ for business]. DingTalk is therefore able to be the hub for other SaaS vendors who don't have enough credibility to be trusted by conservative enterprises. Its reputation and marketplace positioning allows it to further solidify its integral role in the Chinese SaaS ecosystem and allow smaller SaaS vendors to get qualified easier. In many ways, it can repeat the success of CRM [Salesforce] with the ISV [independent software vendor] ecosystem approach, but rather in the field of collaboration rather than customer relationship management, and thus be the centre of a flourishing SaaS environment.

Furthermore, by nurturing these Chinese SaaS startups, BABA is able to further grow its IaaS business. Unlike MSFT that competes with SaaS companies while providing IaaS, or AWS that doesn't compete with SaaS companies and purely focuses on IaaS, BABA's DingTalk is hitting a sweet spot. It can offer IaaS and SaaS but do the latter in a cooperative rather than competing way – kind of onboarding smaller SaaS vendors, create the ecosystem and profit from numerous angles. For instance, it can cross sell its IaaS products to SaaS firms within the DingTalk ecosystem. We believe this is another long-term bet and it is still in its early innings - much like AWS in early 2010s when SaaS startups were yet to reach a critical scale.

BABA's Situation

BABA's financial metrics are solid - consistent 30%+ revenue growth with profitability. However, similar to other Chinese stocks, it doesn't have the same level of stability as U.S. SaaS companies. The revenue growth rate and the FCF margin are highly volatile and that has contributed to ample amounts of share price volatility.

Figure 3 - BABA Margin Summary

Source: GuruFocus

Shortly following BABA’s listing in 2014, the share price topped at c. $110. However, following the regulatory scrutiny, exacerbated by unfavourable media coverage, the share price dropped to a low of $59. Similar to FB, it was the top picks of several sophisticated hedge funds including George Soros’. The share price then went on a melt up as several earnings releases’ beat analysts’ excessively negative expectations.

More recently, the share price peaked at c. $319 on Sep 2020, with expected Ant Financial’s $300bn valuation IPO in Hong Kong. Following the IPO cancellation and a subsequent series of events unfolding every quarter, the share price began on its own series of downfalls.

Figure 4 - BABA's Share Price Action

Source: TradingView, Convequity annotation

BABA’s recent troubles began two weeks before Ant Financial’s IPO scheduled for 4Q20. BABA’s founder, Jack Ma, owns a c. 10% economic stake and due to various related entities holds the majority control of Ant Financial. And in a speech about digital transformation two weeks prior to Ant Financial’s IPO, Ma was highly negative toward Chinese banks and somewhat critical of regulators – offending many whom were sat on stage with him. Ma’s criticism, though reasonable and could be perceived as a good-natured attempt to catalyze faster change, was perceived to be anti-regulation which did not land well with officials in the audience.

Following the speech, things began to unravel for Ma and BABA. Ant Financial’s IPO was cancelled and had certain business restricted, and regulators embarked on a series of antitrust investigations into BABA.

Throughout 2021 BABA’s company-specific woes have been compounded by the broader crackdown on internet companies [and many other sectors] by China’s Communist Party. The crackdown is part of the Common Prosperity policy initiative to reverse the widening wealth gap in China. Though one can’t help but surmise that part of the initiative is to gain control over Chinese internet stocks that have historically been subject to far less [pretty much non-existent] scrutiny and regulation when compared to other sectors like utilities and financials.

DIDI, China’s UBER equivalent, disobeying IPO-postponement orders in June 2021 certainly increased the Chinese government’s desire for imposing more stringent regulation. But the DIDI affair only expedited what was already in motion – a multi-sector crackdown to increase control and even out the wealth distribution to uplift the middle classes.

As a result of the slew of regulations implemented or pending under the banner of Common Prosperity, coupled with the overspills from the Evergrande affair and the broader real estate issues, Chinese stocks have tumbled in recent months. Indeed, such regulation is anti-stock market, but in our opinion, the harsh repricing would imply this is a seismic change in Chinese economic policy.

However, the notion of common prosperity isn't new to analysts who have been covering China for a long time. It roots back to 1987, when Deng Xiaoping, the de facto leader of People's Republic of China visited Singapore and met with Lee Kuan-Yew and found that capitalism could be used to achieve greater goods for the society. Subsequently, he managed to refute the dogmatists who were opposed market reform with the famous quote "Be it black cat [capitalism] or white cat [socialism], as long as they can catch the mouse, they are good cats". This was later called Socialism with Chinese characteristics, though in practice many just articulated it as the Chinese version of capitalism. The ideal is to first use capitalism in order to allow people to get wealthy and then they can help the rest raise the living standard, and ultimately, reach a state when socialism and communism are possible.

Although, investors without in-depth research and long history of observation would describe this as a seismic change in the running of the country and dismiss investment in China of any kind. This is where excess returns on certain sectors and stocks – BABA especially – can be realized over the long-term.

BABA's Future

Let's begin with our expectation for BABA’s forthcoming set of political issues.

Ant Financial & Jack Ma - Cleared

It looks as though the dust has largely settled, but resolving gradually. We believe Ant Financial will take a few more years to reform in order to comfort regulators on risk control. To our judgement, neither dogmatic adherence to Basel III and bureaucratic management of banks, nor unrestricted shadow financing makes sense to a well-functioning economy. So far, the situation is heading for a good balance - Ant Financial isn't going to fade away and lose all of its grounds in innovation but it won't be allowed to create new personal credit and sell ABS [asset-backed securities] to banks with zero oversight either.

Anti-Trust - Continued but Smaller Impact

In regards to the anti-trust investigations, we believe this is more troublesome for players like Baidu and Tencent. BABA does have some anti-trust behaviours, particularly in preventing sellers from listing on other platforms, in which it was fined $3.7bn for monopolistic practices.

However, we believe this is minuscule and per the new antitrust guidance, BABA and others have ceased to operate in such manner. This signals the end of a chapter much like FTC's [Federal Trade Commission] charge over FB. BABA’s leadership has accepted the wrongdoing and has promised to solve it, not only by itself but by cooperating with all competitors involved.

We believe excluding the fines, the resolution is beneficial to BABA. It forces all platforms to tear down the wall and operate within a more open cross-platform environment. BABA is highly dependent on other social media platforms to contribute to its traffic and drive purchasing decisions. People often become interested in a product not from browsing through BABA's apps but by chatting on WeChat or watching TikTok [named Douyin in China]. With platform isolation, especially with WeChat blocking Taobao links, BABA is/was in a precarious state as its top end of the funnel is narrowed. That should change with a new antitrust-induced coopetition era. With the new guidance, Taobao and various BABA product links can now be shared on platforms like WeChat. This should be net neutral or even positive for BABA as Tencent can no longer use social media to block BABA’s traffic.

China’s Need for Data Security vs U.S. Need for Greater Foreign Company Oversight

Issues around data security were at the centre of the situation between DIDI – the Chinese ride-hailing app with 600m+ users – and Chinese regulators during the IPO. The HFCA [Holding Foreign Companies Accountable] Act passed by Congress in October 2020, was designed to ramp-up regulatory scrutiny of foreign firms to be on par with U.S. domiciled listed firms following decades of fraudulent activities. The act implicitly targets Chinese firms as many have notorious reputations connected to fraud, costing investors lots of money and harming the integrity of the U.S. capital market.

After HFCA has come into effect, regulators in China are increasingly concerned about the data security issue associated with the new accounting requirements. Under HFCA, Chinese firms listing in the U.S. are required to send all the data to the U.S - the information of hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens, many of which will be military and government personnel. We believe this is the underlying reason why the regulator asked DIDI to postpone its IPO at the last minute. And it puts pressure on BABA from both sides – it wants to adhere to U.S. listing rules but also does not want to be on the wrong side of China’s regulators again.

DIDI proceeding with its IPO in the face of requests to postpone, has created ripple-like consequences whereby consumer-facing Chinese internet stocks that listed in the U.S. this year are banned in China from registering new users and executives are being interrogated.

All of this has contributed to the FUD [Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt] among investors, causing the lengthy and deep selloffs across Chinese stocks. The selling continues as delisting risks are perceived as probable if Chinese and U.S. regulators can’t find a compromise. BABA’s status within this dilemma is adding to its share price volatility. The upside is that there are signs a compromise - reflected in China's new data privacy law effective 1st November 2021 - will be reached. Though, in our opinion, the worse-case scenario of a delisting is what appears to be priced in already.

Common Prosperity - Long-Term Good but Short-Term Bad

In regards to the common prosperity policy, we believe this is another long overdue scheme that has caused ripple effects due to the timing [real estate bubbles, unruly internet companies, antitrust behaviour penalties] and surrounding context.

Contrary to public recognition, in many ways, our observation of China is a dual-track economic system where some sectors controlled by the government resemble that of the Soviet Union, while the rest such as the Internet especially, is like a complete capitalist sector to the extent that control and regulation are minimal.

As a result, there is a rampant wealth disparity that has reached the point of public unrest and now China’s leadership has had to resort to populist tactics to pacify its people and restore order. In the short-term, corporate China and the wealthy will undoubtedly slow down spending as they come to grips with the new policy.

However, in the long-term, we view the crackdowns as having a net positive effect in that it should raise the wealth of the middle class and partially counter the many economic headwinds China has ahead of it relating to its overheating real estate market and aging population.

Alibaba Cloud – Growth and Margin Engine

Aside from the continued secular growth in e-commerce space, a big part of BABA's future is dependent on Alibaba Cloud. It's somewhat different to AWS within AMZN which contributes c.80% of operating profit and 30% of revenue, as Alibaba Cloud is still in its early stage. The revenue is expected to cross the $10bn mark this year and overall the business still requires substantial investment. It is also noteworthy that Alibaba Cloud is now the third largest hyperscaler globally, outpacing GCP with higher growth and more adoption.

Figure 5 - Hyperscalers Revenue Comparison

Source: wikibon.com

Figure 6 - Hyperscalers Market Share in Asia [old but a rough guide]

Source: businesswire.com

Alibaba Cloud has been securing dominance, especially in China and APAC region, for a long time. Although the business started as the direct copycat of AWS, Alibaba Cloud, much like Taobao and Alipay, has evolved into a comprehensive IaaS+SaaS platform with highly effective deployment service for clients.

Unlike the U.S. market where DevOps and cutting edge architecture are proliferated among high-quality software engineers, Asian markets have more enterprises relying on legacy IT infrastructure without the talent pool to execute on the digital transformation in-house. Alibaba Cloud, DingTalk and the deployment service, could help clients not only build modern applications with the power of IaaS but also deploy and use SaaS more effectively. For example, a client could start by shifting to DingTalk to organize the work, and then either build custom apps connected to DingTalk or procure certified SaaS apps on DingTalk marketplace. As more applications are built, Alibaba Cloud could get better at cross-selling its IaaS products and enjoy the tailwind.

This is part of BABA's effort to nurture the ecosystem of modernized application development and improve the ground for IaaS and SaaS. We believe IaaS and SaaS are the destined future globally in order to improve productivity further and deliver growth for the economy. With common prosperity, we shall expect more middle-sized enterprises to emerge in China, which will be a great tailwind for Alibaba Cloud as well.

Considering the potential of IaaS and SaaS combined, we believe Alibaba Cloud could at least reach the scale of 1/2 the AWS and the best case is a SaaS platform like Salesforce (CRM) plus AWS. Talking on the terminal margin profile, SaaS is inherently profitable with 75%+ contribution margin. IaaS is more tricky as BABA is actively promoting its products at heavy discounts compared to AWS whose contribution margin is at 50%+.

Therefore, over the long term, we believe Alibaba Cloud has a high chance to grow into the size of 300bn+ market capitalization. Furthermore, growth of IaaS and SaaS should be able to help BABA to reach the terminal FCF margin at 30%+ once the business is mature.

Pricing BABA

Pricing BABA in a period of great uncertainty is super hard. Since the melt-down starting from 4Q20, numerous investors have been labelling BABA as a great special situation bet time and time and again, yet the share price continued to fall.

We acknowledge that this is a tough spot to be in, yet the potential return is high as well, considering many intelligent investors, including Soros Fund Management, are sitting on the sideline waiting for stabilization.

As the quote from Howard Marks goes - "There are no bad assets but bad prices." - we believe simply cutting off any investment in China is not a wise decision, even more so when it has become the consensus to do so.

Per our analysis, the political turmoil has cooled down a lot but still rather elevated. Therefore, we shall calculate a SOTP [sum-of-the-parts] value for BABA, and then apply an uncertainty discount and measure the reward vs. potential risk.

Should the margin of safety to be sufficient, we believe this is a good time for investors to take on at least some early positions and see how things unfold. For long-term investors, we believe that this is a good stock to consider if you are going to choose a few names to invest, forget, and review a few years later. The principal protection is there, and the upside may unfold from a number of catalysts previously outlined.

As BABA is a conglomerate encompassing lots of business areas, we shall perform a SOTP analysis and calculate the minority investment value on their balance sheet level, which is highly conservative given BABA has invested in various unicorns that could see their valuation rise multi-fold upon IPO.

Note that due to the cyclical nature of the business, we have lesser visibility into the next few quarters. We will leave more detailed analysis for further updates. Up until now, we are concentrating on the long term turnaround strategy play and assessing the attractiveness

Figure 7 - BABA's SOTP Valuation [Bear Case]

Source: Convequity

Taking all parts together the operating business should be worth $1119bn at least. On 12th November 2021, BABA on NYSE trades at $163, with market capitalization at c. 452bn and enterprise value at c. 426bn. This means that the business is trading at more than a 50% discount.

Looking at multiples directly, the discount is even more amazing - EV/S LTM stands at 3.5x, EV/EBITDA LTM stands at 15x.

Conclusion

To conclude, to believe that BABA will be trading at lower than $160 3-5 years forward, you have to assume that its businesses will decline overall and its profitability will suddenly take a nose dive for a long period. We believe this narrative is somewhat being portrayed in media coverage given the fear over common prosperity and the crackdowns that have induced people to believe that BABA is having its profitability squeezed by the Chinese government.