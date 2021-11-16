KLH49/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) has several attractive features for income investors. For starters, its 3.79% trailing yield may even push 4% if dividend estimates for current constituents are accurate. It's been less volatile than the market, with a five-year beta of 0.92. Over 43% of the ETF is in defensive Utilities and Consumer Staples stocks. And finally, it's a near-equal-weighted fund with nearly 17 years of history.

However, all these positive features are meaningless if zero-dividend stocks continue their incredible win streak over high-dividend stocks. Also, dividend, sales, and earnings growth metrics are all poor, and the success of the ETF appears overly reliant on investor sentiment changing. Therefore, my rating today is neutral, and I'll explain my reasons in detail below.

PEY Overview

Fund Basics

Current Price: $20.79

Net Assets: $985 million

Shares Outstanding: 47.36 million

Expense Ratio: 0.53%

Launch Date: December 9, 2004

Trailing Dividend Yield: 3.78%

Five-Year Dividend CAGR: 9.00%

Five-Year Beta: 0.92

Number of Securities: 51

Portfolio Turnover: 74%

30-Day Median Bid-Ask Spread: 0.05%

Tracked Index: NASDAQ Dividend Achievers 50 Index

Reconstitution Frequency: Annually In March

Weighting Scheme: Trailing Dividend Yield

First, I want to emphasize that PEY's expense ratio is a problem, especially for high-income investors. PEY's 3.78% trailing yield and 0.53% fees indicate that it pushes for the highest-yielding equities, often in a few select industries. Selecting only 50 stocks ensures a concentrated portfolio, and its portfolio turnover rate is relatively high (averaging 52% in the last five years). Therefore, PEY is best used:

in an already diversified portfolio

when high income, not capital appreciation, is the primary objective

as a tactical, short-term play rather than as a long-term core holding

These are key points to remember. You won't find PEY in any of the Hoya Capital Income Builder ETF Portfolios designed with risk in mind. Instead, PEY is for those looking to earn a high yield today and not for dividend growth investors.

Strategy & Methodology

The Index selects stocks based on dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. Reconstitutions are effective the fourth Monday in March but are rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September, and December. Securities must first meet the criteria of the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index as follows:

Source: NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index Methodology

Further, REITs and limited partnerships are excluded, and market capitalization minimums are $1 billion. The result is an Index that is equally split between small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks. In addition, the Index limits sector and stock weights to 25% and 4%, respectively, and allows no more than 12 securities per sector. These caps were only added in 2013, so long-term performance metrics are less useful when analyzing this ETF.

Sector Allocations and Top Ten Holdings

Currently, PEY is comprised mainly of Financials, Utilities, Consumer Staples, and Energy stocks - four sectors that tend to do relatively well in high-inflation environments. Totaling 77.38% of the ETF, I view these allocations as aggressively defensive, as contradictory as that may sound.

Source: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Portfolio Overview

The top ten holdings total 30.55% and include ONEOK (OKE), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and AT&T (T), which are all large-cap stocks. However, you also have Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) and Universal (UVV), which have market capitalizations under $2 billion. The weighted-average market capitalization is $59 billion.

Source: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Portfolio Overview

Performance

Ten-Year

Below is how PEY has performed in the last ten years against iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), and the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY), assuming you reinvested all distributions.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

You can see that the ETF has potential. Up until the March 2020 crash, PEY was outperforming SPY with a similar level of risk. It's only been during the remainder of 2020 when high-yield stocks fell significantly out of favor, has the fund lagged. In particular, the Q1 2020 fall was much worse than these two peers, which is why I feel PEY should be treated as a more risky play. Still, its annualized growth during this period was 12.54%, which is 2.35% better than HDV but 2.10% worse than SPY.

Five-Year

The Hoya Capital Income Builder ETF Tracker also allows investors to make easy comparisons with other high-yielding ETFs. Here are nine peers that I've chosen, along with dividend and yield information and historical returns from 2016 to 2020. PEY is one of only four ETFs in the group that makes monthly distributions and was easily the best performer over these five years.

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder ETF Tracker

Without Reinvested Dividends

I assume most investors would use PEY to collect dividends rather than reinvest them. If that's not the case, I strongly suggest a more diversified fund like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). Otherwise, consider the portfolio income generated each year, assuming you did not reinvest.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Had you invested $10,000 on April 1, 2011, your 2020 portfolio income would have been $841 for PEY, $704 for HDV, and $429 for SPY. This illustrates the power of dividend growth investing and the requirement for starting as early as possible. However, these numbers were dependent on capital protection. A high yield will do you no good unless elements of quality and risk management are involved in the selection process. For that, I take you back to the Index's screening criteria, where the only real quality measure is for a security to have increased its dividends in each of the last ten years. In long bull markets, that's not difficult to achieve. Therefore, PEY deserves extra scrutiny.

Since Inception

Finally, while I don't feel it is relevant anymore given the fund's new cap rules in 2013, I want to provide PEY's performance against SPY since its inception. PEY has gained 6.14% since January 2005 compared to 10.40% for SPY for a total underperformance of 4.26%. You'll notice that it underperformed during the last two major market events from 2007 to 2009 and in 2020. A reasonable level of diversification is prudent during these periods, and PEY is by no means guaranteed to have it, which is why I like to do regular check-ins.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

A 50-Year History of The High-Yield Strategy

I don't need to tell readers that a high-yield strategy did not succeed in the last decade. It's easy to be biased against it because many of the ETFs we know launched in the last decade or so. So, I want to take readers through a little bit of history, showing them how high-yield dividend stocks performed over the previous 50 years. To do this, I'll be using data provided by the Kenneth R. French Data Library for portfolios formed on dividend yield. We'll start by looking at the results decade by decade. Then I'll compare ten-year annualized returns for an equal-weighted high-dividend portfolio versus a value-weighted zero-dividend portfolio. Also, for easy comparisons, I've placed the average annual returns above each chart.

The 1970s

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Kenneth R. French Data Library, Portfolios Formed On Dividend Yield

The early 1970s marked one of the worst bear markets since the Great Depression, occurring in 1973-74. Zero-dividend stocks bore the brunt of the recession caused by the collapse of the Bretton Woods system, which ended the convertibility of the U.S. dollar to gold. Also, the price of crude oil jumped from about $22 in July 1973 to $60 in January 1974. Prices eventually topped out at $135 in April 1980.

High-dividend stocks were the worst performers as the markets recovered. From 1975 to 1979, the top 30% of dividend-paying stocks averaged a return of 30.92% per year compared to 52.63% for zero-yielding stocks. Let's watch for this pattern to repeat itself going forward.

The 1980s

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Kenneth R. French Data Library, Portfolios Formed On Dividend Yield

1980 was the final year of outperformance for zero-dividend stocks, gaining 56.58% that year and ending a six-year run. Afterward, dividend stocks were the better investments. The top 30% of dividend-paying stocks returned 21.75% in this decade, and the middle 40% was about the same at 21.77%.

The 1990s

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Kenneth R. French Data Library, Portfolios Formed On Dividend Yield

The 1990s began with stocks down about 20% across the board, but the S&P 500 lost only 3.1% that year. Now is an excellent time to remind readers that PEY is equally balanced across all cap sizes. It's a good thing on its surface, but in years like 1990, the performance drag can be significant. Consider the following chart showing the performance of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks that year.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The 2000s

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Kenneth R. French Data Library, Portfolios Formed On Dividend Yield

Now into the fourth decade of this analysis, it's clear that the returns of zero-dividend stocks fluctuate much more than dividend-paying stocks. It's intuitive because it takes some risk off the table when a company distributes a dividend. Plus, dividend-paying companies usually have earnings to support the distributions rather than the high-growth, no-earnings companies that dominated during the dot com bubble. Still, even with negative returns in 2000 and 2002, zero-dividend-paying stocks averaged a 15.79% return this decade compared to 12.94% for the top 30%.

The 2010s

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Kenneth R. French Data Library, Portfolios Formed On Dividend Yield

Finally, the most recent decade from 2010 to 2019 showed that an equal-weight portfolio of high-yield stocks beat a zero-dividend portfolio by over 3% per year on average. So, why did an ETF like PEY underperform? Again, the answer is the equal-weighted vs. value-weighted approach. The graph below ties everything together from 1980 to 2020, but this time includes value-weighted returns for the zero-dividend and top 30% categories.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Kenneth R. French Data Library, Portfolios Formed On Dividend Yield

Take note of where we stand in 2021. Value-weighted zero-dividend stocks (the yellow line) outperformed the top 30% equal-weighted dividend stocks (the blue line) by 6.05% per year from 2011 to 2020. High-dividend ETFs didn't have a chance against ETFs that held a lot of zero-payers.

However, also take note of where we've been. For example, on January 1, 2011, the ten-year annualized return for zero-dividend stocks was 2.12% compared to 11.49% for the top 30% equal-weighted dividend stocks. In fact, it's not hard to see that the equal-weight dividend strategy was usually the better one. You'd just never know it by comparing historical ETF performance because their launch dates were too recent. So, don't count out high dividend stocks just yet. With that said, let's take a closer look at PEY.

ETF Analysis

I've calculated some summary statistics that investors may find helpful. I'll present them all first and then discuss them more in detail after.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Concentration

I want to reiterate that PEY is a very concentrated fund. Earlier, I noted how 30% is within the top 10 holdings, and three-quarters are in the top four sectors. However, the table above shows a 70% allocation to just ten industries. Therefore, stocks are more likely to have high correlations with each other, and the ETF will have even fewer diversification benefits. It's a strong play on a few industries like regional banks, electric and multi-utilities, oil & gas, tobacco, and telecom services. Most investors would be uncomfortable with such concentration, which is why PEY works best as a satellite holding dedicated to earning a high yield.

Beta

The weighted-average five-year beta for the current group is 0.94, and it's 0.92 for the ETF itself. Just to double-check things, I took the extra step of simulating ten-year returns for the current portfolio, and volatility levels were about the same. Returns were far worse, though, which I'll discuss later.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Market Capitalization

The table above reveals that most small- and mid-cap stocks are in the regional banks, multi-utilities, and packaged foods industries. Large-cap stocks in the oil and gas and telecom services industries skew the results because while the weighted-average market cap size is $59 billion, the median market cap size is only $18 billion. This may be an advantage, though, as small-cap value stocks have been the better bet in the last 20 years. It could be a way to offset the chance that dividend stocks will continue their underperformance.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Dividend Yield and Growth

The net forward dividend yield of the fund is 4.51%. However, distributions are net of fees, meaning the yield is likely to be a little less than 4% going forward. It's a slight improvement over the trailing 3.78% yield, but not by much. Also, the 5.81% growth rate is on the low-end and almost 3% less than the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), which I recently reviewed. The bottom line: PEY is suitable for high-yield right now, but if you have a few years, you can probably build your income stream up to the same level by investing in a safer, higher quality fund with a better growth rate.

The table below shows Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades for PEY's top 10 industries. Consistency is a strong suit, but safety and growth are lacking. Also, payout ratios are getting a little high, signaling that the dividend growth metric is unlikely to improve.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Revenue and Earnings Growth

Analysts aren't expecting much from PEY. Its forward revenue and earnings growth rates are just 3.62% and 5.67%, respectively. Also, the three- and five-year growth rates are similar, and the Seeking Alpha EPS Revision and Growth Grades are pretty bad at C+ and D+, respectively.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Price-Earnings and 10-Year Returns

The net forward price-earnings ratio for PEY is 15.97, which is slightly more expensive than DVY's 15.50. I find this surprising, given how DVY appears to be of higher quality and better able to capture the inflation trade. Given this, I anticipate there being a more attractive entry point than today's price.

The table above shows a net total ten-year return of 137.91% for PEY's current constituents. Recall the most recent Portfolio Visualizer chart, which shows the current components underperforming the actual ETF by about 3% per year after adjusting for fees. I think investors should view this as PEY being more of a deep-value fund than it is typically. You may like that, but understand that if the growth trend doesn't reverse soon, you could end up underperforming the market by a significant amount. It may not be worth chasing if you don't need a high income today.

Investment Recommendation and Conclusion

I wanted to give interested investors a complete picture of PEY, but I will try to summarize my main findings as follows:

1. PEY is a high-fee and ultra-concentrated fund best suited for investors with an immediate need for a high yield. Those with enough time to build an income stream should select higher quality, more diversified ETFs, as PEY's dividend growth rates are likely to remain low going forward.

2. All investors should be wary of using the last five or ten years to judge the quality of dividend ETFs. My 50-year analysis showed that since most ETFs launched in the last decade, it would be nearly impossible for a high-yield fund to beat a zero-dividend growth one. This analysis also showed how abnormal the current trend is and why you should still consider an equal-weight dividend-stock portfolio.

3. The ETF's growth rates are so meager that any significant price appreciation will come only from the market recognizing the value of dividend stocks going forward. This could very well happen to my previous point, but I wouldn't go all-in on this hope.

4. PEY has a much smaller median market cap size than many of its competitors. You can view it as a way to diversify by cap size, but it also appears costlier than others at the moment. I suggest waiting for a better entry point.

Overall, I think that PEY has potential, but I'm no longer willing to give it a bullish rating. It's gone too deep-value for my liking, and its success is almost entirely reliant on investor sentiment changing. Therefore, I'm neutral today, but I look forward to discussing the pros and cons of this interesting fund more in the comments section. Thanks for reading!