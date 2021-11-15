Zippyzoo/iStock via Getty Images

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has changed its stripes with recent successes. It no longer deserves the sobriquet I tagged it with as "The Little Engine That Couldn't". In this article I explore these recent successes and examine the question of whether it stands out as a growth opportunity for current and future investors.

Novavax has generated investor skepticism over its long history of miscues

Novavax has been around for a long time; formed in 1987 it has tallied a staggering >$2.77 billion in accumulated losses over its life. This is larger by far than any biotech I have followed.

It has a market cap of almost $13 billion (11/11/2021 as I write), surprising for a biotech that regularly records sizable quarterly losses (latest 10-Q p. 34-36). It has netted losses totaling >$735 million over the last three years (2018-2020, latest 10-K, p. 52). It has a history of missing the primary endpoints on important clinical trials.

As noted in "Novavax: An Unlikely Phoenix", Novavax flubbed on two pivotal RSV vaccination trials. The first was an 09/2016 readout on a trial of its vaccine for RSV in older adults. Then in late 02/2019 it suffered a second disappointment when data on a trial RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization missed its prespecified primary endpoint.

These flubs had a predictably negative impact on its shareholders. It dropped 84% after the first; then it dropped 63% after the second. In 04/2019, the Nasdaq warned Novavax that it was at risk of being delisted. This prompted Novavax to engineer a one for 20 reverse stock split on 05/10/2019.

Leading funding sources have lavished Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate with millions

Novavax has received significant favorable attention from major funding organizations. In this pandemic era, such provides Novavax with significant revenue. Novavax, which has yet to advance a product to market, has nonetheless booked hundreds of millions in revenues as shown below by its Q3, 2021 10-Q (p. 15):

This bounty has preceded any regulatory approvals as shown by slide 4 of its Q3, 2021 earnings slide deck (the "Presentation") below:

The revenues shown on the 10-Q do not include revenues from its Indonesia EUA for its COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373, COVOVAX) which was received 11/01/2021. CEO Erck has confirmed that he expects regulatory decisions from "India, the Philippines and elsewhere" for COVOVAX within weeks.

The financial impact for Novavax of such EUAs as granted by Indonesia and expected from other countries is uncertain. During its Q3, 2021 earnings call EVP, CCO, CBO Trizzino responded to a question on the economic impact of its Serum Institute of India [SII] deal. First noting that SII has facilities to manufacture COVOVAX at scale, he went on to state:

...their model is to make vast amounts of vaccine at very low cost. And they've tied that to their target markets, which is all of the low and middle income countries of the world. So that's been their target. Our deal with them is that we agree to license to them, so that they can make products. They have an exclusive license in India to make and sell product. And in the low and middle income countries of the world we have, we share profits on that, and they'll make the product and distributed and we'll share products, profits, and we have not disclosed what the ratio of that is in.

I expect that Novavax will receive but a small sliver of revenue from developing country deals.

Trizzino did not leave his response there. He described how its deal with SII allows for it to use SII's CDMO services to pick and choose the level of manufacturing support it prefers in higher income countries. He followed up with an enigmatic closing that surely has bulls salivating, as follows:

...it's a complicated, but it's a very effective way to reach our strategy going from zero to $2 billion overnight.

Given the context and insofar as elsewhere in the call Novavax mentioned how it was on a cadence of reaching >2 billion doses in 2022, I am thinking the 2 billion reference here was to doses, not dollars.

In any case analysts seem satisfied that good things are in store for Novavax going forward. They have tagged an average price target of $260.60 for Novavax anticipating an upside of >52% from its $169.89 price as I write on 11/14/21. The most recent three Seeking Alpha articles on Novavax rate it as "Very Bullish" with strong headlines as shown below:

Perhaps the worm has changed or is in the process of doing so.

Investor enthusiasm can be a strong first step, but future growing profits are key to long-term success

Novavax's Presentation slide 4 (above) leads with its strongest achievement. It has actually received an EUA from Indonesia. It is planning for more to follow in short order and is carefully rationing its prospective supplies to meet its anticipated demand. It's time to take stock of where it sits.

The Presentation's financial slide below shows there is much work to be done:

Novavax's handful of prospective EUAs from countries around the world may provide earnings towards making up its quarterly shortfall of $322 million. The real question is when can Novavax get an FDA approval, and if so what are its prospective US earnings?

During its Q3, 2021 earnings call, Novavax assured that it intended to file its complete regulatory package for NVX-CoV2373 with the FDA by the end of 2021. That said, CEO Erck hazarded no guess as to approval timing in the US or elsewhere, beyond committing to advise when approvals are granted.

NVX-CoV2373 will likely never be more than an also ran in the US, albeit the world's other markets are still wide open

Novavax was an early player in the US race for COVID-19 vaccines with its eye-opening $1.6 billion 07/2020 OWS deal. Plagued with a variety of issues, it has since fallen back. Three other vaccines have already made it to market in the US while Novavax is still working to submit its FDA application for approval.

This delay has seriously undermined the potential US revenues that Novavax can expect from its vaccine. All is not lost, by one estimate Novavax still stands to realize billions in ROW sales from its COVID-19 vaccine. However the big prize has already been taken off the table. The vaccine itself has stood up well in two large scale phase 3 clinical trials as shown by Presentation slide 9 below:

With this level of efficacy it stands on par with the three vaccines already approved in the US. There is certainly an ample opportunity for Novavax as it approaches the world's markets. Whether it can turn that opportunity into an attractive investment for its retail shareholders is highly speculative.

Conclusion

Novavax has played its COVID-19 vaccine cards admirably. In this highest of high stakes games, it has stayed in the race with the world's best. It has yet to win the medal that goes with an FDA approval. This appears to be on the near horizon, a case of so near and yet so far.

Kudos to Novavax. As an investor, I am holding back. It may yet turn its exceptional work in developing its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine into vast profits. However, its nearly $13 billion market cap and its long history of financial failures make me unwilling to take a bet on it.