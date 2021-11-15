Chinese Internet Stocks: A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats

Vepar5/iStock via Getty Images

By ALT Perspective for Chinese Internet Weekly

Chinese ETFs soared amid U.S. market weakness

After two weeks of the representative Chinese ETFs moving antagonistically with favorable developments, they finally responded as they should last week. A slew of positive macro and company-specific news saw investors clamoring for Chinese stocks and sending their share prices higher.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), soared to a double-digit percentage gain, rising 11.1 percent. The broader Chinese ETFs also fared well.

The Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) jumped 6.9 percent while the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) rose 5.6 percent. The more diversified X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) climbed 1.8 percent.

Their U.S. counterparts (QQQ)(DIA)(SPY) headed the other direction, declining 0.2 percent to 0.9 percent for the week on concerns that the Federal Reserve might resort to hiking interest rates to tame the soaring consumer price inflation.

The CQQQ ETF benefited from strong gains in its top six holdings that are internet-related stocks. Bilibili (BILI) led the pack with its 15.8 percent jump while Meituan (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY) rose 9.8 percent. Baidu (BIDU) rose 8.1 percent while Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), which reported its quarterly results last week, gained 7.0 percent.

The FXI ETF, where six out of its top ten holdings are internet-related stocks, followed close behind the CQQQ ETF. The former counts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) as its third-largest holding while the latter doesn't have the e-commerce and cloud giant in its portfolio.

Another key difference between the two is that the FXI ETF is composed of large-capitalization Chinese equities that trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Hence, its holdings in Alibaba, Baidu, and JD.com (JD) are Hong Kong shares (ticker codes 9988, 9888, and 9618, respectively). The primary listings of Tencent and Meituan are on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since they went public. Both ETFs own their Hong Kong shares.

The much smaller presence of internet stocks in the ASHR ETF portfolio indicates their strength in propelling the FXI ETF and CQQQ ETF relatively higher last week.

Macro Chinese data supported bullish sentiment

The Chinese ETFs started the week on a ho-hum note, albeit already outperforming their U.S. counterparts from the get-go. On Wednesday, the disparity widened on generally better-than-expected macroeconomic results.

New Yuan loans in October came in at RMB826.2 billion, higher than the consensus expectation by RMB26 billion. Total social financing was RMB1.59 trillion, comparable to the consensus estimates. M2 money supply hit 8.7 percent, beating expectations for 8.3 percent.

Source: Trading Economics

Although the Producers Purchasing Index [PPI] at 13.5 percent in October was 1.1 percent higher than economists' consensus forecasts, it was not a concern as numerous raw material prices have declined substantially in the latter part of the month. The Chinese government's intervention to tackle the previously soaring coal prices played a significant role in taming the overheated commodities market.

The most-traded thermal coal futures on a major domestic exchange have plunged 56 percent since hitting a lifetime high on October 19. Spot physical coal prices at the southern port of Guangzhou are also on a hefty leg down, and almost 44 percent lower than their October peak.

The inflation rate for October at 1.5 percent was 0.1 percent higher than consensus. Nevertheless, with the producers' cost pressure ameliorating, the impetus to pass down the burden has diminished.

Market players probably also breathed easier with the conclusion of the Communist Party Sixth Plenum without fanfare. The narratives from the major political meeting in Beijing were mainly a reiteration of President Xi Jinping's past declarations.

With his third-term re-election largely assured with the passing of an important party historical resolution, investors could also be relieved by a likely continuation of an administration they are familiar with by now. A new President would have entailed fresh uncertainties, especially with the American spy efforts thwarted in China.

A confirmation of a much-anticipated virtual summit between the leaders of the two largest economies in the world, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, set for Monday evening, has probably played a part in the bullish sentiment. With the White House downplaying the significance of the video call, there's room for an upside surprise coming out of the event.

Also on Monday, we will have China's retail sales data for October. With the consensus estimate at 3.6 percent versus September's 4.4 percent and good numbers from the pre-sale events of the just-concluded Double-11 Global Sales Festival, the actual reading could be a beat.

Weibo and DiDi brought hope to the Chinese internet sector

On Thursday before the market opened, Twitter-like Weibo Corp. (NASDAQ:WB) announced a triple-beat - Non-GAAP EPS, GAAP EPS, and revenue - for its third-quarter 2021 results. With WB stock up more than 10 percent Thursday, we can only assume shareholders cheered the results.

However, the upside EPS surprise was the smallest when compared with the past five quarters and below the average Weibo has delivered in the past 16 quarters. The revenue beat was also smaller than the previous four quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Notably, the third-quarter EPS and revenue beats were substantially lower than the preceding quarter, making the stock pop puzzling. Perhaps, it's an indication that sentiment towards Chinese internet stocks has improved, and the typical high bar that investors demand of them has disappeared.

This is a vindication of the bulls who have insisted the regulatory crackdown on the internet sector would not hamper the industry growth, at least not as dramatically as their share prices have reacted. Looking at the year-to-date returns, Weibo has outperformed Twitter Inc. (TWTR) despite severe domestic headwinds. WB stock is up 13.1 percent for the year, while TWTR stock is down 3.4 percent.

On a one-month basis, TWTR has fallen 15.8 percent while WB is down 3.6 percent, thanks in small part to a rebound post-results last week. Despite the recent slump in Twitter, its valuation remains substantially higher than that of Weibo. For instance, TWTR's price-to-earnings ratio on a forward one-year, Non-GAAP basis is 229 times, over 15 times higher than that for WB.

Price-to-sales on a trailing-twelve-month basis for Twitter is at 8.6 times versus 5.2 times for Weibo. For those who deem cash flows as more important, Twitter's price-to-cash-flow on a trailing-twelve-month basis for Twitter is at 27.8 times versus 14.2 times for Weibo.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Of course, the valuation is just part of the investment consideration. We need to also look at the growth. On this aspect, Twitter is the clear winner. Its revenue growth on a forward basis is nearly twice that of Weibo. Its EBITDA growth on a forward basis is also superior at 9.7 percent versus 8.8 percent for Weibo.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Whether Twitter's valuation is commensurate with the growth expected of it is a judgment of the individual investor. For now, the market is saying Weibo deserves its much lower valuation compared to Twitter. On the contrary, Weibo's chief executive officer Gaofei Wang is "confident that the new regulatory environment will benefit the internet sector, and empower Weibo's user growth and monetization in the long run."

Fiercer competition for users' time from the likes of ByteDance's Douyin (BDNCE) and Bilibili (BILI) did not seem to negatively impact Weibo either. Weibo announced that there were 573 million monthly active users for September or 62 million more than the same period last year.

It averaged 248 million daily users during the month, or 23 million higher year-on-year. Considering China's population of 1.4 billion and the daily active users of over 600 million in 2020 for Douyin, the Chinese version of the popular short-video sharing app TikTok, there's room for Weibo to grow further.

Meanwhile, DiDi Global (DIDI) jumped on Thursday following a Reuters report that the ride-hailing giant was preparing to relaunch its ride-sharing and other apps in China as it expects regulators will conclude their probe by the end of the year, citing three people directly involved in the relaunch.

Despite DIDI having refuted the account as "pure hearsay with no grounds in fact," the share price spike upwards suggested bargain hunters were ready to pounce on Chinese stocks on any hint of an easing in the regulatory crackdown. In any case, with the internet sector under heightened regulatory scrutiny for over a year, affected companies have largely made changes to comply with new regulations.

Assuming that the authorities have ensured the industry transgressions are rectified, there would be smaller scope for the regulators to work on in the future. Consequently, any potential new regulations would see a smaller impact on the companies.

Martin Lau, president of Tencent Holdings, alluded to this train of thought in the third-quarter 2021 earnings call:

"We expect that once the industry has really complied with the new regulations, have made all the adjustments, then even when new regulations come around in the future, which by nature, if there has been already a lot of regulations and the regulations in the future on an incremental basis will be smaller in terms of percentage-wise and as the industry adapted further, then the impact on the industry will be less and less over time."

Investors keen on DIDI should be aware that the stock has been prone to speculations. DIDI rose by more than 6 percent in early September on a Bloomberg report that Beijing's City Government was looking to invest in the ride-hailing company. New shareholders were ostensibly hopeful that the provincial government will offer them a reasonable or even attractive takeover price.

Ironically, DIDI jumped more than 7 percent when the company denied the government was planning an acquisition. Perhaps those who bought on the previous news decided Bloomberg was more credible than the management, while some investors chose to believe the company.

Later in the same month, it was Reuters' turn to report DiDi's president and co-founder Jean Liu informed close associates that she would be exiting the company and encouraged some top company executives to begin looking for new jobs as well. Her move was reportedly due to her expectation that the Beijing government to take control of the company "eventually."

Although the ride-hailing giant rubbished the report saying "Reuters' rumors about management changes are untrue and unsubstantiated," DIDI stock nonetheless crashed over 6 percent on the day of the news. It seemed conflicted investors eventually decided that a government takeover would not be a good outcome for them and they chose to believe Reuters. That would explain why the Reuters report on Thursday sent investors clamoring for DIDI stock again.

PDD, BABA, and JD are boosted by the Double 11 Global Sales Festival

Pinduoduo (PDD) climbed the most among the three main Chinese e-commerce stocks. However, investors weren't into PDD due to some spectacular statistics coming out of the company. A Pinduoduo representative said (content in Chinese) the company will not release sales figures from its Singles Day event period.

JD stock surged more than 8 percent Thursday as the leading retailer in China first announced its Singles Day sales volume surpassed the previous year's record with a few hours to go, and subsequently achieved an overall 28.6 percent increase over 2020.

BABA climbed a tepid 2.4 percent on the same day as investors probably took its unbroken streak of sales record for granted. The relative nonchalance ignored the regulatory challenges Alibaba faced in the past year, shopper fatigue, as well as stiffer competition.

Source: Alibaba Group

Recall that in April, Alibaba was fined 18.2 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion), amounting to 4 percent of its 2019 revenue in China, as a penalty for its past monopolistic practices. It had to stop forcing sellers to hawk their products exclusively on its platforms and undergo a "comprehensive rectification of its business practice."

To mitigate the impact from the mandatory 'corrections', Alibaba Group launched several initiatives aimed at broadening its sellers base and leveraging on the live-streaming trend, as well as introducing features to widen the appeal of its e-commerce apps to seniors.

Unfortunately for the Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant, it is a victim of the success of its Double-11 concept. There have been several more monthly "Double" sales festivals in recent years, on top of regular livestreaming events touting attractive discounts to entice shoppers through the year.

Consumers are becoming jaded with seemingly year-round promotions. E-commerce companies like Alibaba and JD would need to work harder to get shoppers to open their wallets (or rather, click the 'confirm' button in their digital wallets). At the same time, going by the logic of the 'Common Prosperity' campaign driven by Beijing, there would be an uplift in income among the masses who would have better affordability in consuming goods beyond the essentials. This bodes well for online sales prospects.

International expansion remains a key catalyst for Alibaba

I argued in June that increasing the contribution of Alibaba Group's overseas revenue was key to overcoming its domestic woes. There have been positive steps in that direction, with co-founder Jack Ma even spotted in Europe recently marking his first overseas trip in more than a year.

While the official narrative was that Ma was in Europe for an agricultural "study tour", we can only wonder if the visit also included arguably other agenda in terms of potential international partnerships and acquisitions.

Meanwhile, we do have concrete news from Ant Group, the fintech arm of Alibaba Group, regarding its international expansion. Guoming Cheng, general manager for the Alipay+ Global Payment Partnership, revealed that there are plans to add more Southeast Asian payments services to Alipay+, the cross-border payments solution of Ant Group.

Even more exciting was an admission by Cheng that e-wallets or buy now, pay later (BNPL) services could be included as part of its overseas offerings. Given the investor clamoring for BNPL companies like Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) sending related stocks soaring in recent months, Ant Group, and by extension Alibaba Group, could similarly benefit from the wave.

Singapore payment services firm Nets confirmed it would integrate Alipay+ into its merchant portal, according to an announcement made on Monday at this year's Singapore FinTech Festival. The move would enable businesses in the small island nation to accept payments from regional e-wallets.

Alipay+ has already supported several e-wallets under the partnership. These include Ant's own AlipayHK, as well as two regional e-wallets that the Chinese company is invested in: Malaysia's Touch 'n Go and Thailand's TrueMoney. More e-wallets are supposedly in the pipeline, with some easy wins such as those Ant Group has invested in, including e-wallet operators eMonkey (based in Vietnam), Dana (Indonesia), and GCash (the Philippines).

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top ten holdings of KWEB (as of Friday) compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.