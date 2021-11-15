xijian/E+ via Getty Images

Spanish-based telecom giant Telefonica's (NYSE:TEF) performance over the past decade is difficult to view as anything else other than a prime example of ongoing capital destruction. Never really truly recovering from the financial crisis back in 2008, the stock has been in a slow bleed ever since.

The company's operational capabilities are being limited by the high amounts of debt it carries as well as the dividend commitments it tries to fulfill. Some strong performance of the past couple of quarters tells us of a possibly brighter future, but there is still a long way to go for Telefonica.

Even though definitely not a buy for the conservative investor, risk-taking investors on the other hand might be willing to take interest in the company considering it has a chance to make a turn for the better and prove itself as a fine turnaround play.

The slow decline of a giant

If you were to invest in the Spanish telecom company a decade ago, you would be witnessing a slow and steady decline of a telecom giant that seemingly has no end. One of the rare stories of almost unparalleled capital destruction, the company managed to produce a negative 12.5% CAGR during the period.

The price of the stock has taken a nosedive losing 75% of its value since 2011. If we are to consider the all-time high the stock hit prior to the financial collapse of 2008, the stock is actually down a rather unbelievable 85% since.

Even if we are to disregard the sheer magnitude of the principal investment that was lost, it is only when we take into consideration the opportunity cost of not participating in the greatest bull market in the stock market history, is that we can see how truly bad of an investment Telefonica turned out to be.

The decline does not reflect only in the stock price. It can be seen elsewhere as well. The company went from generating €62,96 billion in revenue and €21,62 billion in EBITDA back in 2011 to generating only €43,08 billion in revenue and €11,11 billion in EBITDA last year. Those are staggering -31.44% and -48.61% declines.

Recent quarterly reports tell us that the revenue/EBITDA declines have only increased considering the divesting that is taking place. For the first three quarters of 2021, the company made €29.60 billion in revenue, making it questionable will they even make it north of €40.00 billion for the fiscal year. EBITDA estimates on the other hand are more promising, the company is most likely going to top the last year's numbers.

Free cash flow is nowhere near as bad going down only -32.41% from €8,39 billion to €5,67. Furthermore, EPS has followed with another -79.66% decline and the dividends not far behind with -75.00%.

To put things in layman's terms, a decade later the loyal investor now has only one-quarter of his principle investment left, a fifth of access to earnings of the company, and his receiving only one-quarter of the dividends he used to. Telefonica is, simply put a shadow of its former self.

The only thing that seems to have kept up with its golden days at the beginning of the decade is the debt. Now, the more or less same debt creates a significantly stronger pressure on the company considering its decline in revenue and cash flow.

The situation at the debt front

As of Q3 of 2021, the company was carrying significant amounts of debt totaling €40,89 billion in gross debt, and €21,96 billion in net debt. As displayed in the debts chart below, this is quite a long way from the highs at the end of fiscal 2019 when the company was weighed down by €59,59 billion in gross debt and €51,33 billion in net debt. It would be prudent to point out that we the dealing with a €22.32 billion market cap company, making their current debt situation even more remarkable.

Telefonica is going through a difficult deleveraging process that includes restructuring its dividend, divesting unwanted assets, and cutting back spending which seems to have been giving respectable results so far. By cutting down their gross debt by a third and their net debt by more than a half in a little less than two years, management seems to have produced quite a feat.

The chart shows an increasing focus on both relying less on debt to fund its operations and a commitment to put the entire debt situation behind them. For the past two years alone, management was able to pay down a commendable €22.59 billion in debt, resulting in an - €8.47 billion net issuance. Quite a contrast considering over-reliance on debt financing in the earlier years of the decade.

Currently, the company holds an "investment-grade" rating at all three credit rating agencies.

Can they afford the dividend?

This is not a question of "Will the dividend be cut?"; the dividend has been cut multiple times already. We are putting more focus on the question of "Was the dividend cut by enough?"

If we are to take a look at the historical data in terms of dividends paid and payout ratios, we would see that the company was having a tough time keeping the payout ratio under control. Rarely have they kept the payout ratio under 60%. Management commitment to the dividends has been taking a strong toll on the company's financial flexibility throughout the years.

The latest dividend cut, in addition to the SCRIP dividend implementation, came in February of 2020. The dividend was decreased by 25%, from €0.40 per share to €0.30 per share. The combination of the two managed to limit the dividend cost to just €825 million in 2020.

For a "full" yearly dividend payout of €0.30 per share, the company needs to "cough out" roughly €1.69 billion. That is if the entire dividend was to be paid out in cash, which currently isn't the case. We can also see that in the first three quarters of 2021, the company managed to scrape out only €2.40 billion in free cash flow. Depending on Q4 results, we could expect somewhere north of €3.20 billion in free cash flow for the fiscal year.

Even if we are to admit that the SCRIP dividends are allowing for a better-managed cash flow in the short term, one cannot escape the assumption that management would be so much better off if the dividend was cut completely, even if only temporarily for a course of a couple of years until the deleveraging process can be complete.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that even with the strong cash flows the company is able to generate, their dividend is for the better part at least for the time being, unaffordable.

The American-based cousin

Strange similarities begin to appear when comparing the company to one of the American big three of the telecommunications industry. The income investor darling, AT&T (T) has found itself in a similarly desperate situation.

Yet, after a long and heavy battle in order to try to maintain its debt at manageable loads and keep the dividend checks coming, management finally capitulated earlier this year, announcing that they are spinning off their media assets into a new company and thereby cutting their dividend by more than half after 36 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Even though the decision received mixed investor feedback, it was both necessary and long overdue. A lot of investors haven't agreed on the matter, resulting in the price of AT&T falling back close to 24% since the announcement. Possibly afraid of a similar market reaction, Telefonica's management failed to deliver on the same level of decisiveness.

From the chart, we can see that the two companies have shared a similar fate over the recent years, both being heavily outpaced and outdone by the market. Their overcommitment to preserving the costly dividend yielded no results and ended up hurting the shareholders in the long term. Across the Atlantic, in Madrid, we can see that essentially the same story is being played out.

The SCRIP dividend and share buybacks

Taking into consideration that the company failed to create any substantial shareholder value over the course of the last two decades, one might have assumed that management would turn to share buybacks in order to try to boost the returns.

Yet, the exact opposite seems to have happened. In an increasingly desperate attempt to optimize cash outflows, the company went back to implementing a SCRIP dividend policy.

For reasons of financial prudence in this context of the COVID-19 health crisis and in order to grant greater flexibility in regard to cash outflows and different alternatives for the shareholders, it had been deemed appropriate to propose for approval of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on June 12, 2020 the implementation of the payment of sums to be made during this fiscal year 2020 through separate scrip dividends (the "Telefónica Flexible Dividend"), which as is known provides all shareholders with the choice of receiving the relevant compensation in shares or in cash, at the shareholder's discretion.

source: Telefonica Investor Relations

As displayed within the chart, this is not the first time over the course of the last decade that the management implemented similar measures. In addition to having a negative 12.1% CAGR in the last ten years, the shareholder base was also diluted by an additional 21.2%, making Telefonica's decline even more tragic.

In fact, the last time the company entered into a meaningful share buy-back program that benefited the average shareholders was in the early 2000s. From today's standpoint, share buybacks seem a distant future, considering the company's cash flow and debt issues. The SCRIP dividend policy, even though if it's buying management some precious time to deal with more pressing matters, is further destroying shareholder value by the day. If management has plans to finally turn things around, they would be wise in stopping the unnecessary bleed caused by the policy and starting back their share buyback program as soon as the cash flow situation would allow it.

Risks to consider

If one was to still think that Telefonica would be a worthy turnaround play, it would likely be sensible to keep the following things in mind:

A lack of decisiveness in cutting the dividend for good is most likely hurting the company's prospects in the long term. The dividends received now may cost the shareholders more than they know.

The implementation of the SCRIP dividend is bound to destroy shareholder value even further. Investors should be prudent to keep an eye on the pace of the ongoing share dilution.

The approach of aggressively divesting its assets in order to pay down the debt is yielding decent results over the past couple of years. It is worth keeping in mind that the revenue lost from divesting efforts is revenue that has been lost for good. The golden days of a company that was able to produce €60.00 billion in revenues and €10,00 billion in FCF are long over.

It would be responsible to have in mind that Telefonica is operating in multiple different markets worldwide. Besides the constant political and regulatory pressures they face, they are open to a significant forex risk, especially considering its exposure to Latin America.

Conclusion

Telefonica is finding itself in an increasingly more difficult situation by the day. Even if management's commitment to divesting and deleveraging has been yielding respectable results of late, the company remains a long way from being an attractive investment opportunity for the average investor.

If I was to be more cynical in nature, I would have said that the current opportunity of owning a single euro worth of Telefonica stock gives you the chance to "owe" two euros to its debtors. This pun, even if incorrect and somewhat unfair, still speaks volumes in regards to the debt position into which the company has brought itself in.

In my view, management needs to finally accept defeat and follow in the footsteps of its American cousin, either doing away with the dividend completely or at least making their dividend a token one. With no dividend commitments, management would have a chance to utilize the company's strong cash flow to better manage the debt situation and steer the company out of the crises it has found itself in.

In addition, re-envisioning their dividend policy to exclude the capital destructive SCRIP dividends and finally starting to buy back some shares would be a responsible way to finally create some substantial shareholder value.

Even though the average investor would likely be prudent to keep his hands away from this investment, the aggressive risk-prone investor might find hidden value underneath and a shot at an interesting turnaround play.