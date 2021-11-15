imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) has been a frustrating stock to own over the past several months. While the company has shown substantial progress in its main strategic initiatives, the stock price has been in a major downtrend. I don't believe the long term prospects of the company have changed, and the strong Q3 results reported have only increased my conviction.

Core business

The past few months have truly been fast paced for EGLX's core business. Since my last article, EGLX has listed on the NASDAQ, accomplished several acquisitions to grow its audience, completed a private placement to raise cash, and continued to execute on its core strategic initiatives.

On the acquisition front, the acquisition of Icy Veins, Addicting Games, and GameKnot will continue to provide new audiences and content for EGLX. I find the acquisition of Addicting Games particularly interesting, as it provides game development expertise for EGLX, potentially unlocking new forms of monetization such as in-game advertising that could be complementary to EGLX's current direct sales channel. In addition, the acquisition of Tabwire will give EGLX the technology needed to advance Project GG, an important initiative that will be discussed below.

Source: WY Capital, EGLX press releases

Another key strategic initiative for EGLX is to increase direct sales, and management has executed beautifully on this front. While direct sales dipped in Q1, it has continued growing rapidly over the next few quarters and reached $6.8mil in Q3. The growth story is not over yet, and EGLX target is to have direct sales increase to 50% of advertising revenue in the long run.

Source: WY Capital, EGLX press releases

The next key strategic initiative is subscriptions, and once again, EGLX has executed beautifully on this front. Paid subscribers have increased from 122k at the end of 2020 to 207k today, with over 30% growth in the last quarter alone. Most of this came from acquisitions, but organic growth is still respectable at around 10% per quarter. I believe subscription growth will truly start to take off when Project GG is monetized.

Surprisingly, the esports segment has essentially recovered to pre-COVID levels even though there was a large increase in COVID-19 cases in Q3 due to strong growth in virtual events and Luminosity sponsorship. This bodes well for strong growth when live events eventually resume.

Project GG

Project GG is a gaming social network that is currently in alpha testing, with plans for a beta launch in 2022. EGLX has released some pictures of the current platform, and so far it looks like a cross between Twitter and Youtube, but according to EGLX management, it has at least 30 unique features that other popular platforms don't.

Source: EGLX MD&A filing

Most platforms today became successful through the power of the network effect. When Person A joins the platform, all of Person A's friends will also join the platform, and all of their friends will then join the platform, creating a virtuous cycle that snowballs over time. The hardest part of building a platform is therefore getting users to use it in the beginning.

EGLX avoids this issue by having its large influencer network, which the company plans to use to drive traffic to the platform. While execution matters, if used well influencer traffic can quickly drive millions of players to a product, especially a free product. Case in point is Among Us, which was unknown until around late 2020 when a popular Twitch streamer started to play the game, making it one of the most popular games on Twitch.

If Project GG is successful, it will give EGLX its own platform for monetizing users, which I think could drastically improve ad rates and ARPU. 3rd party platforms like Youtube can take up to 45% of ad spend and could have restrictions that may impact monetization. Project GG could also be a channel to grow subscription revenue, and platforms like Discord have received incredibly high valuations with just a few hundred million dollars in revenue.

Crypto Gaming

The crypto space, especially NFTs, have exploded in popularity over the past year. However, there is one big issue with NFTs - Most of them are just pictures or GIFs, giving them very little intrinsic utility. That's where gaming comes in - Games like Axies Infinity allow the player to trade unique characters as NFTs, with more powerful and rarer characters selling for thousands of dollars. The presence of a game ecosystem makes an NFT far more inherently valuable, and thus many of these crypto games have spawned over the past few months.

Integrating crypto with gaming has the potential to bring gaming monetization to a whole new level. Looking at Axies Infinity, the company was just founded in 2017 and the vast majority of traffic comes from the Philippines, a 3rd world country, but the company raised capital at $3bil and the token supply is worth over $9bil. This only scratches the surface of what the market could eventually become when large companies like EA or Activision enter the market.

EGLX has the potential to become a market leader in NFTs due to its large audience as well as the recent acquisition of Addicting Games. The company could either help smaller developers promote their crypto games or partner with a large developer to launch and promote their own game. The value of an ecosystem ultimately depends on the number of users, free and paid, as well as content, meaning EGLX has the potential to drastically increase the value of any ecosystem.

Currently, the company has begun to try out NFTs in several games, such as Addicting Game's Little Big Snake, and the company plans to make this a key priority over the coming quarters.

Financials

Including the Omnia acquisition, revenue increased 37% YOY to $43mil, already surpassing last year's seasonally strong Q4 in Q3. Every segment of the business performed well - The media segment growth was driven by a record $6.8mil in direct sales, subscriptions reached an all-time high of 207k, and esports generated $2.1mil, driven by strong growth in digital events. The performance could've been even stronger, and if the effect of FX is removed, the pro forma growth increases to 44% YOY.

Source: WY Capital, EGLX press releases

In addition, gross margins also increased to 23%, already up from around 17% last year when EGLX just completed the Omnia acquisition. I think the growth in gross margin is really a good indicator of EGLX's ability to create value for the companies it acquires.

Source: WY Capital, EGLX press releases

Operating expenses have continued to increase substantially as the company continues to invest in growth, but management has mentioned that the company could turn adjusted EBITDA profitable at the current level of revenues excluding growth investments. The company currently has $33mil in cash, representing around 2 years of cash at the current $3.8mil/qtr burn rate.

Valuation

While the massive decline in EGLX over the past few months has been disappointing, there are several catalysts that I believe will drive more positive sentiment in the next few quarters, including preliminary results from the Project GG Alpha, industry tailwinds in the form of rising customer acquisition costs, and potential new announcements in NFTs.

One major catalyst is the FaZe Clan merger with B. Riley's SPAC (BRPM) at an EV of over $700mil. FaZe has a very similar business to EGLX's Luminosity and the company believes it will grow at a 90% revenue CAGR over the next couple of years.

Currently, EGLX has a market cap of just $476mil CAD, giving it a P/S of around 3x. I continue to believe the company is incredibly undervalued given its many monetization opportunities, the launch of Project GG, and incredibly strong financials today.

Takeaway

Overall, I believe EGLX's large audience and unique position in the gaming industry positions the company well to enter exciting markets such as gaming social media, NFTs, and more. Meanwhile, its core revenue continues to grow at a rapid pace, providing a solid financial base for the company.