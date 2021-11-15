trekandshoot/iStock via Getty Images

Muted 3Q21 Results

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) reported its 3Q21 results with net sales down 30.3% YoY. Retail gross margin declined 34.3% YoY as the company had fewer customers in its overall portfolio during the quarter. Retail electricity gross margin was down 34.0% YoY and retail natural gas gross margin fell 37.7% YoY. Lower SG&A expenses however offset some of the gross margin pressure and adjusted EBITDA was weak was down 20.6% YoY. Reported net income was up 53.5% YoY largely on account of the gains from derivative instruments and a decline in G&A and depreciation expenses. The company’s total RCE [residential customer equivalent] count as at 3Q21 was 368,000, a 6.0% jump QoQ. Customer book for Via Renewables is growing again given its acquisition of about 56,900 RCE’s earlier in the year.

Commenting on the results, Keith Maxwell, Via Renewables’ CEO said “Customers acquired earlier this year began coming on flow in the third quarter, and can be seen by the increase in our RCE count. We will continue to see additional customers come on flow in the fourth quarter as the remaining acquired customers are onboarded. As our organic channels continue to ramp up and we explore opportunities in the marketplace, we are forecasting customer growth in the future.”

4.5x EV/EBITDA, 17% FCF to EV, 6% Dividend Yield in 2022

With the company’s strategy of acquisitions over the last few years we believe Via Renewables should continue growing well in the medium term. A return to growth in financials, and any future acquisitions are catalysts for the stock. This, coupled with a compelling dividend yield of 6.1% and 2022 FCF to EV of 16.8%, we believe, offers investors with an attractive dividend play and reflects our optimism in upside for the stock. At current prices, Via Renewables is available at an inexpensive 2022 P/E of 7.4x and EV/EBITDA of 4.5x. Our EV numbers take into account the Class B shares outstanding. Risks to our thesis include high attrition in customers, lower margins, a cut in the dividend and financials stagnating where they are.

In our model, forecasts don’t include any effect of mark to market accounting changes on Via Renewables’ derivative instruments and therefore are not strictly comparable with reported historical numbers. We estimate the company returning to revenue growth in 2022 once issues from COVID-19 and the Texas winter storm settles. Further, in our model we forecast that margins for 2022 and onwards will return closer to the levels seen in 2020 as the company continues its focus on higher margin customers and integrates the newly acquired customers. This brings us to our 2022 EPS estimate of $1.61.

Conclusion: Favorable Risk-Reward, Yield

We value the company on a 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple, using our 2022 EBITDA estimate. Through this, we arrive at a target price of $15.00, which represents 25% upside from current levels. This target price is with a one year view and still implies very inexpensive valuation metrics of 4.8% dividend yield and 14.1% 2022 FCF to EV.