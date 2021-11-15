IGphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is the preeminent owner and operator of high-quality shopping malls. They also have extensive other real estate interests, and see themselves as a real-estate company, not a mall company. And they are one of only two REITs with a credit rating (by S&P) of A (without a minus).

For some years Simon has been supporting all capex with retained earnings and has issued little equity. The exception is that they did issue both debt and equity to fund their buyout of Taubman Centers. That represented a 6% dilution in return for the share of ownership of Taubman.

Simon has just reported earnings for Q3 2021. After bumping against $135 for several months, the stock price has been rocketing upward, as you can see here. It has increased more than 25% in less than a month.

Source: YCHARTS

The question is how high it could and should sustainably go. Let’s take a look.

A Bit of Context

I recently addressed the context for Simon’s business in Simon Property Group: 2 Hypotheses, 2 Outcomes. Much more detail about the structure of their finances is available to members of High Yield Landlord from an article I did in late 2020.

The short story is that “we have experienced a cycle of retail bankruptcies, driven mainly by excessive debt, which has been accelerated by the pandemic and is nearing completion.”

An important part of that story is the rapid penetration of quality malls by digitally native firms. If you have been reading media narratives about ecommerce, you may find this confusing.

One of many examples is Allbirds (BIRD), which just had a smashingly successful IPO. Here, from the prospectus for their IPO, is why they are looking so strongly expand their number of physical stores [emphasis added]:

Raise Awareness and Grow Our Customer Community Expanding our brand beacon through physical touchpoints. Our stores are situated in high-traffic, popular locations and serve as billboards while providing an immersive and tactile introduction to the brand. Historically, we have seen significant awareness boosts in store markets and efficient new customer acquisition, and we expect this trend to continue with the rollout of additional locations throughout the world. Deepen Engagement with Our Community of Customers Proximity. Our extensive distribution network, native app, and expanding retail footprint all bring us closer to the customer, increasing access to our brand and product whenever and wherever they want it. Furthermore, we have a significant opportunity to integrate the customer experience across our digital platform and stores by expanding on capabilities such as Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store and Ship-from-Store in the short to medium term. Expand Vertical Retail Distribution to Meet Our Customers Where They Are We have seen the early benefits of our vertical retail approach and have the blueprint for making this successful, while continuing to grow our digital channel through personalization. Increase store fleet We have just scratched the surface of our store potential, particularly in the United States, with 27 stores globally as of June 30, 2021. We are in the early phase of a ramp towards hundreds of potential locations in the future, with strong unit economics. Furthermore, as our store fleet expands, we expect our growth to accelerate, as compared to 2020, through more efficient customer acquisition, while also receiving the benefit of increasing digital traffic as more people learn about our brand through our stores. Based on our stores’ pre-COVID-19 performance, we believe our new stores will also be highly profitable, have attractive payback periods, serve as good capital investments, and be positioned well to take advantage of physical retail’s recovery from the pandemic.

Any retailer would want the advantages described above. This includes both digitally native and emerging firms.

In comments to recent articles by Julian Lin and by Marel, mall experts Adam Levine-Weinberg and Ryan WW offered these stores as examples of store chains now expanding in malls. It includes numerous digitally native brands.

Source: Author graphic based on information from Ryan WW and Adam Levine-Weinberg.

Digging further into the renewal of retail in quality malls is, however, not the point of this article. So let’s get back to the financials.

The Return of FFO

Simon just provided guidance of $11.60 for 2021 FFO. From this, one can back out that they expect $2.76 in Q4, down from $3.13 in Q3.

David Simon was explicit in the earnings call that they do not look at this number from quarter to quarter. He said “We’ll see what we earn.” Of course, they may indeed beat their guidance for 2021 as a whole. That is the game, after all.

Notably, Q3 included non-cash net gains of $0.22 per share. What is indisputable is that Q4 FFO will be up strongly year-over-year.

We can see what has been going on recently by looking at per share results on a quarterly basis, as shown here. Trying different ways of displaying these data led me to settle on TTM for Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Cash From Operations (“CFO”), while showing actual quarterly dividends (annualized).

Source: Author plot based on SEC filings.

FFO includes some non-cash items, discussed in the Supplemental Filings, so CFO is a bit smaller. I find it useful to look at both.

We can see that it took about a year to hit the low. Both FFO and CFO increased strongly in Q2 and Q3. Some of this is recapture of deferred rent, but most of it is the resumption of full rent payments by more tenants.

One can also see that Simon cut their dividend to a very safe level in Q2 of 2020. It spent four quarters at a $5.20 annual rate. They started raising it with the strong increase in CFO in Q2 and have raised it again in Q3, so it is now at a $6.00 annual rate.

Looking Ahead on FFO

It is not clear how quickly FFO will go up from here. FFO will increase as more of those new tenants commence lease payments, as short-term leases are replaced with long ones, and as occupancy moves upward.

A major new wave of tenant failures seems very unlikely to me, but improvements from here will still take time. Occupancy bottomed at 90.8% in Q1 this year and is already back to 92.8%. So it has gone nearly halfway back to the 2019 value of 95.1%. Going the rest of the way seems more likely to take two years than one.

We can gain some perspective from looking at a long historical view, on an annual basis. Some aggregators get wrong numbers for these things, because they fail to allow for the Limited Partner units, which also get paid.

Source: Author plot based on SEC filings.

Before the Great Recession, FFO/share was steadily increasing and the payout ratio was around 60%. That recession produced a two-year trough in FFO/share.

On top of that, Simon pushed down the payout ratio to about 50%. This gave them more dry powder to respond to the challenges produced by that recession.

FFO/share then grew every year until 2019, when it barely dropped. This was in spite of the massive wave of retail bankruptcies that began in 2017.

From 2004 through 2019, FFO/share grew at a CAGR of 6.9%. CFO/share grew at 6.7% and the dividend grew at 8%.

The Pandemic Recession has been quicker than the Great Recession was. FFO did not fall for as long. Once again, though, Simon has pushed down the payout ratio to about 50% this year. One suspects that David Simon learned this reaction to crises at his grandfather’s knee, long ago.

And once again, Simon now has extra dry powder to cover costs of recovery. Once they are over the hump, the payout ratio and the dividend seem likely to move up substantially from here.

Looking ahead, and based on the detailed financials, my view is that FFO/sh in 2022 will not be below $10 and is more likely to run at $11 to $12. And if FFO does not increase from here, it will take a 40% increase in the dividend to get back to a payout ratio of 70%. The market seems likely to take that well, but one never knows what may be priced in.

Looking Ahead on Price

To see what this may imply, it helps to look at the long history of price to FFO.

Source: Author plot based on SEC filings. The 2021 number is based on a price of $170 and the guided value of FFO.

Since 2004, Simon has always been priced above 15x FFO except during periods with major economic dislocations. The ratio now is just where it was in 2009. As that recovery proceeded, the ratio went to nearly 20x in 2010.

Year-end Price to FFO stayed above 17 through 2016. After that it dropped when the market got unhappy with retail as heavily indebted retail chains started going bankrupt.

With the progress in retail described above, it seems likely to me that Price to FFO will be between 16x and 19x by the end of 2022. From the history, 17x seems a good guess.

From a discounted cash flow basis, assuming Simon returns to their 70% payout fraction, a P/FFO of 17x also not unreasonable. For a total return of about 10%, it corresponds to indefinite growth at 4% or to growth at 7% for 25 years followed by no subsequent growth.

For an FFO/share of $10 to $13 and a P/FFO of 16 to 19 we get this plot. You can see that for a P/FFO of 17 and FFO of $11.50 the price would be in the ballpark of $195. That would be my midpoint target, an 18% increase from here.

Source: Author calculations.

Pessimists will look at this and see $160 for $10 and 16x, or doubt that 16x will be sustained. Optimists will see ~ $250 for $13 and 19x.

Takeaways

Assuming that the broad market does not go into a major bear move, it would surprise me if SPG ends 2022 outside the range of $180 to $220. That is an upside of 10% to 33%.

But within another year or two after 2022, as FFO/share reaches $13 or more, $220 or higher is quite reasonable. That 33% upside in three years combined with a dividend yield in the ballpark of 4% gives a CAGR over that period of 15% and possibly more.

This suggests that SPG remains a really good investment on a multi-year timescale, one of the best among REITs today. But it is no longer the screaming buy it has been since even before the pandemic.

Of course, when Mr. Market decides to go through a next depressive phase, the price will drop until the manic phase after that.

The longer-term risk is the one that impacts almost all stocks. Whenever interest rates move high enough to impact discount rates, stock prices will drop.

After that, good companies like Simon will continue to grow earnings and pay dividends, and their stocks will appreciate over time. But from a lower base.