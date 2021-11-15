Prykhodov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

At first glance, PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) quarterly reports could not disappoint investors. EPS was above estimates, while revenue was slightly lower. The announcement of the partnership between Venmo and Amazon (AMZN) created an additional positive background. And yet the company's price fell more than 10% over the next three days. Investors were disappointed with Q4 revenue guidance of $6.85-6.95 versus the expected $7.24 billion. Operating margin did not improve either and fell for the second quarter in a row.

In general, short-term investors got reasons to sell. But what will long-term investors do?

Is It Appropriate to Say That PayPal Is Slowing Down?

Ultimately, the question of whether a company is slowing down or accelerating is a key question for an investor. At the same time, the answer to this question cannot be obtained simply by comparing the growth rate of key indicators in the current and previous quarters. In my opinion, the most correct approach in this case is to compare trends (I described the methodology in detail earlier).

A fundamental indicator of PayPal's growth is the dynamics of active customer accounts. And here we are seeing steady, exponential growth:

Source: Visualized Analytics

The growth in the number of payment transactions is clearly accelerating. The CEO especially noted the growth of this indicator:

... really strong numbers, and if I look at even like transactions, which I think it's really interesting, we did 4.9 billion transactions in Q3 this last quarter. If you go back a year ago, we did about 4 billion, we're almost up a billion transactions in a year in the quarter ... Source: PayPal Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Visualized Analytics

The payment transaction per active account in the last quarter exceeded its trend reaching 44.2. Pay attention to how much the current growth trend of this indicator differs from the previous one (excluding the last four quarters):

Source: Visualized Analytics

The total volume of payments for the last quarter was below the current trend. But, in terms of seasonality, the third quarter has always been weak for this indicator.

Source: Visualized Analytics

Finally, the last quarter's revenue was in line with the current trend, which is now exponential. A year ago, the trend was almost linear:

Source: Visualized Analytics

The exponential trend is nothing more than a reflection of the acceleration. And over the past quarter, the situation here hasn't changed. This means that there is no evidence that PayPal is slowing down.

A First Look at the Current Price of PayPal

PayPal is a relatively young company. Therefore, a strong relationship between its capitalization and key financial results has not yet formed. The only exception is revenue.

So, over the last six years, PayPal's capitalization has been in a qualitative linear relationship with its revenue:

Source: Visualized Analytics

As you can see, this relationship identifies PayPal's current capitalization as undervalued. Moreover, according to analysts' average expectations, in Q1 '22, PayPal's revenue TTM will be around $27 billion, and in the context of this simple model, this means that the company's rational capitalization will come close to $350 billion.

On the other side, in the past three years, PayPal began to demonstrate a direct relationship between the rate of revenue growth and its P/S multiple. In the context of this model, the company is now also undervalued. But the expectation of a decrease in the revenue growth rate indicates a potential decrease in the P/S multiple:

Source: Visualized Analytics

But, if we combine the two previous models into one, and also add the influence of the M2 money stock growth, we will get the third model, which indicates that PayPal is significantly undervalued, even given expectations of a slowdown in revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Source: Visualized Analytics

I understand that the given assessment method is rather primitive. But nevertheless, it is quite logical and unequivocally pointed to the undervaluation of the company. Let's just remember this and move on.

Comparative Valuation

Now, let's look at multiples.

I think the market is more inclined to value companies that are in the early stages of growth through multiples based on revenue parameters. So, let's focus on them.

A comparative valuation of PayPal through the forward P/S (next FY) multiple indicates that the company is undervalued by 30%:

Source: Visualized Analytics

Considering the simple P/S multiple, PayPal also seems cheap:

Source: Visualized Analytics

The method of comparing multiples is also not perfect. If only because companies are always at different points in the life cycle. But these two models have been fairly good at defining PayPal's balanced price in the past. And now, they strongly point to the undervaluation of the company. This is also worth noting.

Deep Valuation (DCF Model)

Now, let's move on to building the DCF model.

As I noted at the beginning, investors were mostly disappointed not by PayPal's quarterly results, but by the management's forecast for the coming quarters. This was almost instantly reflected in analysts' forecasts:

Source: Seeking Alpha Pro

Therefore, when predicting PayPal's revenue for the next decade, I proceeded from the average expectations of analysts. In other words, I am not proceeding from a subjective assessment, but from the current market sentiment.

Forecasts for the company's future margins have also deteriorated. I take this into account, and in the model, I assume a decrease in the operating margin from the current level to 14% in the terminal year.

Data by YCharts

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Source: Author

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium (4.72%) and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate (1.57%).

I used the current value of the three-year beta coefficient. For a terminal year, I used Beta equal to 1.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2020 divided by the average debt in 2019 and 2018.

The relative size of CAPEX is assumed to be 6%, higher than the five-year average.

And here is the Discounted Cash Flow Model itself:

Source: Author

The DCF-based target price of PayPal's shares is ~$265, offering 30% upside. It is noteworthy that, in May of this year, a similar model indicated an overvalued state of the company by the same 30%.

Technical Picture

If we consider the entire history of PayPal quotes, then the current correction stopped exactly at the Fibonacci retracement level (38.2%). This is a strong support, and it won't be so easy to fall further:

Source: TradingView, Author

If we consider only the current wave (growth - correction), then in order to achieve strong support, the price can still fall by $ 20. In addition, there are no clear signs (double bottom or fast rebound) of reaching the bottom:

Source: TradingView, Author

Shares of PayPal, much like the shares of most public companies, follow their long-term exponential trend, which tends to be well-identified on the graph with log y-axis. Here is this trend:

Source: Visualized Analytics

Now, the price is well below this trend. It can be assumed that the trend is broken. But, for this, it is necessary to conclude that the growth of the company has ceased to be exponential. But, as I showed earlier, this is not the case.

Overall, there is a high temptation to conclude that the price is already oversold. But, in most cases, it will be a mistake. Personally, I still think the likelihood of further decline is quite high.

Risks

Among the key risks that are currently relevant for PayPal, I single out the following:

Supply-chain disruption. Easing the pandemic and reopening the economy.

Disruption to the supply chain as a whole negatively impacts economic activity. Now, shipping goods from abroad to the United States is probably more difficult than it was in 2020. This quite naturally negatively affects the activity of buyers. The digital payments industry is also suffering from this. But, in any case, this is a temporary phenomenon. Perhaps, this problem will not go away soon, but in any case, it will not always be.

Source: whitehouse.gov

The pandemic has had a stimulating effect on PayPal's core business. In addition to forced self-isolation, the coronavirus pandemic has reminded the world how important basic hygiene principles are. In particular, it turned out that the average credit card is even dirtier than regular money. The logical consequence of all this was the acceleration of the transition from the use of cash to non-cash and contactless payment methods.

But, now, we are apparently experiencing the reverse phase of this process. The fear of infection is reduced. And there is probably some delayed demand for offline shopping. All this temporarily slows down the growth of PayPal. But, again, this is only a temporary phenomenon.

Bottom Line